Routt County real estate sales total $18M for week of Aug. 20 to 26
Real estate transactions in Routt County totaled $17,825,150 across 31 sales for week of Aug. 20 to 26.
Address: 1565 Shadow Run Frontage
Seller: Bryan Barry and Tymber Gali
Buyer: Betty and John Morley
Date: Aug. 20, 2021
Price: $455,000
Property Description: 841-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 205, Building B at Shadow Run Condo. Last sold for $239,000 in 2019.
Address: No address
Seller: R. Ryan Overstake
Buyer: Brian Stone Liverman Trust
Date: Aug. 20, 2021
Price: $100,000
Property Description: 5 acres of land, SEC 2-5-84. Last sold for $48,000 in 1999.
Address: 2681 Riverside Drive
Seller: Ciara C. and Whitney M. Koch
Buyer: Michael J. and Sarah A. Limberg
Date: Aug. 20, 2021
Price: $695,000
Property Description: 1,152-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.27 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lots 15 and 16 at Riverside Subdivision.
Address: 327 Myers St., Oak Creek
Seller: Max and Samara Halterman
Buyer: Sarah Konopka and Matthew Schultz
Date: Aug. 23, 2021
Price: $355,500
Property Description: 1,051-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.29 acres of land, Lots 33-36, Block 2 at Schempps Addition to Oak Creek. Last sold for $250,000 in 2018.
Address: 2504 Riverside Drive
Seller: Riverside Properties of Colorado LLC
Buyer: Bryan Barry and Tymber Gali
Date: Aug. 23, 2021
Price: $760,000
Property Description: 1,500-square-foot commercial on 0.25 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 34 at Riverside Subdivision. Last sold for $540,000 in 2015.
Address: 2355 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Bart R. and Cindy A. Peterson
Buyer: Joel Hutchison and Vera Mednikova
Date: Aug. 23, 2021
Price: $700,000
Property Description: 1,148-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 113 at Phoenix at Steamboat Condo. Last sold for $412,000 in 2019.
Address: 102 Shady Lane, Hayden
Seller: Blue Rhino Investments Inc.
Buyer: Nicholas Del and Reid Allyce Winden
Date: Aug. 23, 2021
Price: $409,000
Property Description: 1,440-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.14 acres of land, Lot 2 at The Meadow.
Address: 1469 Morgan Court
Seller: Brayden and MacKenzie Jerde
Buyer: High Meadow Properties LLC
Date: Aug. 23, 2021
Price: $625,000
Property Description: 1,032-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 404, Building 4 at Walton Creek Condominiums. Last sold for $379,000 in 2017.
Address: 2700 Village Drive
Seller: Eugenia C. Kiesling and Peter R. Law
Buyer: Alexandra S. and Theodore J. Christianson
Date: Aug. 23, 2021
Price: $652,250
Property Description: 1,041-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 308, Building B at Lodge at Steamboat Condo Phase I.
Address: 33596 Seneca Trail, 33729 Tlingit Way
Seller: Alan W. and Phyllis A. Henkelman
Buyer: Elizabeth C. Bloodworth
Date: Aug. 23, 2021
Price: $14,000
Property Description: 0.79 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 193 at Horseback at Stagecoach.
Address: 27075 St. Louis Place, 27090 St. Louis Place
Seller: Jason Paul Kurek
Buyer: Kelly M. Kaufmann
Date: Aug. 24, 2021
Price: $32,000
Property Description: 4.16 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 3, Lots 143 and 144 at Steamboat Lake Subdivision.
Address: 1340 Athens Plaza
Seller: Farhod Khabibullaev and Narghiza Mikhmanova
Buyer: Eden Lynn Messutta and Joshua August Wetzel
Date: Aug. 24, 2021
Price: $299,500
Property Description: 565-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 6, Building Gamma at Walton Village Condo. Last sold for $175,000 in 2018.
Address: 1950 Clubhouse Drive
Seller: Marcia T. Pomietlasz
Buyer: Kimberly A. Ross and John L. Ross Svobodny
Date: Aug. 24, 2021
Price: $2,145,000
Property Description: 4,122-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.64 acres of land, Lot 1 at Clubhouse Subdivision. Last sold for $926,000 in 2004.
Address: 2507 Riverside Drive
Seller: Riverside Office 104 LLC
Buyer: Wyndco Properties Limited
Date: Aug. 24, 2021
Price: $165,000
Property Description: 334-square-fooot commercial condo, Filing No. 2, Lot 104 at Steamboat Lofts at Riverside. Last sold for $105,000 in 2020.
Address: 30520 Ormega Way
Seller: Katie and Ryan Carter
Buyer: Hans Berend
Date: Aug. 24, 2021
Price: $86,000
Property Description: 0.47 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 95 at Meadowgreen at Stagecoach. Last sold for $65,000 in 2017.
