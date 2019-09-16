Routt County real estate sales total $21.3M for Sept. 6 to 12, 2019
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County real estate transactions totaled $21,345,300 across 26 sales for the week of Sept. 6 to 12. The sales total is down 17% compared with last week and down 7% compared with the same week in 2018.
Address: No address
Seller: Marlene Kay and Sidney Ray Birch (trustees of the SRB and MKB Revocable Trust)
Buyer: Seth T. Merrick
Date: Sept. 6, 2019
Price: $389,000
Property Description: 15-6-88 and 22-6-88.
Address: 2673 Jacob Circle
Seller: Connell Resources Inc.
Buyer: Redstone Group LLC
Date: Sept. 6, 2019
Price: $715,000
Property Description: 5,042-square-foot warehouse, Unit 1 at The TCD Building. Last sold for $371,900 in 2014.
Address: 31650 Green Ridge Drive, Oak Creek
Seller: Caschette Homes LLC
Buyer: Daniel and Elizabeth Topp
Date: Sept. 6, 2019
Price: $2,425,000
Property Description: 5,359-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath residence with 301.29 acres of grazing/agricultural land, 8-3-84 and 17-3-84.
Address: 750 Angels View Way
Seller: Mannbolt Steamboat II LLC
Buyer: Angels View LLC
Date: Sept. 6, 2019
Price: $1,770,000
Property Description: 3,923-square-foot, eight-bedroom, nine-bath duplex/triplex on 0.26 acres of land, Lot 1 at Barn Village Lot 38 Townhomes.
Address: 31570 Aspen Ridge Road
Seller: Elizabeth A. and Robert F. McCullough
Buyer: Larry D. and Lisa C. Jaynes
Date: Sept. 6, 2019
Price: $2,200,000
Property Description: 5,967-square-foot, six-bedroom, five-bath, single-family residence on 4.5 acres of land, Lot 30 at Dakota Ridge subdivision. Last sold for $1,975,000 in 2017.
Address: 2912 Heavenly View
Seller: Jay and Paula Goldberg
Buyer: Wayne F. Forman and Elizabeth T. Wald
Date: Sept. 6, 2019
Price: $3,125,000
Property Description: 4,675-square-foot, four-bedroom, five-bath, single-family residence on 1.34 acres of land, Filing No. 5, Lot 123 at Sanctuary.
Address: 284 Harvest Court, Hayden
Seller: Timothy J. and Trish A. Krieger
Buyer: Chad and Jennifer Roberts
Date: Sept. 6, 2019
Price: $337,000
Property Description: 3,360-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.29 acres of land, Filing 1, Lot 4 at Golden Knolls subdivision. Last sold for $215,000 in 2014.
Address: 39385 Leeward Lane E, Clark
Seller: Morgan and Nicole Nordlie
Buyer: Deborah K. and Reed T. Morgan
Date: Sept. 6, 2019
Price: $89,000
Property Description: 2.4 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 40 at Captains Cove subdivision.
Address: 730 Deerfoot Arts Park Drive
Seller: Roxanne Moore
Buyer: Bruce D. Bernard and Deborah L. Freeman
Date: Sept. 6, 2019
Price: $1,075,000
Property Description: 3,436-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.24 acres of land, Filing 1, Lots 4 and 5 at Deerfoot Arts Park subdivision.
Address: 2800 Village Drive
Seller: Colin C. and Suzanne M. Campbell and Clifton J. Latiolais, Jr.
Buyer: JCC Revocable Trust
Date: Sept. 9, 2019
Price: $534,000
Property Description: 1,524-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit 1211 at Trappeur’s Crossing condominiums, Phase I. Last sold for $250,200 in 2004.
Address: 2025 Walton Creek Road
Seller: Eddie D. and Theresa A. Tuggle
Buyer: Carolyn S. and Garrett M. Snyder
Date: Sept. 10, 2019
Price: $390,000
Property Description: 930-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building 300, Unit 304 at Timber Run condominiums. Last sold for $215,000 in 2015.
Address: 2405 Storm Meadows Drive
Seller: Michael J. Israels and Maija-Sarmite Jansons
Buyer: Christine Lynn and Greg Steven Dodson
Date: Sept. 9, 2019
Price: $694,000
Property Description: 1,497-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath condo, Unit 6 at Storm Meadows Club townhomes and condominiums.
