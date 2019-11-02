Routt County real estate sales total $17M for Oct. 25 to 31, 2019

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County real estate transactions totaled $17,125,440 across 31 sales for the week of Oct. 25 to 31. The sales total is up 129% compared with last week and down 36% compared with the same week in 2018.

Address: 33055 Vista Ridge Drive, Oak Creek

Seller: Ronald E. and Samantha J. Steinvurzel

Buyer: Chad Arthur Ammerman and Laura Bowman Keil

Date: Oct. 25, 2019

Price: $124,000

Property Description: 25.729 acres of grazing/agricultural land, 3.889 acres of dry farm land and 6.632 acres of meadow/hay land, Lot 10 at Vista Ridge at Trout Creek. Last sold for $313,600 in 2008.

129 Spruce St.

Address: 129 Spruce St.

Seller: Carol C. and Francois A. de Vangel

Buyer: Denise C. Wilbur Trust

Date: Oct. 25, 2019

Price: $1,275,000

Property Description: 1,122-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence and 3,898-square-foot, five-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.29 acres of land, Block 12, Lots 9 through 12 at Crawford addition to Steamboat Springs.

2720 Eagleridge Drive

Address: 2720 Eagleridge Drive

Seller: L.A. Clair Associates LLC

Buyer: Angela J. and Frank Pitale III

Date: Oct. 25, 2019

Price: $647,500

Property Description: 1,435-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Building A, Unit 301 at Canyon Creek condominiums. Last sold for $715,000 in 2008.

30158 Elk Lane

Address: 30158 Elk Lane

Seller: Karen K. and Steven M. Dunn (trustees of the Karen K. Dunn Revocable Trust)

Buyer: Courtney and Jacob Smazinski

Date: Oct. 25, 2019

Price: $860,000

Property Description: 1,472-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on four acres of land, Filing 1, Lot 26 at Steamboat Pines subdivision.

1939 Indian Trails

Address: 1939 Indian Trails

Seller: Steamboat Sunlight Holdings LLC

Buyer: Andrew W. and Charis M. Petty

Date: Oct. 25, 2019

Price: $785,000

Property Description: 1,920-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.099 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 40 at Sunlight subdivision. Last sold for $885,000 in 2018.

2355 Après Ski Way

Address: 2355 Après Ski Way

Seller: Evans Colorado LLC

Buyer: Gene and Virginia Hartsfield, Jr.

Date: Oct. 25, 2019

Price: $700,000

Property Description: 1,620-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit 108 at Phoenix at Steamboat condominiums.

1175 Bangtail Way

Address: 1175 Bangtail Way

Seller: Sharon Bigelow

Buyer: David L. and Teresa A. Walker

Date: Oct. 25, 2019

Price: $415,000

Property Description: 663-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 4111 at Trailhead Lodge at Wildhorse Meadows. Last sold for $685,000 in 2009.

1145 Overlook Drive

Address: 1145 Overlook Drive

Seller: Anthony Achilli and Rachael Shiebler

Buyer: Alice Ann Rogers

Date: Oct. 25, 2019

Price: $540,000

Property Description: 2,864-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath townhome, Building C, Lot C1 at Columbine townhomes. Last sold for $539,000 in 2007.

416 S. Poplar St., Hayden

Address: 416 S. Poplar St., Hayden

Seller: Bruce J. Daniel

Buyer: Desiree Wilcox

Date: Oct. 25, 2019

Price: $204,465

Property Description: 893-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.29 acres of land, Block 35, Lots 19 through 22 at 1st addition to the West Hayden Townsite, comp.

2920 Village Drive

Address: 2920 Village Drive

Seller: Mark E. and Suzanne E. Nuccio

Buyer: Betsy Bird and Jay Patrick Klein

Date: Oct. 25, 2019

Price: $400,000

Property Description: 765-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 2311 at Timberline at Trappeurs Crossing Resort. Last sold for $406,900 in 2007.

Address: 51735 Routt County Road 80, Hayden

Seller: Yellow Dog Ranch LLC

Buyer: 200 Walnut Granary LLC

Date: Oct. 25, 2019

Price: $345,000

Property Description: 1,580-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath residence on one acre of land with 3339.7 acres of grazing/agricultural land, 9-6-88 and 10-6-88. Last sold for $294,500 in 2007.

603 Parkview Drive

Address: 603 Parkview Drive

Seller: Karen K. and Philip L. Langstraat (trustees of the Karen K. Langstraat Revocable Living Trust)

Buyer: Robert Joseph Blakely and Lori Jeannine Wiles

Date: Oct. 25, 2019

Price: $644,000

Property Description: 2,118-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath townhome, Filing No. 3, Unit 44 at Longview Park. Last sold for $465,500 in 2006.

Address: 168 Sonesta Park Drive, Hayden

Seller: Joel S. Thompson

Buyer: Timothy J. Stanley

Date: Oct. 25, 2019

Price: $173,500

Property Description: 969-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath townhome, Lot 68 at Sonesta Park townhomes. Last sold for $117,000 in 2016.

Address: 287 and 201 River Road

Seller: Betty Anne and James C. Wandell

Buyer: Jacob and Matthew Kruse

Date: Oct. 28, 2019

Price: $480,000

Property Description: 924-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.14 acres of land and 1,200-square-foot garage on 0.22 acres of commercial land, Block 5, Lots 44 through 48 at Woolery addition to Steamboat Springs.

