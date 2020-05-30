Routt County real estate sales total $16.3M for May 22 to 28, 2020
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County real estate transactions totaled $16,275,240 across 16 sales for the week of May 22 to 28.
Address: 2250 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Bag Family Trust
Buyer: Brendan A. Garvey
Date: May 22, 2020
Price: $1,071,000
Property Description: 3,265-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath condo, Unit R-704 at OSP condominiums at Apres Ski Way.
Address: 2250 Apres Ski Way
Seller: JKG Family Trust
Buyer: Jenifer Kataoka Garvey
Date: May 22, 2020
Price: $1,071,000
Property Description: 3,265-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath condo, Unit R-704 at OSP condominiums at Apres Ski Way.
Address: 2812 Trails Edge
Seller: Bank Johnson (trustee of Mark K. Berge Family Trust)
Buyer: Walker Family Lodge LLC
Date: May 29, 2020
Price: $1,900,000
Property Description: 3,696-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath townhome, Lot 1 at Viking Lodge.
Address: 311 Pearl St.
Seller: Erik Lobeck
Buyer: David M. and Jane W.H. Blandford
Date: May 22, 2020
Price: $1,200,000
Property Description: 2,324-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.14 acres of land, Lot 1 at 311 Pearl Street subdivision.
Address: No address
Seller: Marsha Lou Kolsters
Buyer: Area 51 Farms LLC
Date: May 26, 2020
Price: $64,400
Property Description: 5-5-88 and 6-5-88.
Address: 122 W. Williams St., Oak Creek
Seller: Jon Windham
Buyer: William Justin Sims
Date: May 26, 2020
Price: $80,000
Property Description: 483-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.14 acres of land, Block 6, Lots 24 and 25 at 2nd addition to Oak Creek.
Address: 702 Gilpin St.
Seller: Douglas Augustus and Elizabeth Claire Davis
Buyer: David and Tara Antonio
Date: May 26, 2020
Price: $690,000
Property Description: 1,920-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath townhome, Lot B at Gilpin townhomes. Last sold for $750,000 in 2018.
Address: 360 Fox Springs Circle
Seller: Fox Springs Development LLC
Buyer: Lisa Linnea and Wayne Jack Adamo, Jialeath Susan Carroll and Patrick K. Hagan
Date: May 26, 2020
Price: $365,000
Property Description: Unit 6202 at Fox Springs condominiums.
Address: 30415 Lakeshore Trail
Seller: Elizabeth Ann Bitters and Mark McElhinney
Buyer: James T. Chamness, Jr.
Date: May 26, 2020
Price: $1,300,000
Property Description: 2,370-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.2 acres of land, Lot 1A at Cabins at Lake Catamount, replat of Lot 1. Last sold for $900,000 in 2015.
Address: No address, near Steamboat Resort
Seller: Bear Claw II Condominium Association
Buyer: Spartak LLC
Date: May 26, 2020
Price: $1,217,500
Property Description: Lot 11A at Bear Claw Estates.
Address: 2980 Littlefish Trail
Seller: William Hobert
Buyer: Krysta MacGray
Date: May 27, 2020
Price: $726,402
Property Description: 2 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 9 at Elkins Meadows at Little Fish Creek.
Address: 111 11th St., Nos. 102, 103, 104, 105 and 106; 1104 Lincoln Ave., Nos. 101 and 102; 1106 Lincoln Ave., Nos. 101, 105, 106, 201 and 202 (Old West Building)
Seller: 162 Maple Street LLC
Buyer: 1200 South Koeller Street III LLC and MWD Holdings LLC
Date: May 27, 2020
Price: $3,933,938
Property Description: 5,767-square-foot, multi-use space and 16,770-square-foot, mixed commercial space on 0.51 acres of commercial land, Block 12, Lots 15 to 18 in the town of Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $3,200,000 in 2017.
Address: 2355 Storm Meadows Drive
Seller: William Ashley Watts
Buyer: Nag & Dog LLC
Date: May 27, 2020
Price: $300,000
Property Description: 781-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building A, Unit 215 at Storm Meadows Club condominiums.
Address: 61 Butcherknife Alley
Seller: Bonnie Gallagher
Buyer: Emily Claire Schwall and Thomas Benoit Owinter
Date: May 27, 2020
Price: $900,000
Property Description: 2,136-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.22 acres of land, Block 11, Lot 29 at Crawford addition to Steamboat Springs, replat of Lots 28 to 32.
Address: 3462 Hiawatha Court
Seller: Kari and Kipp Rillos
Buyer: Julie Germond and Randy McLain
Date: May 28, 2020
Price: $1,028,000
Property Description: 2,993-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.17 acres of land, Lot 16 at Settlers Crossing subdivision.
Address: 22915 Snowbird Trail, Oak Creek
Seller: Deborah E. and Gary H. Grooman
Buyer: Heath E. Higgins and Wendy G. and John D. Holschuh, Jr.
Date: May 28, 2020
Price: $428,000
Property Description: 1,800-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 1.2 acres of land, Lot 86 at Eagles Watch subdivision at Stagecoach. Last sold for $333,000 in 2014.
Total sales: $16,275,240
