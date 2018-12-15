Routt County real estate sales total $17.1M for Dec. 7 to 13, 2018
December 15, 2018
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County real estate transactions totaled $17,148,722 across 29 sales for Dec. 7 to 13. The sales total is up 4 percent compared with last week and down 28 percent compared with the same week in 2017.
Address: 31500 Runaway Place
Seller: Kelly and Michele Shelton
Buyer: Jennifer A., Clayton A. and Jana McDermott
Date: Dec. 7, 2018
Price: $325,000
Property Description: 1,021-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 401 at Timbers condominiums. Last sold for $281,000 in 2017.
Address: 2275 Storm Meadows Drive, No. A6
Seller: Kendra Rae and Christopher L. Thomas
Buyer: Mississippi Delta Properties LLC
Date: Dec. 7, 2018
Price: $275,000
Property Description: 591-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building A, Unit 6 at Storm Meadows East condominiums.
Address: 21762 Fourth Ave., Phippsburg
Seller: Eric and Meghan Younker
Buyer: Little Lambs LLC
Date: Dec. 7, 2018
Price: $245,000
Property Description: 2,128-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.41 acres of land, Block 8, Lots 35 to 40 in the town of Phippsburg. Last sold for $170,000 in 2015.
Address: 59775 Powderhorn Road, Clark
Seller: Double Y Properties LLC
Buyer: Maddpants LLC
Date: Dec. 7, 2018
Price: $107,000
Property Description: 5.01 acres of grazing/agricultural land, Filing No. 5, Lot 18 at Elkhorn subdivision.
Address: 2620 S Copper Frontage
Seller: La Familia Pobre LLC
Buyer: Moonshine Limited
Date: Dec. 7, 2018
Price: $635,000
Property Description: 6,007-square-foot warehouse, Building B, Unit 4 at Wescoin townhomes. Last sold for $400,000 in 2013.
Address: 1600 Mid Valley Drive, Nos. 101 and 102
Seller: NTX Steamboat Springs LLC
Buyer: Steamboat Assets LLC
Date: Dec. 7, 2018
Price: $7,143,750.86
Property Description: 15,328-square-foot medical building on 1.98 acres of commercial land, Lot 1 at Mid-Valley Business Center. Last sold for $2,650,000 in 2017.
Address: 879 Dry Creek South Road, Hayden
Seller: Alton Simones
Buyer: Jordan M. Schell and Lindsay L. Johnson
Date: Dec. 7, 2018
Price: $305,000
Property Description: 1,368-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.14 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Block 2, Lot 3 at Dry Creek Village subdivision. Last sold for $23,000 in 2017.
Address: 500 Steamboat Blvd.
Seller: Thomas R. and Linda L. Litteral
Buyer: Janet Choynowski and Stephen Veals and Janet C. Farber
Date: Dec. 7, 2018
Price: $1,610,000
Property Description: 6,147-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 1.08 acres of land Filing 3, Lots 1 and 2 at Mountain View Estates.
Address: 32602, 32606, 32610 and 32614 Colt Trail and 20431 King Bolt Trail, Oak Creek
Seller: Susan K. Van Deren and Susan K. Allen
Buyer: Kristopher M. and Paige J. Brettingen (trustees of the Brettingen Trust)
Date: Dec. 7, 2018
Price: $60,000
Property Description: 7.03 acres of vacant, residential land, Lots 29 to 32 and 69 at Overland subdivision.
Address: 148 S 4th St., Hayden
Seller: Michael D. Murphy (trustee of the Bill and Shirley Murphy Living Trust)
Buyer: Pamela A. Rowley
Date: Dec. 7, 2018
Price: $233,000
Property Description: 1,872-square-foot, two-bedrooms, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.22 acres of land, Block 15, Lots 27 to 29 at 1st addition to the West Hayden townsite.
Address: 2700 Village Drive
Seller: Amber Properties Management LLC
Buyer: Tara A. and James L. Stanislaus
Date: Dec. 7, 2018
Price: $535,000
Property Description: 1,288-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Building B, Unit 204 at Lodge at Steamboat condominiums, Phase I.
Address: 1335 Walton Creek Road
Seller: Joshua P. Kagan and Kenneth A. Reisman
Buyer: Lance and Jennifer Poelman
Date: Dec. 11, 2018
Price: $286,500
Property Description: 1,020-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building A, Unit 29 at Walton Creek condominiums. Last sold for $289,500 in 2007.
Address: 331 S Lincoln Ave.
Seller: Coloproperties LLC
Buyer: Swedproperty LLC and Cocres Investments LLC
Date: Dec. 11, 2018
Price: $1,100,272.07
Property Description: 216-square-foot garage, 11,162-square foot motel and 11,619-square-foot motel on 2.36 acres of commercial land, 17-6-84.
