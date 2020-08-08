Routt County real estate sales total $22M for July 31 to Aug. 6, 2020

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County real estate transactions totaled $21,953,600 for 38 sales for the week of July 31 to Aug. 6, 2020.

Address: 11 Sequoia Court

Seller: Barbara J. and Michael R. Voss

Buyer: Yulia Norcup

Date: July 31, 2020

Price: $290,000

Property Description: 968-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath townhouse, Lot SE11 at Whistler Village townhomes, Phase II.

Address: 50 Steamboat Blvd.

Seller: DEE LLC

Buyer: Jocal Trust

Date: July 31, 2020

Price: $372,500

Property Description: 0.56 acres of vacant residential land, Filing 1, Lot 30 at Mountain View Estates subdivision.

Address: 849 Majestic Circle

Seller: Anne and Matthew Whitis (trustee of Matthew and Anne Whitis Revocable Trust)

Buyer: Dale and Erin Homburg

Date: July 31, 2020

Price: $855,000

Property Description: 2,418-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath townhouse, Filing No. 3, Lot 22 at Majestic Valley townhomes.

Address: 41780 and 41910 Routt County Road 76

Seller: Janet M. Owen

Buyer: Ronald L. and Sheila A. Parscal

Date: July 31, 2020

Price: $135,000

Property Description: 35.09 acres of ag land, 32-7-88.

Address: 1858 Sunlight Drive

Seller: HYGGE LLC

Buyer: Nicholas M. and Whitney M. Agopian

Date: July 31, 2020

Price: $1,100,000

Property Description: 2,008-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath single-family home on 0.195 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 8 at Sunlight subdivision.

Address: 35975 U.S. Highway 40

Seller: Darrell Don Wilson

Buyer: Snow Country Nursery LLC and Southshore Plow Service LLC

Date: July 31, 2020

Price: $950,000

Property Description: 672-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath single-family home on 2.34 acres of land with 2 acres of special-purpose land, 3-6-84.

Address: 753 Dougherty Road

Seller: Darrell Don Wilson

Buyer: Back Atcha LLC

Date: July 31, 2020

Price: $1,000,000

Property Description: 5 acres of special-purpose land, 28-6-84.

Address: N/A, Yampa

Seller: Allen J. Maijala

Buyer: Benjamin and Shelby Strait

Date: July 31, 2020

Price: $75,000

Property Description: 0.26 acres of vacant residential land, Block 2, Lots 11 to 16 at Siever’s addition to Yampa.

Address: 1660 Ranch Road No. 107

Seller: A & B Boarding LLC

Buyer: Mark and Nataliya Hadley

Date: July 31, 2020

Price: $439,000

Property Description: 1,202-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath condo, Unit 107 at Ranch at Steamboat condominiums.

Address: 60165 Crazy Horse Way

Seller: Susan Ostrowski (trustee of Aunt Snooze Revocable Living Trust)

Buyer: Clark Series A Separate Series of E5 Real Estate LLC and Clark Series LLC

Date: July 31, 2020

Price: $475,000

Property Description: 42.6 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 5 at Wildwood subdivision.

Address: 2305 Storm Meadows Drive No. 212

Seller: Joanne A. Engeseth

Buyer: Renka Rental LLC

Date: July 31, 2020

Price: $287,000

Property Description: 558-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building C, Unit 212 at Storm Meadows Club condominiums.

Address: 460 Ore House Plaza E-303

Seller: Courtney and Milan Urukalo

Buyer: John Deluca

Date: July 31, 2020

Price: $439,900

Property Description: 1,245-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building E, Unit 303 at Pines condominiums, Phase II.

Address: 50090 Moon Hill Lane

Seller: David K. and Diane R. Miller

Buyer: Brooke and Orren Welch

Date: Aug. 3, 2020

Price: $779,000

Property Description: 1,954-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath single-family home on 3.06 acres, Lot 1 at Miller Light subdivision.

Address: 25615 Second Ave.

