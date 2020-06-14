Routt County real estate sales total $9.6M for June 5 to 11, 2020

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County real estate transactions totaled $9,611,300 across 20 sales for the week of June 5 to 11, 2020.

Address: 61276 Main St., Clark

Seller: Jessica Ann and Mark T. Fitzgerald

Buyer: Jennifer A. and Todd A. Hartman

Date: June 5, 2020

Price: $243,000

Property Description: 1,196-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.07 acres of land, Block 19, Lot 6 in the town of Hahns Peak . Last sold for $110,000 in 2016.illage

Address: 428 Emerald Court

Seller: Jennifer M. and John F. Greco, Jr.

Buyer: Erin J. and Lucas J. Brosterhous

Date: June 5, 2020

Price: $670,000

Property Description: 1,646-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.1 acres of land, Lot 11 at Steamboat Point subdivision. Last sold for $587,800 in 2018.

Address: 31085 Fallen Falcon Trail, Oak Creek

Seller: Tony P. Benitez

Buyer: Eric D. and Kimberly A. Lockwood

Date: June 5, 2020

Price: $656,000

Property Description: 3,028-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.89 acres of land, Lot 26 at Eagles Watch subdivision at Stagecoach. Last sold for $560,000 in 2018.

Address: 3150 Ingles Lane

Seller: Kathy T. and Scott W. Haller

Buyer: GH Real Estate LLC

Date: June 5, 2020

Price: $759,000

Property Description: 1,868-square-foot office on 1.21 acres of commercial land, Lot 2 at Indian Meadows subdivision. Last sold for $500,000 in 2015.

Address: 360 Fox Springs Circle, No. 203

Seller: Fox Springs Development LLC

Buyer: Freecke Investments LLC

Date: June 8, 2020

Price: $366,800

Property Description: Building 6, Unit 6203 at Fox Springs condominiums.

Address: 2350 Ski Trail Lane

Seller: Vincent L. Pietrofesa (trustee of Declaration of Trust)

Buyer: Mark B. and Paige P. Pietrofesa

Date: June 8, 2020

Price: $100,000

Property Description: 566-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 121 at Ski-Inn condominiums.

Address: 358 River Road

Seller: Kathleen Coates

Buyer: Christine Kaufman and Carol Kaufman and Lance R. Little

Date: June 8, 2020

Price: $960,000

Property Description: 2,198-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.22 acres of land, Block 2, Lots 6 and 7 at Adams addition to Steamboat Springs and 17-6-84.

Address: 40521 Steamboat Drive

Seller: Samuel D. and Suzanne Graham

Buyer: Mark T. Holian

Date: June 8, 2020

Price: $502,300

Property Description: 1,734-square-foot, four-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.23 acres of land, Filing 1, Lot 29 at Steamboat II subdivision.

Address: 27125 St. Louis Place, Clark

Seller: Tsisquale-N-Wheel LLP

Buyer: Graham Owens

Date: June 8, 2020

Price: $7,500

Property Description: 0.68 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing 2, Lot 353 at Steamboat Lake subdivision.

Address: 2545 Cattle Kate Circle

Seller: Charl Pretorius

Buyer: Dayna L. and Johnna K. Jaynstein

Date: June 8, 2020

Price: $230,000

Property Description: 436-square-foot, no-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 3203 at First Tracks at Wildhorse Meadows. Last sold for $157,000 in 2010.

Address: 3100 Chinook Lane

Seller: Martha Homuth (trustee of MY4BCKM Trust)

Buyer: Dakotah Michael Boss

Date: June 8, 2020

Price: $317,500

Property Description: 1,008-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Lot 7 at Chinook townhomes at Walton Village.

Address: 2607 Burgess Creek Road

Seller: Adam L. and Elizabeth A. Murphy

Buyer: Antonio P. and Tony O. Benitez

Date: June 8, 2020

Price: $577,500

Property Description: 1,524-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Building B, Unit B205 at Burgess Creek townhomes and condominiums. Last sold for $354,000 in 2014.

Address: 2350 Ski Trail Lane

Seller: Noble Cloud LLC

Buyer: Tomahawk 2020 LLC

Date: June 9, 2020

Price: $300,000

Property Description: 614-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1 1/2 bath condo, Unit 225 at Ski-Inn Condominiums. Last sold for $176,500 in 2002.

Address: 22015 Whitewood Drive West

Seller: Robert and Lisa Subry

Buyer: McManus Partners LLC

Date: June 9, 2020

Price: $650,000

Property Description: 848-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath single-family residence on 7.6 acres of land, Lot 42 at Whitewood Subdivision. Last sold for $245,000 in 2000.

Address: 33455 Lugon Trail

Seller: Michael and Joan Gambro

Buyer: Newlands Property Partners LLC

Date: June 9, 2020

Price: $1.42 million

Property Description: 49.96 acres of vacant, grazing land, Lot 7 at Lake Catamount Subdivision.

Address: 340 Steamboat Blvd.

Seller: Janaka Landen LTD

Buyer: Todd and Renee Gilbertson

Date: June 9, 2020

Price: $300,000

Property Description: 0.61 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 18, Filing 2 at Mountain View Estates. Last sold for $110,000 in 1992.

Address: 23480 Willow Island Trail

Seller: Deborah Fredrickson

Buyer: James and Amanda Stephens

Date: June 9, 2020

Price: $48,500

Property Description: 0.55 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 40 at Meadowgreen Subdivision. Last sold for $60,000 in 2005.

Address: 1873 Sunlight Drive

Seller: Steamboat Sunlight Holdings LLC

Buyer: John and Rebecca Gould

Date: June 9, 2020

Price: $836,400

Property Description: 0.145 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 28 at Sunlight Subdivision. Last sold for $1,317,800 in 2019.

Address: 3020 Village Drive

Seller: Paul and Nancy Hamann

Buyer: Dickson Nuesse

Date: June 10, 2020

Price: $280,000

Property Description: 966-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building 200, Unit 222 at Meadowlark Condominiums. Last sold for $285,000 in 2007.

Address: 350 Fox Springs Circle

Seller: Fox Springs Development

Buyer: Kalen Burnett and Tess Konopka

Date: June 11, 2020

Price: $386,800

Property Description: 921-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building 5, Unit 5201 at Fox Springs Condominiums.

Total sales: $9,611,300