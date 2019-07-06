Routt County real estate sales total $20M for June 28 to July 4, 2019

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County real estate transactions totaled $20,115,758 across 36 sales for the week of June 28 to July 4. The sales total is up 9% compared with last week and down 12% compared with the same week in 2018.

Address: 1463 Flattop Circle

Seller: Eaglehaven LLC

Buyer: 1463 Flattop Circl 308 (Mary) LLC and 1463 Flattop Circle 308 (Stewart) LLC

Date: June 28, 2019

Price: $866,000

Property Description: 2,051-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Units 308 and 309 at Eagleridge Lodge.

Address: 557 W. Washington Ave., Hayden

Seller: Kathleen M. and Paul T. Flood

Buyer: David S. Innes

Date: June 28, 2019

Price: $234,000

Property Description: 936-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.18 acres of land, Block 19, Lots 18 to 20 at 1st addition of the West Hayden townsite, comp. Last sold for $238,000 in 2008.

Address: 20965 Cayuse Way, Oak Creek

Seller: Jerry W. and Joann S. Osgood (trustees of the Osgood Family Trust)

Buyer: Lois L. and Terry L. Heckman

Date: June 28, 2019

Price: $7,500

Property Description: 0.79 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 65 at Black Horse I subdivision.

Address: 1730 Highland Way

Seller: James William Artist

Buyer: HB Vacations LLC

Date: June 28, 2019

Price: $700,000

Property Description: 2,268-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath townhome, Lot 1 at Highland Estates St. Andrews townhomes.

Address: 32428 Ute Trail, Oak Creek

Seller: Carol A. and Charles Toops

Buyer: Anthony Borean and Stephen Pruitt

Date: June 28, 2019

Price: $12,250

Property Description: 0.68 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 109 at Morningside subdivision.

Address: 3320 Columbine Drive

Seller: Burga F. and Robert N. Nestora

Buyer: CD Ventures LLC

Date: July 1, 2019

Price: $370,000

Property Description: 974-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 1206 at Sunray Meadows condominiums, Phase XI. Last sold for $410,000 in 2007.

Address: 6495 Long Ridge Court, Toponas

Seller: Michael M. Noell (Michael M. Noell Revocable Trust)

Buyer: 6495 Long Ridge LLC

Date: July 1, 2019

Price: $3,962,918

Property Description: 6,716-square-foot, five-bedroom, 5 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 35.1 acres of land, 35-1-84.

Address: 450 W. Second St., Yampa

Seller: Bob V. Hassig

Buyer: Brian J. Cordova

Date: July 1, 2019

Price: $354,900

Property Description: 3,312-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.34 acres of land, Block 2, Lots 9 and 10 at Fix’s subdivision. Last sold for $50,000 in 2011.

Address: 465 Tamarack Drive

Seller: Pat and Wendell Hamilton

Buyer: Patricia Anne Kneip

Date: July 1, 2019

Price: $164,000

Property Description: 688-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building B, Unit B110 at Fish Creek Falls condominiums. Last sold for $100,000 in 2013.

Address: 824 Weiss Circle

Seller: Christopher Dennis and Molly Savage Hamsher

Buyer: Kevin Earl and Kimberlee Graves

Date: July 1, 2019

Price: $485,000

Property Description: 1,284-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath townhome, Unit 14 at Townhomes at Walton Pond. Last sold for $376,000 in 2016.

Address: 2869 Abbey Road

Seller: Robert and Trish Carpenter

Buyer: Bryan and Ellen Ross

Date: July 1, 2019

Price: $469,000

Property Description: 1,462-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.17 acres of land, Lot 20 at West End Village. Last sold for $439,900 in 2018.

Address: 240 W. Washington Ave., Hayden

Seller: Charlotte Thomas

Buyer: Ashley Latrimurti

Date: July 1, 2019

Price: $325,000

Property Description: 3,598-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.14 acres of land, Lots 16 to 18 Ephus Donelson’s 1st addition to Hayden.

Address: 760 Angels View Way

Seller: Mannbolt Steamboat II LLC

Buyer: Lisa Wormer Revocable Trust

Date: July 1, 2019

Price: $1,815,000

Property Description: 3,863-square-foot, eight-bedroom, nine-bath duplex/triplex on 0.26 duplex land, Lot 2 at Barn Village Lot 38 townhomes.

Address: 1485 Morgan Court

Seller: Laurel M. and Michael R. di Prima

Buyer: Alan J. van Buskirk

Date: July 1, 2019

Price: $435,000

Property Description: 1,032-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building 1, Unit 104 at The Villas at Walton Creek. Last sold for $460,000 in 2007.

Address: 1625 Shadow Run Frontage

Seller: Jill Desiree Fallon and Sierra Kristina Lovejoy-Dragonn

Buyer: Michael Tyler William

Date: July 1, 2019

Price: $248,000

Property Description: 841-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building C, Unit 205 at Shadow Run condominiums. Last sold for $180,000 in 2015.

Address: 2200 Village Inn Court

Seller: Points of Colorado Inc

Buyer: Milestone at Wynnstone LLC

Date: July 1, 2019

Price: $98,890

Property Description: 1,617-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 7602 at Steamboat Villas condominiums.

Address: 118 N. Grant Ave., Oak Creek

Seller: Eric F. Grant

Buyer: Steven Cary Fuller

Date: July 2, 2019

Price: $225,000

Property Description: 1,914-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.28 acres of land, Block 7, Lot 1 at Schempps Garden addition to Oak Creek. Last sold for $129,900 in 2000.

Address: 2650 Medicine Springs Drive

Seller: Hannah Aaron and Thomas James Wood

Buyer: Christopher Putney Bell and Kristen Jeanne Heard

Date: July 2, 2019

Price: $660,000

Property Description: 2,130-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath townhome, Lot 4 at Waterford townhomes. Last sold for $586,000 in 2018.