Address: 165 Sonesta Park Drive, Hayden
Seller: Michael Ray Thompson
Buyer: Anton K. Stalev
Date: Aug. 24, 2021
Price: $260,000
Property Description: 918-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath townhome on 0.029 acres of land, Lot 65 at Sonesta Park Townhomes. Last sold for $50,000 in 1980.
Address: 34550 Golden Eagle Drive
Seller: Alpine Mountain Ranch at Steamboat Springs LLLP
Buyer: MARPIJ LLC
Date: Aug. 25, 2021
Price: $3,825,000
Property Description: 5.01 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 27 at Alpine Mountain Ranch LPSE.
Address: 20755 Routt County Road 16
Seller: James L. and Linda M. Noll
Buyer: Angela Marie and John Matt Wilkinson
Date: Aug. 25, 2021
Price: $2,000,000
Property Description: 2,450-square-foot, five-bedroom, two-bath residence on 69.13 acres of agricultural grazing land, SEC 23-3-84.
Address: No address
Seller: Marr 106 Family Ltd.
Buyer: Evergreen 40 LLC
Date: Aug. 25, 2021
Price: $1,250,000
Property Description: 4.07 acres of vacant commercial land, Lot 3 at Evergreen Subdivision. Last sold for $1,150,000 in 2016.
Address: 357 Lake View Road, Hayden
Seller: Hagar Construction LLC
Buyer: Knolle Family Trust
Date: Aug. 25, 2021
Price: $425,000
Property Description: 0.21 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 1, Lot 25 at Lake Village Phase 1.
Address: 31465 Shoshone Way
Seller: Donna and Robert Hobkirk
Buyer: Molly and Nathan Wojcik
Date: Aug. 25, 2021
Price: $59,000
Property Description: 0.51 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 130 at South Shore Subdivision at Stagecoach. Last sold for $27,500 in 2019.
Address: 2275 Storm Meadows Drive
Seller: Coffeyrush Properties LLC
Buyer: David J. Katalinas and Sarah Earle Killeen
Date: Aug. 25, 2021
Price: $465,000
Property Description: 591-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 4, Building A at Storm Meadows East Condo. Last sold for $220,000 in 2017.
Address: 44625 Routt County Road 76
Seller: Don Silva, Donald B. Silva
Buyer: Megan and Nathaniel Svoboda
Date: Aug. 25, 2021
Price: $160,000
Property Description: SECS 18-7-88 and 13-7-89.
Address: 23660 Sagebrush Circle
Seller: April Jane Bruder
Buyer: Ellen Schorger
Date: Aug. 26, 2021
Price: $585,000
Property Description: 1,580-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.13 acres of land, Lot 17 at Red Hawk Village Subdivision. Last sold for $367,000 in 2017.
Address: 332 E. First St., Oak Creek
Seller: Amy L. and Brandon Wickham
Buyer: John R. Kennedy and Karen Elaine Johnson-Kennedy
Date: Aug. 26, 2021
Price: $227,500
Property Description: 1,570-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.13 acres of land, Lots 4 and 5, Block 2 at Schempp’s Addition to Oak Creek. Last sold for $110,000 in 2002.
Address: No address
Seller: Lynne Garell
Buyer: Wayne L. Hays
Date: Aug. 26, 2021
Price: $225,000
Property Description: 35 acres of agricultural dry farm, meadow hay and grazing land, SEC 25-5-86.
Address: 143 Oak Ridge Circle, Oak Creek
Seller: Christopher and Kristalyn Sullivan
Buyer: Commonwealth Development Company
Date: Aug. 26, 2021
Price: $525,000
Property Description: 2,528-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.18 acres of land, Lot 24 at Sierra View Subdivision. Last sold for $396,000 in 2019.
Total: $17,499,750
Timeshares
Address: 2335 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Daryl I. and Delores E. Morgison
Buyer: Andrew Francis Null and Heather Marie York Null
Date: Aug. 20, 2021
Price: $18,000
Property Description: 1/10th interest in and to a 1,232-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 121 at Phoenix at Steamboat Condo.
Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Judi F. and Michael D. Williams
Buyer: Galinda and Robin Knight
Date: Aug. 23, 2021
Price: $147,000
Property Description: 1/4 interest in and to a 1,464-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 546 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condo. Last sold for $116,000 in 2017.
Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Seaside Properties LLC
Buyer: Benjamin Diederick and Amanda Renneke
Date: Aug. 26, 2021
Price: $98,500
Property Description: 1/4 interest in and to a 1,348-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 419 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condo. Last sold for $83,000 in 2019.
Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Kristin and Salvatore Lombardi
Buyer: John P. and Katharine Pavlik
Date: Aug. 26, 2021
Price: $61,900
Property Description: 1/4 interest in and to a 1,203-square-foot, one-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 414 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condo.
Total: $325,400
