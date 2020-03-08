Routt County real estate sales total $23.7M for Feb. 28 to March 5, 2020

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County real estate transactions totaled $23,660,300.85 across 29 sales for the week of Feb. 28 to March 5.

Address: 51450 Routt County Road 80

Seller: AspenDaze Ranch LLC

Buyer: Dakota Missouri Valley and Western Railroad Inc.

Date: Feb. 28, 2020

Price: $485,000

Property Description: 180.7 acres of grazing/agricultural land, 9-8-87 and 10-8-87. Last sold for $490,000 in 2013.

Address: No address, near Stagecoach Reservoir

Seller: Main Street Real Estate Solutions LLC

Buyer: Sonja and William Beasley

Date: Feb. 28, 2020

Price: $2,500

Property Description: 1.25 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 71 at South Station II at Stagecoach.

Address: 3295 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Moe Moe Khine Moloney and Cho Tin Tun

Buyer: Joshua Aragon and Jenica Shippy

Date: Feb. 28, 2020

Price: $170,000

Property Description: 295-square-foot, no-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building 1, Unit B9 at Mount Werner Meadows condominiums.

Address: 910 Mauna Kea Lane

Seller: Gena L. and Lee W. Fischer

Buyer: Kristofer Votruba

Date: Feb. 28, 2020

Price: $1,034,000

Property Description: 2,945-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath, single-family residence on 0.51 acres of land, Lot 1 at Springs Valley Estates.

Address: 1855 Ski Time Square Drive

Seller: Paragon IV LLC

Buyer: Steamboat Ski & Resort Corp.

Date: Feb. 28, 2020

Price: $4,250,000

Property Description: 588-square-foot retail space, 3,884-square-foot retail space and 4,665-square-foot office space, Building A, Unit 105C and Building C, Units C1C and Unit 2C at Torian Plum condominiums.

Address: 2145 Resort Drive

Seller: Stone Pony LLC

Buyer: Steamboat Ski & Resort Corp.

Date: Feb. 28, 2020

Price: $3,100,000

Property Description: 20,551-square-foot office space on 1.31 acres of commercial land, Lot B at First Financial Center subdivision.

Address: 2160 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: West B13 LLC

Buyer: Jeffrey Shepro

Date: Feb. 28, 2020

Price: $228,000

Property Description: 450-square-foot, no-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building B, Unit 13 at West condominiums.

Address: 26670 Neptune Place, Clark

Seller: Dianne Marie and James Clea Hillman

Buyer: Steven Lee Helm

Date: Feb. 28, 2020

Price: $496,000

Property Description: 3,332-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 1.7 acres of land, Filing 2, Lot 251 at Steamboat Lake subdivision.

Address: 3286 Snowflake Circle

Seller: Black Diamond Partnership

Buyer: Bryan G. Siegrist

Date: Feb. 28, 2020

Price: $1,400,000

Property Description: 3,662-square-foot, five-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath townhome, Lot 1 at Hodes townhomes and 1/2 shared interest in and to Lot 3 at Hodes townhomes.

Address: 501 Anglers Drive

Seller: Property Holdings Inc.

Buyer: Van Der Hoevens Inc.

Date: March 2, 2020

Price: $820,000

Property Description: 1,807-square-foot medical office space, Building 2, Unit 202 at Fish Creek professional office condominiums.

Address: 2286 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Michele W. Sandstead

Buyer: Francis D. and Patricia H. Foley

Date: March 2, 2020

Price: $575,000

Property Description: 1,306-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 402 at Dulany condominiums, Phase 1A.

Address: No address

Seller: Hal Jones (trustee of Flying J. Trust)

Buyer: Carrie Russian and Joshua Peter Babyak

Date: March 2, 2020

Price: $1,625,000

Property Description: 23-7-85.

Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Preferred Guest Services LLC

Buyer: E. Clay and G. Russell Garrity

Date: March 3, 2020

Price: $450,000

Property Description: 1,280-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 401 at The Steamboat Grand.

Address: 2025 Mountain View Lane

Seller: Charity M. and Douglas C. Robinson

Buyer: Michael W. and Nicole G. Montgomery

Date: March 3, 2020

Price: $615,000

Property Description: 2,271-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Lot A at Stillwater townhomes.

Address: No address, near Stagecoach Reservoir

Seller: Gregory Stuart and Steven McGowen Martin

Buyer: Erik Richard Albin and Ryan Young

Date: March 3, 2020

Price: $3,000

Property Description: 0.81 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 35 at South Station I.

