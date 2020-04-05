Routt County real estate sales total $19.7M for March 27 to April 2, 2020
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County real estate transactions totaled $19,759,918 across 28 sales for the week of March 27 to April 2.
Address: 26860 Beaver Canyon Drive, Clark
Seller: Priscilla Tyler Traficanti
Buyer: John Hanley
Date: March 27, 2020
Price: $8,000
Property Description: 0.46 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing 2, Lot 389 at Steamboat Lake subdivision. Last sold for $5,000 in 2016.
Address: 1335 Walton Creek Road
Seller: Jennifer and Lance Poelman
Buyer: Jonathan Derrick and Jolene Smith
Date: March 27, 2020
Price: $325,500
Property Description: 1,020-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building A, Unit 29 at Walton Creek condominiums. Last sold for $286,500 in 2018.
Address: No address
Seller: Kelli Smith and Nicholas Soash
Buyer: Lauretta Davidson and Douglas Monger
Date: March 30, 2020
Price: $480,000
Property Description: 38 acres of grazing/agricultural land and 82 acres of dry farm land, 25-7-86 and 26-7-86.
Support Local Journalism
Address: No address
Seller: Fox Springs Development LLC
Buyer: Julie M. and Wayne Ranieri
Date: March 30, 2020
Price: $410,000
Property Description: Unit 6304 at Fox Springs condominiums.
Address: 40533 Steamboat Drive
Seller: Aleksandr Krolik
Buyer: Aaron M. and Amy M. Lutz
Date: March 31, 2020
Price: $485,000
Property Description: 1,344-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.23 acres of land, Filing 1, Lot 38 at Steamboat II subdivision. Last sold for $360,000 in 2013.
Address: 1301 Turning Leaf Court
Seller: Mountain Meadow Preserve LLC
Buyer: Janet L. and Scott F. Ogden
Date: March 31, 2020
Price: $133,500
Property Description: 4,176-square-foot, four-bedroom, five-bath townhome, Townhome 28A at Mores Corner, replat of lot 28. Last sold for $180,000 in 2017.
Address: 1525 Shadow Run Frontage
Seller: David Matthew Burg
Buyer: Laurie Wynne
Date: March 31, 2020
Price: $207,500
Property Description: 673-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building A, Unit 204 at Shadow Run condominiums. Last sold for $141,400 in 2016.
Address: 61625 Routt County Road 62, Clark
Seller: Mary Jo and T.M. Hunt
Buyer: Carman Apprill and Larry Thomas Duvall (trustee of the Carman Apprill Duvall Trust)
Date: March 31, 2020
Price: $7,450,000
Property Description: 1,035-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath farm/ranch residence and 10,911-square-foot, six-bedroom, 7 1/2-bath farm/ranch residence with 205.34 acres of forest/agricultural land, Lot A at NRFPD Minor Development subdivision, exempt.
Address: 371 Lake View Road, Hayden
Seller: Charlotte and Zachary Wuestewald
Buyer: Maria Dennis and Jason Worrell
Date: March 31, 2020
Price: $390,650
Property Description: 0.21 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing 1, Lot 47 at Lake Village, Phase 1, Village of Hayden. Last sold for $32,000 in 2018.
Address: 2335 Storm Meadows Drive
Seller: Mountain Glade LLC
Buyer: Douglas E. and Rebecca L. Arters
Date: March 31, 2020
Price: $1,065,000
Property Description: 2,121-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath condo, Innsbruck building, Unit 6 at Trails at Storm Meadows, Phase III. Last sold for $1,025,000 in 2014.
Address: 2055 Bear Drive
Seller: James and Nancy Shepard (trustee of the James and Nancy Shepard Family Trust)
Buyer: Thomas and Traci Major
Date: March 31, 2020
Price: $1,390,000
Property Description: 3,676-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.74 acres of land, Lot 44 at Running Bear. Last sold for $932,500 in 2014.
Address: 26800 Henderson Park Road, Oak Creek
Seller: Richard T. Mathews
Buyer: James P. and Julie A. Daehn
Date: March 31, 2020
Price: $1,285,000
Property Description: 3,612-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 40.69 acres of land, 23-4-85 and 26-4-85.
Address: 26915 Neptune Place, Clark
Seller: Craig Patrick (trustee of Patrick Childrens Trust)
Buyer: Kim Dandrea
Date: April 1, 2020
Price: $29,000
Property Description: 0.8 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing 2, Lot 400 at Steamboat Lake subdivision.
Address: 38250 Hillcrest Court, Hayden
Seller: Brianna R. and Nicholas J. Clossman
Buyer: Amy Kraut Mason
Date: April 1, 2020
Price: $70,000
Property Description: 5.055 acres of dry farm land, Lot 19 at Hidden Springs Ranch. Last sold for $55,000 in 2018.
