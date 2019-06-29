Routt County real estate sales total $18.3M for June 21 to 27, 2019

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County real estate transactions totaled $18,372,100 across 28 sales for the week of June 21 to 27. The sales total is down 28% compared with last week and up 108% compared with the same week in 2018.

Address: 259 Sixth St.

Seller: Cristin Frey

Buyer: Gregory W. Griffin and Daniel B., Hadlie M. and Toni B. Quick

Date: June 21, 2019

Price: $218,000

Property Description: 485-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 8 at 6th Street condominiums. Last sold for $239,000 in 2007.

Address: 24805 Rainbow Ridge, Oak Creek

Seller: Benjamin Litoff and Brenda Smith

Buyer: Katherine Rose Deran

Date: June 24, 2019

Price: $154,000

Property Description: 8.02 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 19 at Creek Ranch. Last sold for $138,000 in 2017.

Address: 23650 Sagebrush Circle, Oak Creek

Seller: Anthony John Borean

Buyer: Penny M. and Rim A. Watson

Date: June 24, 2019

Price: $390,000

Property Description: 1,755-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.18 acres of land, Lot 16 at Red Hawk Village subdivision. Last sold for $310,000 in 2015.

Address: 455 Willett Heights Court

Seller: Christina N. and William G. Stewart

Buyer: Celine A. and Randolph J. Wicks

Date: June 24, 2019

Price: $710,000

Property Description: 2,138-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath townhome, Filing 8, Unit 26 at Rocky Peak Village. Last sold for $630,000 in 2018.

Address: 59455 Routt County Road 129, Clark

Seller: Catherine E. Swan

Buyer: Michael Shawn Coleman

Date: June 24, 2019

Price: $80,000

Property Description: 957-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath farm/ranch residence with 56.51 acres of grazing/agricultural land, 33-10-85.

Address: 185 S. Oak St., Hayden

Seller: Graham and Summer Y. Muir

Buyer: Roxann M. Ranney

Date: June 24, 2019

Price: $236,000

Property Description: 802-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.22 acres of land, Tract B at Adair addition to Hayden. Last sold for $230,000 in 2007.

Address: 466 Willett Heights Court

Seller: Sarah B. and Wendy L. Friden

Buyer: Sherri Lynn Stauffer

Date: June 24, 2019

Price: $700,000

Property Description: 1,819-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath duplex/triplex, Filing 7, Unit 22 at Rocky Peak Village. Last sold for $569,500 in 2016.

Address: 2215 Storm Meadows Drive, No. 460

Seller: Dana and Stephanie Janik Franklin

Buyer: Nona Ainslie

Date: June 24, 2019

Price: $398,000

Property Description: 850-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building B, Unit 2 at Storm Meadows condominiums. Last sold for $255,000 in 2011.

Address: 58155 Jupiter Place, Clark

Seller: Hans O. Mortensen

Buyer: Gerald and Helen Chapell

Date: June 24, 2019

Price: $295,000

Property Description: 2,100-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.47 acres of land, Filing 2, Lot 89 at Steamboat Lake subdivision.

Address: 2315 Après Ski Way

Seller: James P. Lynch III

Buyer: Matthew Given

Date: June 24, 2019

Price: $650,000

Property Description: 1,620-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit 204 at Phoenix at Steamboat condominiums.

Address: 2653 Bronc Buster Loop

Seller: David A. Carrick LLC and Ladd Land Investments LLC

Buyer: Cooper Ski Haus LLC

Date: June 24, 2019

Price: $375,000

Property Description: 0.242 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing No. 1, Lot 19 at Wildhorse Meadows. Last sold for $565,000 in 2007.

Address: 332 Blue Sage Circle

Seller: Donna May Henderson and Jeffrey J. Laxague

Buyer: Gary J. Peterson

Date: June 25, 2019

Price: $782,500

Property Description: 2,752-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath townhome, Lot B at Blue Sage 7 townhomes. Last sold for $490,000 in 2012.

Address: 24355 McAlpin Trail, Clark

Seller: Christina M. Palaia and Chad Yeager

Buyer: Martha A. Boersch

Date: June 25, 2019

Price: $410,000

Property Description: 400-square-foot, no-bedroom, no-bath, farm/ranch residence with 31.33 acres of dry farm land, Lot 1 at Aspen Groves subdivision, Tract 3 exemption. Last sold for $280,000 in 2007.

