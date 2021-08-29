 Routt County real estate sales total $18M for week of Aug. 20 to 26 | SteamboatToday.com
Routt County real estate sales total $18M for week of Aug. 20 to 26

Steamboat Pilot & Today staff report
  

Real estate transactions in Routt County totaled $17,825,150 across 31 sales for week of Aug. 20 to 26.

 

Address: 1565 Shadow Run Frontage

Seller: Bryan Barry and Tymber Gali

Buyer: Betty and John Morley

Date: Aug. 20, 2021

Price: $455,000

Property Description: 841-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 205, Building B at Shadow Run Condo. Last sold for $239,000 in 2019.

 

Address: No address

Seller: R. Ryan Overstake

Buyer: Brian Stone Liverman Trust

Date: Aug. 20, 2021

Price: $100,000

Property Description: 5 acres of land, SEC 2-5-84. Last sold for $48,000 in 1999.

 

Address: 2681 Riverside Drive

Seller: Ciara C. and Whitney M. Koch

Buyer: Michael J. and Sarah A. Limberg

Date: Aug. 20, 2021

Price: $695,000

Property Description: 1,152-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.27 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lots 15 and 16 at Riverside Subdivision.

 

Address: 327 Myers St., Oak Creek

Seller: Max and Samara Halterman

Buyer: Sarah Konopka and Matthew Schultz

Date: Aug. 23, 2021

Price: $355,500

Property Description: 1,051-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.29 acres of land, Lots 33-36, Block 2 at Schempps Addition to Oak Creek. Last sold for $250,000 in 2018.

 

Address: 2504 Riverside Drive

Seller: Riverside Properties of Colorado LLC

Buyer: Bryan Barry and Tymber Gali

Date: Aug. 23, 2021

Price: $760,000

Property Description: 1,500-square-foot commercial on 0.25 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 34 at Riverside Subdivision. Last sold for $540,000 in 2015.

 

Address: 2355 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Bart R. and Cindy A. Peterson

Buyer: Joel Hutchison and Vera Mednikova

Date: Aug. 23, 2021

Price: $700,000

Property Description: 1,148-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 113 at Phoenix at Steamboat Condo. Last sold for $412,000 in 2019.

 

Address: 102 Shady Lane, Hayden

Seller: Blue Rhino Investments Inc.

Buyer: Nicholas Del and Reid Allyce Winden

Date: Aug. 23, 2021

Price: $409,000

Property Description: 1,440-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.14 acres of land, Lot 2 at The Meadow.

 

Address: 1469 Morgan Court

Seller: Brayden and MacKenzie Jerde

Buyer: High Meadow Properties LLC

Date: Aug. 23, 2021

Price: $625,000

Property Description: 1,032-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 404, Building 4 at Walton Creek Condominiums. Last sold for $379,000 in 2017.

 

Address: 2700 Village Drive

Seller: Eugenia C. Kiesling and Peter R. Law

Buyer: Alexandra S. and Theodore J. Christianson

Date: Aug. 23, 2021

Price: $652,250

Property Description: 1,041-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 308, Building B at Lodge at Steamboat Condo Phase I.

 

Address: 33596 Seneca Trail, 33729 Tlingit Way

Seller: Alan W. and Phyllis A. Henkelman

Buyer: Elizabeth C. Bloodworth

Date: Aug. 23, 2021

Price: $14,000

Property Description: 0.79 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 193 at Horseback at Stagecoach.

 

Address: 27075 St. Louis Place, 27090 St. Louis Place

Seller: Jason Paul Kurek

Buyer: Kelly M. Kaufmann

Date: Aug. 24, 2021

Price: $32,000

Property Description: 4.16 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 3, Lots 143 and 144 at Steamboat Lake Subdivision.

 

Address: 1340 Athens Plaza

Seller: Farhod Khabibullaev and Narghiza Mikhmanova

Buyer: Eden Lynn Messutta and Joshua August Wetzel

Date: Aug. 24, 2021

Price: $299,500

Property Description: 565-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 6, Building Gamma at Walton Village Condo. Last sold for $175,000 in 2018.

 

Address: 1950 Clubhouse Drive

Seller: Marcia T. Pomietlasz

Buyer: Kimberly A. Ross and John L. Ross Svobodny

Date: Aug. 24, 2021

Price: $2,145,000

Property Description: 4,122-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.64 acres of land, Lot 1 at Clubhouse Subdivision. Last sold for $926,000 in 2004.

 

Address: 2507 Riverside Drive

Seller: Riverside Office 104 LLC

Buyer: Wyndco Properties Limited

Date: Aug. 24, 2021

Price: $165,000

Property Description: 334-square-fooot commercial condo, Filing No. 2, Lot 104 at Steamboat Lofts at Riverside. Last sold for $105,000 in 2020.

 

Address: 30520 Ormega Way

Seller: Katie and Ryan Carter

Buyer: Hans Berend

Date: Aug. 24, 2021

Price: $86,000

Property Description: 0.47 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 95 at Meadowgreen at Stagecoach. Last sold for $65,000 in 2017.

