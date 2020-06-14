Routt County real estate sales total $9.6M for June 5 to 11, 2020
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County real estate transactions totaled $9,611,300 across 20 sales for the week of June 5 to 11, 2020.
Address: 61276 Main St., Clark
Seller: Jessica Ann and Mark T. Fitzgerald
Buyer: Jennifer A. and Todd A. Hartman
Date: June 5, 2020
Price: $243,000
Property Description: 1,196-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.07 acres of land, Block 19, Lot 6 in the town of Hahns Peak . Last sold for $110,000 in 2016.illage
Address: 428 Emerald Court
Seller: Jennifer M. and John F. Greco, Jr.
Buyer: Erin J. and Lucas J. Brosterhous
Date: June 5, 2020
Price: $670,000
Property Description: 1,646-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.1 acres of land, Lot 11 at Steamboat Point subdivision. Last sold for $587,800 in 2018.
Address: 31085 Fallen Falcon Trail, Oak Creek
Seller: Tony P. Benitez
Buyer: Eric D. and Kimberly A. Lockwood
Date: June 5, 2020
Price: $656,000
Property Description: 3,028-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.89 acres of land, Lot 26 at Eagles Watch subdivision at Stagecoach. Last sold for $560,000 in 2018.
Address: 3150 Ingles Lane
Seller: Kathy T. and Scott W. Haller
Buyer: GH Real Estate LLC
Date: June 5, 2020
Price: $759,000
Property Description: 1,868-square-foot office on 1.21 acres of commercial land, Lot 2 at Indian Meadows subdivision. Last sold for $500,000 in 2015.
Address: 360 Fox Springs Circle, No. 203
Seller: Fox Springs Development LLC
Buyer: Freecke Investments LLC
Date: June 8, 2020
Price: $366,800
Property Description: Building 6, Unit 6203 at Fox Springs condominiums.
Address: 2350 Ski Trail Lane
Seller: Vincent L. Pietrofesa (trustee of Declaration of Trust)
Buyer: Mark B. and Paige P. Pietrofesa
Date: June 8, 2020
Price: $100,000
Property Description: 566-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 121 at Ski-Inn condominiums.
Address: 358 River Road
Seller: Kathleen Coates
Buyer: Christine Kaufman and Carol Kaufman and Lance R. Little
Date: June 8, 2020
Price: $960,000
Property Description: 2,198-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.22 acres of land, Block 2, Lots 6 and 7 at Adams addition to Steamboat Springs and 17-6-84.
Address: 40521 Steamboat Drive
Seller: Samuel D. and Suzanne Graham
Buyer: Mark T. Holian
Date: June 8, 2020
Price: $502,300
Property Description: 1,734-square-foot, four-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.23 acres of land, Filing 1, Lot 29 at Steamboat II subdivision.
Address: 27125 St. Louis Place, Clark
Seller: Tsisquale-N-Wheel LLP
Buyer: Graham Owens
Date: June 8, 2020
Price: $7,500
Property Description: 0.68 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing 2, Lot 353 at Steamboat Lake subdivision.
Address: 2545 Cattle Kate Circle
Seller: Charl Pretorius
Buyer: Dayna L. and Johnna K. Jaynstein
Date: June 8, 2020
Price: $230,000
Property Description: 436-square-foot, no-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 3203 at First Tracks at Wildhorse Meadows. Last sold for $157,000 in 2010.
Address: 3100 Chinook Lane
Seller: Martha Homuth (trustee of MY4BCKM Trust)
Buyer: Dakotah Michael Boss
Date: June 8, 2020
Price: $317,500
Property Description: 1,008-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Lot 7 at Chinook townhomes at Walton Village.
Address: 2607 Burgess Creek Road
Seller: Adam L. and Elizabeth A. Murphy
Buyer: Antonio P. and Tony O. Benitez
Date: June 8, 2020
Price: $577,500
Property Description: 1,524-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Building B, Unit B205 at Burgess Creek townhomes and condominiums. Last sold for $354,000 in 2014.
Address: 2350 Ski Trail Lane
Seller: Noble Cloud LLC
Buyer: Tomahawk 2020 LLC
Date: June 9, 2020
Price: $300,000
Property Description: 614-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1 1/2 bath condo, Unit 225 at Ski-Inn Condominiums. Last sold for $176,500 in 2002.
Address: 22015 Whitewood Drive West
Seller: Robert and Lisa Subry
Buyer: McManus Partners LLC
Date: June 9, 2020
Price: $650,000
Property Description: 848-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath single-family residence on 7.6 acres of land, Lot 42 at Whitewood Subdivision. Last sold for $245,000 in 2000.
Address: 33455 Lugon Trail
Seller: Michael and Joan Gambro
Buyer: Newlands Property Partners LLC
Date: June 9, 2020
Price: $1.42 million
Property Description: 49.96 acres of vacant, grazing land, Lot 7 at Lake Catamount Subdivision.
Address: 340 Steamboat Blvd.
Seller: Janaka Landen LTD
Buyer: Todd and Renee Gilbertson
Date: June 9, 2020
Price: $300,000
Property Description: 0.61 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 18, Filing 2 at Mountain View Estates. Last sold for $110,000 in 1992.
Address: 23480 Willow Island Trail
Seller: Deborah Fredrickson
Buyer: James and Amanda Stephens
Date: June 9, 2020
Price: $48,500
Property Description: 0.55 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 40 at Meadowgreen Subdivision. Last sold for $60,000 in 2005.
Address: 1873 Sunlight Drive
Seller: Steamboat Sunlight Holdings LLC
Buyer: John and Rebecca Gould
Date: June 9, 2020
Price: $836,400
Property Description: 0.145 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 28 at Sunlight Subdivision. Last sold for $1,317,800 in 2019.
Address: 3020 Village Drive
Seller: Paul and Nancy Hamann
Buyer: Dickson Nuesse
Date: June 10, 2020
Price: $280,000
Property Description: 966-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building 200, Unit 222 at Meadowlark Condominiums. Last sold for $285,000 in 2007.
Address: 350 Fox Springs Circle
Seller: Fox Springs Development
Buyer: Kalen Burnett and Tess Konopka
Date: June 11, 2020
Price: $386,800
Property Description: 921-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building 5, Unit 5201 at Fox Springs Condominiums.
Total sales: $9,611,300
