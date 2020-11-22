Routt County real estate sales total $18.4M for Nov. 13 to 19
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Real estate sales totaled $18,371,636 across 36 sales for the week of Nov. 13 to 19, 2020.
Address: No address, near downtown Steamboat Springs
Seller: Simon Holdings LLC
Buyer: Yampa Street Land LLC
Date: Nov. 13, 2020
Price: $1,500,000
Property Description: 0.25 acres of vacant, commercial land, Filing No. 2, Lots 2A and 3A at Whitewater Run.
Address: 675 Snapdragon Way
Seller: Resort Group Properties LLC
Buyer: DTJ Investment LLC
Date: Nov. 13, 2020
Price: $995,000
Property Description: 4,136-square-foot laundromat, Building 3, Unit 3A at Resort Group Center. Last sold for $2,400,000 in 2016.
Address: 24900 Mountain Ridge Trail, Yampa
Seller: Greenhouse LLC
Buyer: Three Witches LLC
Date: Nov. 13, 2020
Price: $625,000
Property Description: 80 acres of grazing/agricultural land, 7-1-85.
Address: 2300 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Luann K. Barrett
Buyer: Fisching Bear LLC
Date: Nov. 13, 2020
Price: $1,187,000
Property Description: 2,698-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit 17 at Ironwood at Steamboat condominiums, Phase III.
Address: 2800 Laurel Lane
Seller: David S. Baldinger
Buyer: Laurel Canyon LLC
Date: Nov. 13, 2020
Price: $880,000
Property Description: 1.03 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing 4, Lot 34 at Ski Ranches subdivision.
Address: 1855 Ski Time Square Drive
Seller: Aaron Lucas and Lindsey Berg
Buyer: Carmen and Michael Harris
Date: Nov. 13, 2020
Price: $630,000
Property Description: 1,249-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building A, Unit 205 at Torian Plum condominiums, Phase I. Last sold for $515,000 in 2018.
Address: 286 Locust Court
Seller: Andrew Thomas Bilski and Laura Elizabeth Kalmes
Buyer: Thomas J. Lobene and Michael D. and Tom Young
Date: Nov. 16, 2020
Price: $570,000
Property Description: 1,520-square-foot, two-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath townhome, Lot B at Orchard townhomes at Willett Ridge. Last sold for $375,000 in 2014.
Address: 22690 Snowbird Trail, Oak Creek
Seller: Connett Capital Holdings LLC
Buyer: Mark A. Collins
Date: Nov. 16, 2020
Price: $870,000
Property Description: 3,191-square-foot, six-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 1.68 acres of land, Lot 15 at Eagles Watch subdivision at Stagecoach. Last sold for $99,000 in 2019.
Address: 1535 Shadow Run Court
Seller: James Robert Getten, Jr.
Buyer: DM Sunshine Rental LLC
Date: Nov. 16, 2020
Price: $241,000
Property Description: 841-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building E, Unit 204 at Shadow Run condominiums.
Address: 1920 Ski Time Square Drive
Seller: Jorgensen Laboratories Inc.
Buyer: D Sunshine Rental LLC and M Sunshine Rental LLC
Date: Nov. 16, 2020
Price: $400,500
Property Description: 1,056-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 312 at Ski Time Square condominiums.
Address: 2350 Ski Trail Lane
Seller: Alcibiades Investments PTY LTD
Buyer: Rachel C. Todkill
Date: Nov. 17, 2020
Price: $510,000
Property Description: 966-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath condo, Unit 223 at Ski-Inn condominiums.
Address: No address, near Steamboat Resort
Seller: Bear Claw II Condominium Association
Buyer: 5R Steamboat LLC
Date: Nov. 17, 2020
Price: $1,100,000
Property Description: 0.28 acres of vacant land, Lot 11B at Bear Claw Estates.
Address: 881 Dry Creek South Road, Hayden
Seller: Alton M. Simones
Buyer: Joshua and Susan Jones
Date: Nov. 17, 2020
Price: $459,000
Property Description: 2,019-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.14 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Block 2, Lot 4 at Dry Creek Village subdivision.
Address: 338 Little Bend Road, Hayden
Seller: Peter Dawson
Buyer: Almaras Ventures LLC
Date: Nov. 17, 2020
Price: $34,500
Property Description: 0.24 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing 1, Lot 45 at Lake Village, Phase I, Villages of Hayden. Last sold for $21,000 in 2017.
Address: 1870 Sunlight Drive
Seller: Jacob and Matthew Kruse
Buyer: Margaret Helen Stilec and Matthew Fess
Date: Nov. 17, 2020
Price: $929,235.49
Property Description: 0.242 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing No. 1, Lot 11 at Sunlight subdivision. Last sold for $240,000 in April 2020.
Address: 202 and 206 E. Virginia St., Oak Creek
Seller: Donna M. Prudence
Buyer: Nicholas L. Handloff
Date: Nov. 17, 2020
Price: $360,000
Property Description: 2,185-square-foot, four-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.36 acres of land with 0.14 acres of vacant, residential land, Lots 1 and 2 at Deering subdivision.
Address: 29800 Sydney Peak Trail
Seller: Kim E. Vance (trustee of Kim E. Vance Trust)
Buyer: Org Steamboat LLC
Date: Nov. 17, 2020
Price: $570,000
Property Description: 41.31 acres of meadow/hay land, Filing 3, Lot 31 at Sidney Peak Ranch.
Address: 1565 Shadow Run Frontage
Seller: Amanda S. and Sean C. Lacey
Buyer: Brian W. Nelson and Holly Terry
Date: Nov. 17, 2020
Price: $260,000
Property Description: 841-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building B, Unit 103 at Shadow Run condominiums. Last sold for $174,900 in 2015.
