Routt County real estate sales total $17.7M for Feb. 21 to 27, 2020
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County real estate transactions totaled $17,709,500 across 19 sales for the week of Feb. 21 to 27.
Address: 1911 Indian Trails
Seller: Steamboat Sunlight Holdings LLC
Buyer: David Edward and Karen Elaine Selden
Date: Feb. 21, 2020
Price: $695,000
Property Description: 0.117 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing No. 1, Lot 47 at Sunlight subdivision.
Address: 1000 Steamboat Boulevard
Seller: Kevin Buehler
Buyer: Justin and Shila Johnson Trust
Date: Feb. 21, 2020
Price: $375,000
Property Description: 0.59 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing 3, Lot 36 at Sanctuary subdivision.
Address: 1923 Indian Trails
Seller: Steamboat Sunlight Holdings LLC
Buyer: Lauren Christine and Scott William Larson
Date: Feb. 21, 2020
Price: $813,000
Property Description: 0.132 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing No. 1, Lot 44 at Sunlight subdivision.
Address: 27800 Routt County Road 60, Clark
Seller: Paul Kirstiuk
Buyer: Brett Andrew Shaw
Date: Feb. 21, 2020
Price: $387,500
Property Description: 486-square-foot, one-bedroom, no-bath, single-family residence on 25 acres of land, 34-9-85.
Address: 301 Honeysuckle Drive, Hayden
Seller: Larry A. Pederson
Buyer: Abigail R. and Corey M.T. Chan
Date: Feb. 21, 2020
Price: $388,000
Property Description: 2,270-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.2 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 30 at Sagewood subdivision.
Address: 700 Yampa St.
Seller: Diane and John M. Franklin
Buyer: Margery Doppelt and Larry P. Rothman
Date: Feb. 21, 2020
Price: $539,000
Property Description: 766-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit A302 at Howelsen Place. Last sold for $385,000 in 2016.
Address: 1565 Shadow Run Frontage
Seller: Benjamin F. Sloat IV
Buyer: Shay Bright and Lucas M. Mouttet
Date: Feb. 24, 2020
Price: $249,000
Property Description: 841-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building B, Unit 106 at Shadow Run condominiums.
Address: 30270 Coyote Run Court, Oak Creek
Seller: Dale and Matthew Kruse
Buyer: Jessica and Marty Shindelar
Date: Feb. 24, 2020
Price: $75,000
Property Description: 0.81 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 22 at Coyote Run subdivision. Last sold for $86,900 in 2015.
Address: 38325 Rollinghills Lane
Seller: Mack and Marcia A. Spitellie
Buyer: Rad Land and Cattle LLC
Date: Feb. 24, 2020
Price: $280,000
Property Description: 5,167-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath farm/ranch residence with 17.843 acres of dry farm land and 22.147 acres of grazing/agricultural land, 17-6-85.
Address: 1907 Indian Trails
Seller: Steamboat Sunlight Holdings LLC
Buyer: Crystal and Daniel Brindle
Date: Feb. 24, 2020
Price: $748,000
Property Description: 0.119 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing No. 1, Lot 48 at Sunlight subdivision.
Address: 23300, 23340, 2335, 23375 and 23380 Routt County Road 29, Oak Creek
Seller: John E. and Terry O. Redd, Jr.
Buyer: Dwayne M. Osadchuk Trust
Date: Feb. 25, 2020
Price: $1,335,000
Property Description: 135.15 acres of dry farm land and 188.74 acres of grazing/agricultural land, Filing No. 3, Lots 10 through 12 at Trout Creek Valley and 36-5-86, 7-4-85 and 12-4-86.
Address: 38725 Hidden Springs Drive, Hayden
Seller: HSH Holdings LLC
Buyer: J Quarter Circle Co.
Date: Feb. 25, 2020
Price: $220,000
Property Description: 104.48 acres of grazing/agricultural land and 335.29 acres of dry farm land, Remainder Parcel 2 at Hidden Springs Ranch.
Address: No address, outside Steamboat Springs city limits
Seller: Dawn Yvette Harding (trustee of the Frances Glenda Werner Living Trust)
Buyer: Pass Ranchlands LLC
Date: Feb. 26, 2020
Price: $950,000
Property Description: 43.19 acres of meadow/hay land, Filing No. 3, Lot 1 at Werner Ranch subdivision.
Address: 19675 Routt County Road 15, Oak Creek
Seller: 4F Ranch LLC
Buyer: Uniroute LLC
Date: Feb. 27, 2020
Price: $5,800,000
Property Description: 1.18 acres of vacant, residential land, 247-square-foot, one-bedroom, no-bath farm/ranch residence, and 1,600-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath farm/ranch residence with seven acres of dry farm land, 189.46 acres of grazing/agricultural land and 125 meadow/hay land, Lot 143 at South Station I, 23-3-84, 25-3-84, 26-3-84, 27-3-84 and 35-384. Last sold for $5,300,000 in 2017.
Address: 30351 Sagebrush Trail, No. 505, Oak Creek
Seller: Conrad Charles Cormack
Buyer: Dennis W. and Renee D. Cass
Date: Feb. 27, 2020
Price: $309,000
Property Description: 1,388-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Lot 2 at Eagles Nest townhomes at Stagecoach.
Address: 1016 Steamboat Boulevard
Seller: Sanctuary 30 LLC
Buyer: Justin and Shila Johnson Trust
Date: Feb. 27, 2020
Price: $3,450,000
Property Description: 5,876-square-foot, four-bedroom, 5 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.58 acres of land, Filing 2, Lot 30 at Sanctuary subdivision.
Address: 620 Evans St.
Seller: Babe LLC
Buyer: Cassandra Noel and Robert Michael Kay
Date: Feb. 27, 2020
Price: $575,000
Property Description: Lot 1 at 620 Evans replat.
Address: 58005 Jupiter Place, Clark
Seller: Tasmin Angus-Leppan and Tyler C. Pike
Buyer: Lisa and Wayne J. Adamo
Date: Feb. 27, 2020
Price: $475,000
Property Description: 2,575-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath, single-family residence on 0.64 acres of land, Filing 2, Lot 97 at Steamboat Lake subdivision. Last sold for $418,000 in 2016.
Total sales: $17,663,500
Timeshares
Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Becky and Jeff Pack
Buyer: NDTCO (trustee of the Christopher Miles DeFeyter IRA)
Date: Feb. 25, 2020
Price: $46,000
Property Description: 1/4 shared interest in and to 771-square-foot, one-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 413 at The Steamboat Grand.
Total sales: $46,000
