Routt County real estate sales total $21.3M for Sept. 6 to 12, 2019

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County real estate transactions totaled $21,345,300 across 26 sales for the week of Sept. 6 to 12. The sales total is down 17% compared with last week and down 7% compared with the same week in 2018.

Address: No address

Seller: Marlene Kay and Sidney Ray Birch (trustees of the SRB and MKB Revocable Trust)

Buyer: Seth T. Merrick

Date: Sept. 6, 2019

Price: $389,000

Property Description: 15-6-88 and 22-6-88.

Address: 2673 Jacob Circle

Seller: Connell Resources Inc.

Buyer: Redstone Group LLC

Date: Sept. 6, 2019

Price: $715,000

Property Description: 5,042-square-foot warehouse, Unit 1 at The TCD Building. Last sold for $371,900 in 2014.

Address: 31650 Green Ridge Drive, Oak Creek

Seller: Caschette Homes LLC

Buyer: Daniel and Elizabeth Topp

Date: Sept. 6, 2019

Price: $2,425,000

Property Description: 5,359-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath residence with 301.29 acres of grazing/agricultural land, 8-3-84 and 17-3-84.

Address: 750 Angels View Way

Seller: Mannbolt Steamboat II LLC

Buyer: Angels View LLC

Date: Sept. 6, 2019

Price: $1,770,000

Property Description: 3,923-square-foot, eight-bedroom, nine-bath duplex/triplex on 0.26 acres of land, Lot 1 at Barn Village Lot 38 Townhomes.

Address: 31570 Aspen Ridge Road

Seller: Elizabeth A. and Robert F. McCullough

Buyer: Larry D. and Lisa C. Jaynes

Date: Sept. 6, 2019

Price: $2,200,000

Property Description: 5,967-square-foot, six-bedroom, five-bath, single-family residence on 4.5 acres of land, Lot 30 at Dakota Ridge subdivision. Last sold for $1,975,000 in 2017.

Address: 2912 Heavenly View

Seller: Jay and Paula Goldberg

Buyer: Wayne F. Forman and Elizabeth T. Wald

Date: Sept. 6, 2019

Price: $3,125,000

Property Description: 4,675-square-foot, four-bedroom, five-bath, single-family residence on 1.34 acres of land, Filing No. 5, Lot 123 at Sanctuary.

Address: 284 Harvest Court, Hayden

Seller: Timothy J. and Trish A. Krieger

Buyer: Chad and Jennifer Roberts

Date: Sept. 6, 2019

Price: $337,000

Property Description: 3,360-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.29 acres of land, Filing 1, Lot 4 at Golden Knolls subdivision. Last sold for $215,000 in 2014.

Address: 39385 Leeward Lane E, Clark

Seller: Morgan and Nicole Nordlie

Buyer: Deborah K. and Reed T. Morgan

Date: Sept. 6, 2019

Price: $89,000

Property Description: 2.4 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 40 at Captains Cove subdivision.

Address: 730 Deerfoot Arts Park Drive

Seller: Roxanne Moore

Buyer: Bruce D. Bernard and Deborah L. Freeman

Date: Sept. 6, 2019

Price: $1,075,000

Property Description: 3,436-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.24 acres of land, Filing 1, Lots 4 and 5 at Deerfoot Arts Park subdivision.

Address: 2800 Village Drive

Seller: Colin C. and Suzanne M. Campbell and Clifton J. Latiolais, Jr.

Buyer: JCC Revocable Trust

Date: Sept. 9, 2019

Price: $534,000

Property Description: 1,524-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit 1211 at Trappeur’s Crossing condominiums, Phase I. Last sold for $250,200 in 2004.

Address: 2025 Walton Creek Road

Seller: Eddie D. and Theresa A. Tuggle

Buyer: Carolyn S. and Garrett M. Snyder

Date: Sept. 10, 2019

Price: $390,000

Property Description: 930-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building 300, Unit 304 at Timber Run condominiums. Last sold for $215,000 in 2015.

Address: 2405 Storm Meadows Drive

Seller: Michael J. Israels and Maija-Sarmite Jansons

Buyer: Christine Lynn and Greg Steven Dodson

Date: Sept. 9, 2019

Price: $694,000

Property Description: 1,497-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath condo, Unit 6 at Storm Meadows Club townhomes and condominiums.

