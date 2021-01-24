Routt County real estate sales total $20.2M for week of Jan. 15 to 21
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Real estate transactions totaled $20,203,535 across 31 sales for the week of Jan. 15 to 21.
Address: 2565 Flat Tops Court
Seller: Flat Tops at Wildhorse Meadows LLC
Buyer: Eric Broach, Lisa Duker, Valerie Hamlin and Brett Ingle
Date: Jan. 15, 2021
Price: $305,000
Property Description: 0.086 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 17 at Flattops at Wildhorse Meadows F4.
Address: 31125 Routt County Road 37, Hayden
Seller: Carl D. and Donna Anderson
Buyer: Heidi M. and Mathew M. Mendisco
Date: Jan. 15, 2021
Price: $470,000
Property Description: 3,006-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 15 acres of land. Last sold for $190,000 in 2010.
Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Harold G. Berner Trust and Sandra L. Berner Trust
Buyer: Alan B. and Lynn S. Kaplan
Date: Jan. 15, 2021
Price: $62,950
Property Description: 1/4 interest in and to a 1,156-square-foot, one-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 314 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condominium Estate II.
Address: 3188 Ingles Lane
Seller: Darcy J. Filkoski
Buyer: Jan E. and Steven R. Hickory
Date: Jan. 15, 2021
Price: $389,000
Property Description: 896-square foot, two-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit E-3 at Indian Meadows Townhomes. Last sold for $273,000 in 2017.
Address: 327 Little Bend Road, Hayden
Seller: Hagar Construction LLC
Buyer: Dacques McCann and Erin M. Orr
Date: Jan. 15, 2021
Price: $389,585
Property Description: 0.22 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 69, Filing No. 1 of Villages of Hayden Phase I.
Address: 320 Coronado Place, Hayden
Seller: Alex Evonitz
Buyer: Ally Rebecca Boglioli
Date: Jan. 15, 2021
Price: $230,000
Property Description: 1,080-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath townhome, Filing No. 3, Unit 320 at Vista Verde Townhomes. Last sold for $159,000 in 2019.
Address: Airport Circle
Seller: Mark Randon Walley Living Trust
Buyer: Moorland Ventures LLC
Date: Jan. 15, 2021
Price: $171,000
Property Description: 766-square-foot, commercial garage-storage, Filing No. 3, Unit D-2 of Aviator Garages. Last sold for $150,000 in 2019.
Address: 374 Pearl St.
Seller: Philip Pagliaro
Buyer: Kelly and Ralph Pickett
Date: Jan. 15, 2021
Price: $785,000
Property Description: 1,740-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.14 acres of land, Lots 10 and 11, Block 4 at Woolery Addition to Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $480,000 in 2009.
Address: 41750 Marabou Loop
Seller: Glen Ellyn Development Partners LLC
Buyer: Branham – Skinner Family Trust
Date: Jan. 15, 2021
Price: $1,200,000
Property Description: 6.45 acres of agricultural grazing land at Marabou Filing 1, Homestead E2.
Address: 25660 Sixth Ave., 61420 Placer St.
Seller: ECO-ARCH LLC
Buyer: Warhorse Backcountry LLC
Date: Jan. 15, 2021
Price: $87,000
Property Description: 0.29 acres of vacant residential land, Lots 1-4, Block 12 at Town of Hahn’s Peak.
Address: 26730 Routt County Road 14, Oak Creek; 26760 Routt County Road 14
Seller: Catamount Grazing LLC and John T Ritota Jr.
Buyer: Erin and Robert Pratt
Date: Jan. 15, 2021
Price: $269,000
Property Description: 5 acres of agricultural dry farm land, 14.3 acres of agricultural grazing land, Lot 2 at Daschle Subdivision. Last sold for $16,913 in 2010.
Address: 31500 Runaway Place
Seller: Howard Aubrey
Buyer: Timothy Charoenying
Date: Jan. 15, 2021
Price: $320,000
Property Description: 1,022-square-foot, one-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 306 at Timbers Condo. Last sold for $274,500 in 2019.
Address: 2160 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Lynn A. and Richard A. Hodges II
Buyer: NDTCO as Trustee FBO Jacquelyn Cramer IRA
Date: Jan. 18, 2021
Price: $330,000
Property Description: 450-square foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit D-31 at West Condo. Last sold for $250,000 in 2008.
Address: 905 Weiss Drive
Seller: Southside Station LLC
Buyer: JA&J LLC
Date: Jan. 18, 2021
Price: $4,000,000
Property Description: 2.13 acres merchandising land, 3,395-square-foot merchandising improvement, Lot 1 at Southside Station Commercial Center. Last sold for $410,000 in 2003.
Address: 501 W. Airport Blvd., Hayden
Seller: Stonehedge Partners LLC
Buyer: 2517 Val Disere Dr LLC
Date: Jan. 18, 2021
Price: $60,000
Property Description: 0.43 acres of vacant commercial land, Filing No. 1 of Hayden Airport Garages expansion property.
Address: 1625 Mid Valley Drive
Seller: Rochester Partners LLC
Buyer: BJSGVW LLC
Date: Jan. 18, 2021
Price: $975,000
Property Description: 2,820-square-foot commercial condo, Unit 2, Building A at Steamboat Crossing Commercial Condos Buildings. Last sold for $479,400 in 2006.
