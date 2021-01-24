Routt County real estate sales total $20.2M for week of Jan. 15 to 21

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Real estate transactions totaled $20,203,535 across 31 sales for the week of Jan. 15 to 21.

Address: 2565 Flat Tops Court

Seller: Flat Tops at Wildhorse Meadows LLC

Buyer: Eric Broach, Lisa Duker, Valerie Hamlin and Brett Ingle

Date: Jan. 15, 2021

Price: $305,000

Property Description: 0.086 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 17 at Flattops at Wildhorse Meadows F4.

Address: 31125 Routt County Road 37, Hayden

Seller: Carl D. and Donna Anderson

Buyer: Heidi M. and Mathew M. Mendisco

Date: Jan. 15, 2021

Price: $470,000

Property Description: 3,006-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 15 acres of land. Last sold for $190,000 in 2010.

Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Harold G. Berner Trust and Sandra L. Berner Trust

Buyer: Alan B. and Lynn S. Kaplan

Date: Jan. 15, 2021

Price: $62,950

Property Description: 1/4 interest in and to a 1,156-square-foot, one-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 314 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condominium Estate II.

Address: 3188 Ingles Lane

Seller: Darcy J. Filkoski

Buyer: Jan E. and Steven R. Hickory

Date: Jan. 15, 2021

Price: $389,000

Property Description: 896-square foot, two-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit E-3 at Indian Meadows Townhomes. Last sold for $273,000 in 2017.

Address: 327 Little Bend Road, Hayden

Seller: Hagar Construction LLC

Buyer: Dacques McCann and Erin M. Orr

Date: Jan. 15, 2021

Price: $389,585

Property Description: 0.22 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 69, Filing No. 1 of Villages of Hayden Phase I.

Address: 320 Coronado Place, Hayden

Seller: Alex Evonitz

Buyer: Ally Rebecca Boglioli

Date: Jan. 15, 2021

Price: $230,000

Property Description: 1,080-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath townhome, Filing No. 3, Unit 320 at Vista Verde Townhomes. Last sold for $159,000 in 2019.

Address: Airport Circle

Seller: Mark Randon Walley Living Trust

Buyer: Moorland Ventures LLC

Date: Jan. 15, 2021

Price: $171,000

Property Description: 766-square-foot, commercial garage-storage, Filing No. 3, Unit D-2 of Aviator Garages. Last sold for $150,000 in 2019.

Address: 374 Pearl St.

Seller: Philip Pagliaro

Buyer: Kelly and Ralph Pickett

Date: Jan. 15, 2021

Price: $785,000

Property Description: 1,740-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.14 acres of land, Lots 10 and 11, Block 4 at Woolery Addition to Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $480,000 in 2009.

Address: 41750 Marabou Loop

Seller: Glen Ellyn Development Partners LLC

Buyer: Branham – Skinner Family Trust

Date: Jan. 15, 2021

Price: $1,200,000

Property Description: 6.45 acres of agricultural grazing land at Marabou Filing 1, Homestead E2.

Address: 25660 Sixth Ave., 61420 Placer St.

Seller: ECO-ARCH LLC

Buyer: Warhorse Backcountry LLC

Date: Jan. 15, 2021

Price: $87,000

Property Description: 0.29 acres of vacant residential land, Lots 1-4, Block 12 at Town of Hahn’s Peak.

Address: 26730 Routt County Road 14, Oak Creek; 26760 Routt County Road 14

Seller: Catamount Grazing LLC and John T Ritota Jr.

Buyer: Erin and Robert Pratt

Date: Jan. 15, 2021

Price: $269,000

Property Description: 5 acres of agricultural dry farm land, 14.3 acres of agricultural grazing land, Lot 2 at Daschle Subdivision. Last sold for $16,913 in 2010.

Address: 31500 Runaway Place

Seller: Howard Aubrey

Buyer: Timothy Charoenying

Date: Jan. 15, 2021

Price: $320,000

Property Description: 1,022-square-foot, one-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 306 at Timbers Condo. Last sold for $274,500 in 2019.

Address: 2160 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Lynn A. and Richard A. Hodges II

Buyer: NDTCO as Trustee FBO Jacquelyn Cramer IRA

Date: Jan. 18, 2021

Price: $330,000

Property Description: 450-square foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit D-31 at West Condo. Last sold for $250,000 in 2008.

Address: 905 Weiss Drive

Seller: Southside Station LLC

Buyer: JA&J LLC

Date: Jan. 18, 2021

Price: $4,000,000

Property Description: 2.13 acres merchandising land, 3,395-square-foot merchandising improvement, Lot 1 at Southside Station Commercial Center. Last sold for $410,000 in 2003.

Address: 501 W. Airport Blvd., Hayden

Seller: Stonehedge Partners LLC

Buyer: 2517 Val Disere Dr LLC

Date: Jan. 18, 2021

Price: $60,000

Property Description: 0.43 acres of vacant commercial land, Filing No. 1 of Hayden Airport Garages expansion property.

Address: 1625 Mid Valley Drive

Seller: Rochester Partners LLC

Buyer: BJSGVW LLC

Date: Jan. 18, 2021

Price: $975,000

Property Description: 2,820-square-foot commercial condo, Unit 2, Building A at Steamboat Crossing Commercial Condos Buildings. Last sold for $479,400 in 2006.

