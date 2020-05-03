Routt County real estate sales total $2.3M for April 24 to 30, 2020

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County real estate transactions totaled $2,349,500 across five sales for the week of April 10 to 16.

Address: 2200 Apres Ski Way

Seller: PJI Mountain Properties LLC

Buyer: Jamie H. and Kelli L. Broadbent

Date: April 24, 2020

Price: $287,000

Property Description: 476-square-foot, no-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 308 at Snowflower at Steamboat condominiums.

Address: 40120 Routt County Road 34

Seller: John J. Walker

Buyer: Strawberry Woods Ranch LLC

Date: April 24, 2020

Price: $131,000

Property Description: 208-square-foot, no-bedroom, no-bath, single-family residence on 2.47 acres of land, 4-6-84.

Address: 20410 King Bolt Trail, Oak Creek

Seller: Denis K. Reeser

Buyer: Heidi R. Culver and Joshua D. Slocum

Date: April 24, 2020

Price: $2,500

Property Description: 0.78 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 89 at Overland subdivision at Stagecoach.

Address: 2425 Storm Meadows Drive

Seller: Robert V. Paschon

Buyer: Andrew Jered and Rebecca Marie Hill

Date: April 28, 2020

Price: $730,000

Property Description: 1,663-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 21 at Storm Meadows Club townhomes and condominiums.

Address: 332 Apple Drive

Seller: Julie and Kevin Taulman

Buyer: Rosewood Investors LLC

Date: April 30, 2020

Price: $1,199,000

Property Description: 2,562-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.31 acres of land, Lot 3 at The Crossings.

Total sales: $2,349,500