 

Address: 165 Sonesta Park Drive, Hayden

Seller: Michael Ray Thompson

Buyer: Anton K. Stalev

Date: Aug. 24, 2021

Price: $260,000

Property Description: 918-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath townhome on 0.029 acres of land, Lot 65 at Sonesta Park Townhomes. Last sold for $50,000 in 1980.

 

Address: 34550 Golden Eagle Drive

Seller: Alpine Mountain Ranch at Steamboat Springs LLLP

Buyer: MARPIJ LLC

Date: Aug. 25, 2021

Price: $3,825,000

Property Description: 5.01 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 27 at Alpine Mountain Ranch LPSE.

 

Address: 20755 Routt County Road 16

Seller: James L. and Linda M. Noll

Buyer: Angela Marie and John Matt Wilkinson

Date: Aug. 25, 2021

Price: $2,000,000

Property Description: 2,450-square-foot, five-bedroom, two-bath residence on 69.13 acres of agricultural grazing land, SEC 23-3-84.

 

Address: No address

Seller: Marr 106 Family Ltd.

Buyer: Evergreen 40 LLC

Date: Aug. 25, 2021

Price: $1,250,000

Property Description: 4.07 acres of vacant commercial land, Lot 3 at Evergreen Subdivision. Last sold for $1,150,000 in 2016.

 

Address: 357 Lake View Road, Hayden

Seller: Hagar Construction LLC

Buyer: Knolle Family Trust

Date: Aug. 25, 2021

Price: $425,000

Property Description: 0.21 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 1, Lot 25 at Lake Village Phase 1.

 

Address: 31465 Shoshone Way

Seller: Donna and Robert Hobkirk

Buyer: Molly and Nathan Wojcik

Date: Aug. 25, 2021

Price: $59,000

Property Description: 0.51 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 130 at South Shore Subdivision at Stagecoach. Last sold for $27,500 in 2019.

 

Address: 2275 Storm Meadows Drive

Seller: Coffeyrush Properties LLC

Buyer: David J. Katalinas and Sarah Earle Killeen

Date: Aug. 25, 2021

Price: $465,000

Property Description: 591-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 4, Building A at Storm Meadows East Condo. Last sold for $220,000 in 2017.

 

Address: 44625 Routt County Road 76

Seller: Don Silva, Donald B. Silva

Buyer: Megan and Nathaniel Svoboda

Date: Aug. 25, 2021

Price: $160,000

Property Description: SECS 18-7-88 and 13-7-89.

 

Address: 23660 Sagebrush Circle

Seller: April Jane Bruder

Buyer: Ellen Schorger

Date: Aug. 26, 2021

Price: $585,000

Property Description: 1,580-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.13 acres of land, Lot 17 at Red Hawk Village Subdivision. Last sold for $367,000 in 2017.

 

Address: 332 E. First St., Oak Creek

Seller: Amy L. and Brandon Wickham

Buyer: John R. Kennedy and Karen Elaine Johnson-Kennedy

Date: Aug. 26, 2021

Price: $227,500

Property Description: 1,570-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.13 acres of land, Lots 4 and 5, Block 2 at Schempp’s Addition to Oak Creek. Last sold for $110,000 in 2002.

 

Address: No address

Seller: Lynne Garell

Buyer: Wayne L. Hays

Date: Aug. 26, 2021

Price: $225,000

Property Description: 35 acres of agricultural dry farm, meadow hay and grazing land, SEC 25-5-86.

 

Address: 143 Oak Ridge Circle, Oak Creek

Seller: Christopher and Kristalyn Sullivan

Buyer: Commonwealth Development Company

Date: Aug. 26, 2021

Price: $525,000

Property Description: 2,528-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.18 acres of land, Lot 24 at Sierra View Subdivision. Last sold for $396,000 in 2019.

Total: $17,499,750

 

Timeshares

Address: 2335 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Daryl I. and Delores E. Morgison

Buyer: Andrew Francis Null and Heather Marie York Null

Date: Aug. 20, 2021

Price: $18,000

Property Description: 1/10th interest in and to a 1,232-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 121 at Phoenix at Steamboat Condo.

 

Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Judi F. and Michael D. Williams

Buyer: Galinda and Robin Knight

Date: Aug. 23, 2021

Price: $147,000

Property Description: 1/4 interest in and to a 1,464-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 546 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condo. Last sold for $116,000 in 2017.

 

Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Seaside Properties LLC

Buyer: Benjamin Diederick and Amanda Renneke

Date: Aug. 26, 2021

Price: $98,500

Property Description: 1/4 interest in and to a 1,348-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 419 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condo. Last sold for $83,000 in 2019.

 

Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Kristin and Salvatore Lombardi

Buyer: John P. and Katharine Pavlik

Date: Aug. 26, 2021

Price: $61,900

Property Description: 1/4 interest in and to a 1,203-square-foot, one-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 414 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condo.

Total: $325,400