Address: 214 E Main St., Oak Creek
Seller: Jerome F. and Margaret A. Logue
Buyer: Isabel Padilla
Date: Sept. 10, 2019
Price: $155,900
Property Description: 1,248-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.07 acres of land, Block 6, Lot 9 in the town of Oak Creek. Last sold for $148,500 in 2007.
Address: 25210 Rainbow Ridge, Oak Creek
Seller: Cynthia W. and Joseph F. Riggs
Buyer: 2CB LLC
Date: Sept. 10, 2019
Price: $157,500
Property Description: 11.65 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 29 at Creek Ranch. Last sold for $378,000 in 2003.
Address: 30310 Coyote Run Court, Oak Creek
Seller: Jake and Matt Kruse
Buyer: BWK Real Estate LLC
Date: Sept. 10, 2019
Price: $58,900
Property Description: 0.54 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 20 at Coyote Run subdivision. Last sold for $45,000 in 2017.
Address: 33600 Lone Pine Trail
Seller: Chaney Family Partnership LTD
Buyer: Greg and Deborah Grisamore Family Trust
Date: Sept. 10, 2019
Price: $847,500
Property Description: 5 acres of meadow hay land and 38.09 acres of agricultural/grazing land, Filing No. 2, Lot 13 at Lake Catamount subdivision, exemption, replat of Lots 13 and 14.
Address: 1605 Cornice Court
Seller: Antoun Holly Elizabeth Kent Correll (trustee of the Hekc Antoun Trust)
Buyer: Keith and Michelle Lage
Date: Sept. 10, 2019
Price: $799,000
Property Description: 2,294-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath townhome, Lot A at Cornice Court townhomes.
Address: 513 Pine St.
Seller: Richard Harold Lujan and Laurie Wren (trustee of the Laurie Wren Revocable Living Trust)
Buyer: Mangus Investments LLC
Date: Sept. 11, 2019
Price: $550,000
Property Description: 812-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.16 acres of land, Block 5, Lot 2 in the original town of Steamboat Springs.
Address: 126 E Oak St., Oak Creek
Seller: Joseph N. Johnson
Buyer: Charli Cristy Hollingshead
Date: Sept. 11, 2019
Price: $146,000
Property Description: 650-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.15 acres of land, Block 7, Lots 1 to 3 at 2nd addition to Oak Creek. Last sold for $76,000 in 2017.
Address: 320 Coronado Place, Hayden
Seller: Jody Ginger
Buyer: Alex Evonitz
Date: Sept. 11, 2019
Price: $159,000
Property Description: 1,080-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath townhome, Filing 3, Lot 320 at Vista Verde townhomes. Last sold for $156,000 in 2009.
Address: 31580 Aspen Ridge Road
Seller: Gregory W. and Nancy J. Pyle
Buyer: John W. and Mary Joan Blenke, Jr. (trustees of the Mary Joan Blenke Living Trust)
Date: Sept. 11, 2019
Price: $1,300,000
Property Description: 3,201-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 3.23 acres of land, Lot 31 at Dakota Ridge subdivision. Last sold for $1,125,000 in 2016.
Address: 2525 Village Drive
Seller: Craig J. and Laura Taylor Wall
Buyer: ASA Real Estate LLC
Date: Sept. 11, 2019
Price: $998,500
Property Description: Unit 3B at The Highmark condominiums.
Address: 824 Lincoln Ave.
Seller: 824 Lincoln LLC
Buyer: 824 SS LLC
Date: Sept. 11, 2019
Price: $1,065,000
Property Description: 2,569-square-foot retail space on 0.08 acres of commercial land, Block 15, Lot 9 in the original town of Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $1,325,000 in 2007.
Address: 2700 Village Drive
Seller: 2700 Village LLC
Buyer: MPH Properties 1 LLC
Date: Sept. 12, 2019
Price: $385,000
Property Description: 1,041-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building B, Unit 101 at Lodge at Steamboat condominiums, Phase I.
Address: 2619 Copper Ridge Circle
Seller: William F. Brookmeyer
Buyer: Ryan P. Zezeski
Date: Sept. 12, 2019
Price: $525,000
Property Description: 1,135-square-foot multi-use residence and 1,135-square-foot warehouse, Unit 1 at Appletree at Copper Ridge. Last sold for $388,000 in 2006.
Address: 2743 Burgess Creek Road
Seller: Charlotte Wright Burney and L. David Wright Testamentary Trust.
Buyer: Debra F. Lewis
Date: Sept. 12, 2019
Price: $455,000
Property Description: 1,584-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 8 at Winterwood townhomes and condominiums.
Total sales: $21,345,300
