Routt County real estate sales total $21.1M the week of Feb. 3-10
Real estate transactions in Routt County totaled $21.1 million across 30 sales for the week of Feb. 4-10.
461 Enterprise Street, Hayden
Seller: Karl Hartmut Von Ahn
Buyer: Richard Hank Salyer
Date: Feb. 4, 2022
Price: $365,000
Property Description: 1,152-square-foor commercial condo, 1,152-square-foot garage storage condo, Unit E at Valley View Live/Work Condos. Last sold for $255,000 in 2018.
2655 Windward Way
Seller: Danimia Living Trust
Buyer: Good News Investments LLC
Date: Feb. 4, 2022
Price: $1,725,000
Property Description: 2,148-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.12 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 2 at Landings at Steamboat Subdivision. Last sold for $525,000 in 2014.
30355 Triple B Lane
Seller: Jacqueline A. and Kim E. Zeune
Buyer: GKSB91 LLC
Date: Feb. 4, 2022
Price: $3,500,000
Property Description: 4,993-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath, single-family residence on 40.25 acres of land, TRT 30-5-84. Last sold for $2,675,000 in 2020.
12 Nob Street
Seller: Jonathan Gilford Straight
Buyer: Steamboat Power LLC
Date: Feb. 4, 2022
Price: $1,050,000
Property Description: 1,574-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.15 acres of land, Block 1, Lots 16-17 at Deerfoot Addition to Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $520,000 in 2015.
23245 Schussmark Trail
Seller: Christina Maria and Maria C. Karnes
Buyer: Jay Cooper and Kristin Gribben
Date: Feb. 4, 2022
Price: $366,095
Property Description: 1,416-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Block 9, Lot A at Second Replat Project I & II Townhomes at Stagecoach. Last sold for $168,000 in 2016.
23315 Stageline Avenue
Seller: Johnny W. and Lori G. Mann
Buyer: Cory and Katelyn Ginn
Date: Feb. 7, 2022
Price: $984,900
Property Description: 0.32 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 2 at Young’s Peak at Neighborhoods at Young’s Peak.
33280 Filly Trail
Seller: Lawrence P. and Linda M. Gazda
Buyer: Andrew and Kristin Kirkpatrick
Date: Feb. 7, 2022
Price: $32,000
Property Description: 1.01 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 1 at Black Horse I at Stagecoach.
31470 Shoshone Way
Seller: Arnold E. Anderson Revocable Living Trust
Buyer: Andrew Hunter
Date: Feb. 7, 2022
Price: $25,000
Property Description: 0.45 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 121 at South Shore Subdivision at Stagecoach.
2155 Ski Time Square Drive
Seller: Julie B. Lair Revocable Trust
Buyer: Eric and Jacqueline Reichanadter
Date: Feb.7, 2022
Price: $1,470,000
Property Description: 2,181-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit 325 at Christie Condominiums Phase II.
1563 Conestoga Circle
Seller: Danika C. and Matthew B. Jost
Buyer: Thomas Fitzgerald and Danielle Zimmerer
Date: Feb.7, 2022
Price: $629,900
Property Description: 1,308-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.19 acres of land, Lot 37 at Pioneer Village Subdivision. Last sold for $395,000 in 2018.
No address
Seller: Cesare F. Rosati
Buyer: Angler Flats LLC
Date: Feb. 8, 2022
Price: $380,000
Property Description: Lot 2 at Anglers Drive Subdivision.
825 West Jefferson Avenue, Hayden
Seller: Dry Creek Subdivision LLC
Buyer: Grandmothers Inc.
Date: Feb. 8, 2022
Price: $310,000
Property Description: 2,344-square-foot commercial building on 0.48 acres of land, Lot 1 at Creek View.
29620 Elk View Drive
Seller: Rural Development Colorado Corporation
Buyer: Grandmothers Inc.
Date: Feb. 8, 2022
Price: $235,000
Property Description: 5.83 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 3, Lot 7 at Elk River Estates Subdivision.
No address, Hayden
Seller: Dry Creek Subdivision LLC
Buyer: Grandmothers Inc.
Date: Feb. 8, 2022
Price: $245,000
Property Description: 0.79 acres of vacant commercial land, Lot 3 at Creek View Phase 2 Subdivision.
871 Dry Creek South Road, Hayden
Seller: SSIRE LLC
Buyer: Chris B. and Shannon E. Poverski
Date: Feb. 8, 2022
Price: $592,000
Property Description: 2,414-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.19 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Block 2, Lot 1 at Dry Creek Village Subdivision. Last sold for $590,000 in 2021.