Address: 22161 and 22163 Routt County Road 15, Yampa

Seller: Son Hi Ranch Inc.

Buyer: Anderson Family Partners II LP

Date: March 4, 2020

Price: $4,180,634.55

Property Description: 350-square-foot, no-bedroom, one-bath farm/ranch residence, 1,513-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath farm/ranch residence and 1,504-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath farm/ranch residence with 122 acres of meadow/hay land and 129.67 acres of grazing/agricultural land, 34-3-86, 35-3-86 and 3-2-86.

Address: No address, near Yampa

Seller: Barbara L. and Robert H. Sonheim

Buyer: Anderson Family Partners II LP

Date: March 4, 2020

Price: $190, 366.31

Property Description: 41.86 acres of grazing/agricultural land, 35-3-86.

Address: 22150 Routt County Road 15, Yampa

Seller: Barbara L. and Robert H. Sonheim

Buyer: Anderson Family Partners II LP

Date: March 4, 2020

Price: $1,700,000

Property Description: 636-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath farm/ranch residence and 6,269-square-foot, five-bedroom, five-bath farm/ranch residence with 35 acres of grazing/agricultural land, 35-3-86.

Address: 1805 Hunters Drive

Seller: Jonathan M. Webb (trustee of the Jonathan and Pamela Webb Trust)

Buyer: Daniel and Kristin Goforth

Date: March 4, 2020

Price: $655,000

Property Description: 1,925-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath townhome, Lots A and C at Ponder Point townhomes at Bear Creek.

Address: 745 E. Jefferson Ave., Hayden

Seller: Devin and Felicia Cook

Buyer: Cherie Sanders

Date: March 5, 2020

Price: $175,000

Property Description: 1,038-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.21 acres of land with 0.02 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 3 at Cook Minor subdivision.

Address: 33010 Colt Trail, Oak Creek

Seller: KC Steamboat LLC

Buyer: Brian D. and Lisa M. Eiden Dillow

Date: March 5, 2020

Price: $55,500

Property Description: 1.17 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 18 at Black Horse II subdivision at Stagecoach.

Address: 169 N. Spruce St., Hayden

Seller: William F. Blecha

Buyer: Krissa Sherman

Date: March 5, 2020

Price: $280,000

Property Description: 1,408-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.27 acres of land, Block 4, Lots 2 to 4 at Original Town of Hayden. Last sold for $179,000 in 2014.

Address: 2955 Columbine Drive

Seller: Charles and Harriet White (trustees of the Harriet White Revocable Trust)

Buyer: Lindsay Madonia and Nicholas A. Meyers

Date: March 5, 2020

Price: $190,800

Property Description: 432-square-foot, no-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 112 at North Star condominiums.

Address: 333 Honeysuckle Drive

Seller: Outback Investments LLC

Buyer: James G. Nowak

Date: March 5, 2020

Price: $185,000

Property Description: 1,369-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.19 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 39 at Sagewood.

Address: No address, near Stagecoach reservoir

Seller: Gregory Stuart and Steven McGowen Martin

Buyer: Floyd Robert and Marylou Morris, Jr.

Date: March 5, 2020

Price: $3,000

Property Description: 1.06 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 212 at South Station I at Stagecoach.

Address: 580 Anglers Drive

Seller: Kristin A. and Richard O. Pomeroy

Buyer: Adam S. and Debra A. Wilson

Date: March 5, 2020

Price: $499,000

Property Description: 1,133-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 307 at Sundance Creek condominiums. Last sold for $439,000 in 2015.

Total sales: $23,367,800.86

Timeshares

Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: John G. de Leuze (trustee of the JDL Trust)

Buyer: Dean Michael Walker

Date: March 3, 2020

Price: $45,000

Property Description: 1/4 shared interest in and to 1,070-square-foot, one-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 213 at The Steamboat Grand.

Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Christina and Paul Cooley

Buyer: Matthew and Sara Siemens

Date: March 4, 2020

Price: $125,000

Property Description: 1/4 shared interest in and to 1,383-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 527 at The Steamboat Grand.

Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Deborah A., Michael O., Brendan J. and Kathleen A. Rowen

Buyer: Blue Skye LLC

Date: March 5, 2020

Price: $122,500

Property Description: 1/4 shared interest in and to 1,403-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 408 at The Steamboat Grand.

Total sales: $292,500