Address: 214 E Main St., Oak Creek

Seller: Jerome F. and Margaret A. Logue

Buyer: Isabel Padilla

Date: Sept. 10, 2019

Price: $155,900

Property Description: 1,248-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.07 acres of land, Block 6, Lot 9 in the town of Oak Creek. Last sold for $148,500 in 2007.

Address: 25210 Rainbow Ridge, Oak Creek

Seller: Cynthia W. and Joseph F. Riggs

Buyer: 2CB LLC

Date: Sept. 10, 2019

Price: $157,500

Property Description: 11.65 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 29 at Creek Ranch. Last sold for $378,000 in 2003.

Address: 30310 Coyote Run Court, Oak Creek

Seller: Jake and Matt Kruse

Buyer: BWK Real Estate LLC

Date: Sept. 10, 2019

Price: $58,900

Property Description: 0.54 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 20 at Coyote Run subdivision. Last sold for $45,000 in 2017.

Address: 33600 Lone Pine Trail

Seller: Chaney Family Partnership LTD

Buyer: Greg and Deborah Grisamore Family Trust

Date: Sept. 10, 2019

Price: $847,500

Property Description: 5 acres of meadow hay land and 38.09 acres of agricultural/grazing land, Filing No. 2, Lot 13 at Lake Catamount subdivision, exemption, replat of Lots 13 and 14.

Address: 1605 Cornice Court

Seller: Antoun Holly Elizabeth Kent Correll (trustee of the Hekc Antoun Trust)

Buyer: Keith and Michelle Lage

Date: Sept. 10, 2019

Price: $799,000

Property Description: 2,294-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath townhome, Lot A at Cornice Court townhomes.

Address: 513 Pine St.

Seller: Richard Harold Lujan and Laurie Wren (trustee of the Laurie Wren Revocable Living Trust)

Buyer: Mangus Investments LLC

Date: Sept. 11, 2019

Price: $550,000

Property Description: 812-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.16 acres of land, Block 5, Lot 2 in the original town of Steamboat Springs.

Address: 126 E Oak St., Oak Creek

Seller: Joseph N. Johnson

Buyer: Charli Cristy Hollingshead

Date: Sept. 11, 2019

Price: $146,000

Property Description: 650-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.15 acres of land, Block 7, Lots 1 to 3 at 2nd addition to Oak Creek. Last sold for $76,000 in 2017.

Address: 320 Coronado Place, Hayden

Seller: Jody Ginger

Buyer: Alex Evonitz

Date: Sept. 11, 2019

Price: $159,000

Property Description: 1,080-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath townhome, Filing 3, Lot 320 at Vista Verde townhomes. Last sold for $156,000 in 2009.

Address: 31580 Aspen Ridge Road

Seller: Gregory W. and Nancy J. Pyle

Buyer: John W. and Mary Joan Blenke, Jr. (trustees of the Mary Joan Blenke Living Trust)

Date: Sept. 11, 2019

Price: $1,300,000

Property Description: 3,201-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 3.23 acres of land, Lot 31 at Dakota Ridge subdivision. Last sold for $1,125,000 in 2016.

Address: 2525 Village Drive

Seller: Craig J. and Laura Taylor Wall

Buyer: ASA Real Estate LLC

Date: Sept. 11, 2019

Price: $998,500

Property Description: Unit 3B at The Highmark condominiums.

Address: 824 Lincoln Ave.

Seller: 824 Lincoln LLC

Buyer: 824 SS LLC

Date: Sept. 11, 2019

Price: $1,065,000

Property Description: 2,569-square-foot retail space on 0.08 acres of commercial land, Block 15, Lot 9 in the original town of Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $1,325,000 in 2007.

Address: 2700 Village Drive

Seller: 2700 Village LLC

Buyer: MPH Properties 1 LLC

Date: Sept. 12, 2019

Price: $385,000

Property Description: 1,041-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building B, Unit 101 at Lodge at Steamboat condominiums, Phase I.

Address: 2619 Copper Ridge Circle

Seller: William F. Brookmeyer

Buyer: Ryan P. Zezeski

Date: Sept. 12, 2019

Price: $525,000

Property Description: 1,135-square-foot multi-use residence and 1,135-square-foot warehouse, Unit 1 at Appletree at Copper Ridge. Last sold for $388,000 in 2006.

Address: 2743 Burgess Creek Road

Seller: Charlotte Wright Burney and L. David Wright Testamentary Trust.

Buyer: Debra F. Lewis

Date: Sept. 12, 2019

Price: $455,000

Property Description: 1,584-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 8 at Winterwood townhomes and condominiums.

Total sales: $21,345,300