26770 Willow Gulch Drive
Seller: Paula J. Williams
Buyer: Justin Dillie
Date: Feb. 8, 2022
Price: $23,500
Property Description: 0.47 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 2, Lot 120 at Steamboat Lake Subdivision.
No address
Seller: Janet K. Fine and Charles Barnhill Jr.
Buyer: Amy and Josh Yandle
Date: Feb. 8, 2022
Price: $10,000
Property Description: 0.53 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 31 at South Station II at Stagecoach.
40435 Haven Place
Seller: Emily Jean and Joshua William Stein
Buyer: Danika C. and Matthew B. Jost
Date: Feb. 9, 2022
Price: $775,000
Property Description: 1,408-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.23 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 7 at Steamboat II Subdivision. Last sold for $385,000 in 2017.
45 6th Street
Seller: Baker Realty LLC
Buyer: Torrap LLC
Date: Feb. 9, 2022
Price: $1,475,000
Property Description: 1,616-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 ½-bath condo, Unit 1 at Alpenglow Rowhouse Condominiums. Last sold for $635,000 in 2014.
615 Sandhill Circle
Seller: Courtnay A. and Nils Thunstrom
Buyer: Debra C. Drengenberg
Date: Feb. 9, 2022
Price: $1,480,000
Property Description: 3,513-square-foot, six-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.44 acres of land, Lot 17 at Emerald Knoll-Peddie Amended Final Plat.
335 Short Street
Seller: Wayne A. Arbogast
Buyer: Fennel Holt Living Trust
Date: Feb. 9, 2022
Price: $1,222,000
Property Description: 1,838-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath duplex on 0.29 acres of land, Block 9, Lot 2 – Re-Sub of Lots 1-7 at 1st Addition to Steamboat Springs.
38700 Routt County Road 53
Seller: Ann M. and Douglas D. Doolin
Buyer: Kyle Beckler and Kalynn Smith
Date: Feb. 9, 2022
Price: $958,000
Property Description: 4,872-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 11.62 acres of land, SEC 15-6-88. Last sold for $430,000 in 2009.
10780 Routt County Road 51
Seller: Fincher Family Trust
Buyer: PDL One LLC
Date: Feb. 9, 2022
Price: $59,000
Property Description: 239-square-foot commercial condo, Filing No. 2, Unit B-20 at Hayden Airport Garages. Last sold for $39,900 in 2008.
1788 Sunlight Subdivision
Seller: Steamboat Sunlight Holdings LLC
Buyer: Jeffrey D. and Lisa A. Lorenger
Date: Feb. 10, 2022
Price: $1,799,850
Property Description: Filing No. 2, Lot 56 at Sunlight Subdivision. Last sold for $833,700 in 2021.
Total sales: $19,712,245
Timeshares
2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Debra A. and John W. Copley
Buyer: Bill D. and Rachael T. Hay
Date: Feb. 4, 2022
Price: $199,900
Property Description: 1/4-interest in and to a 1,369-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 233 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condo.
2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: MGMA Holdings LLC
Buyer: Anders and Anne Elgerd
Date: Feb. 7, 2022
Price: $205,900
Property Description: 1/4-interest in and to a 1,403-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 622 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condo.
2155 Ski Time Square Drive
Seller: Gerald W. and Linda D. Crawford
Buyer: HLH LLC
Date: Feb. 7, 2022
Price: $100,000
Property Description: 1/7-interest in and to a 1,862-square-foot condo, Unit 322 at Christie Condominiums Phase II.
2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Warren Hern
Buyer: Merle Allen Nash
Date: Feb. 9, 2022
Price: $128,500
Property Description: 1/4-interest in and to a 779-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condominium, Unit 652 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condominium. Last sold for $124,900 in 2022.
2250 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Jonathan D. and Melissa D. Gottfried
Buyer: Nina N. and Rajsinh D. Chudasama
Date: Feb. 9, 2022
Price: $385,000
Property Description: 1/8-interest in and to a 2,272-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit RC-415 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way. Last sold for $365,000 in 2020.
2250 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Sarah C. Campbell and Peter J. Wulfraat
Buyer: Kathryn L. and Matthew J. Cimino
Date: Feb. 9, 2022
Price: $385,000
Property Description: 1/8-interest in and to a 2,984-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit RC-404 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way. Last sold for $375,000 in 2019.
Total timeshares: $1.4 million
