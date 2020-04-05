Routt County real estate sales total $19.7M for March 27 to April 2, 2020

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County real estate transactions totaled $19,759,918 across 28 sales for the week of March 27 to April 2.

Address: 26860 Beaver Canyon Drive, Clark

Seller: Priscilla Tyler Traficanti

Buyer: John Hanley

Date: March 27, 2020

Price: $8,000

Property Description: 0.46 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing 2, Lot 389 at Steamboat Lake subdivision. Last sold for $5,000 in 2016.

Address: 1335 Walton Creek Road

Seller: Jennifer and Lance Poelman

Buyer: Jonathan Derrick and Jolene Smith

Date: March 27, 2020

Price: $325,500

Property Description: 1,020-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building A, Unit 29 at Walton Creek condominiums. Last sold for $286,500 in 2018.

Address: No address

Seller: Kelli Smith and Nicholas Soash

Buyer: Lauretta Davidson and Douglas Monger

Date: March 30, 2020

Price: $480,000

Property Description: 38 acres of grazing/agricultural land and 82 acres of dry farm land, 25-7-86 and 26-7-86.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Address: No address

Seller: Fox Springs Development LLC

Buyer: Julie M. and Wayne Ranieri

Date: March 30, 2020

Price: $410,000

Property Description: Unit 6304 at Fox Springs condominiums.

Address: 40533 Steamboat Drive

Seller: Aleksandr Krolik

Buyer: Aaron M. and Amy M. Lutz

Date: March 31, 2020

Price: $485,000

Property Description: 1,344-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.23 acres of land, Filing 1, Lot 38 at Steamboat II subdivision. Last sold for $360,000 in 2013.

Address: 1301 Turning Leaf Court

Seller: Mountain Meadow Preserve LLC

Buyer: Janet L. and Scott F. Ogden

Date: March 31, 2020

Price: $133,500

Property Description: 4,176-square-foot, four-bedroom, five-bath townhome, Townhome 28A at Mores Corner, replat of lot 28. Last sold for $180,000 in 2017.

Address: 1525 Shadow Run Frontage

Seller: David Matthew Burg

Buyer: Laurie Wynne

Date: March 31, 2020

Price: $207,500

Property Description: 673-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building A, Unit 204 at Shadow Run condominiums. Last sold for $141,400 in 2016.

Address: 61625 Routt County Road 62, Clark

Seller: Mary Jo and T.M. Hunt

Buyer: Carman Apprill and Larry Thomas Duvall (trustee of the Carman Apprill Duvall Trust)

Date: March 31, 2020

Price: $7,450,000

Property Description: 1,035-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath farm/ranch residence and 10,911-square-foot, six-bedroom, 7 1/2-bath farm/ranch residence with 205.34 acres of forest/agricultural land, Lot A at NRFPD Minor Development subdivision, exempt.

Address: 371 Lake View Road, Hayden

Seller: Charlotte and Zachary Wuestewald

Buyer: Maria Dennis and Jason Worrell

Date: March 31, 2020

Price: $390,650

Property Description: 0.21 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing 1, Lot 47 at Lake Village, Phase 1, Village of Hayden. Last sold for $32,000 in 2018.

Address: 2335 Storm Meadows Drive

Seller: Mountain Glade LLC

Buyer: Douglas E. and Rebecca L. Arters

Date: March 31, 2020

Price: $1,065,000

Property Description: 2,121-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath condo, Innsbruck building, Unit 6 at Trails at Storm Meadows, Phase III. Last sold for $1,025,000 in 2014.

Address: 2055 Bear Drive

Seller: James and Nancy Shepard (trustee of the James and Nancy Shepard Family Trust)

Buyer: Thomas and Traci Major

Date: March 31, 2020

Price: $1,390,000

Property Description: 3,676-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.74 acres of land, Lot 44 at Running Bear. Last sold for $932,500 in 2014.

Address: 26800 Henderson Park Road, Oak Creek

Seller: Richard T. Mathews

Buyer: James P. and Julie A. Daehn

Date: March 31, 2020

Price: $1,285,000

Property Description: 3,612-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 40.69 acres of land, 23-4-85 and 26-4-85.

Address: 26915 Neptune Place, Clark

Seller: Craig Patrick (trustee of Patrick Childrens Trust)

Buyer: Kim Dandrea

Date: April 1, 2020

Price: $29,000

Property Description: 0.8 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing 2, Lot 400 at Steamboat Lake subdivision.

Address: 38250 Hillcrest Court, Hayden

Seller: Brianna R. and Nicholas J. Clossman

Buyer: Amy Kraut Mason

Date: April 1, 2020

Price: $70,000

Property Description: 5.055 acres of dry farm land, Lot 19 at Hidden Springs Ranch. Last sold for $55,000 in 2018.

