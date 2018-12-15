Routt County real estate sales total $17.1M for Dec. 7 to 13, 2018

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County real estate transactions totaled $17,148,722 across 29 sales for Dec. 7 to 13. The sales total is up 4 percent compared with last week and down 28 percent compared with the same week in 2017.

Address: 31500 Runaway Place

Seller: Kelly and Michele Shelton

Buyer: Jennifer A., Clayton A. and Jana McDermott

Date: Dec. 7, 2018

Price: $325,000

Property Description: 1,021-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 401 at Timbers condominiums. Last sold for $281,000 in 2017.

Address: 2275 Storm Meadows Drive, No. A6

Seller: Kendra Rae and Christopher L. Thomas

Buyer: Mississippi Delta Properties LLC

Date: Dec. 7, 2018

Price: $275,000

Property Description: 591-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building A, Unit 6 at Storm Meadows East condominiums.

Address: 21762 Fourth Ave., Phippsburg

Seller: Eric and Meghan Younker

Buyer: Little Lambs LLC

Date: Dec. 7, 2018

Price: $245,000

Property Description: 2,128-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.41 acres of land, Block 8, Lots 35 to 40 in the town of Phippsburg. Last sold for $170,000 in 2015.

Address: 59775 Powderhorn Road, Clark

Seller: Double Y Properties LLC

Buyer: Maddpants LLC

Date: Dec. 7, 2018

Price: $107,000

Property Description: 5.01 acres of grazing/agricultural land, Filing No. 5, Lot 18 at Elkhorn subdivision.

Address: 2620 S Copper Frontage

Seller: La Familia Pobre LLC

Buyer: Moonshine Limited

Date: Dec. 7, 2018

Price: $635,000

Property Description: 6,007-square-foot warehouse, Building B, Unit 4 at Wescoin townhomes. Last sold for $400,000 in 2013.

Address: 1600 Mid Valley Drive, Nos. 101 and 102

Seller: NTX Steamboat Springs LLC

Buyer: Steamboat Assets LLC

Date: Dec. 7, 2018

Price: $7,143,750.86

Property Description: 15,328-square-foot medical building on 1.98 acres of commercial land, Lot 1 at Mid-Valley Business Center. Last sold for $2,650,000 in 2017.

Address: 879 Dry Creek South Road, Hayden

Seller: Alton Simones

Buyer: Jordan M. Schell and Lindsay L. Johnson

Date: Dec. 7, 2018

Price: $305,000

Property Description: 1,368-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.14 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Block 2, Lot 3 at Dry Creek Village subdivision. Last sold for $23,000 in 2017.

Address: 500 Steamboat Blvd.

Seller: Thomas R. and Linda L. Litteral

Buyer: Janet Choynowski and Stephen Veals and Janet C. Farber

Date: Dec. 7, 2018

Price: $1,610,000

Property Description: 6,147-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 1.08 acres of land Filing 3, Lots 1 and 2 at Mountain View Estates.

Address: 32602, 32606, 32610 and 32614 Colt Trail and 20431 King Bolt Trail, Oak Creek

Seller: Susan K. Van Deren and Susan K. Allen

Buyer: Kristopher M. and Paige J. Brettingen (trustees of the Brettingen Trust)

Date: Dec. 7, 2018

Price: $60,000

Property Description: 7.03 acres of vacant, residential land, Lots 29 to 32 and 69 at Overland subdivision.

Address: 148 S 4th St., Hayden

Seller: Michael D. Murphy (trustee of the Bill and Shirley Murphy Living Trust)

Buyer: Pamela A. Rowley

Date: Dec. 7, 2018

Price: $233,000

Property Description: 1,872-square-foot, two-bedrooms, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.22 acres of land, Block 15, Lots 27 to 29 at 1st addition to the West Hayden townsite.

Address: 2700 Village Drive

Seller: Amber Properties Management LLC

Buyer: Tara A. and James L. Stanislaus

Date: Dec. 7, 2018

Price: $535,000

Property Description: 1,288-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Building B, Unit 204 at Lodge at Steamboat condominiums, Phase I.

Address: 1335 Walton Creek Road

Seller: Joshua P. Kagan and Kenneth A. Reisman

Buyer: Lance and Jennifer Poelman

Date: Dec. 11, 2018

Price: $286,500

Property Description: 1,020-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building A, Unit 29 at Walton Creek condominiums. Last sold for $289,500 in 2007.

Address: 331 S Lincoln Ave.

Seller: Coloproperties LLC

Buyer: Swedproperty LLC and Cocres Investments LLC

Date: Dec. 11, 2018

Price: $1,100,272.07

Property Description: 216-square-foot garage, 11,162-square foot motel and 11,619-square-foot motel on 2.36 acres of commercial land, 17-6-84.

