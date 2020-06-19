Routt County real estate sales total $21.3M for June 12 to 18, 2020

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County real estate transactions totaled $21,339,030.19 across 33 sales for the week of June 12 to 18.

Address: 281 and 283 Harvest Drive, Hayden

Seller: Abigail Exchange Co. LLC

Buyer: Emily Reistad

Date: June 12, 2020

Price: $60,000

Property Description: 0.56 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing 1, Lots 20 and 21 at Golden Knolls subdivision.

Address: 350 Fox Springs Circle, No. 301

Seller: Fox Springs Development LLC

Buyer: Timothy Sullivan

Date: June 12, 2020

Price: $428,550

Property Description: Building 5, Unit 5301 at Fox Springs condominiums.

Address: 1530 Kinnikinnick Lane

Seller: Tasha Marie Allyn Given

Buyer: Christopher Caira (trustee of Dubb Living Trust)

Date: June 12, 2020

Price: $1,600,000

Property Description: 4,512-square-foot, seven-bedroom, five-bath duplex/triplex on 0.53 acres of land. Lot V-7 at Rendezvous Trails subdivision.

Address: 2861 St. Moritz Way

Seller: Christopher P. and Susan M. Keeley

Buyer: Brandi Alicia and Daniel John Antal

Date: June 12, 2020

Price: $720,000

Property Description: 2,140-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath townhome, Filing 2, Unit 12 at Elk Run at Steamboat. Last sold for $677,500 in 2017.

Address: No address, near Stagecoach Reservoir

Seller: Charles Barnhill, Jr. and Janet K. Fine

Buyer: Gabrielle Anderson

Date: June 12, 2020

Price: $6,000

Property Description: 0.75 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 41 at South Station II.

Address: 30650 Reinsman Court, Oak Creek

Seller: Ivy Avenue Holdings LLC

Buyer: Jeffrey A. Hubler and Jennifer L. Jurgovan

Date: June 12, 2020

Price: $560,000

Property Description: 3,018-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.36 acres of land, Lot 14-D at Blacktail Meadows at Neighborhoods at Young’s Peak. Last sold for $780,000 in 2016.

Address: 2780 Eagleridge Drive

Seller: Brynn F. and Luke R. Swanson

Buyer: Danny C. Peuschold and Kimberly A. Peuschold Revocable Trust

Date: June 12, 2020

Price: $622,500

Property Description: 1,417-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Building B, Unit 108 at Canyon Creek condominiums, supplement plat. Last sold for $530,000 in 2017.

Address: 1920 Ski Time Square Drive

Seller: Kenneth Hollar

Buyer: Calder and Kathryn Daenzer

Date: June 12, 2020

Price: $274,000

Property Description: 824-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 110 at Ski Time Square condominiums. Last sold for $210,000 in 2017.

Address: 3460 Stone Lane

Seller: David J. Sweetser

Buyer: John Sweetser

Date: June 12, 2020

Price: $428,000

Property Description: 1,361-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Filing 1, Lot 1B at Stonebrook townhomes of Stone Lane Meadows. Last sold for $214,000 in 2019.

Address: 23043 Routt County Road 62, Clark

Seller: Taralea R. Mahaffey (trustee of Taralea R. Hangartner Revocable Living Trust)

Buyer: Daniel Jaber

Date: June 15, 2020

Price: $470,000

Property Description: 2,187-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 2.75 acres of land, Lot 2 at Captains Cove subdivision.

Address: 511 E. Willow Bend, Oak Creek

Seller: Larry John Rossi

Buyer: Jim L. and L. Dean Rossi

Date: June 15, 2020

Price: $7,500

Property Description: 0.24 acres of mobile home land, Block 10, Lot 10 at Capitol Hill addition to Oak Creek.

Address: 31130 Corral Drive, Oak Creek

Seller: Benjamin J. and Margaret Franko

Buyer: Callie Raydell Pratt Revocable Trust

Date: June 16, 2020

Price: $155,000

Property Description: 4.35 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 13 at Lynx Basin Estates.

Address: 2800 Village Drive

Seller: Curtis D. Hamm and Yulia K. Hilton

Buyer: Ellie and Nathan Bane

Date: June 16, 2020

Price: $520,000

Property Description: 1,189-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit 1305 at Trappeur’s Crossing condominiums. Last sold for $435,000 in 2017.

Address: 21513 Colorado Highway 131, Phippsburg

Seller: Bernard Thomas and Kori Marie Shafer

Buyer: Wyatt Harding and Savanah Maxwell

Date: June 17, 2020

Price: $240,000

Property Description: 1,564-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.31 acres of land, Block 19, Lots 16 to 20 in the town of Phippsburg.

Address: 1328, 1332, 1336 and 1340 13th St.

Seller: Dale Kruse

Buyer: Commonwealth Development Co. LLC

Date: June 17, 2020

Price: $1,690,480.19

Property Description: 3.042-square-foot duplex/triplex and 3,042-square-foot warehouse on 0.29 acres of commercial land, Block 7, Lot 2 at Miller-Frazier addition to Steamboat Springs, replat of Lots 21 to 24. Last sold for $545,000 in 2019.

Address: No address

Seller: Shane B. Evans and Bruce E. Shugart

Buyer: FCLG Acquisitions IV LLLP

Date: June 17, 2020

Price: $2,177,700

Property Description: Lot 29B at Mores Corner, replat of Lot 29.