Address: 1243 Anglers Drive

Seller: Guido and Naoko Costantini

Buyer: Kevin G. Fisher and Hannah P. Grant

Date: June 25, 2019

Price: $5,625,000

Property Description: 7.347-square-foot, five-bedroom, six-bath, single-family residence on 3.48 acres of land, Lot 28 at Fish Creek Meadows subdivision. Last sold for $860,000 in 2014.

Address: 3448 Covey Circle, No. 3

Seller: Patricia Deans

Buyer: Kyleigh Demicco Lawler

Date: June 25, 2019

Price: $380,000

Property Description: 993-squae-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building 5, Unit 503 at Quail Run condominiums, Phase 1. Last sold for $250,000 in 2006.

Address: 1315 Sparta Plaza

Seller: Vinona M. Christensen

Buyer: Sharon K. Ashburn

Date: June 25, 2019

Price: $214,000

Property Description: 575-square-foot, one-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building Omicron, Unit 9 at Walton Village condominiums. Last sold for $133,500 in 2015.

Address: 31090 Fallen Falcon Trail, Oak Creek

Seller: Richard D. and Rosalie K. Gowins

Buyer: Joanne Burwell

Date: June 25, 2019

Price: $62,500

Property Description: 1.16 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 34 at Eagles Watch subdivision at Stagecoach. Last sold for $60,000 in 2016.

Address: 35400 Wolverine Trail

Seller: Kay L. and Thomas J. Anderson

Buyer: David R. and Lynn C. Koczera

Date: June 25, 2019

Price: $810,000

Property Description: 3,842-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 18.73 acres of land, Lot 2 at Rowe Minor Development subdivision, exemption.

Address: Along E. Washington Avenue, Hayden

Seller: Jordan David and Lexi Marie Cyphers

Buyer: Brooke E. and Robert A. Acosta

Date: June 26, 2019

Price: $332,000

Property Description: Block 5, Lots 1 through 4 at Walker’s 2nd addition to Hayden.

Address: 37190 William William Road

Seller: Ken and Tracy March

Buyer: Nicricnic LLC

Date: June 26, 2019

Price: $1,240,000

Property Description: 3,306-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 1.12 acres of land, Lot 104 at Tree Haus subdivision. Las sold for $715,000 in 2017.

Address: 345 Honeysuckle Drive, Hayden

Seller: Richard D. and Rosalie K. Gowins

Buyer: Jordan David and Lexie Marie Cyphers

Date: June 26, 2019

Price: $428,500

Property Description: 2,240-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.18 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 33 at Sagewood. Last sold for $285,000 in 2016.

Address: 575 Evans St.

Seller: Deborah Born and Thomas C. Wright

Buyer: Daniel P. and Shioban P. Pritchard

Date: June 26, 2019

Price: $882,000

Property Description: 2,681-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.153 acres of land, Lot 3 at Lithia Neighborhood

Address: 2720 Eagleridge Drive

Seller: Robin Erin Caruso and Robin Erin Weiner

Buyer: John William and Margaret Scott Snedden

Date: June 26, 2019

Price: $459,600

Property Description: 1,044-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building A, Unit 206 at Canyon Creek condominiums. Last sold for $390,000 in 2017.

Address: 432 Clover Circle, Hayden

Seller: Jennifer R. and Lukus J. Valora

Buyer: Jenny L. and Zeb M. Thomas

Date: June 26, 2019

Price: $320,000

Property Description: 1,920-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.17 acres of land, Filing 1, Block 1, Lot 18 at Golden Meadows subdivision. Last sold for $235,000 in 2016.

Address: 32915 McKinnis Creek Road

Seller: David S. and Tammy J. Innes

Buyer: Nola Jean Revocable Trust and Reed C. Shafer MD Revocable Trust

Date: June 27, 2019

Price: $930,000

Property Description: 4,200-square-foot, three-bedroom, four-bath, single-family residence on 1.38 acres of land, Lot 14 at Fox Estates subdivision.

Address: 40381 Anchor Way

Seller: Blair Hudson and Lora Jane Labaree

Buyer: Christina N. and William G. Stewart

Date: June 27, 2019

Price: $685,000

Property Description: 2,177-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.3 acres of land, Filing 2, Lot 44 at Steamboat II subdivision. Last sold for $450,000 in 2013.

Total sales: $17,997,100

Timeshares

Address: 2250 Après Ski Way

Seller: Canski LLC

Buyer: David and Linda Debruin

Date: June 24, 2019

Price: $375,000

Property Description: 1/8 shared interest in and to 2,272-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit RC-415 at OSP condominiums at Après Ski Way.

Total sales: $375,000