Seller: Charlton W. Stephens

Buyer: Sara Lee Bishop

Date: Aug. 3, 2020

Price: $510,000

Property Description: 2,568-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath single-family home on 0.28 acres, Block 22, Lots 9 to 12 in the town of Hahns Peak Village.

Address: 26855 Neptune Plaza

Seller: Neptune Clark LLC

Buyer: Roberta and Steve Flanigan

Date: Aug. 4, 2020

Price: $25,000

Property Description: 2,800-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath single-family home on 0.76 acres, Filing 2, Lot 398 at Steamboat Lake subdivision.

Address: N/A

Seller: James E. and Mary Ellen Shaughnessy

Buyer: Katrina Gorman and Jonathan Stanley

Date: Aug. 4, 2020

Price: $2,399,000

Property Description: Lot 15 at Elk River Mountain Ranch subdivision, 14-7-85 and 15-7-85.

Address: 1387 Morgan Court No. 802

Seller: Kellye Fuchs and Michael E. Cofer

Buyer: Nicole and Scott Meadows

Date: Aug. 4, 2020

Price: $430,000

Property Description: 1,155-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building 8, Unit 802 at The Villas at Walton Creek.

Address: 31800 Preserve Drive S.

Seller: Julia A. Haugh

Buyer: Clay D. and Diane P. McKenzie

Date: Aug. 4, 2020

Price: $345,000

Property Description: 3,680-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath single-family home on 35 acres of vacant land, Filing 1, Lot 7 at Timbers Preserve subdivision.

Address: 30351 Sagebrush Trail No. 502

Seller: Douglas Robert McKee

Buyer: William E. Summers

Date: Aug. 4, 2020

Price: $296,000

Property Description: 1,778-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Lot 5 at Eagles Nest townhomes at Stagecoach.

Address: 515 Wyatt Drive

Seller: Raeann Cook

Buyer: Kathryn D. and Robert Rubiano

Date: Aug. 4, 2020

Price: $615,000

Property Description: 1,860-square-foot, five-bedroom, three-bath single-family home on 0.19 acres, Block 2, Lot 21 at Tamarack Point subdivision.

Address: 2621 Bronc Buster Loop

Seller: Jill O. and Stephen A. Mendelson

Buyer: Ali L. and Justin D. Crowley

Date: Aug. 4, 2020

Price: $382,500

Property Description: 161 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 1, Lot 23 at Wildhorse Meadows.

Address: 28648 Valley View Lane

Seller: Roxanna Lachman Shores (trustee of Shores Family Trust)

Buyer: Lawrence William Laird Living Trust

Date: Aug. 4, 2020

Price: $665,000

Property Description: 1,958-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath single-family home on five acres, Filing 2, Lot A at Blacktail Mountain Estates subdivision, resub of Lot 33.

Address: 33234 Kickapoo Way

Seller: Kathleen T. Hillman (trustee of Kathleen T. Hillman Revocable Trust)

Buyer: Nancie L. McCormish

Date: Aug. 4, 2020

Price: $122,500

Property Description: 5.04 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 2 at Meadowview at Horseback and Lots 34 and 66 at Horseback subdivision.

Address: N/A

Seller: Cross Mountain Ranch Limited Partnership

Buyer: Antoune Brake Trust

Date: Aug. 4, 2020

Price: $1,339,200

Property Description: 8-4-88, 9-4-88, 10-4-88, 31-5-88, 32-5-88 and 33-5-88.

Address: 29845 Rock Point Trail

Seller: Lynda M. and Paul E. McCarty

Buyer: Cady Day and Douglas Robert McKee

Date: Aug. 4, 2020

Price: $525,000

Property Description: 1,856-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath single-family home on 0.43 acres, Filing 1, Lot 54 at Meadowgreen subdivision.

Address: 955 Falling Water Lane

Seller: Brian Michael

Buyer: Mark Ritter

Date: Aug. 4, 2020

Price: $800,000

Property Description: 1,872-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath single-family home on 0.37 acres, Lot 2 at Fox Hunt subdivision.