Address: No address
Seller: Five Springs LLC
Buyer: Phillip Steven Kellenbeck
Date: Jan. 18, 2021
Price: $419,500
Property Description: 235.677 acres of agricultural land with a 640-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath outlying residence, Lots 1, 2 and 7 to 10. Last sold for $120,000 in 1989.
Address: 2541 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Macaulley Dumke
Buyer: Alexandrea and Matthew Berninger
Date: Jan. 18, 2021
Price: $659,500
Property Description: 1,340-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 17, Building 3 at Hillsider Condo. Last sold for $433,000 in 2020.
Address: 29855 Rock Point Trail
Seller: Daniel E. and Elizabeth K. Miller
Buyer: Thomas E. Goddard
Date: Jan. 19, 2021
Price: $479,000
Property Description: 1,872-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.43 acres of land, Lot 53, Filing No. 1 at Meadowgreen Subdivision. Last sold for $207,500 in 1997.
Address: 35 Balsam Court
Seller: Jeffrey Buck
Buyer: Douglas Brown
Date: Jan. 19, 2021
Price: $328,000
Property Description: 968-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath townhome, Lot BA 35, Building 3 at Whistler Village Townhomes Phase 1.
Address: 30 Park Ave.
Seller: John E. and Shelley D. Luchini
Buyer: Alex and Mary Susan Williamson
Date: Jan. 20, 2021
Price: $700,000
Property Description: 1,140-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.11 acres of land, Lot 13, Block 1 at Crawford Addition to Steamboat Springs.
Address: 2545 Cattle Kate Circle
Seller: Cary and Penny Hamilton
Buyer: Joseph Earl and Linsey Mansfield
Date: Jan. 20, 2021
Price: $375,000
Property Description: 669-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 3102 at First Tracks at Wildhorse Meadows Condos.
Address: 2420 Ski Trail Lane
Seller: Joseph M. Brennan Thomas Trust LLLP and Thomas Brennan Trust
Buyer: Cindie Innis Smith
Date: Jan. 20, 2021
Price: $745,000
Property Description: 1,187-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 512 at Bear Claw II Condo. Last sold for $566,100 in 2007.
Address: 36896 Tree Haus Drive
Seller: Drew L. and Elizabeth A. Shader
Buyer: Cynthia Ann Shirar Revocable Trust and Kirk David Shirar Revocable Trust
Date: Jan. 20, 2021
Price: $2,400,000
Property Description: 3,535-square-foot, five-bedroom, 5 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.29 acres of land, Lot 15 at Tree Haus Subdivision. Last sold for $1,442,500 in 2016.
Address: 38600 Hidden Springs Drive
Seller: Snapdragon Enterprises II LLC
Buyer: Archie E. and Tammie F. Shipp
Date: Jan. 20, 2021
Price: $72,000
Property Description: 5 acres of agricultural dry farm land, Lot 28 at Hidden Springs Ranch. Last sold for $105,000 in 2018.
Address: 23035 Schussmark Trail
Seller: Dennis and Janet King
Buyer: Heather N. and Ian C. Anderson
Date: Jan. 20, 2021
Price: $289,000
Property Description: 1,416-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Lot B, Block 13, Second Replat Project I & II Townhomes at Stagecoach. Last sold for $90,000 in 2011.
Address: 1875 Ski Time Square Drive
Seller: Nancy E. Schwartz
Buyer: Cynthia Howard
Date: Jan. 21, 2021
Price: $1,225,000
Property Description: 1,440-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 715 at Torian Plum Condominiums Phase II. Last sold for $593,000 in 2000.
Address: 2355 Storm Meadows Drive
Seller: Jennifer and Robert Sprague
Buyer: Jeremy Bates and Holli Williams
Date: Jan. 21, 2021
Price: $500,000
Property Description: 781-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 220, Building A at Storm Meadows Club Condo. Last sold for $377,000 in 2019.
Address: 43485 Routt County Road 44
Seller: Christine Zan and Kevin Michael Sherrod
Buyer: Snaefells Gait LLC
Date: Jan. 21, 2021
Price: $1,225,000
Property Description: 2,367-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath farm/ranch residence on 17.76 acres of land, Lot 1 at Cloven Subdivision. Last sold for $70,000 in 1990.
Address: 51850 Quaker Mountain, Hayden; 52145 Big Elk, Hayden
Seller: Arthur Bain White Jr. Living Trust
Buyer: Anita Marion and David I. Hoffman
Date: Jan. 21, 2021
Price: $118,000
Property Description: 35 acres of vacant land, Lot 18 at Quaker Mountain Ranch Subdivision Phase II. Last sold for $54,300 in 2001.
Address: 2533 Longthong Road
Seller: Elke Suzanne and Joseph Dillon Tidwell
Buyer: Krunker LLC
Date: Jan. 21, 2021
Price: $625,000
Property Description: 1,300-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Filing No. 3 Replat, Lot C at Aspen Pointe townhomes at Ski Ranches. Last sold for $322,241 in 2012.
Total: $20,203,535
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Routt County real estate sales total $20.2M for week of Jan. 15 to 21
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Real estate transactions totaled $20,203,535 across 31 sales for the week of Jan. 15 to 21.