Routt County real estate sales total $23.5M for week of March 19 to 25
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Real estate transactions in Routt County totaled $23,495,652 across 31 sales for week of March 19 to 25.
Address: 57720 Saturn Court
Seller: Huntington J. Stewart
Buyer: Stephanie J. Barnes
Date: March 19, 2021
Price: $33,997
Property Description: 0.66 acres of residential vacant land, Filing No. 2, Lot 16 at Steamboat Lake Subdivision. Last sold for $10,500 in 1995.
Address: 39805 Routt County Road 44B
Seller: Edward C. Wheeler
Buyer: Keith and Sharon A. Kyhl
Date: March 19, 2021
Price: $650,000
Property Description: 3,120-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 14.77 acres of land, SEC 12-6-86. Last sold for $615,000 in 2007.
Address: 17500 Elk Ridge Road, 30305 Hill-N-Dale Road
Seller: Kevin M. and Patricia O. Denny
Buyer: Corey Larsen
Date: March 19, 2021
Price: $155,000
Property Description: 35 acres of agricultural grazing and dry farm land, Filing No. 3, Tract L at Canyon Valley Ranch. Last sold for $95,000 in 2010.
Address: 1859 River Queen Lane
Seller: Zeitern Inc
Buyer: Sunshine Steamboat LLC
Date: March 19, 2021
Price: $600,000
Property Description: 0.47 acres of residential vacant land, Lot 3 at Eagle’s Vista Subdivision.
Address: 30305 Marshall Ridge
Seller: YVCF LLC
Buyer: Ann M. and Bret M. Packard
Date: March 19, 2021
Price: $515,000
Property Description: 40.15 acres of agricultural grazing land, Filing No. 3, Lot 6 at Sidney Peak Ranch. Last sold for $530,000 in 2020.
Address: 1865 Ski Time Square Drive
Seller: Old House Lane Corporation
Buyer: NKD2 LLC
Date: March 19, 2021
Price: $1,450,000
Property Description: 4,170-square-foot commercial condo, Building D, Unit DS-2C at South Torian Plum Condo. Last sold for $1,050,000 in 2004.
Address: No address
Seller: Tommy F. Barnes
Buyer: Douglas Matthews
Date: March 22, 2021
Price: $21,000
Property Description: 3.5 acres of residential vacant land, Lots 172, 174, 175 at Sky Hitch III at Stagecoach.
Address: 1800 Medicine Springs Drive
Seller: Rebecca H. and Robert P. Atkinson
Buyer: Lisa B. and Mark R. Unger
Date: March 22, 2021
Price: $1,200,000
Property Description: 1,782-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit 5203 at Emerald Lodge at Trappeurs Crossing Resort Condos. Last sold for $1,005,000 in 2009.
Address: 2025 Walton Creek Road
Seller: BSF Holdings LLC
Buyer: SMCS LLC
Date: March 22, 2021
Price: $470,000
Property Description: 930-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Phase 1, Building 300, Unit 306 at Timber Run Condo. Last sold for $160,000 in 2011.
Address: 1362 Blue Sage Drive
Seller: Archie H. and Kathryn E. Lowe
Buyer: Christopher D. Sproule
Date: March 22, 2021
Price: $824,000
Property Description: Lot B at Sleeping Giant View Townhomes.
Address: No address
Seller: Bethany and Frederick B. Aurin Jr.
Buyer: Mary Elisabeth Lewis and Fred C. Whitaker III
Date: March 22, 2021
Price: $840,000
Property Description: 42.01 acres of agricultural grazing land, Parcel 1 at Stetson Minor Development Subdivision Exemption. Last sold for $190,000 in 1999.
Address: 33120 Filly Trail
Seller: Kerry N. and Linda L. Tyler
Buyer: Becky L., Brandt G. and Gary D. Theander
Date: March 23, 2021
Price: $53,600
Property Description: 1.3 acres of residential vacant land, Lot 6 at Black Horse II Subdivision at Stagecoach.
Address: 685 Meadowbrook Circle
Seller: Lund Living Trust
Buyer: Mary K. and Scott J. Cortez
Date: March 23, 2021
Price: $610,000
Property Description: 0.35 acres of residential vacant land, Filing No. 3, Lot 11 at Mountain View Estates Subdivision. Last sold for $210,000 in 2000.
Address: 23800 Routt County Road 16
Seller: Leah Vanessa Bedoian
Buyer: Christina Derbes and Jake Andrew Farlow
Date: March 23, 2021
Price: $190,000
Property Description: 864-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building 4, Unit 4 at Wagon Wheel Condo at Stagecoach. Last sold for $130,000 in 2016.
Address: 3295 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Gregory Peter Connolly V
Buyer: Travis Waring Shaw
Date: March 23, 2021
Price: $210,000
Property Description: 295-square-foot, one-bath condo, Unit A4 at Mt. Werner Meadows Condos. Last sold for $155,000 in 2018.
Address: 312 Diagonal St., Oak Creek
Seller: Robert and Teresa Redding
Buyer: Emily C. and Steven A. Hirsch
Date: March 23, 2021
Price: $190,000
Property Description: 1,140-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.11 acres of land, TR E of Lot A, 3rd Addition to Oak Creek. Last sold for $70,000 in 2015.
