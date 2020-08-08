Routt County real estate sales total $22M for July 31 to Aug. 6, 2020
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County real estate transactions totaled $21,953,600 for 38 sales for the week of July 31 to Aug. 6, 2020.
Address: 11 Sequoia Court
Seller: Barbara J. and Michael R. Voss
Buyer: Yulia Norcup
Date: July 31, 2020
Price: $290,000
Property Description: 968-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath townhouse, Lot SE11 at Whistler Village townhomes, Phase II.
Address: 50 Steamboat Blvd.
Seller: DEE LLC
Buyer: Jocal Trust
Date: July 31, 2020
Price: $372,500
Property Description: 0.56 acres of vacant residential land, Filing 1, Lot 30 at Mountain View Estates subdivision.
Address: 849 Majestic Circle
Seller: Anne and Matthew Whitis (trustee of Matthew and Anne Whitis Revocable Trust)
Buyer: Dale and Erin Homburg
Date: July 31, 2020
Price: $855,000
Property Description: 2,418-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath townhouse, Filing No. 3, Lot 22 at Majestic Valley townhomes.
Address: 41780 and 41910 Routt County Road 76
Seller: Janet M. Owen
Buyer: Ronald L. and Sheila A. Parscal
Date: July 31, 2020
Price: $135,000
Property Description: 35.09 acres of ag land, 32-7-88.
Address: 1858 Sunlight Drive
Seller: HYGGE LLC
Buyer: Nicholas M. and Whitney M. Agopian
Date: July 31, 2020
Price: $1,100,000
Property Description: 2,008-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath single-family home on 0.195 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 8 at Sunlight subdivision.
Address: 35975 U.S. Highway 40
Seller: Darrell Don Wilson
Buyer: Snow Country Nursery LLC and Southshore Plow Service LLC
Date: July 31, 2020
Price: $950,000
Property Description: 672-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath single-family home on 2.34 acres of land with 2 acres of special-purpose land, 3-6-84.
Address: 753 Dougherty Road
Seller: Darrell Don Wilson
Buyer: Back Atcha LLC
Date: July 31, 2020
Price: $1,000,000
Property Description: 5 acres of special-purpose land, 28-6-84.
Address: N/A, Yampa
Seller: Allen J. Maijala
Buyer: Benjamin and Shelby Strait
Date: July 31, 2020
Price: $75,000
Property Description: 0.26 acres of vacant residential land, Block 2, Lots 11 to 16 at Siever’s addition to Yampa.
Address: 1660 Ranch Road No. 107
Seller: A & B Boarding LLC
Buyer: Mark and Nataliya Hadley
Date: July 31, 2020
Price: $439,000
Property Description: 1,202-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath condo, Unit 107 at Ranch at Steamboat condominiums.
Address: 60165 Crazy Horse Way
Seller: Susan Ostrowski (trustee of Aunt Snooze Revocable Living Trust)
Buyer: Clark Series A Separate Series of E5 Real Estate LLC and Clark Series LLC
Date: July 31, 2020
Price: $475,000
Property Description: 42.6 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 5 at Wildwood subdivision.
Address: 2305 Storm Meadows Drive No. 212
Seller: Joanne A. Engeseth
Buyer: Renka Rental LLC
Date: July 31, 2020
Price: $287,000
Property Description: 558-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building C, Unit 212 at Storm Meadows Club condominiums.
Address: 460 Ore House Plaza E-303
Seller: Courtney and Milan Urukalo
Buyer: John Deluca
Date: July 31, 2020
Price: $439,900
Property Description: 1,245-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building E, Unit 303 at Pines condominiums, Phase II.
Address: 50090 Moon Hill Lane
Seller: David K. and Diane R. Miller
Buyer: Brooke and Orren Welch
Date: Aug. 3, 2020
Price: $779,000
Property Description: 1,954-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath single-family home on 3.06 acres, Lot 1 at Miller Light subdivision.
Address: 25615 Second Ave.
