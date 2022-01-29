Routt County real estate sales total $16.2M the week of Jan. 21-27
Real estate transactions totaled $16.2 million across 23 sales for week of Jan. 21-27.
No address
Seller: Sage Creek Land & Reserves LLC
Buyer: Hayden Arena Potential Enterprises LLC
Date: Jan. 21, 2022
Price: $785,000
Property Description: Agricultural land, SECS 10-6-88, 11-6-88 and 15-6-88.
1895 Hunters Drive
Seller: R&J Trust
Buyer: Adriana and Keith William Miller
Date: Jan. 21, 2022
Price: $1,180,000
Property Description: 1,900-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath townhome on 0.037 acres of land, Lot B at Bear Cove Townhomes at Bear Creek. Last sold for $662,000 in 2018.
2550 Copper Ridge Drive
Seller: Ten Seven Hundred LLC
Buyer: RKCR LLC
Date: Jan. 21, 2022
Price: $650,000
Property Description: 1,258-square-foot and 1,444-square-foot commercial condo, Unit A at Elements Studios Condos.
No address
Seller: Donna Sue and James R. Zulevich
Buyer: Faye and Victor A. Morgenstern
Date: Jan. 21, 2022
Price: $150,000
Property Description: 5.0 acres of land, SEC 2-5-84.
26250 Stonebrink Lane, 32550 Gray Hawk Lane
Seller: Scott M. and Veronica L. Parks
Buyer: Ann and Jamie Schwarz
Date: Jan. 24, 2022
Price: $1,915,000
Property Description: 5,720-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath residence on 39.45 acres of land, SEC 5-5-85.
835 Angels View Way
Seller: MSMBV Properties LLC
Buyer: Peak Time LLC
Date: Jan. 24, 2022
Price: $570,000
Property Description: 0.147 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 7 at Barn Village at Steamboat Subdivision. Last sold for $467,500 in 2008.
37795 Routt County Road 179
Seller: Hallie Jannike Combs and John Russell Layman
Buyer: Maggie G. and Maxwell L. Stepan
Date: Jan. 24, 2022
Price: $716,000
Property Description: 1,788-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath farm/ranch on 5.48 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 14 at Saddle Mount Ranchettes Subdivision. Last sold for $400,000 in 2015.
40183 Lindsay Drive
Seller: Mellisa and Steve Baumgartner
Buyer: Peter M. Blei
Date: Jan. 24, 2022
Price: $734,000
Property Description: 1,439-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.18 acres of land, Lot 58 at Heritage Park.
2235 Storm Meadows Drive
Seller: Sarah Yuma Fox
Buyer: Brooke and Dan O’Brien
Date: Jan. 24, 2022
Price: $610,000
Property Description: 886-square-foot, one-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit T-24, Building 300 at Storm Meadows 300-400 Condo. Last sold for $429,000 in 2019.
22635 Commanche Road
Seller: Claire E. and David G. Wren
Buyer: Kent Michael Gilman
Date: Jan. 24, 2022
Price: $28,000
Property Description: 0.57 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 60 at Morningside I at Stagecoach. Last sold for $4,500 in 1996.
642 Meadowbrook Circle
Seller: Bauwens Family Trust
Buyer: Don Carl Giffels Trust
Date: Jan. 24, 2022
Price: $622,000
Property Description: 0.36 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 3, Lot 53 at Mountain View Estates Subdivision.
740 Mountain Vista Circle
Seller: Hope F. and Richard H. Lentz
Buyer: Randall S. Lentz
Date: Jan. 25, 2022
Price: $290,000
Property Description: 1,497-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath townhome on 0.035 acres of land, Unit 51 at Mountain Vista Townhomes.
725 Sandhill Circle
Seller: Tamara A. Stroh Revocable Trust
Buyer: Laurie J. and Robert M. Kowalick Jr.
Date: Jan. 25, 2022
Price: $2,120,000
Property Description: 3,600-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.49 acres of land, Lot 22 at Emerald Knoll-Peddie Subdivision Amended Final Plat. Last sold for $1,295,000 in 2019.
940 Central Park Drive
Seller: Yampa Valley Medical Center
Buyer: JWM Holdings LLC
Date: Jan. 25, 2022
Price: $650,000
Property Description: 1,793-square-foot commercial condo, Unit 206 at Steamboat Springs Health Care Assoc. Medical Office Building Condominiums.
2410 Ski Trail Lane
Seller: Richard S. Lawson
Buyer: Graves Living Trust
Date: Jan. 26, 2022
Price: $1,091,000
Property Description: 850-square-foot, one-bedroom, 1 ½-bath condo, Unit 2404 at Edgemont Condominium Building A. Last sold for $580,300 in 2010.
601 Lincoln Avenue
Seller: Studiotime LLC
Buyer: Frederick G. Assaf
Date: Jan. 26, 2022
Price: $1,415,000
Property Description: 1,330-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit R-2C at Alpenglow Condominiums. Last sold for $660,000 in 2015.
500 Anglers Drive
Seller: Bradley D., Brian C. and Randy J. Harrington
Buyer: Greg W. and Nancy M. Lea
Date: Jan. 26, 2022
Price: $850,000
Property Description: 1,404-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 103 at Sundance Creek West Condominium. Last sold for $420,000 in 2017.
No address
Seller: Keith M. and Stacey L. Kramer
Buyer: Jeremy K. Thompson
Date: Jan. 27, 2022
Price: $10,750
Property Description: 0.99 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 68 at Sky Hitch IV at Stagecoach.
Address: 2 Redwood Court
Seller: Timothy M. Kaufman
Buyer: Guy and Steven N. Ritter
Date: Jan. 27, 2022
Price: $370,000
Property Description: 968-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath townhome, Lot RE 2, Building 16 at Whistler Village Townhomes Phase II. Last sold for $89,000 in 1994.
27433 Brandon Circle
Seller: Robert L. and Roberta J. Rundell
Buyer: Michelle Jayne House and Terry Gene Maddison
Date: Jan. 27, 2022
Price: $975,000
Property Description: 2,302-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.2 acres of land, Lot 78 at Heritage Park Subdivision. Last sold for $639,000 in 2017.
Total sales: $15.7 million
Timeshares
2355 Ski Time Square Drive
Seller: David S. and Mary W. Crutchfield
Buyer: John W. Ahrold Trust
Date: Jan. 26, 2022
Price: $100,000
Property Description: 1/7-interest in and to a 2,075-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 126 at Christie Condominiums.
2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: McIntosh Living Trust
Buyer: Hannie S. Fisher
Date: Jan. 27, 2022
Price: $159,900
Property Description: 1/4-interest in and to a 1,425-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 236 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condo. Last sold for $145,000 in 2021.
1301 Turning Leaf Court
Seller: Beth A. and Peter A. Luongo
Buyer: John Alexander and Sarah Katherine Zavala
Date: Jan. 27, 2022
Price: $250,000
Property Description: 12.5-interest in and to a 4,176-square-foot, four-bedroom, five-bath townhome on 0.062 acres of land, Townhome 28A at More’s Corner Replat of Lot 28.
Total timeshares: $509,900
