Routt County real estate sales total $23.5M for week of March 19 to 25

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Real estate transactions in Routt County totaled $23,495,652 across 31 sales for week of March 19 to 25.

Address: 57720 Saturn Court

Seller: Huntington J. Stewart

Buyer: Stephanie J. Barnes

Date: March 19, 2021

Price: $33,997

Property Description: 0.66 acres of residential vacant land, Filing No. 2, Lot 16 at Steamboat Lake Subdivision. Last sold for $10,500 in 1995.

Address: 39805 Routt County Road 44B

Seller: Edward C. Wheeler

Buyer: Keith and Sharon A. Kyhl

Date: March 19, 2021

Price: $650,000

Property Description: 3,120-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 14.77 acres of land, SEC 12-6-86. Last sold for $615,000 in 2007.

Address: 17500 Elk Ridge Road, 30305 Hill-N-Dale Road

Seller: Kevin M. and Patricia O. Denny

Buyer: Corey Larsen

Date: March 19, 2021

Price: $155,000

Property Description: 35 acres of agricultural grazing and dry farm land, Filing No. 3, Tract L at Canyon Valley Ranch. Last sold for $95,000 in 2010.

Address: 1859 River Queen Lane

Seller: Zeitern Inc

Buyer: Sunshine Steamboat LLC

Date: March 19, 2021

Price: $600,000

Property Description: 0.47 acres of residential vacant land, Lot 3 at Eagle’s Vista Subdivision.

Address: 30305 Marshall Ridge

Seller: YVCF LLC

Buyer: Ann M. and Bret M. Packard

Date: March 19, 2021

Price: $515,000

Property Description: 40.15 acres of agricultural grazing land, Filing No. 3, Lot 6 at Sidney Peak Ranch. Last sold for $530,000 in 2020.

Address: 1865 Ski Time Square Drive

Seller: Old House Lane Corporation

Buyer: NKD2 LLC

Date: March 19, 2021

Price: $1,450,000

Property Description: 4,170-square-foot commercial condo, Building D, Unit DS-2C at South Torian Plum Condo. Last sold for $1,050,000 in 2004.

Address: No address

Seller: Tommy F. Barnes

Buyer: Douglas Matthews

Date: March 22, 2021

Price: $21,000

Property Description: 3.5 acres of residential vacant land, Lots 172, 174, 175 at Sky Hitch III at Stagecoach.

Address: 1800 Medicine Springs Drive

Seller: Rebecca H. and Robert P. Atkinson

Buyer: Lisa B. and Mark R. Unger

Date: March 22, 2021

Price: $1,200,000

Property Description: 1,782-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit 5203 at Emerald Lodge at Trappeurs Crossing Resort Condos. Last sold for $1,005,000 in 2009.

Address: 2025 Walton Creek Road

Seller: BSF Holdings LLC

Buyer: SMCS LLC

Date: March 22, 2021

Price: $470,000

Property Description: 930-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Phase 1, Building 300, Unit 306 at Timber Run Condo. Last sold for $160,000 in 2011.

Address: 1362 Blue Sage Drive

Seller: Archie H. and Kathryn E. Lowe

Buyer: Christopher D. Sproule

Date: March 22, 2021

Price: $824,000

Property Description: Lot B at Sleeping Giant View Townhomes.

Address: No address

Seller: Bethany and Frederick B. Aurin Jr.

Buyer: Mary Elisabeth Lewis and Fred C. Whitaker III

Date: March 22, 2021

Price: $840,000

Property Description: 42.01 acres of agricultural grazing land, Parcel 1 at Stetson Minor Development Subdivision Exemption. Last sold for $190,000 in 1999.

Address: 33120 Filly Trail

Seller: Kerry N. and Linda L. Tyler

Buyer: Becky L., Brandt G. and Gary D. Theander

Date: March 23, 2021

Price: $53,600

Property Description: 1.3 acres of residential vacant land, Lot 6 at Black Horse II Subdivision at Stagecoach.

Address: 685 Meadowbrook Circle

Seller: Lund Living Trust

Buyer: Mary K. and Scott J. Cortez

Date: March 23, 2021

Price: $610,000

Property Description: 0.35 acres of residential vacant land, Filing No. 3, Lot 11 at Mountain View Estates Subdivision. Last sold for $210,000 in 2000.

Address: 23800 Routt County Road 16

Seller: Leah Vanessa Bedoian

Buyer: Christina Derbes and Jake Andrew Farlow

Date: March 23, 2021

Price: $190,000

Property Description: 864-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building 4, Unit 4 at Wagon Wheel Condo at Stagecoach. Last sold for $130,000 in 2016.

Address: 3295 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Gregory Peter Connolly V

Buyer: Travis Waring Shaw

Date: March 23, 2021

Price: $210,000

Property Description: 295-square-foot, one-bath condo, Unit A4 at Mt. Werner Meadows Condos. Last sold for $155,000 in 2018.

