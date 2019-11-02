Routt County real estate sales total $17M for Oct. 25 to 31, 2019
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County real estate transactions totaled $17,125,440 across 31 sales for the week of Oct. 25 to 31. The sales total is up 129% compared with last week and down 36% compared with the same week in 2018.
Address: 33055 Vista Ridge Drive, Oak Creek
Seller: Ronald E. and Samantha J. Steinvurzel
Buyer: Chad Arthur Ammerman and Laura Bowman Keil
Date: Oct. 25, 2019
Price: $124,000
Property Description: 25.729 acres of grazing/agricultural land, 3.889 acres of dry farm land and 6.632 acres of meadow/hay land, Lot 10 at Vista Ridge at Trout Creek. Last sold for $313,600 in 2008.
Address: 129 Spruce St.
Seller: Carol C. and Francois A. de Vangel
Buyer: Denise C. Wilbur Trust
Date: Oct. 25, 2019
Price: $1,275,000
Property Description: 1,122-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence and 3,898-square-foot, five-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.29 acres of land, Block 12, Lots 9 through 12 at Crawford addition to Steamboat Springs.
Address: 2720 Eagleridge Drive
Seller: L.A. Clair Associates LLC
Buyer: Angela J. and Frank Pitale III
Date: Oct. 25, 2019
Price: $647,500
Property Description: 1,435-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Building A, Unit 301 at Canyon Creek condominiums. Last sold for $715,000 in 2008.
Address: 30158 Elk Lane
Seller: Karen K. and Steven M. Dunn (trustees of the Karen K. Dunn Revocable Trust)
Buyer: Courtney and Jacob Smazinski
Date: Oct. 25, 2019
Price: $860,000
Property Description: 1,472-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on four acres of land, Filing 1, Lot 26 at Steamboat Pines subdivision.
Address: 1939 Indian Trails
Seller: Steamboat Sunlight Holdings LLC
Buyer: Andrew W. and Charis M. Petty
Date: Oct. 25, 2019
Price: $785,000
Property Description: 1,920-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.099 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 40 at Sunlight subdivision. Last sold for $885,000 in 2018.
Address: 2355 Après Ski Way
Seller: Evans Colorado LLC
Buyer: Gene and Virginia Hartsfield, Jr.
Date: Oct. 25, 2019
Price: $700,000
Property Description: 1,620-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit 108 at Phoenix at Steamboat condominiums.
Address: 1175 Bangtail Way
Seller: Sharon Bigelow
Buyer: David L. and Teresa A. Walker
Date: Oct. 25, 2019
Price: $415,000
Property Description: 663-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 4111 at Trailhead Lodge at Wildhorse Meadows. Last sold for $685,000 in 2009.
Address: 1145 Overlook Drive
Seller: Anthony Achilli and Rachael Shiebler
Buyer: Alice Ann Rogers
Date: Oct. 25, 2019
Price: $540,000
Property Description: 2,864-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath townhome, Building C, Lot C1 at Columbine townhomes. Last sold for $539,000 in 2007.
Address: 416 S. Poplar St., Hayden
Seller: Bruce J. Daniel
Buyer: Desiree Wilcox
Date: Oct. 25, 2019
Price: $204,465
Property Description: 893-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.29 acres of land, Block 35, Lots 19 through 22 at 1st addition to the West Hayden Townsite, comp.
Address: 2920 Village Drive
Seller: Mark E. and Suzanne E. Nuccio
Buyer: Betsy Bird and Jay Patrick Klein
Date: Oct. 25, 2019
Price: $400,000
Property Description: 765-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 2311 at Timberline at Trappeurs Crossing Resort. Last sold for $406,900 in 2007.
Address: 51735 Routt County Road 80, Hayden
Seller: Yellow Dog Ranch LLC
Buyer: 200 Walnut Granary LLC
Date: Oct. 25, 2019
Price: $345,000
Property Description: 1,580-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath residence on one acre of land with 3339.7 acres of grazing/agricultural land, 9-6-88 and 10-6-88. Last sold for $294,500 in 2007.
Address: 603 Parkview Drive
Seller: Karen K. and Philip L. Langstraat (trustees of the Karen K. Langstraat Revocable Living Trust)
Buyer: Robert Joseph Blakely and Lori Jeannine Wiles
Date: Oct. 25, 2019
Price: $644,000
Property Description: 2,118-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath townhome, Filing No. 3, Unit 44 at Longview Park. Last sold for $465,500 in 2006.
Address: 168 Sonesta Park Drive, Hayden
Seller: Joel S. Thompson
Buyer: Timothy J. Stanley
Date: Oct. 25, 2019
Price: $173,500
Property Description: 969-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath townhome, Lot 68 at Sonesta Park townhomes. Last sold for $117,000 in 2016.
Address: 287 and 201 River Road
Seller: Betty Anne and James C. Wandell
Buyer: Jacob and Matthew Kruse
Date: Oct. 28, 2019
Price: $480,000
Property Description: 924-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.14 acres of land and 1,200-square-foot garage on 0.22 acres of commercial land, Block 5, Lots 44 through 48 at Woolery addition to Steamboat Springs.
