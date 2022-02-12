Routt County real estate sales total $21.1M the week of Feb. 3-10

Real estate transactions in Routt County totaled $21.1 million across 30 sales for the week of Feb. 4-10.

461 Enterprise Street, Hayden

Seller: Karl Hartmut Von Ahn

Buyer: Richard Hank Salyer

Date: Feb. 4, 2022

Price: $365,000

Property Description: 1,152-square-foor commercial condo, 1,152-square-foot garage storage condo, Unit E at Valley View Live/Work Condos. Last sold for $255,000 in 2018.

2655 Windward Way

Seller: Danimia Living Trust

Buyer: Good News Investments LLC

Date: Feb. 4, 2022

Price: $1,725,000

Property Description: 2,148-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.12 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 2 at Landings at Steamboat Subdivision. Last sold for $525,000 in 2014.

30355 Triple B Lane

Seller: Jacqueline A. and Kim E. Zeune

Buyer: GKSB91 LLC

Date: Feb. 4, 2022

Price: $3,500,000

Property Description: 4,993-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath, single-family residence on 40.25 acres of land, TRT 30-5-84. Last sold for $2,675,000 in 2020.

12 Nob Street

Seller: Jonathan Gilford Straight

Buyer: Steamboat Power LLC

Date: Feb. 4, 2022

Price: $1,050,000

Property Description: 1,574-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.15 acres of land, Block 1, Lots 16-17 at Deerfoot Addition to Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $520,000 in 2015.

23245 Schussmark Trail

Seller: Christina Maria and Maria C. Karnes

Buyer: Jay Cooper and Kristin Gribben

Date: Feb. 4, 2022

Price: $366,095

Property Description: 1,416-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Block 9, Lot A at Second Replat Project I & II Townhomes at Stagecoach. Last sold for $168,000 in 2016.

23315 Stageline Avenue

Seller: Johnny W. and Lori G. Mann

Buyer: Cory and Katelyn Ginn

Date: Feb. 7, 2022

Price: $984,900

Property Description: 0.32 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 2 at Young’s Peak at Neighborhoods at Young’s Peak.

33280 Filly Trail

Seller: Lawrence P. and Linda M. Gazda

Buyer: Andrew and Kristin Kirkpatrick

Date: Feb. 7, 2022

Price: $32,000

Property Description: 1.01 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 1 at Black Horse I at Stagecoach.

31470 Shoshone Way

Seller: Arnold E. Anderson Revocable Living Trust

Buyer: Andrew Hunter

Date: Feb. 7, 2022

Price: $25,000

Property Description: 0.45 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 121 at South Shore Subdivision at Stagecoach.

2155 Ski Time Square Drive

Seller: Julie B. Lair Revocable Trust

Buyer: Eric and Jacqueline Reichanadter

Date: Feb.7, 2022

Price: $1,470,000

Property Description: 2,181-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit 325 at Christie Condominiums Phase II.

1563 Conestoga Circle

Seller: Danika C. and Matthew B. Jost

Buyer: Thomas Fitzgerald and Danielle Zimmerer

Date: Feb.7, 2022

Price: $629,900

Property Description: 1,308-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.19 acres of land, Lot 37 at Pioneer Village Subdivision. Last sold for $395,000 in 2018.

No address

Seller: Cesare F. Rosati

Buyer: Angler Flats LLC

Date: Feb. 8, 2022

Price: $380,000

Property Description: Lot 2 at Anglers Drive Subdivision.

825 West Jefferson Avenue, Hayden

Seller: Dry Creek Subdivision LLC

Buyer: Grandmothers Inc.

Date: Feb. 8, 2022

Price: $310,000

Property Description: 2,344-square-foot commercial building on 0.48 acres of land, Lot 1 at Creek View.

29620 Elk View Drive

Seller: Rural Development Colorado Corporation

Buyer: Grandmothers Inc.

Date: Feb. 8, 2022

Price: $235,000

Property Description: 5.83 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 3, Lot 7 at Elk River Estates Subdivision.

No address, Hayden

Seller: Dry Creek Subdivision LLC

Buyer: Grandmothers Inc.

Date: Feb. 8, 2022

Price: $245,000

Property Description: 0.79 acres of vacant commercial land, Lot 3 at Creek View Phase 2 Subdivision.

871 Dry Creek South Road, Hayden

Seller: SSIRE LLC

Buyer: Chris B. and Shannon E. Poverski

Date: Feb. 8, 2022

Price: $592,000

Property Description: 2,414-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.19 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Block 2, Lot 1 at Dry Creek Village Subdivision. Last sold for $590,000 in 2021.