Address: 505 Steamboat Blvd.

Seller: Dorothy A. Bozarth (trustee of Trust U/A Dorothy A. Bozarth)

Buyer: Scott Schwarz

Date: April 1, 2020

Price: $352,000

Property Description: 0.43 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing 3, Lot 35 at Mountain View Estates.

Address: 1315 Sparta Plaza

Seller: Beau and Storey Blackwell

Buyer: Christopher Lars and Penelope Lin Dahlen

Date: April 1, 2020

Price: $180,000

Property Description: 575-square-foot, one-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building Omicron, Unit 5 at Walton Village townhomes and condominiums. Last sold for $70,000 in 2012.

Address: 24250 McAlpin Trail, Clark

Seller: Janet M. Copeland

Buyer: Muhlbuch LLC

Date: April 1, 2020

Price: $100,000

Property Description: 15.01 acres of grazing/agricultural land, 18-9-85.

Address: 31405 Routt County Road 27, Hayden

Seller: Jeffrey R. Chance (trustee of Kevin Chance Trust)

Buyer: Jeffrey R. Chance

Date: April 1, 2020

Price: $1,038,683

Property Description: 1,971.34 acres of grazing/agricultural land, 16-5-87, 21-5-87, 22-5-87, 23-5-87, 26-5-87, 27-5-87 and 34-5-87.

Address: 2200 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Lauren Beversluis

Buyer: Kimberly S. and Mark E. Folkestad

Date: April 1, 2020

Price: $289,000

Property Description: 476-square-foot, no-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 209 at Snowflower at Steamboat condominiums. Last sold for $195,000 in 2017.

Address: 1825 Medicine Springs Drive

Seller: Scarlets Mountain Retreat LLC

Buyer: Diana and David Park II

Date: April 2, 2020

Price: $700,000

Property Description: 1,450-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 3210 at Champagne Lodge at Trappeurs Crossing Resort. Last sold for $610,000 in 2018.

Address: 1245 Meadowood Court

Seller: Gary and Lisa M. Ruffino

Buyer: Alisha Rene Rieck

Date: April 2, 2020

Price: $830,000

Property Description: 1,920-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.24 acres of land, Filing 1, Lot 9 at Meadowood subdivision.

Address: 601 Parkview Drive

Seller: Scott Buchler

Buyer: Nathan Thomas Erickson

Date: April 2, 2020

Price: $655,000

Property Description: 2,311-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath townhome, Filing No. 3, Unit 43 at Longview Park. Last sold for $600,000 in 2018.

Address: 1133 Redwoods Drive

Seller: Gregory Wayne Nolin (trustee of Margaret A. Talbot Trust)

Buyer: Holly E. Gilster

Date: April 2, 2020

Price: $593,185

Property Description: 1,950-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath condo, Unit 7014 at Redwoods at Steamboat Springs condominiums.

Address: 2235 Storm Meadows Drive

Seller: Arthur and Babette Markey

Buyer: Kelsey A. Mueller and Casey M. Roach

Date: April 2, 2020

Price: $389,000

Property Description: 886-square-foot, one-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building 300, Unit T-21 at Storm Meadows condominiums.

Address: 980 Dry Creek South Road, Hayden

Seller: Gerald Desjardins and Taylor Prather

Buyer: Devin Skrable and Maggie Ann Tucci

Date: April 2, 2020

Price: $335,000

Property Description: 1,368-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.14 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Block 1, Lot 31 at Dry Creek Village subdivision. Last sold for $282,000 in 2017.

Total sales: $19,191,018

Timeshares

Address: 2250 Apres Ski Way

Seller: JMH Family Partnership LLLP

Buyer: Carleen V. and James M. Haselden

Date: March 27, 2020

Price: $435,000

Property Description: 1/8 interest in and to 2,292-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, RC-304 at OSP condominiums at Apres Ski Way.

Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Glenna M. and Michael P. Bleadorn

Buyer: Gonzalo and Sarah Estephania Bautista

Date: March 31, 2020

Price: $53,900

Property Description: 1/4 shared interest in and to 1,190-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo and Units 228 and 229 at The Steamboat Grand.

Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: John G. De Leuze (trustee of JDL Trust)

Buyer: Deborah J. Spyker Revocable Living Trust

Date: April 1, 2020

Price: $45,000

Property Description: 1/4 shared interest in and to 1,070-square-foot, one-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 213 at The Steamboat Grand.

Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Liana Ellen and Robert Christopher Jones

Buyer: Grand Lamb LLC

Date: April 1, 2020

Price: $35,000

Property Description: 1/4 shared interest in and to 771-square-foot, one-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 413 at The Steamboat Grand.

Total sales: $568,900