2650 Medicine Springs Drive

Address: 2650 Medicine Springs Drive

Seller: Gunther Mueller (trustee of the Waterford Townhome 10 Trust)

Buyer: Jonathan and Tatum Ritchie

Date: Oct. 28, 2019

Price: $640,000

Property Description: 2,130-square-foot, three-bedroom, four-bath townhome, Lot 10 at Waterford townhomes. Last sold for $610,000 in 2017.

949 Paloverde Way

Address: 949 Paloverde Way

Seller: John Gamradt

Buyer: Benjamin S. Gettinger

Date: Oct. 28, 2019

Price: $687,000

Property Description: 2,324-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath townhome, Filing No. 1, Lots A and C at Paloverde townhomes, resub of Filing 3, Lot 3 at Willet Ridge. Last sold for $699,900 in 2006.

1847 Steamboat Blvd.

Address: 1847 Steamboat Blvd.

Seller: 1845 Steamboat Blvd Investments LLC

Buyer: Sky Pilot LLC

Date: Oct. 28, 2019

Price: $2,350,000

Property Description: 5,573-square-foot, five-bedroom, 5 1/2-bath townhome, Lot 2 at Townhomes on the Boulevard.

2200 Après Ski Way

Address: 2200 Après Ski Way

Seller: Dale S. and Diane N. Sweat, Jr.

Buyer: Christopher and Jacqueline Renee Ellis

Date: Oct. 28, 2019

Price: $490,575

Property Description: 1,070-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 110 at Snowflower at Steamboat condominiums. Last sold for $400,000 in 2005.

31 Cedar Court

Address: 31 Cedar Court

Seller: Leon C. Hamrick III

Buyer: Robert and Taylor McConnell III

Date: Oct. 28, 2019

Price: $277,500

Property Description: 968-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath townhome, Lot CE31 at Whistler Village townhomes, Phase I.

Address: 2160 Werner Circle

Seller: Carol A. and Laurel March

Buyer: Sebenecone LLC

Date: Oct. 28, 2019

Price: $288,500

Property Description: 550-square-foot, no-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building B, Unit 37 at West condominiums.

2700 Village Drive

Address: 2700 Village Drive

Seller: Diana W. and Timothy M. Anderson

Buyer: Elizabeth and Michael Dedrich Hogan

Date: Oct. 28, 2019

Price: $418,000

Property Description: 1,041-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building C, Unit 207 at Lodge at Steamboat condominiums.

3405 Stone Lane

Address: 3405 Stone Lane

Seller: John Michael and Rebecca M. Gould

Buyer: Michael McDermid and Tara Umphries

Date: Oct. 28, 2019

Price: $640,000

Property Description: 1,600-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.14 acres of land, Lot 1 at Settlers Crossing subdivision.

451 Willett Heights Court

Address: 451 Willett Heights Court

Seller: A. Lynn DeGeorge

Buyer: Nicholas M. and Whitney M. Agopian

Date: Oct. 28, 2019

Price: $700,000

Property Description: 2,138-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath townhome, Filing 8, Unit 24 at Rocky Peak Village. Last sold for $688,500 in 2018.

681 Sandhill Circle

Address: 681 Sandhill Circle

Seller: Gregory G. and Janet S. Fritz

Buyer: Rachel E. Sinton

Date: Oct. 29, 2019

Price: $855,000

Property Description: 2,640-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.38 acres of land, Lot 20 at Emerald Knoll-Peddie subdivision, amended final plat. Last sold for $675,000 in 2005.

1320 Athens Plaza

Address: 1320 Athens Plaza

Seller: Joseph P. Gasparrini

Buyer: Ryan Ayala

Date: Oct. 29, 2019

Price: $191,500

Property Description: 565-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building Delta, Unit 4 at Walton Village townhomes and condominiums.

2430 Storm Meadows Drive

Address: 2430 Storm Meadows Drive

Seller: Timothy and Priscilla Turner

Buyer: Haraldur Bjarnason and Katrin Frimannsdottir

Date: Oct. 29, 2019

Price: $775,000

Property Description: 1,733-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath condo, Unit 28 at Storm Meadows Club Phase 3 Townhomes. Last sold for $400,000 in 2007.

1920 Ski Time Square Drive

Address: 1920 Ski Time Square Drive

Seller: Bradley and Tina Jones

Buyer: Aspen Shark Enterprises LLC

Date: Oct. 30, 2019

Price: $270,000

Property Description: 824-square-foot, one-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 203 at Ski Time Square condominiums. Last sold for $145,000 in 2014.

52750 Quaker Mountain Circle North

Address: 52750 Quaker Mountain Circle North

Seller: Ronald and Donna Erickson

Buyer: Melanie Richardson

Date: Oct. 30, 2019

Price: $150,000

Property Description: 928-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath single-family home on 35.02 acres of land, Lot 1 at Quaker Mountain Ranch Phase 1.

1470 Morgan Court

Address: 1470 Morgan Court

Seller: Debora Black

Buyer: Karen K. and Steven M. Dunn (trustees of the Karen K. Dunn Revocable Trust)

Date: Oct. 30, 2019

Price: $435,000

Property Description: 1,053-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 1801, Building 18 at the Villas at Walton Creek.

1535 Shadow Run Court

Address: 1535 Shadow Run Court

Seller: Eric Morris

Buyer: Matthew Given

Date: Oct. 30, 2019

Price: $240,000

Property Description: 841-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 105, Building E at Shadow Run Condominiums.

Total sales: $17,001,540

Timeshares

2300 Mount Werner Circle

Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Loren Imhoff and Jerre Lynn Johnson

Buyer: Michael D. Kenner

Date: Oct. 29, 2019

Price: $123,900

Property Description: 1/4 shared interest in and to 1,525-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 418 at The Steamboat Grand.

Total sales: $123,900