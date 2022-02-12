 Routt County real estate sales total $21.1M the week of Feb. 3-10 | SteamboatToday.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Routt County real estate sales total $21.1M the week of Feb. 3-10

News News |

Real estate transactions in Routt County totaled $21.1 million across 30 sales for the week of Feb. 4-10.

461 Enterprise Street, Hayden

Seller: Karl Hartmut Von Ahn

Buyer: Richard Hank Salyer

Date: Feb. 4, 2022

Price: $365,000

Property Description: 1,152-square-foor commercial condo, 1,152-square-foot garage storage condo, Unit E at Valley View Live/Work Condos. Last sold for $255,000 in 2018.

2655 Windward Way

Seller: Danimia Living Trust

Buyer: Good News Investments LLC

Date: Feb. 4, 2022

Price: $1,725,000

Property Description: 2,148-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.12 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 2 at Landings at Steamboat Subdivision. Last sold for $525,000 in 2014.

30355 Triple B Lane

Seller: Jacqueline A. and Kim E. Zeune

Buyer: GKSB91 LLC

Date: Feb. 4, 2022

Price: $3,500,000

Property Description: 4,993-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath, single-family residence on 40.25 acres of land, TRT 30-5-84. Last sold for $2,675,000 in 2020.

12 Nob Street

Seller: Jonathan Gilford Straight

Buyer: Steamboat Power LLC

Date: Feb. 4, 2022

Price: $1,050,000

Property Description: 1,574-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.15 acres of land, Block 1, Lots 16-17 at Deerfoot Addition to Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $520,000 in 2015.

23245 Schussmark Trail

Seller: Christina Maria and Maria C. Karnes

Buyer: Jay Cooper and Kristin Gribben

Date: Feb. 4, 2022

Price: $366,095

Property Description: 1,416-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Block 9, Lot A at Second Replat Project I & II Townhomes at Stagecoach. Last sold for $168,000 in 2016.

23315 Stageline Avenue

Seller: Johnny W. and Lori G. Mann

Buyer: Cory and Katelyn Ginn

Date: Feb. 7, 2022

Price: $984,900

Property Description: 0.32 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 2 at Young’s Peak at Neighborhoods at Young’s Peak.

33280 Filly Trail

Seller: Lawrence P. and Linda M. Gazda

Buyer: Andrew and Kristin Kirkpatrick

Date: Feb. 7, 2022

Price: $32,000

Property Description: 1.01 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 1 at Black Horse I at Stagecoach.

31470 Shoshone Way

Seller: Arnold E. Anderson Revocable Living Trust

Buyer: Andrew Hunter

Date: Feb. 7, 2022

Price: $25,000

Property Description: 0.45 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 121 at South Shore Subdivision at Stagecoach.

2155 Ski Time Square Drive

Seller: Julie B. Lair Revocable Trust

Buyer: Eric and Jacqueline Reichanadter

Date: Feb.7, 2022

Price: $1,470,000

Property Description: 2,181-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit 325 at Christie Condominiums Phase II.

1563 Conestoga Circle

Seller: Danika C. and Matthew B. Jost

Buyer: Thomas Fitzgerald and Danielle Zimmerer

Date: Feb.7, 2022

Price: $629,900

Property Description: 1,308-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.19 acres of land, Lot 37 at Pioneer Village Subdivision. Last sold for $395,000 in 2018.

No address

Seller: Cesare F. Rosati

Buyer: Angler Flats LLC

Date: Feb. 8, 2022

Price: $380,000

Property Description: Lot 2 at Anglers Drive Subdivision.

825 West Jefferson Avenue, Hayden

Seller: Dry Creek Subdivision LLC

Buyer: Grandmothers Inc.

Date: Feb. 8, 2022

Price: $310,000

Property Description: 2,344-square-foot commercial building on 0.48 acres of land, Lot 1 at Creek View.

29620 Elk View Drive

Seller: Rural Development Colorado Corporation

Buyer: Grandmothers Inc.

Date: Feb. 8, 2022

Price: $235,000

Property Description: 5.83 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 3, Lot 7 at Elk River Estates Subdivision.

No address, Hayden

Seller: Dry Creek Subdivision LLC

Buyer: Grandmothers Inc.

Date: Feb. 8, 2022

Price: $245,000

Property Description: 0.79 acres of vacant commercial land, Lot 3 at Creek View Phase 2 Subdivision.

871 Dry Creek South Road, Hayden

Seller: SSIRE LLC

Buyer: Chris B. and Shannon E. Poverski

Date: Feb. 8, 2022

Price: $592,000

Property Description: 2,414-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.19 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Block 2, Lot 1 at Dry Creek Village Subdivision. Last sold for $590,000 in 2021.