Address: 831 and 841 Industrial Ave., Hayden

Seller: Hayden Industrial Park LLC

Buyer: 841 Industrial LLC

Date: Dec. 12, 2018

Price: $55,000

Property Description: 0.678 acres of vacant, commercial land, Lots 15 and 16 at Valley View Business Park.

Address: 1169 Hilltop Parkway

Seller: Kristen B. Boyce

Buyer: Timberline Mountain Properties LLC

Date: Dec. 12, 2018

Price: $242,500

Property Description: 929-square-foot office building, Unit 101A at Fox Creek Park condominiums. Last sold for $291,400 in 2007.

Address: 33060 Thoroughbred Trail, Oak Creek

Seller: George and Margaret Pannella

Buyer: William H. and Dwan G. Esco

Date: Dec. 12, 2018

Price: $10,000

Property Description: 0.7 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 29 at High Cross subdivision.

Address: No address

Seller: Airport South LLC

Buyer: Jason and Patricia Williams

Date: Dec. 12, 2018

Price: $130,500

Property Description: Filing No. 4, Lot F-8 at Aviator Garages.

Address: 27125 Cowboy Up Road

Seller: SF Marabou LLC

Buyer: LFW Investments LLC

Date: Dec. 12, 2018

Price: $1,300,000

Property Description: 6.47 acres of grazing/agricultural land, Filing 1, Lot D3 at Marabou Ranch. Last sold for $1,500,000 in 2017.

Address: 2366 Savoy Place

Seller: Angela J. Kimmes and Angela Pleshe

Buyer: Elisabeth Boersma

Date: Dec. 12, 2018

Price: $590,500

Property Description: 2,484-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.13 acres of land, Lot 35 at West End Village.

Address: No address, near Stagecoach Reservoir

Seller: Karen Quinn

Buyer: Tanish Sara Peelgrane

Date: Dec. 12, 2018

Price: $3,300

Property Description: 3.47 acres of vacant, residential land, Lots 114 to 116 at Sky Hitch IV at Stagecoach.

Address: 3321 and 3323 Snowflake Circle

Seller: Linda Cassell (trustee of the Linda Cassell Trust)

Buyer: Todd Maynard and Paula Yvette Husty

Date: Dec. 12, 2018

Price: $395,000

Property Description: 0.28 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 11 at Flattops View Village.

Address: No address

Seller: Airport South LLC

Buyer: SBS Aviation Garage LLC

Date: Dec. 12, 2018

Price: $130,500

Property Description: Filing No. 4, Building F, Unit F-2 at Aviator Garages.

Address: No address

Seller: Airport South LLC

Buyer: O'Kanes Enterprises LLC

Date: Dec. 12, 2018

Price: $145,000

Property Description: Filing No. 4, Building F, Unit F-11 at Aviator Garages.

Address: 2740 and 2730 Lincoln Ave., Nos. 100 and 200

Seller: WTG Ventures LLC

Buyer: SSHC LLC

Date: Dec. 13, 2018

Price: $796,000

Property Description: two 1,045-square-foot mixed residential buildings and two 1,018-square-foot warehouse/office spaces, Units 3 and 4 at West End Plaza condominiums.

Address: 357 Sunflower Drive, Hayden

Seller: Anthony Haight

Buyer: Haight & Haight Enterprises Inc

Date: Dec. 13, 2018

Price: $330,000

Property Description: 1,917-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.18 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 64 at Sagewood. Last sold for $245,000 in 2013.

Address: No address, near Stagecoach Reservoir

Seller: John D. and Beverly A. Bohecker (trustees of the John D. Bohecker and Beverly A. Bohecker Revocable Trust)

Buyer: Flipping Hibiscus

Date: Dec. 13, 2018

Price: $6,500

Property Description: 1.75 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 143 at Sky Hitch II at Stagecoach.

Total sales: $16,995,322.93

Timeshares

Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Craig A. and Virginia L. Farver

Buyer: Brent Brookstein Revocable Trust

Date: Dec. 7, 2018

Price: $44,000

Property Description: 1/4 shared interest in and to 779-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 333 at The Steamboat Grand.

Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Patrick T. and Stacey McKenna

Buyer: Craig A. and Virginia L. Farver

Date: Dec. 7, 2018

Price: $51,900

Property Description: 1/4 shared interest in and to 1,190-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 228 at The Steamboat Grand.

Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Mark Brown

Buyer: Lara Fellin

Date: Dec. 13, 2018

Price: $57,500

Property Description: 1/4 shared interest in and to 402-square-foot, no-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 358 at The Steamboat Grand.

Total sales: $153,400