Address: 505 Steamboat Blvd.
Seller: Dorothy A. Bozarth (trustee of Trust U/A Dorothy A. Bozarth)
Buyer: Scott Schwarz
Date: April 1, 2020
Price: $352,000
Property Description: 0.43 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing 3, Lot 35 at Mountain View Estates.
Address: 1315 Sparta Plaza
Seller: Beau and Storey Blackwell
Buyer: Christopher Lars and Penelope Lin Dahlen
Date: April 1, 2020
Price: $180,000
Property Description: 575-square-foot, one-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building Omicron, Unit 5 at Walton Village townhomes and condominiums. Last sold for $70,000 in 2012.
Address: 24250 McAlpin Trail, Clark
Seller: Janet M. Copeland
Buyer: Muhlbuch LLC
Date: April 1, 2020
Price: $100,000
Property Description: 15.01 acres of grazing/agricultural land, 18-9-85.
Address: 31405 Routt County Road 27, Hayden
Seller: Jeffrey R. Chance (trustee of Kevin Chance Trust)
Buyer: Jeffrey R. Chance
Date: April 1, 2020
Price: $1,038,683
Property Description: 1,971.34 acres of grazing/agricultural land, 16-5-87, 21-5-87, 22-5-87, 23-5-87, 26-5-87, 27-5-87 and 34-5-87.
Address: 2200 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Lauren Beversluis
Buyer: Kimberly S. and Mark E. Folkestad
Date: April 1, 2020
Price: $289,000
Property Description: 476-square-foot, no-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 209 at Snowflower at Steamboat condominiums. Last sold for $195,000 in 2017.
Address: 1825 Medicine Springs Drive
Seller: Scarlets Mountain Retreat LLC
Buyer: Diana and David Park II
Date: April 2, 2020
Price: $700,000
Property Description: 1,450-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 3210 at Champagne Lodge at Trappeurs Crossing Resort. Last sold for $610,000 in 2018.
Address: 1245 Meadowood Court
Seller: Gary and Lisa M. Ruffino
Buyer: Alisha Rene Rieck
Date: April 2, 2020
Price: $830,000
Property Description: 1,920-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.24 acres of land, Filing 1, Lot 9 at Meadowood subdivision.
Address: 601 Parkview Drive
Seller: Scott Buchler
Buyer: Nathan Thomas Erickson
Date: April 2, 2020
Price: $655,000
Property Description: 2,311-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath townhome, Filing No. 3, Unit 43 at Longview Park. Last sold for $600,000 in 2018.
Address: 1133 Redwoods Drive
Seller: Gregory Wayne Nolin (trustee of Margaret A. Talbot Trust)
Buyer: Holly E. Gilster
Date: April 2, 2020
Price: $593,185
Property Description: 1,950-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath condo, Unit 7014 at Redwoods at Steamboat Springs condominiums.
Address: 2235 Storm Meadows Drive
Seller: Arthur and Babette Markey
Buyer: Kelsey A. Mueller and Casey M. Roach
Date: April 2, 2020
Price: $389,000
Property Description: 886-square-foot, one-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building 300, Unit T-21 at Storm Meadows condominiums.
Address: 980 Dry Creek South Road, Hayden
Seller: Gerald Desjardins and Taylor Prather
Buyer: Devin Skrable and Maggie Ann Tucci
Date: April 2, 2020
Price: $335,000
Property Description: 1,368-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.14 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Block 1, Lot 31 at Dry Creek Village subdivision. Last sold for $282,000 in 2017.
Total sales: $19,191,018
Timeshares
Address: 2250 Apres Ski Way
Seller: JMH Family Partnership LLLP
Buyer: Carleen V. and James M. Haselden
Date: March 27, 2020
Price: $435,000
Property Description: 1/8 interest in and to 2,292-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, RC-304 at OSP condominiums at Apres Ski Way.
Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Glenna M. and Michael P. Bleadorn
Buyer: Gonzalo and Sarah Estephania Bautista
Date: March 31, 2020
Price: $53,900
Property Description: 1/4 shared interest in and to 1,190-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo and Units 228 and 229 at The Steamboat Grand.
Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: John G. De Leuze (trustee of JDL Trust)
Buyer: Deborah J. Spyker Revocable Living Trust
Date: April 1, 2020
Price: $45,000
Property Description: 1/4 shared interest in and to 1,070-square-foot, one-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 213 at The Steamboat Grand.
Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Liana Ellen and Robert Christopher Jones
Buyer: Grand Lamb LLC
Date: April 1, 2020
Price: $35,000
Property Description: 1/4 shared interest in and to 771-square-foot, one-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 413 at The Steamboat Grand.
Total sales: $568,900
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.