Seller: Charlton W. Stephens
Buyer: Sara Lee Bishop
Date: Aug. 3, 2020
Price: $510,000
Property Description: 2,568-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath single-family home on 0.28 acres, Block 22, Lots 9 to 12 in the town of Hahns Peak Village.
Address: 26855 Neptune Plaza
Seller: Neptune Clark LLC
Buyer: Roberta and Steve Flanigan
Date: Aug. 4, 2020
Price: $25,000
Property Description: 2,800-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath single-family home on 0.76 acres, Filing 2, Lot 398 at Steamboat Lake subdivision.
Address: N/A
Seller: James E. and Mary Ellen Shaughnessy
Buyer: Katrina Gorman and Jonathan Stanley
Date: Aug. 4, 2020
Price: $2,399,000
Property Description: Lot 15 at Elk River Mountain Ranch subdivision, 14-7-85 and 15-7-85.
Address: 1387 Morgan Court No. 802
Seller: Kellye Fuchs and Michael E. Cofer
Buyer: Nicole and Scott Meadows
Date: Aug. 4, 2020
Price: $430,000
Property Description: 1,155-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building 8, Unit 802 at The Villas at Walton Creek.
Address: 31800 Preserve Drive S.
Seller: Julia A. Haugh
Buyer: Clay D. and Diane P. McKenzie
Date: Aug. 4, 2020
Price: $345,000
Property Description: 3,680-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath single-family home on 35 acres of vacant land, Filing 1, Lot 7 at Timbers Preserve subdivision.
Address: 30351 Sagebrush Trail No. 502
Seller: Douglas Robert McKee
Buyer: William E. Summers
Date: Aug. 4, 2020
Price: $296,000
Property Description: 1,778-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Lot 5 at Eagles Nest townhomes at Stagecoach.
Address: 515 Wyatt Drive
Seller: Raeann Cook
Buyer: Kathryn D. and Robert Rubiano
Date: Aug. 4, 2020
Price: $615,000
Property Description: 1,860-square-foot, five-bedroom, three-bath single-family home on 0.19 acres, Block 2, Lot 21 at Tamarack Point subdivision.
Address: 2621 Bronc Buster Loop
Seller: Jill O. and Stephen A. Mendelson
Buyer: Ali L. and Justin D. Crowley
Date: Aug. 4, 2020
Price: $382,500
Property Description: 161 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 1, Lot 23 at Wildhorse Meadows.
Address: 28648 Valley View Lane
Seller: Roxanna Lachman Shores (trustee of Shores Family Trust)
Buyer: Lawrence William Laird Living Trust
Date: Aug. 4, 2020
Price: $665,000
Property Description: 1,958-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath single-family home on five acres, Filing 2, Lot A at Blacktail Mountain Estates subdivision, resub of Lot 33.
Address: 33234 Kickapoo Way
Seller: Kathleen T. Hillman (trustee of Kathleen T. Hillman Revocable Trust)
Buyer: Nancie L. McCormish
Date: Aug. 4, 2020
Price: $122,500
Property Description: 5.04 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 2 at Meadowview at Horseback and Lots 34 and 66 at Horseback subdivision.
Address: N/A
Seller: Cross Mountain Ranch Limited Partnership
Buyer: Antoune Brake Trust
Date: Aug. 4, 2020
Price: $1,339,200
Property Description: 8-4-88, 9-4-88, 10-4-88, 31-5-88, 32-5-88 and 33-5-88.
Address: 29845 Rock Point Trail
Seller: Lynda M. and Paul E. McCarty
Buyer: Cady Day and Douglas Robert McKee
Date: Aug. 4, 2020
Price: $525,000
Property Description: 1,856-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath single-family home on 0.43 acres, Filing 1, Lot 54 at Meadowgreen subdivision.
Address: 955 Falling Water Lane
Seller: Brian Michael
Buyer: Mark Ritter
Date: Aug. 4, 2020
Price: $800,000
Property Description: 1,872-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath single-family home on 0.37 acres, Lot 2 at Fox Hunt subdivision.