Address: 1201 Zephyr Trail
Seller: Bradley John, Bruce James and James A. Bullard and Beth Jane Knudsen
Buyer: Andrea Bello and Wesley Bradley Wright
Date: Nov. 17, 2020
Price: $800,000
Property Description: 1,866-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath townhome, Townhome No. 4, Unit 4A at Bear Meadows. Last sold for $525,000 in 2014.
Address: 1535 Shadow Run Court
Seller: End IRA Inc. FBO Lori Jensen IRA and New Direction IRA Inc.
Buyer: Jason Albert and Jessica Sweeney
Date: Nov. 18, 2020
Price: $364,000
Property Description: 1,165-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Buidling E, Unit 305 at Shadow Run condominiums. Last sold for $122,850 in 2011.
Address: 1873 Sunlight Drive
Seller: Sandra L. Gould
Buyer: Savanna Rae Boulton McGlone
Date: Nov. 18, 2020
Price: $432,000
Property Description: 0.145 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 28 at West End Village. Last sold for $836,400 in June 2020.
Address: 25805 Prairie Place
Seller: Gary C. and Jeanette L. Robinson (trustees of G & J Robinson Revocable Trust)
Buyer: Susan Peterson and Thomas Brittingham
Date: Nov. 18, 2020
Price: $381,000
Property Description: 10 acres of grazing/agricultural land and 27.07 acres of dry farm land, Lot 8 at Rolling Ridge subdivision.
Address: 30 Sequoia Court
Seller: Nikola Skoda
Buyer: Peter Esbensen and Jessica Herring
Date: Nov. 18, 2020
Price: $345,000
Property Description: 968-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath townhome, Building 3, Lot SE30 at Whistler Village townhomes, Phase I. Last sold for $185,000 in 2016.
Address: 60650 Parkside Drive, Clark
Seller: Kathleen P. and William F. McKinley
Buyer: Robert M. Carwell and Sheryl M. Farley
Date: Nov. 18, 2020
Price: $152,500
Property Description: 5.01 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 5 at Parkside at Steamboat Lake.
Address: 540 Ore House Plaza
Seller: 540 Ore House Partners LLC
Buyer: Robert Connor Farmer, Jr.
Date: Nov. 18, 2020
Price: $325,000
Property Description: 672-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building A, Unit 203 at Pines condominiums. Last sold for $252,000 in 2019.
Address: 2507 Riverside Drive
Seller: T West LLC
Buyer: Cynthia, Hadley and Mitchel Abeyta
Date: Nov. 19, 2020
Price: $409,900
Property Description: No description available. Filing 2, Unit 202 at Steamboat Lofts at Riverside.
Address: 30130 Bannock Trail
Seller: Robert and Amy Swan
Buyer: High Spring LLC
Date: Nov. 19, 2020
Price: $125,000
Property Description: 0.5 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing 1, Lot 14 at Meadowgreen at Stagecoach.
Address: 20090 Tifford Trail
Seller: Frederick Erb
Buyer: Eric Peterson
Date: Nov. 19, 2020
Price: $12,500
Property Description: 0.85 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 127 at Overland subdivision at Stagecoach.
Address: 2405 Storm Meadows Drive
Seller: Michael Israels and Maija-Sarmite Jansons
Buyer: Ryan and Susan Herrmann
Date: Nov. 19, 2020
Price: $900,000
Property Description: 1,497-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath condo, Unit 6 at Storm Meadows Club Townhomes. Last sold for $255,000 in 1994.
Address: 1335 Sparta Plaza
Seller: Edward, Ingrid and Kirsten Tidik
Buyer: Proprietas Development LLC
Date: Nov. 19, 2020
Price: $245,000
Property Description: 565-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 16, Building PI at Walton Village Townhomes. Last sold for $144,900 in 2016.
Address: 2800 Eagleridge Drive
Seller: Eagleridge C-2 LLC
Buyer: Bruce Snyder and Janene McCabe
Date: Nov. 19, 2020
Price: $574,000
Property Description: 1,326-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 2, Building C at Meadows at Eagleridge Phase III (also known as Normandy III). Last sold for $300,000 in 2016.
Address: N/A
Seller: Carroll Hoshall (trustee of William T. Hoshall Revocable Trust)
Buyer: Christopher Luke
Date: Nov. 19, 2020
Price: $875,000
Property Description: No description available.
Address: 1750 Medicine Springs Drive
Seller: Caxton Street LLC
Buyer: Bear Lodge Owners Association
Date: Nov. 19, 2020
Price: $10,000
Property Description: 180-square-foot commercial space, Unit 6119 at Bear Lodge at Trappeurs Crossing Resort.
Total sales: $18,072,136
Timeshares
Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: John D. Rogers
Buyer: Emilio Sierio
Date: Nov. 13, 2020
Price: $130,000
Property Description: 1/4 shared interest in and to 1,432-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 448 at The Steamboat Grand.
Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: John G. de Leuze (trustee of JDL Trust)
Buyer: Scott Sulentich
Date: Nov. 16, 2020
Price: $42,500
Property Description: 1/4 shared interest in and to 1,070-square-foot, one-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 213 at The Steamboat Grand.
Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Abbas Ali Richard Behbehani
Buyer: Jeffery S. and Leslie A. Fox
Date: Nov. 18, 2020
Price: $127,000
Property Description: 1/4 shared interest in and to 1,412-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 321 at The Steamboat Grand.
Total sales: $299,500