26770 Willow Gulch Drive

Seller: Paula J. Williams

Buyer: Justin Dillie

Date: Feb. 8, 2022

Price: $23,500

Property Description: 0.47 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 2, Lot 120 at Steamboat Lake Subdivision.

No address

Seller: Janet K. Fine and Charles Barnhill Jr.

Buyer: Amy and Josh Yandle

Date: Feb. 8, 2022

Price: $10,000

Property Description: 0.53 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 31 at South Station II at Stagecoach.

40435 Haven Place

Seller: Emily Jean and Joshua William Stein

Buyer: Danika C. and Matthew B. Jost

Date: Feb. 9, 2022

Price: $775,000

Property Description: 1,408-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.23 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 7 at Steamboat II Subdivision. Last sold for $385,000 in 2017.

45 6th Street

Seller: Baker Realty LLC

Buyer: Torrap LLC

Date: Feb. 9, 2022

Price: $1,475,000

Property Description: 1,616-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 ½-bath condo, Unit 1 at Alpenglow Rowhouse Condominiums. Last sold for $635,000 in 2014.

615 Sandhill Circle

Seller: Courtnay A. and Nils Thunstrom

Buyer: Debra C. Drengenberg

Date: Feb. 9, 2022

Price: $1,480,000

Property Description: 3,513-square-foot, six-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.44 acres of land, Lot 17 at Emerald Knoll-Peddie Amended Final Plat.

335 Short Street

Seller: Wayne A. Arbogast

Buyer: Fennel Holt Living Trust

Date: Feb. 9, 2022

Price: $1,222,000

Property Description: 1,838-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath duplex on 0.29 acres of land, Block 9, Lot 2 – Re-Sub of Lots 1-7 at 1st Addition to Steamboat Springs.

38700 Routt County Road 53

Seller: Ann M. and Douglas D. Doolin

Buyer: Kyle Beckler and Kalynn Smith

Date: Feb. 9, 2022

Price: $958,000

Property Description: 4,872-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 11.62 acres of land, SEC 15-6-88. Last sold for $430,000 in 2009.

10780 Routt County Road 51

Seller: Fincher Family Trust

Buyer: PDL One LLC

Date: Feb. 9, 2022

Price: $59,000

Property Description: 239-square-foot commercial condo, Filing No. 2, Unit B-20 at Hayden Airport Garages. Last sold for $39,900 in 2008.

1788 Sunlight Subdivision

Seller: Steamboat Sunlight Holdings LLC

Buyer: Jeffrey D. and Lisa A. Lorenger

Date: Feb. 10, 2022

Price: $1,799,850

Property Description: Filing No. 2, Lot 56 at Sunlight Subdivision. Last sold for $833,700 in 2021.

Total sales: $19,712,245

Timeshares

2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Debra A. and John W. Copley

Buyer: Bill D. and Rachael T. Hay

Date: Feb. 4, 2022

Price: $199,900

Property Description: 1/4-interest in and to a 1,369-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 233 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condo.

2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: MGMA Holdings LLC

Buyer: Anders and Anne Elgerd

Date: Feb. 7, 2022

Price: $205,900

Property Description: 1/4-interest in and to a 1,403-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 622 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condo.

2155 Ski Time Square Drive

Seller: Gerald W. and Linda D. Crawford

Buyer: HLH LLC

Date: Feb. 7, 2022

Price: $100,000

Property Description: 1/7-interest in and to a 1,862-square-foot condo, Unit 322 at Christie Condominiums Phase II.

2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Warren Hern

Buyer: Merle Allen Nash

Date: Feb. 9, 2022

Price: $128,500

Property Description: 1/4-interest in and to a 779-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condominium, Unit 652 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condominium. Last sold for $124,900 in 2022.

2250 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Jonathan D. and Melissa D. Gottfried

Buyer: Nina N. and Rajsinh D. Chudasama

Date: Feb. 9, 2022

Price: $385,000

Property Description: 1/8-interest in and to a 2,272-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit RC-415 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way. Last sold for $365,000 in 2020.

2250 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Sarah C. Campbell and Peter J. Wulfraat

Buyer: Kathryn L. and Matthew J. Cimino

Date: Feb. 9, 2022

Price: $385,000

Property Description: 1/8-interest in and to a 2,984-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit RC-404 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way. Last sold for $375,000 in 2019.

Total timeshares: $1.4 million

Inside coverage on your local athletes

Keep up to date on your favorite sports

Read Here
 

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 
Business
See more