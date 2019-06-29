Routt County real estate sales total $18.3M for June 21 to 27, 2019
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County real estate transactions totaled $18,372,100 across 28 sales for the week of June 21 to 27. The sales total is down 28% compared with last week and up 108% compared with the same week in 2018.
Address: 259 Sixth St.
Seller: Cristin Frey
Buyer: Gregory W. Griffin and Daniel B., Hadlie M. and Toni B. Quick
Date: June 21, 2019
Price: $218,000
Property Description: 485-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 8 at 6th Street condominiums. Last sold for $239,000 in 2007.
Address: 24805 Rainbow Ridge, Oak Creek
Seller: Benjamin Litoff and Brenda Smith
Buyer: Katherine Rose Deran
Date: June 24, 2019
Price: $154,000
Property Description: 8.02 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 19 at Creek Ranch. Last sold for $138,000 in 2017.
Address: 23650 Sagebrush Circle, Oak Creek
Seller: Anthony John Borean
Buyer: Penny M. and Rim A. Watson
Date: June 24, 2019
Price: $390,000
Property Description: 1,755-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.18 acres of land, Lot 16 at Red Hawk Village subdivision. Last sold for $310,000 in 2015.
Address: 455 Willett Heights Court
Seller: Christina N. and William G. Stewart
Buyer: Celine A. and Randolph J. Wicks
Date: June 24, 2019
Price: $710,000
Property Description: 2,138-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath townhome, Filing 8, Unit 26 at Rocky Peak Village. Last sold for $630,000 in 2018.
Address: 59455 Routt County Road 129, Clark
Seller: Catherine E. Swan
Buyer: Michael Shawn Coleman
Date: June 24, 2019
Price: $80,000
Property Description: 957-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath farm/ranch residence with 56.51 acres of grazing/agricultural land, 33-10-85.
Address: 185 S. Oak St., Hayden
Seller: Graham and Summer Y. Muir
Buyer: Roxann M. Ranney
Date: June 24, 2019
Price: $236,000
Property Description: 802-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.22 acres of land, Tract B at Adair addition to Hayden. Last sold for $230,000 in 2007.
Address: 466 Willett Heights Court
Seller: Sarah B. and Wendy L. Friden
Buyer: Sherri Lynn Stauffer
Date: June 24, 2019
Price: $700,000
Property Description: 1,819-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath duplex/triplex, Filing 7, Unit 22 at Rocky Peak Village. Last sold for $569,500 in 2016.
Address: 2215 Storm Meadows Drive, No. 460
Seller: Dana and Stephanie Janik Franklin
Buyer: Nona Ainslie
Date: June 24, 2019
Price: $398,000
Property Description: 850-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building B, Unit 2 at Storm Meadows condominiums. Last sold for $255,000 in 2011.
Address: 58155 Jupiter Place, Clark
Seller: Hans O. Mortensen
Buyer: Gerald and Helen Chapell
Date: June 24, 2019
Price: $295,000
Property Description: 2,100-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.47 acres of land, Filing 2, Lot 89 at Steamboat Lake subdivision.
Address: 2315 Après Ski Way
Seller: James P. Lynch III
Buyer: Matthew Given
Date: June 24, 2019
Price: $650,000
Property Description: 1,620-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit 204 at Phoenix at Steamboat condominiums.
Address: 2653 Bronc Buster Loop
Seller: David A. Carrick LLC and Ladd Land Investments LLC
Buyer: Cooper Ski Haus LLC
Date: June 24, 2019
Price: $375,000
Property Description: 0.242 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing No. 1, Lot 19 at Wildhorse Meadows. Last sold for $565,000 in 2007.
Address: 332 Blue Sage Circle
Seller: Donna May Henderson and Jeffrey J. Laxague
Buyer: Gary J. Peterson
Date: June 25, 2019
Price: $782,500
Property Description: 2,752-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath townhome, Lot B at Blue Sage 7 townhomes. Last sold for $490,000 in 2012.
Address: 24355 McAlpin Trail, Clark
Seller: Christina M. Palaia and Chad Yeager
Buyer: Martha A. Boersch
Date: June 25, 2019
Price: $410,000
Property Description: 400-square-foot, no-bedroom, no-bath, farm/ranch residence with 31.33 acres of dry farm land, Lot 1 at Aspen Groves subdivision, Tract 3 exemption. Last sold for $280,000 in 2007.