Address: 317 Honeysuckle Drive, Hayden

Seller: Mary Dean and Shawn R. Stevenson

Buyer: Julian Piedra

Date: Aug. 4, 2020

Price: $390,000

Property Description: 2,178-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath single-family home on 0.22 acres, Filing No. 1, Lot 22 at Sagewood subdivision.

Address: 2255 Storm Meadows Drive F-56400

Seller: Dancing Ponderosa LLC

Buyer: John Edward Anthony

Date: Aug. 4, 2020

Price: $560,000

Property Description: 1,225-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building 400, Lot F-56 at Storm Meadows 300-400 condominiums.

Address: 29250 Routt County Road 14A

Seller: Eight Boots Ranch LLC

Buyer: Conovitz Family Trust

Date: Aug. 4, 2020

Price: $1,475,000

Property Description: 4,200-square-foot, five-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath ranch on 35.37 acres of ag land, 35-5-85 and 36-5-85.

Address: 2613 Bronc Buster Loop

Seller: Marion A. Porento

Buyer: Ali L. and Justin D. Crowley

Date: Aug. 4, 2020

Price: $410,000

Property Description: 161 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 1, Lot 24 at Wildhorse Meadows.

Address: 100 Huckleberry Lane

Seller: John J. and John J. Skubiz, Jr. (trustees of John J. Skubiz Revocable Trust) and Carrie Christina Harvey (Carrie Christina Harvey Revocable Trust)

Buyer: Kathryn J. and Todd J. Pedersen

Date: Aug. 4, 2020

Price: $1,280,000

Property Description: 3,440-square-foot, five-bedroom, 5 1/2-bath single-family home on 0.7 acres, Lot 1 at Pielstick-Friesell exemption.

Address: 3005 Village Drive No. 7

Seller: Amanda Pierson and Amanda and Grey Schuhmacher

Buyer: Pamela J. and Ralph T. Eppard, Jr.

Date: Aug. 4, 2020

Price: $629,000

Property Description: 1,794-square foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath townhome, Lot 7 at Boat townhomes at Sunray Meadows, replat.

Address: 525 Eaglepointe Court No. 2

Seller: Candy D. Granger

Buyer: Jennifer Christine Meepyo Allen and Cory Michael Sebert

Date: Aug. 4, 2020

Price: $450,000

Property Description: 1,940-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath townhouse, Building 2, Townhome 2 at Eaglepointe townhomes.

Address: N/A

Seller: Lisa M. Ricks (trustee of Sarah Michelle Pytleski Trust)

Buyer: Fry Oil and Gas LLC

Date: Aug. 5, 2020

Price: $120,000

Property Description: 37 acres of ag land, 18-5-87.

Address: 1510 Cascade Drive No. 3

Seller: Darryn Murphy

Buyer: Daniel J. and Sharlene Duggan

Date: Aug. 5, 2020

Price: $150,000

Property Description: 2,619-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath condo, Building Adams, Townhome Spruce at Cascades at Eagleridge townhomes, Phase 3.

Address: 635 Pamela Lane

Seller: ALEMAP LLC and Gerber Investments Inc.

Buyer: Shane Dooley

Date: Aug. 5, 2020

Price: $675,000

Property Description: 1,558-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath single-family home on 0.18 acres, Lot 20 at Trafalgar Estates subdivision.

Total sales: $21,790,600

Timeshares

Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle No. 557

Seller: Charity M. and Douglas C. Robinson and Leland C. Schneider

Buyer: Brian Paxton and Susanna N. Jones

Date: July 31, 2020

Price: $43,000

Property Description: 1/4 shared interest in and to a 796-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 557 at The Steamboat Grand.

Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle No. 520

Seller: Alex and Andreea C. Fodor

Buyer: Gary O. and Kristin L. French

Date: Aug. 5, 2020

Price: $120,000

Property Description: 1/4 shared interest in and to a 1,543-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 520 at The Steamboat Grand.

Total sales: $163,000