Address: 32456 Ute Trail, Oak Creek

Seller: Michael G. and Vicki L. Weber

Buyer: Lori Dawn and Todd A. Raper

Date: July 2, 2019

Price: $558,000

Property Description: 2,853-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.58 acres of land, Lot 102 at Morningside I subdivision at Stagecoach.

Address: 30770 and 30750 Little Bear Lane

Seller: Soileau Colorado LLC

Buyer: Sarah Naylor McPhee

Date: July 2, 2019

Price: $1,800,000

Property Description: 3,860-square-foot, five-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 4.5 acres of land and 5.08 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 1 and 2 at Brown replat.

Address: 336 Starlite Lane, Hayden

Seller: Connie and Zachary Johnson

Buyer: Janie M. and Jordan P. Christensen

Date: July 2, 2019

Price: $430,000

Property Description: 2,736-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.15 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 51 at Sagewood. Last sold for $329,900 in 2015.

Address: 1893 Sunlight Drive

Seller: Steamboat Sunlight Holdings LLC

Buyer: Christopher Dennis and Molly Savage Hamsher

Date: July 2, 2019

Price: $742,800

Property Description: 2,016-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.1 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 33 at Sunlight subdivision. Last sold for $1,035,000 in 2018.

Address: 123 Oak Ridge Circle, Oak Creek

Seller: Christie and James Browning

Buyer: Gail S. Wilbanks

Date: July 2, 2019

Price: $45,000

Property Description: 0.3 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 14 at Sierra View subdivision.

Address: 2000 Ski Time Square Drive

Seller: Timothy J. Dunlop (trustee of Timothy J. Dunlop Trust)

Buyer: R. Future LLC

Date: July 2, 2019

Price: $490,000

Property Description: 1,496-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Building North, Unit 209 at Kutuk condominiums. Last sold for $325,000 in 2003.

Address: 23130 Schussmark Trail, Oak Creek

Seller: Kara Nichole and Robert John Curran

Buyer: Cheryl C. Naylor

Date: July 2, 2019

Price: $276,000

Property Description: 1,428-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Block 1, Lot F at Project I and II townhomes, second replat. Last sold for $160,000 in 2015.

Address: 3375 Columbine Drive

Seller: Stacy J. Schulz and Donna E. and Ronald Wentzel

Buyer: Julie Beckett

Date: July 2, 2019

Price: $379,000

Property Description: 930-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 201 at Sunray Meadows condominiums, Phase I. Last sold for $326,000 in 2007.

Address: 21605 Fourth Ave., Phippsburg

Seller: Brandi and Jeremy Dudley

Buyer: Joshua Michael and Meghan Lee Anzulewicz

Date: July 2, 2019

Price: $225,000

Property Description: 1,080-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.14 acres of land, Block 14, Lots 19 and 20 in the town of Phippsburg. Last sold for $189,000 in 2007.

Address: 287 Harvest Drive, Hayden

Seller: Traci Kay Day

Buyer: Tammy J. Innes

Date: July 2, 2019

Price: $359,500

Property Description: 1,895-square-foot, five-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.25 acres of land, Filing 1, Lot 18 at Golden Knolls subdivision. Last sold for $230,000 in 2015.

Address: 1805 River Queen Lane

Seller: Tessa Gallo

Buyer: Edward S. Riss, Jr.

Date: July 3, 2019

Price: $315,000

Property Description: 834-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 208 at Ridgecrest condominiums. Last sold for $235,000 in 2016.

Address: 42120 Routt County Road 46

Seller: Alexander M. and Jeff Alexis Wolf

Buyer: Alicia Ellson and Ryan McCarthy

Date: July 3, 2019

Price: $664,000

Property Description: 2,130-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath residence on one acre of land with 34 acres of grazing/agricultural land, 25-7-86 and 36-7-86.

Address: 20885 Filly Trail E., Oak Creek

Seller: Adam Andrew and Torri Leigh Hudgins

Buyer: Kristen M. and Shawn M. Dubisky

Date: July 3, 2019

Price: $490,000

Property Description: 2,944-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.83 acres of land, Lot 12 at Black Horse I subdivision. Last sold for $425,000 in 2016.

Address: 1415 Morgan Court

Seller: Daniel and Kimberly Kucher

Buyer: Devin J. and Lauren K. Roswold

Date: July 3, 2019

Price: $435,000

Property Description: 1,155-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building 6, Unit 602 at The Villas at Walton Creek. Last sold for $320,000 in 2016.

Address: 3345 Columbine Drive

Seller: Colleen Peabody

Buyer: Zsuzsi Starkloff

Date: July 3, 2019

Price: $390,000

Property Description: 948-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 808 at Sunray Meadows condominiums, Phase IV. Last sold for $345,000 in 2017.

Address: 38855 Spruce St.

Seller: Daryl and Sabrina Kemry

Buyer: James Daniele and Nicole M. Perilli

Date: July 3, 2019

Price: $390,000

Property Description: 1,728-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.18 acres of land, Block 8, Lots 19 to 21 in the town of Milner. Last sold for $365,000 in 2007.

Address: 280 E. Washington Ave., Hayden

Seller: Redstone LLC

Buyer: Brinkman Properties LLC

Date: July 3, 2019

Price: $608,000

Property Description: four 508-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath units, Units A, B, C and D at Hayden Village townhomes.

Total sales: $20,029,758

Timeshares

Address: 2355 Ski Time Square Drive

Seller: James PM Arnold

Buyer: Holly C. and Jonathan B. Foster

Date: June 28, 2019

Price: $86,000

Property Description: 1/7 shared interest in and to 1,996-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 127 at Christie condominiums.

Total sales: $86,000

