Routt County real estate sales total $18.4M for Nov. 13 to 19 | SteamboatToday.com
Routt County real estate sales total $18.4M for Nov. 13 to 19

Steamboat Pilot & Today staff report
  

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Real estate sales totaled $18,371,636 across 36 sales for the week of Nov. 13 to 19, 2020.

Address: No address, near downtown Steamboat Springs

Seller: Simon Holdings LLC

Buyer: Yampa Street Land LLC

Date: Nov. 13, 2020

Price: $1,500,000

Property Description: 0.25 acres of vacant, commercial land, Filing No. 2, Lots 2A and 3A at Whitewater Run.

 

Address: 675 Snapdragon Way

Seller: Resort Group Properties LLC

Buyer: DTJ Investment LLC

Date: Nov. 13, 2020

Price: $995,000

Property Description: 4,136-square-foot laundromat, Building 3, Unit 3A at Resort Group Center. Last sold for $2,400,000 in 2016.

 

Address: 24900 Mountain Ridge Trail, Yampa

Seller: Greenhouse LLC

Buyer: Three Witches LLC

Date: Nov. 13, 2020

Price: $625,000

Property Description: 80 acres of grazing/agricultural land, 7-1-85.

 

Address: 2300 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Luann K. Barrett

Buyer: Fisching Bear LLC

Date: Nov. 13, 2020

Price: $1,187,000

Property Description: 2,698-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit 17 at Ironwood at Steamboat condominiums, Phase III.

 

Address: 2800 Laurel Lane

Seller: David S. Baldinger

Buyer: Laurel Canyon LLC

Date: Nov. 13, 2020

Price: $880,000

Property Description: 1.03 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing 4, Lot 34 at Ski Ranches subdivision.

 

Address: 1855 Ski Time Square Drive

Seller: Aaron Lucas and Lindsey Berg

Buyer: Carmen and Michael Harris

Date: Nov. 13, 2020

Price: $630,000

Property Description: 1,249-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building A, Unit 205 at Torian Plum condominiums, Phase I. Last sold for $515,000 in 2018.

 

Address: 286 Locust Court

Seller: Andrew Thomas Bilski and Laura Elizabeth Kalmes

Buyer: Thomas J. Lobene and Michael D. and Tom Young

Date: Nov. 16, 2020

Price: $570,000

Property Description: 1,520-square-foot, two-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath townhome, Lot B at Orchard townhomes at Willett Ridge. Last sold for $375,000 in 2014.

 

Address: 22690 Snowbird Trail, Oak Creek

Seller: Connett Capital Holdings LLC

Buyer: Mark A. Collins

Date: Nov. 16, 2020

Price: $870,000

Property Description: 3,191-square-foot, six-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 1.68 acres of land, Lot 15 at Eagles Watch subdivision at Stagecoach. Last sold for $99,000 in 2019.

 

Address: 1535 Shadow Run Court

Seller: James Robert Getten, Jr.

Buyer: DM Sunshine Rental LLC

Date: Nov. 16, 2020

Price: $241,000

Property Description: 841-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building E, Unit 204 at Shadow Run condominiums.

 

Address: 1920 Ski Time Square Drive

Seller: Jorgensen Laboratories Inc.

Buyer: D Sunshine Rental LLC and M Sunshine Rental LLC

Date: Nov. 16, 2020

Price: $400,500

Property Description: 1,056-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 312 at Ski Time Square condominiums.

 

Address: 2350 Ski Trail Lane

Seller: Alcibiades Investments PTY LTD

Buyer: Rachel C. Todkill

Date: Nov. 17, 2020

Price: $510,000

Property Description: 966-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath condo, Unit 223 at Ski-Inn condominiums.

 

Address: No address, near Steamboat Resort

Seller: Bear Claw II Condominium Association

Buyer: 5R Steamboat LLC

Date: Nov. 17, 2020

Price: $1,100,000

Property Description: 0.28 acres of vacant land, Lot 11B at Bear Claw Estates.

 

Address: 881 Dry Creek South Road, Hayden

Seller: Alton M. Simones

Buyer: Joshua and Susan Jones

Date: Nov. 17, 2020

Price: $459,000

Property Description: 2,019-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.14 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Block 2, Lot 4 at Dry Creek Village subdivision.

 

Address: 338 Little Bend Road, Hayden

Seller: Peter Dawson

Buyer: Almaras Ventures LLC

Date: Nov. 17, 2020

Price: $34,500

Property Description: 0.24 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing 1, Lot 45 at Lake Village, Phase I, Villages of Hayden. Last sold for $21,000 in 2017.

 

Address: 1870 Sunlight Drive

Seller: Jacob and Matthew Kruse

Buyer: Margaret Helen Stilec and Matthew Fess

Date: Nov. 17, 2020

Price: $929,235.49

Property Description: 0.242 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing No. 1, Lot 11 at Sunlight subdivision. Last sold for $240,000 in April 2020.

 

Address: 202 and 206 E. Virginia St., Oak Creek

Seller: Donna M. Prudence

Buyer: Nicholas L. Handloff

Date: Nov. 17, 2020

Price: $360,000

Property Description: 2,185-square-foot, four-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.36 acres of land with 0.14 acres of vacant, residential land, Lots 1 and 2 at Deering subdivision.

 

Address: 29800 Sydney Peak Trail

Seller: Kim E. Vance (trustee of Kim E. Vance Trust)

Buyer: Org Steamboat LLC

Date: Nov. 17, 2020

Price: $570,000

Property Description: 41.31 acres of meadow/hay land, Filing 3, Lot 31 at Sidney Peak Ranch.