Address: 312 Diagonal St., Oak Creek

Seller: Robert and Teresa Redding

Buyer: Emily C. and Steven A. Hirsch

Date: March 23, 2021

Price: $190,000

Property Description: 1,140-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.11 acres of land, TR E of Lot A, 3rd Addition to Oak Creek. Last sold for $70,000 in 2015.

Address: 2350 Ski Trail Lane

Seller: COMOH LLC

Buyer: Abbigail C. and Timothy Forwood

Date: March 24, 2021

Price: $440,000

Property Description: 817-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath condo, Unit 312 at Ski-Inn Condo. Last sold for $182,000 in 2015.

Address: 628 Oak St.

Seller: Lauretta Davidson and Douglas Monger

Buyer: Corey Lynn Ellbogen and Scott Tyler Beans

Date: March 24, 2021

Price: $800,000

Property Description: 1,441-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.16 acres of land, Block 6, Lot 9 at Original Addition to Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $112,000 in 1979.

Address: 1855 Ski Time Square Drive

Seller: David Dillard

Buyer: Jeffrey Allen Gerrans Heritage Trust

Date: March 23, 2021

Price: $499,000

Property Description: 703-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Phase 1, Building A, Unit 207 at Torian Plum Condo. Last sold for $268,000 in 2004.

Address: 3270 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Domingo and Margaret Moreira

Buyer: Chanterelle Properties LLC

Date: March 24, 2021

Price: $2,370,000

Property Description: 3,716-square-foot, five-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.77 acres of land, Lot 2 at Running Bear Subdivision. Last sold for $1,295,000 in 2017.

Address: 29175 Buffalo Trail

Seller: Sidney Peak Ranch LTD Liability Company

Buyer: Domingo and Margaret Moreira

Date: March 24, 2021

Price: $625,000

Property Description: 50.38 acres of agricultural grazing land, Filing No. 3, Lot 13 at Sidney Peak Ranch.

Address: 1385 Sparta Plaza

Seller: Mountain Goat Products LLC

Buyer: Isabelle Fourre

Date: March 24, 2021

Price: $240,000

Property Description: 584-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building RHO, Unit 7 at Walton Village Condo. Last sold for $210,000 in 2020.

Address: 25500 Gustavus Lane

Seller: Gary Carl and Jeanette Lyng Robinson

Buyer: Sarah Robinson and Terry Stephan Williams

Date: March 23, 2021

Price: $595,000

Property Description: 1,670-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 2.32 acres of land, 32-7N-85W. Last sold for $595,000 in 2020.

Address: 31500 Runaway Place

Seller: David Sean Reilly Jr.

Buyer: Daniel J. and Patricia M. Tomlin

Date: March 25, 2021

Price: $230,000

Property Description: 528-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 101 at Timbers Condo. Last sold for $129,000 in 2016.

Address: 431 Pine St.

Seller: David M. Grigsby

Buyer: Catharine and Edward D. Phillips

Date: March 25, 2021

Price: $2,087,500

Property Description: 3,620-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.16 acres of land, Block 4, Lot 5 at Original Town of Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $1,445,000 in 2016.

Address: 1660 Ranch Road

Seller: Carolyn S. and John D. Brookmeyer

Buyer: Randy T. and Sonja S. Heaviside

Date: March 25, 2021

Price: $599,555

Property Description: 1,213-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath condo, Phase I, Unit 101 at Ranch at Steamboat Condo. Last sold for $106,000 in 1991.

Address: 435 Boulder Ridge Road

Seller: Raymond Douglas Gerard Living Trust

Buyer: Elizabeth F. Helmer Revocable Trust

Date: March 25, 2021

Price: $4,300,000

Property Description: 5,079-square-foot, four-bedroom, five-bath, single-family residence on 1.14 acres of land, Lot 7 at Boulder Ridge Subdivision. Last sold for $950,000 in 2010.

Address: 35 Fifth St.

Seller: Cynthia F. and Paul D. Hill

Buyer: Scheetz Revocable Trust

Date: March 25, 2021

Price: $1,040,000

Property Description: 1,334-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath condo, Unit 405 at The Olympian Condominiums. Last sold for $630,000 in 2015.

Address: 28675 Yellow Jacket Drive

Seller: Craig R. and Morwenna Schifter

Buyer: Cynthia and Paul Hill

Date: March 25, 2021

Price: $1,352,000

Property Description: 4,064-square-foot, five-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 15.04 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Tract 5 at Blacktail Mountain Estates Subdivision. Last sold for $77,000 in 1993.

Address: 28345 South East Beaver Ridge Road

Seller: Boyer Ridge Land LLC

Buyer: Milka and Stuart Freed Trust

Date: March 25, 2021

Price: $200,000

Property Description: 15.02 acres of agricultural grazing land, Filing No. 2, Lot 2 at Emerald Ridge Exempt Subdivision.

Total: $23,390,652

Timeshares

Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Sidney J. Hopkins II estate

Buyer: Kim E. and Todd M. Young

Date: March 25, 2021

Price: $105,000

Property Description: 1/4 interest in and to a 1,318-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 220 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condo. Last sold for $72,000 in 2017.

Total: $105,000