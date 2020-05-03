Routt County real estate sales total $2.3M for April 24 to 30, 2020
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County real estate transactions totaled $2,349,500 across five sales for the week of April 10 to 16.
Address: 2200 Apres Ski Way
Seller: PJI Mountain Properties LLC
Buyer: Jamie H. and Kelli L. Broadbent
Date: April 24, 2020
Price: $287,000
Property Description: 476-square-foot, no-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 308 at Snowflower at Steamboat condominiums.
Address: 40120 Routt County Road 34
Seller: John J. Walker
Buyer: Strawberry Woods Ranch LLC
Date: April 24, 2020
Price: $131,000
Property Description: 208-square-foot, no-bedroom, no-bath, single-family residence on 2.47 acres of land, 4-6-84.
Address: 20410 King Bolt Trail, Oak Creek
Seller: Denis K. Reeser
Buyer: Heidi R. Culver and Joshua D. Slocum
Date: April 24, 2020
Price: $2,500
Property Description: 0.78 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 89 at Overland subdivision at Stagecoach.
Support Local Journalism
Address: 2425 Storm Meadows Drive
Seller: Robert V. Paschon
Buyer: Andrew Jered and Rebecca Marie Hill
Date: April 28, 2020
Price: $730,000
Property Description: 1,663-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 21 at Storm Meadows Club townhomes and condominiums.
Address: 332 Apple Drive
Seller: Julie and Kevin Taulman
Buyer: Rosewood Investors LLC
Date: April 30, 2020
Price: $1,199,000
Property Description: 2,562-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.31 acres of land, Lot 3 at The Crossings.
Total sales: $2,349,500
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User