 

Address: 1565 Shadow Run Frontage

Seller: Amanda S. and Sean C. Lacey

Buyer: Brian W. Nelson and Holly Terry

Date: Nov. 17, 2020

Price: $260,000

Property Description: 841-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building B, Unit 103 at Shadow Run condominiums. Last sold for $174,900 in 2015.

 

Address: 1201 Zephyr Trail

Seller: Bradley John, Bruce James and James A. Bullard and Beth Jane Knudsen

Buyer: Andrea Bello and Wesley Bradley Wright

Date: Nov. 17, 2020

Price: $800,000

Property Description: 1,866-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath townhome, Townhome No. 4, Unit 4A at Bear Meadows. Last sold for $525,000 in 2014.

 

Address: 1535 Shadow Run Court

Seller: End IRA Inc. FBO Lori Jensen IRA and New Direction IRA Inc.

Buyer: Jason Albert and Jessica Sweeney

Date: Nov. 18, 2020

Price: $364,000

Property Description: 1,165-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Buidling E, Unit 305 at Shadow Run condominiums. Last sold for $122,850 in 2011.

 

Address: 1873 Sunlight Drive

Seller: Sandra L. Gould

Buyer: Savanna Rae Boulton McGlone

Date: Nov. 18, 2020

Price: $432,000

Property Description: 0.145 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 28 at West End Village. Last sold for $836,400 in June 2020.

 

Address: 25805 Prairie Place

Seller: Gary C. and Jeanette L. Robinson (trustees of G & J Robinson Revocable Trust)

Buyer: Susan Peterson and Thomas Brittingham

Date: Nov. 18, 2020

Price: $381,000

Property Description: 10 acres of grazing/agricultural land and 27.07 acres of dry farm land, Lot 8 at Rolling Ridge subdivision.

 

Address: 30 Sequoia Court

Seller: Nikola Skoda

Buyer: Peter Esbensen and Jessica Herring

Date: Nov. 18, 2020

Price: $345,000

Property Description: 968-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath townhome, Building 3, Lot SE30 at Whistler Village townhomes, Phase I. Last sold for $185,000 in 2016.

 

Address: 60650 Parkside Drive, Clark

Seller: Kathleen P. and William F. McKinley

Buyer: Robert M. Carwell and Sheryl M. Farley

Date: Nov. 18, 2020

Price: $152,500

Property Description: 5.01 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 5 at Parkside at Steamboat Lake.

 

Address: 540 Ore House Plaza

Seller: 540 Ore House Partners LLC

Buyer: Robert Connor Farmer, Jr.

Date: Nov. 18, 2020

Price: $325,000

Property Description: 672-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building A, Unit 203 at Pines condominiums. Last sold for $252,000 in 2019.

 

Address: 2507 Riverside Drive

Seller: T West LLC

Buyer: Cynthia, Hadley and Mitchel Abeyta

Date: Nov. 19, 2020

Price: $409,900

Property Description: No description available. Filing 2, Unit 202 at Steamboat Lofts at Riverside.

 

Address: 30130 Bannock Trail

Seller: Robert and Amy Swan

Buyer: High Spring LLC

Date: Nov. 19, 2020

Price: $125,000

Property Description: 0.5 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing 1, Lot 14 at Meadowgreen at Stagecoach.

 

Address: 20090 Tifford Trail

Seller: Frederick Erb

Buyer: Eric Peterson

Date: Nov. 19, 2020

Price: $12,500

Property Description: 0.85 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 127 at Overland subdivision at Stagecoach.

 

Address: 2405 Storm Meadows Drive

Seller: Michael Israels and Maija-Sarmite Jansons

Buyer: Ryan and Susan Herrmann

Date: Nov. 19, 2020

Price: $900,000

Property Description: 1,497-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath condo, Unit 6 at Storm Meadows Club Townhomes. Last sold for $255,000 in 1994.

 

Address: 1335 Sparta Plaza

Seller: Edward, Ingrid and Kirsten Tidik

Buyer: Proprietas Development LLC

Date: Nov. 19, 2020

Price: $245,000

Property Description: 565-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 16, Building PI at Walton Village Townhomes. Last sold for $144,900 in 2016.

 

Address: 2800 Eagleridge Drive

Seller: Eagleridge C-2 LLC

Buyer: Bruce Snyder and Janene McCabe

Date: Nov. 19, 2020

Price: $574,000

Property Description: 1,326-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 2, Building C at Meadows at Eagleridge Phase III (also known as Normandy III). Last sold for $300,000 in 2016.

 

Address: N/A

Seller: Carroll Hoshall (trustee of William T. Hoshall Revocable Trust)

Buyer: Christopher Luke

Date: Nov. 19, 2020

Price: $875,000

Property Description: No description available.

 

Address: 1750 Medicine Springs Drive

Seller: Caxton Street LLC

Buyer: Bear Lodge Owners Association

Date: Nov. 19, 2020

Price: $10,000

Property Description: 180-square-foot commercial space, Unit 6119 at Bear Lodge at Trappeurs Crossing Resort.

Total sales: $18,072,136

 

Timeshares

Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: John D. Rogers

Buyer: Emilio Sierio

Date: Nov. 13, 2020

Price: $130,000

Property Description: 1/4 shared interest in and to 1,432-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 448 at The Steamboat Grand.

 

Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: John G. de Leuze (trustee of JDL Trust)

Buyer: Scott Sulentich

Date: Nov. 16, 2020

Price: $42,500

Property Description: 1/4 shared interest in and to 1,070-square-foot, one-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 213 at The Steamboat Grand.

 

Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Abbas Ali Richard Behbehani

Buyer: Jeffery S. and Leslie A. Fox

Date: Nov. 18, 2020

Price: $127,000

Property Description: 1/4 shared interest in and to 1,412-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 321 at The Steamboat Grand.

Total sales: $299,500

