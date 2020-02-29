Routt County real estate sales total $17.7M for Feb. 21 to 27, 2020

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County real estate transactions totaled $17,709,500 across 19 sales for the week of Feb. 21 to 27.

Address: 1911 Indian Trails

Seller: Steamboat Sunlight Holdings LLC

Buyer: David Edward and Karen Elaine Selden

Date: Feb. 21, 2020

Price: $695,000

Property Description: 0.117 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing No. 1, Lot 47 at Sunlight subdivision.

Address: 1000 Steamboat Boulevard

Seller: Kevin Buehler

Buyer: Justin and Shila Johnson Trust

Date: Feb. 21, 2020

Price: $375,000

Property Description: 0.59 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing 3, Lot 36 at Sanctuary subdivision.

Address: 1923 Indian Trails

Seller: Steamboat Sunlight Holdings LLC

Buyer: Lauren Christine and Scott William Larson

Date: Feb. 21, 2020

Price: $813,000

Property Description: 0.132 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing No. 1, Lot 44 at Sunlight subdivision.

Address: 27800 Routt County Road 60, Clark

Seller: Paul Kirstiuk

Buyer: Brett Andrew Shaw

Date: Feb. 21, 2020

Price: $387,500

Property Description: 486-square-foot, one-bedroom, no-bath, single-family residence on 25 acres of land, 34-9-85.

Address: 301 Honeysuckle Drive, Hayden

Seller: Larry A. Pederson

Buyer: Abigail R. and Corey M.T. Chan

Date: Feb. 21, 2020

Price: $388,000

Property Description: 2,270-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.2 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 30 at Sagewood subdivision.

Address: 700 Yampa St.

Seller: Diane and John M. Franklin

Buyer: Margery Doppelt and Larry P. Rothman

Date: Feb. 21, 2020

Price: $539,000

Property Description: 766-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit A302 at Howelsen Place. Last sold for $385,000 in 2016.

Address: 1565 Shadow Run Frontage

Seller: Benjamin F. Sloat IV

Buyer: Shay Bright and Lucas M. Mouttet

Date: Feb. 24, 2020

Price: $249,000

Property Description: 841-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building B, Unit 106 at Shadow Run condominiums.

Address: 30270 Coyote Run Court, Oak Creek

Seller: Dale and Matthew Kruse

Buyer: Jessica and Marty Shindelar

Date: Feb. 24, 2020

Price: $75,000

Property Description: 0.81 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 22 at Coyote Run subdivision. Last sold for $86,900 in 2015.

Address: 38325 Rollinghills Lane

Seller: Mack and Marcia A. Spitellie

Buyer: Rad Land and Cattle LLC

Date: Feb. 24, 2020

Price: $280,000

Property Description: 5,167-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath farm/ranch residence with 17.843 acres of dry farm land and 22.147 acres of grazing/agricultural land, 17-6-85.

Address: 1907 Indian Trails

Seller: Steamboat Sunlight Holdings LLC

Buyer: Crystal and Daniel Brindle

Date: Feb. 24, 2020

Price: $748,000

Property Description: 0.119 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing No. 1, Lot 48 at Sunlight subdivision.

Address: 23300, 23340, 2335, 23375 and 23380 Routt County Road 29, Oak Creek

Seller: John E. and Terry O. Redd, Jr.

Buyer: Dwayne M. Osadchuk Trust

Date: Feb. 25, 2020

Price: $1,335,000

Property Description: 135.15 acres of dry farm land and 188.74 acres of grazing/agricultural land, Filing No. 3, Lots 10 through 12 at Trout Creek Valley and 36-5-86, 7-4-85 and 12-4-86.

Address: 38725 Hidden Springs Drive, Hayden

Seller: HSH Holdings LLC

Buyer: J Quarter Circle Co.

Date: Feb. 25, 2020

Price: $220,000

Property Description: 104.48 acres of grazing/agricultural land and 335.29 acres of dry farm land, Remainder Parcel 2 at Hidden Springs Ranch.

Address: No address, outside Steamboat Springs city limits

Seller: Dawn Yvette Harding (trustee of the Frances Glenda Werner Living Trust)

Buyer: Pass Ranchlands LLC

Date: Feb. 26, 2020

Price: $950,000

Property Description: 43.19 acres of meadow/hay land, Filing No. 3, Lot 1 at Werner Ranch subdivision.

Address: 19675 Routt County Road 15, Oak Creek

Seller: 4F Ranch LLC

Buyer: Uniroute LLC

Date: Feb. 27, 2020

Price: $5,800,000

Property Description: 1.18 acres of vacant, residential land, 247-square-foot, one-bedroom, no-bath farm/ranch residence, and 1,600-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath farm/ranch residence with seven acres of dry farm land, 189.46 acres of grazing/agricultural land and 125 meadow/hay land, Lot 143 at South Station I, 23-3-84, 25-3-84, 26-3-84, 27-3-84 and 35-384. Last sold for $5,300,000 in 2017.

Address: 30351 Sagebrush Trail, No. 505, Oak Creek

Seller: Conrad Charles Cormack

Buyer: Dennis W. and Renee D. Cass

Date: Feb. 27, 2020

Price: $309,000

Property Description: 1,388-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Lot 2 at Eagles Nest townhomes at Stagecoach.

Address: 1016 Steamboat Boulevard

Seller: Sanctuary 30 LLC

Buyer: Justin and Shila Johnson Trust

Date: Feb. 27, 2020

Price: $3,450,000

Property Description: 5,876-square-foot, four-bedroom, 5 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.58 acres of land, Filing 2, Lot 30 at Sanctuary subdivision.

Address: 620 Evans St.

Seller: Babe LLC

Buyer: Cassandra Noel and Robert Michael Kay

Date: Feb. 27, 2020

Price: $575,000

Property Description: Lot 1 at 620 Evans replat.

Address: 58005 Jupiter Place, Clark

Seller: Tasmin Angus-Leppan and Tyler C. Pike

Buyer: Lisa and Wayne J. Adamo

Date: Feb. 27, 2020

Price: $475,000

Property Description: 2,575-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath, single-family residence on 0.64 acres of land, Filing 2, Lot 97 at Steamboat Lake subdivision. Last sold for $418,000 in 2016.

Total sales: $17,663,500

Timeshares

Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Becky and Jeff Pack

Buyer: NDTCO (trustee of the Christopher Miles DeFeyter IRA)

Date: Feb. 25, 2020

Price: $46,000

Property Description: 1/4 shared interest in and to 771-square-foot, one-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 413 at The Steamboat Grand.

Total sales: $46,000