Address: 2650 Medicine Springs Drive
Seller: Gunther Mueller (trustee of the Waterford Townhome 10 Trust)
Buyer: Jonathan and Tatum Ritchie
Date: Oct. 28, 2019
Price: $640,000
Property Description: 2,130-square-foot, three-bedroom, four-bath townhome, Lot 10 at Waterford townhomes. Last sold for $610,000 in 2017.
Address: 949 Paloverde Way
Seller: John Gamradt
Buyer: Benjamin S. Gettinger
Date: Oct. 28, 2019
Price: $687,000
Property Description: 2,324-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath townhome, Filing No. 1, Lots A and C at Paloverde townhomes, resub of Filing 3, Lot 3 at Willet Ridge. Last sold for $699,900 in 2006.
Address: 1847 Steamboat Blvd.
Seller: 1845 Steamboat Blvd Investments LLC
Buyer: Sky Pilot LLC
Date: Oct. 28, 2019
Price: $2,350,000
Property Description: 5,573-square-foot, five-bedroom, 5 1/2-bath townhome, Lot 2 at Townhomes on the Boulevard.
Address: 2200 Après Ski Way
Seller: Dale S. and Diane N. Sweat, Jr.
Buyer: Christopher and Jacqueline Renee Ellis
Date: Oct. 28, 2019
Price: $490,575
Property Description: 1,070-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 110 at Snowflower at Steamboat condominiums. Last sold for $400,000 in 2005.
Address: 31 Cedar Court
Seller: Leon C. Hamrick III
Buyer: Robert and Taylor McConnell III
Date: Oct. 28, 2019
Price: $277,500
Property Description: 968-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath townhome, Lot CE31 at Whistler Village townhomes, Phase I.
Address: 2160 Werner Circle
Seller: Carol A. and Laurel March
Buyer: Sebenecone LLC
Date: Oct. 28, 2019
Price: $288,500
Property Description: 550-square-foot, no-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building B, Unit 37 at West condominiums.
Address: 2700 Village Drive
Seller: Diana W. and Timothy M. Anderson
Buyer: Elizabeth and Michael Dedrich Hogan
Date: Oct. 28, 2019
Price: $418,000
Property Description: 1,041-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building C, Unit 207 at Lodge at Steamboat condominiums.
Address: 3405 Stone Lane
Seller: John Michael and Rebecca M. Gould
Buyer: Michael McDermid and Tara Umphries
Date: Oct. 28, 2019
Price: $640,000
Property Description: 1,600-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.14 acres of land, Lot 1 at Settlers Crossing subdivision.
Address: 451 Willett Heights Court
Seller: A. Lynn DeGeorge
Buyer: Nicholas M. and Whitney M. Agopian
Date: Oct. 28, 2019
Price: $700,000
Property Description: 2,138-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath townhome, Filing 8, Unit 24 at Rocky Peak Village. Last sold for $688,500 in 2018.
Address: 681 Sandhill Circle
Seller: Gregory G. and Janet S. Fritz
Buyer: Rachel E. Sinton
Date: Oct. 29, 2019
Price: $855,000
Property Description: 2,640-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.38 acres of land, Lot 20 at Emerald Knoll-Peddie subdivision, amended final plat. Last sold for $675,000 in 2005.
Address: 1320 Athens Plaza
Seller: Joseph P. Gasparrini
Buyer: Ryan Ayala
Date: Oct. 29, 2019
Price: $191,500
Property Description: 565-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building Delta, Unit 4 at Walton Village townhomes and condominiums.
Address: 2430 Storm Meadows Drive
Seller: Timothy and Priscilla Turner
Buyer: Haraldur Bjarnason and Katrin Frimannsdottir
Date: Oct. 29, 2019
Price: $775,000
Property Description: 1,733-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath condo, Unit 28 at Storm Meadows Club Phase 3 Townhomes. Last sold for $400,000 in 2007.
Address: 1920 Ski Time Square Drive
Seller: Bradley and Tina Jones
Buyer: Aspen Shark Enterprises LLC
Date: Oct. 30, 2019
Price: $270,000
Property Description: 824-square-foot, one-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 203 at Ski Time Square condominiums. Last sold for $145,000 in 2014.
Address: 52750 Quaker Mountain Circle North
Seller: Ronald and Donna Erickson
Buyer: Melanie Richardson
Date: Oct. 30, 2019
Price: $150,000
Property Description: 928-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath single-family home on 35.02 acres of land, Lot 1 at Quaker Mountain Ranch Phase 1.
Address: 1470 Morgan Court
Seller: Debora Black
Buyer: Karen K. and Steven M. Dunn (trustees of the Karen K. Dunn Revocable Trust)
Date: Oct. 30, 2019
Price: $435,000
Property Description: 1,053-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 1801, Building 18 at the Villas at Walton Creek.
Address: 1535 Shadow Run Court
Seller: Eric Morris
Buyer: Matthew Given
Date: Oct. 30, 2019
Price: $240,000
Property Description: 841-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 105, Building E at Shadow Run Condominiums.
Total sales: $17,001,540
Timeshares
Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Loren Imhoff and Jerre Lynn Johnson
Buyer: Michael D. Kenner
Date: Oct. 29, 2019
Price: $123,900
Property Description: 1/4 shared interest in and to 1,525-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 418 at The Steamboat Grand.
Total sales: $123,900