Address: No address

Seller: Five Springs LLC

Buyer: Phillip Steven Kellenbeck

Date: Jan. 18, 2021

Price: $419,500

Property Description: 235.677 acres of agricultural land with a 640-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath outlying residence, Lots 1, 2 and 7 to 10. Last sold for $120,000 in 1989.

Address: 2541 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Macaulley Dumke

Buyer: Alexandrea and Matthew Berninger

Date: Jan. 18, 2021

Price: $659,500

Property Description: 1,340-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 17, Building 3 at Hillsider Condo. Last sold for $433,000 in 2020.

Address: 29855 Rock Point Trail

Seller: Daniel E. and Elizabeth K. Miller

Buyer: Thomas E. Goddard

Date: Jan. 19, 2021

Price: $479,000

Property Description: 1,872-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.43 acres of land, Lot 53, Filing No. 1 at Meadowgreen Subdivision. Last sold for $207,500 in 1997.

Address: 35 Balsam Court

Seller: Jeffrey Buck

Buyer: Douglas Brown

Date: Jan. 19, 2021

Price: $328,000

Property Description: 968-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath townhome, Lot BA 35, Building 3 at Whistler Village Townhomes Phase 1.

Address: 30 Park Ave.

Seller: John E. and Shelley D. Luchini

Buyer: Alex and Mary Susan Williamson

Date: Jan. 20, 2021

Price: $700,000

Property Description: 1,140-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.11 acres of land, Lot 13, Block 1 at Crawford Addition to Steamboat Springs.

Address: 2545 Cattle Kate Circle

Seller: Cary and Penny Hamilton

Buyer: Joseph Earl and Linsey Mansfield

Date: Jan. 20, 2021

Price: $375,000

Property Description: 669-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 3102 at First Tracks at Wildhorse Meadows Condos.

Address: 2420 Ski Trail Lane

Seller: Joseph M. Brennan Thomas Trust LLLP and Thomas Brennan Trust

Buyer: Cindie Innis Smith

Date: Jan. 20, 2021

Price: $745,000

Property Description: 1,187-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 512 at Bear Claw II Condo. Last sold for $566,100 in 2007.

Address: 36896 Tree Haus Drive

Seller: Drew L. and Elizabeth A. Shader

Buyer: Cynthia Ann Shirar Revocable Trust and Kirk David Shirar Revocable Trust

Date: Jan. 20, 2021

Price: $2,400,000

Property Description: 3,535-square-foot, five-bedroom, 5 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.29 acres of land, Lot 15 at Tree Haus Subdivision. Last sold for $1,442,500 in 2016.

Address: 38600 Hidden Springs Drive

Seller: Snapdragon Enterprises II LLC

Buyer: Archie E. and Tammie F. Shipp

Date: Jan. 20, 2021

Price: $72,000

Property Description: 5 acres of agricultural dry farm land, Lot 28 at Hidden Springs Ranch. Last sold for $105,000 in 2018.

Address: 23035 Schussmark Trail

Seller: Dennis and Janet King

Buyer: Heather N. and Ian C. Anderson

Date: Jan. 20, 2021

Price: $289,000

Property Description: 1,416-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Lot B, Block 13, Second Replat Project I & II Townhomes at Stagecoach. Last sold for $90,000 in 2011.

Address: 1875 Ski Time Square Drive

Seller: Nancy E. Schwartz

Buyer: Cynthia Howard

Date: Jan. 21, 2021

Price: $1,225,000

Property Description: 1,440-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 715 at Torian Plum Condominiums Phase II. Last sold for $593,000 in 2000.

Address: 2355 Storm Meadows Drive

Seller: Jennifer and Robert Sprague

Buyer: Jeremy Bates and Holli Williams

Date: Jan. 21, 2021

Price: $500,000

Property Description: 781-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 220, Building A at Storm Meadows Club Condo. Last sold for $377,000 in 2019.

Address: 43485 Routt County Road 44

Seller: Christine Zan and Kevin Michael Sherrod

Buyer: Snaefells Gait LLC

Date: Jan. 21, 2021

Price: $1,225,000

Property Description: 2,367-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath farm/ranch residence on 17.76 acres of land, Lot 1 at Cloven Subdivision. Last sold for $70,000 in 1990.

Address: 51850 Quaker Mountain, Hayden; 52145 Big Elk, Hayden

Seller: Arthur Bain White Jr. Living Trust

Buyer: Anita Marion and David I. Hoffman

Date: Jan. 21, 2021

Price: $118,000

Property Description: 35 acres of vacant land, Lot 18 at Quaker Mountain Ranch Subdivision Phase II. Last sold for $54,300 in 2001.

Address: 2533 Longthong Road

Seller: Elke Suzanne and Joseph Dillon Tidwell

Buyer: Krunker LLC

Date: Jan. 21, 2021

Price: $625,000

Property Description: 1,300-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Filing No. 3 Replat, Lot C at Aspen Pointe townhomes at Ski Ranches. Last sold for $322,241 in 2012.

Total: $20,203,535