Address: 317 Honeysuckle Drive, Hayden
Seller: Mary Dean and Shawn R. Stevenson
Buyer: Julian Piedra
Date: Aug. 4, 2020
Price: $390,000
Property Description: 2,178-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath single-family home on 0.22 acres, Filing No. 1, Lot 22 at Sagewood subdivision.
Address: 2255 Storm Meadows Drive F-56400
Seller: Dancing Ponderosa LLC
Buyer: John Edward Anthony
Date: Aug. 4, 2020
Price: $560,000
Property Description: 1,225-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building 400, Lot F-56 at Storm Meadows 300-400 condominiums.
Address: 29250 Routt County Road 14A
Seller: Eight Boots Ranch LLC
Buyer: Conovitz Family Trust
Date: Aug. 4, 2020
Price: $1,475,000
Property Description: 4,200-square-foot, five-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath ranch on 35.37 acres of ag land, 35-5-85 and 36-5-85.
Address: 2613 Bronc Buster Loop
Seller: Marion A. Porento
Buyer: Ali L. and Justin D. Crowley
Date: Aug. 4, 2020
Price: $410,000
Property Description: 161 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 1, Lot 24 at Wildhorse Meadows.
Address: 100 Huckleberry Lane
Seller: John J. and John J. Skubiz, Jr. (trustees of John J. Skubiz Revocable Trust) and Carrie Christina Harvey (Carrie Christina Harvey Revocable Trust)
Buyer: Kathryn J. and Todd J. Pedersen
Date: Aug. 4, 2020
Price: $1,280,000
Property Description: 3,440-square-foot, five-bedroom, 5 1/2-bath single-family home on 0.7 acres, Lot 1 at Pielstick-Friesell exemption.
Address: 3005 Village Drive No. 7
Seller: Amanda Pierson and Amanda and Grey Schuhmacher
Buyer: Pamela J. and Ralph T. Eppard, Jr.
Date: Aug. 4, 2020
Price: $629,000
Property Description: 1,794-square foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath townhome, Lot 7 at Boat townhomes at Sunray Meadows, replat.
Address: 525 Eaglepointe Court No. 2
Seller: Candy D. Granger
Buyer: Jennifer Christine Meepyo Allen and Cory Michael Sebert
Date: Aug. 4, 2020
Price: $450,000
Property Description: 1,940-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath townhouse, Building 2, Townhome 2 at Eaglepointe townhomes.
Address: N/A
Seller: Lisa M. Ricks (trustee of Sarah Michelle Pytleski Trust)
Buyer: Fry Oil and Gas LLC
Date: Aug. 5, 2020
Price: $120,000
Property Description: 37 acres of ag land, 18-5-87.
Address: 1510 Cascade Drive No. 3
Seller: Darryn Murphy
Buyer: Daniel J. and Sharlene Duggan
Date: Aug. 5, 2020
Price: $150,000
Property Description: 2,619-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath condo, Building Adams, Townhome Spruce at Cascades at Eagleridge townhomes, Phase 3.
Address: 635 Pamela Lane
Seller: ALEMAP LLC and Gerber Investments Inc.
Buyer: Shane Dooley
Date: Aug. 5, 2020
Price: $675,000
Property Description: 1,558-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath single-family home on 0.18 acres, Lot 20 at Trafalgar Estates subdivision.
Total sales: $21,790,600
Timeshares
Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle No. 557
Seller: Charity M. and Douglas C. Robinson and Leland C. Schneider
Buyer: Brian Paxton and Susanna N. Jones
Date: July 31, 2020
Price: $43,000
Property Description: 1/4 shared interest in and to a 796-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 557 at The Steamboat Grand.
Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle No. 520
Seller: Alex and Andreea C. Fodor
Buyer: Gary O. and Kristin L. French
Date: Aug. 5, 2020
Price: $120,000
Property Description: 1/4 shared interest in and to a 1,543-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 520 at The Steamboat Grand.
Total sales: $163,000