26770 Willow Gulch Drive

Seller: Paula J. Williams

Buyer: Justin Dillie

Date: Feb. 8, 2022

Price: $23,500

Property Description: 0.47 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 2, Lot 120 at Steamboat Lake Subdivision.

No address

Seller: Janet K. Fine and Charles Barnhill Jr.

Buyer: Amy and Josh Yandle

Date: Feb. 8, 2022

Price: $10,000

Property Description: 0.53 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 31 at South Station II at Stagecoach.

40435 Haven Place

Seller: Emily Jean and Joshua William Stein

Buyer: Danika C. and Matthew B. Jost

Date: Feb. 9, 2022

Price: $775,000

Property Description: 1,408-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.23 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 7 at Steamboat II Subdivision. Last sold for $385,000 in 2017.

45 6th Street

Seller: Baker Realty LLC

Buyer: Torrap LLC

Date: Feb. 9, 2022

Price: $1,475,000

Property Description: 1,616-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 ½-bath condo, Unit 1 at Alpenglow Rowhouse Condominiums. Last sold for $635,000 in 2014.

615 Sandhill Circle

Seller: Courtnay A. and Nils Thunstrom

Buyer: Debra C. Drengenberg

Date: Feb. 9, 2022

Price: $1,480,000

Property Description: 3,513-square-foot, six-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.44 acres of land, Lot 17 at Emerald Knoll-Peddie Amended Final Plat.

335 Short Street

Seller: Wayne A. Arbogast

Buyer: Fennel Holt Living Trust

Date: Feb. 9, 2022

Price: $1,222,000

Property Description: 1,838-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath duplex on 0.29 acres of land, Block 9, Lot 2 – Re-Sub of Lots 1-7 at 1st Addition to Steamboat Springs.

38700 Routt County Road 53

Seller: Ann M. and Douglas D. Doolin

Buyer: Kyle Beckler and Kalynn Smith

Date: Feb. 9, 2022

Price: $958,000

Property Description: 4,872-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 11.62 acres of land, SEC 15-6-88. Last sold for $430,000 in 2009.

10780 Routt County Road 51

Seller: Fincher Family Trust

Buyer: PDL One LLC

Date: Feb. 9, 2022

Price: $59,000

Property Description: 239-square-foot commercial condo, Filing No. 2, Unit B-20 at Hayden Airport Garages. Last sold for $39,900 in 2008.

1788 Sunlight Subdivision

Seller: Steamboat Sunlight Holdings LLC

Buyer: Jeffrey D. and Lisa A. Lorenger

Date: Feb. 10, 2022

Price: $1,799,850

Property Description: Filing No. 2, Lot 56 at Sunlight Subdivision. Last sold for $833,700 in 2021.

Total sales: $19,712,245

Timeshares

2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Debra A. and John W. Copley

Buyer: Bill D. and Rachael T. Hay

Date: Feb. 4, 2022

Price: $199,900

Property Description: 1/4-interest in and to a 1,369-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 233 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condo.

2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: MGMA Holdings LLC

Buyer: Anders and Anne Elgerd

Date: Feb. 7, 2022

Price: $205,900

Property Description: 1/4-interest in and to a 1,403-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 622 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condo.

2155 Ski Time Square Drive

Seller: Gerald W. and Linda D. Crawford

Buyer: HLH LLC

Date: Feb. 7, 2022

Price: $100,000

Property Description: 1/7-interest in and to a 1,862-square-foot condo, Unit 322 at Christie Condominiums Phase II.

2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Warren Hern

Buyer: Merle Allen Nash

Date: Feb. 9, 2022

Price: $128,500

Property Description: 1/4-interest in and to a 779-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condominium, Unit 652 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condominium. Last sold for $124,900 in 2022.

2250 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Jonathan D. and Melissa D. Gottfried

Buyer: Nina N. and Rajsinh D. Chudasama

Date: Feb. 9, 2022

Price: $385,000

Property Description: 1/8-interest in and to a 2,272-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit RC-415 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way. Last sold for $365,000 in 2020.

2250 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Sarah C. Campbell and Peter J. Wulfraat

Buyer: Kathryn L. and Matthew J. Cimino

Date: Feb. 9, 2022

Price: $385,000

Property Description: 1/8-interest in and to a 2,984-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit RC-404 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way. Last sold for $375,000 in 2019.

Total timeshares: $1.4 million