Address: 1243 Anglers Drive
Seller: Guido and Naoko Costantini
Buyer: Kevin G. Fisher and Hannah P. Grant
Date: June 25, 2019
Price: $5,625,000
Property Description: 7.347-square-foot, five-bedroom, six-bath, single-family residence on 3.48 acres of land, Lot 28 at Fish Creek Meadows subdivision. Last sold for $860,000 in 2014.
Address: 3448 Covey Circle, No. 3
Seller: Patricia Deans
Buyer: Kyleigh Demicco Lawler
Date: June 25, 2019
Price: $380,000
Property Description: 993-squae-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building 5, Unit 503 at Quail Run condominiums, Phase 1. Last sold for $250,000 in 2006.
Address: 1315 Sparta Plaza
Seller: Vinona M. Christensen
Buyer: Sharon K. Ashburn
Date: June 25, 2019
Price: $214,000
Property Description: 575-square-foot, one-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building Omicron, Unit 9 at Walton Village condominiums. Last sold for $133,500 in 2015.
Address: 31090 Fallen Falcon Trail, Oak Creek
Seller: Richard D. and Rosalie K. Gowins
Buyer: Joanne Burwell
Date: June 25, 2019
Price: $62,500
Property Description: 1.16 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 34 at Eagles Watch subdivision at Stagecoach. Last sold for $60,000 in 2016.
Address: 35400 Wolverine Trail
Seller: Kay L. and Thomas J. Anderson
Buyer: David R. and Lynn C. Koczera
Date: June 25, 2019
Price: $810,000
Property Description: 3,842-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 18.73 acres of land, Lot 2 at Rowe Minor Development subdivision, exemption.
Address: Along E. Washington Avenue, Hayden
Seller: Jordan David and Lexi Marie Cyphers
Buyer: Brooke E. and Robert A. Acosta
Date: June 26, 2019
Price: $332,000
Property Description: Block 5, Lots 1 through 4 at Walker’s 2nd addition to Hayden.
Address: 37190 William William Road
Seller: Ken and Tracy March
Buyer: Nicricnic LLC
Date: June 26, 2019
Price: $1,240,000
Property Description: 3,306-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 1.12 acres of land, Lot 104 at Tree Haus subdivision. Las sold for $715,000 in 2017.
Address: 345 Honeysuckle Drive, Hayden
Seller: Richard D. and Rosalie K. Gowins
Buyer: Jordan David and Lexie Marie Cyphers
Date: June 26, 2019
Price: $428,500
Property Description: 2,240-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.18 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 33 at Sagewood. Last sold for $285,000 in 2016.
Address: 575 Evans St.
Seller: Deborah Born and Thomas C. Wright
Buyer: Daniel P. and Shioban P. Pritchard
Date: June 26, 2019
Price: $882,000
Property Description: 2,681-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.153 acres of land, Lot 3 at Lithia Neighborhood
Address: 2720 Eagleridge Drive
Seller: Robin Erin Caruso and Robin Erin Weiner
Buyer: John William and Margaret Scott Snedden
Date: June 26, 2019
Price: $459,600
Property Description: 1,044-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building A, Unit 206 at Canyon Creek condominiums. Last sold for $390,000 in 2017.
Address: 432 Clover Circle, Hayden
Seller: Jennifer R. and Lukus J. Valora
Buyer: Jenny L. and Zeb M. Thomas
Date: June 26, 2019
Price: $320,000
Property Description: 1,920-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.17 acres of land, Filing 1, Block 1, Lot 18 at Golden Meadows subdivision. Last sold for $235,000 in 2016.
Address: 32915 McKinnis Creek Road
Seller: David S. and Tammy J. Innes
Buyer: Nola Jean Revocable Trust and Reed C. Shafer MD Revocable Trust
Date: June 27, 2019
Price: $930,000
Property Description: 4,200-square-foot, three-bedroom, four-bath, single-family residence on 1.38 acres of land, Lot 14 at Fox Estates subdivision.
Address: 40381 Anchor Way
Seller: Blair Hudson and Lora Jane Labaree
Buyer: Christina N. and William G. Stewart
Date: June 27, 2019
Price: $685,000
Property Description: 2,177-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.3 acres of land, Filing 2, Lot 44 at Steamboat II subdivision. Last sold for $450,000 in 2013.
Total sales: $17,997,100
Timeshares
Address: 2250 Après Ski Way
Seller: Canski LLC
Buyer: David and Linda Debruin
Date: June 24, 2019
Price: $375,000
Property Description: 1/8 shared interest in and to 2,272-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit RC-415 at OSP condominiums at Après Ski Way.
Total sales: $375,000
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.