Address: 20745 Hoch-eye Way, Oak Creek

Seller: Dorothy N. Mueller

Buyer: Cassandra Zoe Koenen Hamkins

Date: June 17, 2020

Price: $20,000

Property Description: 2 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 7 at Sky Hitch at Stagecoach.

Address: 31685 Shoshone Way, Oak Creek

Seller: Sarah J. and Theodore A. Obrockta and Summer Parker

Buyer: David Spencer Lea and Reid Stuart Petersen

Date: June 17, 2020

Price: $550,000

Property Description: 3,593-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.61 acres of land, Lot 93 at South Shore subdivision.

Address: 1932 Indian Trails

Seller: Jessica and Kyle Post

Buyer: Stephanie Kate Burleson and Sean Adam Schimmel

Date: June 17, 2020

Price: $765,000

Property Description: 1,660-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.202 acres of land, Filing 2, Lot 71 at Sunlight subdivision.

Address: 1977 Fish Creek Falls Road

Seller: Gabriela and Kevin Riegler

Buyer: Christopher J. Lohne (trustee of Christopher J. Lohne Revocable Trust)

Date: June 17, 2020

Price: $2,200,000

Property Description: 4,572-square-foot, five-bedroom, 5 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.45 acres of land, Lot 1 at Christensen subdivision.

Address: 40519 Steamboat Drive

Seller: Claire M. and Phillip W. Wehlitz

Buyer: Converse and Robin Fields

Date: June 17, 2020

Price: $511,000

Property Description: 1,450-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.3 acres of land, Filing 1, Lot 28 at Steamboat II subdivision. Last sold for $418,000 in 2016.

Address: 350 Fox Springs Circle, No. 302

Seller: Fox Springs Development LLC

Buyer: Janet H. and William J. Smith

Date: June 17, 2020

Price: $395,000

Property Description: Building 5, Unit 5302 at Fox Springs condominiums.

Address: 26650 Wheeler Creek Lane

Seller: Christy S. and Lawrence M. Belton

Buyer: Tara Sanders Sole Properietor 401(K) PSP

Date: June 18, 2020

Price: $850,000

Property Description: 3,360-square-foot, five-bedroom, three-bath farm/ranch residence with 6.77 acres of dry farm land and 147.33 acres of grazing/agricultural land, 28-8-85 and 33-8-85.

Address: No address, near Steamboat Lake

Seller: Christy S. and Lawrence M. Belton

Buyer: James Wade and Tina M. Look and Tara Sanders (Tara Sanders Sole Propreitor 401(K) PSP)

Date: June 18, 2020

Price: $250,000

Property Description: 42.66 acres of grazing/agricultural land and 13.76 acres of dry farm land, 23-8-85 and 33-8-85. Last sold for $450,000 in 2014.

Address: 27719 Winchester Trail

Seller: Gregory D. and Julie M. Brownell

Buyer: Edward Hulburd and Rebecca Sue Frost, Jr.

Date: June 18, 2020

Price: $765,000

Property Description: 2,069-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.35 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 102 at Silverview Estates.

Address: 2250 Marble Court

Seller: Steamboat Investments LLC

Buyer: Christopher J. Lohne Revocable Trust

Date: June 18, 2020

Price: $250,000

Property Description: 0.56 acres of vacant, industrial land, Lot 5 at Marblehill Industrial Park.

Address: 1898 Sunlight Drive

Seller: Michelle Avery

Buyer: Aaron and Kimberly Gordon

Date: June 18, 2020

Price: $1,020,000

Property Description: 2,109-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.124 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 18 at Sunlight subdivision.

Address: 3078 Aspen Leaf Way

Seller: Jodi B. and Rodney L. Allen

Buyer: Ann Marie Flottmeyer and John Mitchell Jones

Date: June 18, 2020

Price: $580,000

Property Description: 1,518-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath townhome, Filing No. 4, Unit 703 at Aspens at Walton Creek. Last sold for $357,500 in 2012.

Address: 1051 Crawford Ave.

Seller: Bradley F. Bartels and Emmanuelle Vital

Buyer: Nicole M. and James W. Cotter III

Date: June 18, 2020

Price: $1,770,000

Property Description: 3,860-square-foot, five-bedroom, five-bath, single-family residence on 0.26 acres of land, Lot 2 at Liman Estates.

Address: 350 Fox Springs Circle, No. 202

Seller: Fox Springs Development LLC

Buyer: Kelly K. Brown

Date: June 18, 2020

Price: $368,800

Property Description: Building 5, Unit 5202 at Fox Springs condominiums.

Address: 637 Clermont Circle

Seller: Karen M. and Michael K. Stern

Buyer: Mark David Tripp (Mark David Tripp Revocable Trust)

Date: June 18, 2020

Price: $827,500

Property Description: 2,534-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath townhome, Filing 5, Block 5, Lot 14 at Emerald Heights. Last sold for $729,100 in 2017.

Address: 3295 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Moe Moe Khine and Senan James Moloney

Buyer: Mathew J. Gallagher and Zak Sheldon

Date: June 18, 2020

Price: $177,000

Property Description: 295-square-foot, no-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building 1, Unit A8 at Mount Werner Meadows condominiums.

Total sales: $21,258,030.19

Timeshares

Address: 2255 Ski Time Square Drive

Seller: George Z. and Jane L. Marshall

Buyer: Christopher Scott and Sarah Maureen Crawford

Date: June 18, 2020

Price: $80,000

Property Description: 1/7 shared interest in and to 2,039-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 223 at Christie condominiums.

Total sales: $80,000