Address: 2350 Ski Trail Lane
Seller: COMOH LLC
Buyer: Abbigail C. and Timothy Forwood
Date: March 24, 2021
Price: $440,000
Property Description: 817-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath condo, Unit 312 at Ski-Inn Condo. Last sold for $182,000 in 2015.
Address: 628 Oak St.
Seller: Lauretta Davidson and Douglas Monger
Buyer: Corey Lynn Ellbogen and Scott Tyler Beans
Date: March 24, 2021
Price: $800,000
Property Description: 1,441-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.16 acres of land, Block 6, Lot 9 at Original Addition to Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $112,000 in 1979.
Address: 1855 Ski Time Square Drive
Seller: David Dillard
Buyer: Jeffrey Allen Gerrans Heritage Trust
Date: March 23, 2021
Price: $499,000
Property Description: 703-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Phase 1, Building A, Unit 207 at Torian Plum Condo. Last sold for $268,000 in 2004.
Address: 3270 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Domingo and Margaret Moreira
Buyer: Chanterelle Properties LLC
Date: March 24, 2021
Price: $2,370,000
Property Description: 3,716-square-foot, five-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.77 acres of land, Lot 2 at Running Bear Subdivision. Last sold for $1,295,000 in 2017.
Address: 29175 Buffalo Trail
Seller: Sidney Peak Ranch LTD Liability Company
Buyer: Domingo and Margaret Moreira
Date: March 24, 2021
Price: $625,000
Property Description: 50.38 acres of agricultural grazing land, Filing No. 3, Lot 13 at Sidney Peak Ranch.
Address: 1385 Sparta Plaza
Seller: Mountain Goat Products LLC
Buyer: Isabelle Fourre
Date: March 24, 2021
Price: $240,000
Property Description: 584-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building RHO, Unit 7 at Walton Village Condo. Last sold for $210,000 in 2020.
Address: 25500 Gustavus Lane
Seller: Gary Carl and Jeanette Lyng Robinson
Buyer: Sarah Robinson and Terry Stephan Williams
Date: March 23, 2021
Price: $595,000
Property Description: 1,670-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 2.32 acres of land, 32-7N-85W. Last sold for $595,000 in 2020.
Address: 31500 Runaway Place
Seller: David Sean Reilly Jr.
Buyer: Daniel J. and Patricia M. Tomlin
Date: March 25, 2021
Price: $230,000
Property Description: 528-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 101 at Timbers Condo. Last sold for $129,000 in 2016.
Address: 431 Pine St.
Seller: David M. Grigsby
Buyer: Catharine and Edward D. Phillips
Date: March 25, 2021
Price: $2,087,500
Property Description: 3,620-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.16 acres of land, Block 4, Lot 5 at Original Town of Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $1,445,000 in 2016.
Address: 1660 Ranch Road
Seller: Carolyn S. and John D. Brookmeyer
Buyer: Randy T. and Sonja S. Heaviside
Date: March 25, 2021
Price: $599,555
Property Description: 1,213-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath condo, Phase I, Unit 101 at Ranch at Steamboat Condo. Last sold for $106,000 in 1991.
Address: 435 Boulder Ridge Road
Seller: Raymond Douglas Gerard Living Trust
Buyer: Elizabeth F. Helmer Revocable Trust
Date: March 25, 2021
Price: $4,300,000
Property Description: 5,079-square-foot, four-bedroom, five-bath, single-family residence on 1.14 acres of land, Lot 7 at Boulder Ridge Subdivision. Last sold for $950,000 in 2010.
Address: 35 Fifth St.
Seller: Cynthia F. and Paul D. Hill
Buyer: Scheetz Revocable Trust
Date: March 25, 2021
Price: $1,040,000
Property Description: 1,334-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath condo, Unit 405 at The Olympian Condominiums. Last sold for $630,000 in 2015.
Address: 28675 Yellow Jacket Drive
Seller: Craig R. and Morwenna Schifter
Buyer: Cynthia and Paul Hill
Date: March 25, 2021
Price: $1,352,000
Property Description: 4,064-square-foot, five-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 15.04 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Tract 5 at Blacktail Mountain Estates Subdivision. Last sold for $77,000 in 1993.
Address: 28345 South East Beaver Ridge Road
Seller: Boyer Ridge Land LLC
Buyer: Milka and Stuart Freed Trust
Date: March 25, 2021
Price: $200,000
Property Description: 15.02 acres of agricultural grazing land, Filing No. 2, Lot 2 at Emerald Ridge Exempt Subdivision.
Total: $23,390,652
Timeshares
Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Sidney J. Hopkins II estate
Buyer: Kim E. and Todd M. Young
Date: March 25, 2021
Price: $105,000
Property Description: 1/4 interest in and to a 1,318-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 220 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condo. Last sold for $72,000 in 2017.
Total: $105,000
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Routt County real estate sales total $23.5M for week of March 19 to 25
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Real estate transactions in Routt County totaled $23,495,652 across 31 sales for week of March 19 to 25.