Address: 831 and 841 Industrial Ave., Hayden
Seller: Hayden Industrial Park LLC
Buyer: 841 Industrial LLC
Date: Dec. 12, 2018
Price: $55,000
Property Description: 0.678 acres of vacant, commercial land, Lots 15 and 16 at Valley View Business Park.
Address: 1169 Hilltop Parkway
Seller: Kristen B. Boyce
Buyer: Timberline Mountain Properties LLC
Date: Dec. 12, 2018
Price: $242,500
Property Description: 929-square-foot office building, Unit 101A at Fox Creek Park condominiums. Last sold for $291,400 in 2007.
Address: 33060 Thoroughbred Trail, Oak Creek
Seller: George and Margaret Pannella
Buyer: William H. and Dwan G. Esco
Date: Dec. 12, 2018
Price: $10,000
Property Description: 0.7 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 29 at High Cross subdivision.
Address: No address
Seller: Airport South LLC
Buyer: Jason and Patricia Williams
Date: Dec. 12, 2018
Price: $130,500
Property Description: Filing No. 4, Lot F-8 at Aviator Garages.
Address: 27125 Cowboy Up Road
Seller: SF Marabou LLC
Buyer: LFW Investments LLC
Date: Dec. 12, 2018
Price: $1,300,000
Property Description: 6.47 acres of grazing/agricultural land, Filing 1, Lot D3 at Marabou Ranch. Last sold for $1,500,000 in 2017.
Address: 2366 Savoy Place
Seller: Angela J. Kimmes and Angela Pleshe
Buyer: Elisabeth Boersma
Date: Dec. 12, 2018
Price: $590,500
Property Description: 2,484-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.13 acres of land, Lot 35 at West End Village.
Address: No address, near Stagecoach Reservoir
Seller: Karen Quinn
Buyer: Tanish Sara Peelgrane
Date: Dec. 12, 2018
Price: $3,300
Property Description: 3.47 acres of vacant, residential land, Lots 114 to 116 at Sky Hitch IV at Stagecoach.
Address: 3321 and 3323 Snowflake Circle
Seller: Linda Cassell (trustee of the Linda Cassell Trust)
Buyer: Todd Maynard and Paula Yvette Husty
Date: Dec. 12, 2018
Price: $395,000
Property Description: 0.28 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 11 at Flattops View Village.
Address: No address
Seller: Airport South LLC
Buyer: SBS Aviation Garage LLC
Date: Dec. 12, 2018
Price: $130,500
Property Description: Filing No. 4, Building F, Unit F-2 at Aviator Garages.
Address: No address
Seller: Airport South LLC
Buyer: O'Kanes Enterprises LLC
Date: Dec. 12, 2018
Price: $145,000
Property Description: Filing No. 4, Building F, Unit F-11 at Aviator Garages.
Address: 2740 and 2730 Lincoln Ave., Nos. 100 and 200
Seller: WTG Ventures LLC
Buyer: SSHC LLC
Date: Dec. 13, 2018
Price: $796,000
Property Description: two 1,045-square-foot mixed residential buildings and two 1,018-square-foot warehouse/office spaces, Units 3 and 4 at West End Plaza condominiums.
Address: 357 Sunflower Drive, Hayden
Seller: Anthony Haight
Buyer: Haight & Haight Enterprises Inc
Date: Dec. 13, 2018
Price: $330,000
Property Description: 1,917-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.18 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 64 at Sagewood. Last sold for $245,000 in 2013.
Address: No address, near Stagecoach Reservoir
Seller: John D. and Beverly A. Bohecker (trustees of the John D. Bohecker and Beverly A. Bohecker Revocable Trust)
Buyer: Flipping Hibiscus
Date: Dec. 13, 2018
Price: $6,500
Property Description: 1.75 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 143 at Sky Hitch II at Stagecoach.
Total sales: $16,995,322.93
Timeshares
Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Craig A. and Virginia L. Farver
Buyer: Brent Brookstein Revocable Trust
Date: Dec. 7, 2018
Price: $44,000
Property Description: 1/4 shared interest in and to 779-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 333 at The Steamboat Grand.
Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Patrick T. and Stacey McKenna
Buyer: Craig A. and Virginia L. Farver
Date: Dec. 7, 2018
Price: $51,900
Property Description: 1/4 shared interest in and to 1,190-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 228 at The Steamboat Grand.
Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Mark Brown
Buyer: Lara Fellin
Date: Dec. 13, 2018
Price: $57,500
Property Description: 1/4 shared interest in and to 402-square-foot, no-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 358 at The Steamboat Grand.
