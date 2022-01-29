 Routt County real estate sales total $16.2M the week of Jan. 21-27 | SteamboatToday.com
Routt County real estate sales total $16.2M the week of Jan. 21-27

Real estate transactions totaled $16.2 million across 23 sales for week of Jan. 21-27.

No address

Seller: Sage Creek Land & Reserves LLC

Buyer: Hayden Arena Potential Enterprises LLC

Date: Jan. 21, 2022

Price: $785,000

Property Description: Agricultural land, SECS 10-6-88, 11-6-88 and 15-6-88.

1895 Hunters Drive

Seller: R&J Trust

Buyer: Adriana and Keith William Miller

Date: Jan. 21, 2022

Price: $1,180,000

Property Description: 1,900-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath townhome on 0.037 acres of land, Lot B at Bear Cove Townhomes at Bear Creek. Last sold for $662,000 in 2018.

2550 Copper Ridge Drive

Seller: Ten Seven Hundred LLC

Buyer: RKCR LLC

Date: Jan. 21, 2022

Price: $650,000

Property Description: 1,258-square-foot and 1,444-square-foot commercial condo, Unit A at Elements Studios Condos.

No address

Seller: Donna Sue and James R. Zulevich

Buyer: Faye and Victor A. Morgenstern

Date: Jan. 21, 2022

Price: $150,000

Property Description: 5.0 acres of land, SEC 2-5-84.

26250 Stonebrink Lane, 32550 Gray Hawk Lane

Seller: Scott M. and Veronica L. Parks

Buyer: Ann and Jamie Schwarz

Date: Jan. 24, 2022

Price: $1,915,000

Property Description: 5,720-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath residence on 39.45 acres of land, SEC 5-5-85.

835 Angels View Way

Seller: MSMBV Properties LLC

Buyer: Peak Time LLC

Date: Jan. 24, 2022

Price: $570,000

Property Description: 0.147 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 7 at Barn Village at Steamboat Subdivision. Last sold for $467,500 in 2008.

37795 Routt County Road 179

Seller: Hallie Jannike Combs and John Russell Layman

Buyer: Maggie G. and Maxwell L. Stepan

Date: Jan. 24, 2022

Price: $716,000

Property Description: 1,788-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath farm/ranch on 5.48 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 14 at Saddle Mount Ranchettes Subdivision. Last sold for $400,000 in 2015.

40183 Lindsay Drive

Seller: Mellisa and Steve Baumgartner

Buyer: Peter M. Blei

Date: Jan. 24, 2022

Price: $734,000

Property Description: 1,439-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.18 acres of land, Lot 58 at Heritage Park.

2235 Storm Meadows Drive

Seller: Sarah Yuma Fox

Buyer: Brooke and Dan O’Brien

Date: Jan. 24, 2022

Price: $610,000

Property Description: 886-square-foot, one-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit T-24, Building 300 at Storm Meadows 300-400 Condo. Last sold for $429,000 in 2019.

22635 Commanche Road

Seller: Claire E. and David G. Wren

Buyer: Kent Michael Gilman

Date: Jan. 24, 2022

Price: $28,000

Property Description: 0.57 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 60 at Morningside I at Stagecoach. Last sold for $4,500 in 1996.

642 Meadowbrook Circle

Seller: Bauwens Family Trust

Buyer: Don Carl Giffels Trust

Date: Jan. 24, 2022

Price: $622,000

Property Description: 0.36 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 3, Lot 53 at Mountain View Estates Subdivision.

740 Mountain Vista Circle

Seller: Hope F. and Richard H. Lentz

Buyer: Randall S. Lentz

Date: Jan. 25, 2022

Price: $290,000

Property Description: 1,497-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath townhome on 0.035 acres of land, Unit 51 at Mountain Vista Townhomes.

725 Sandhill Circle

Seller: Tamara A. Stroh Revocable Trust

Buyer: Laurie J. and Robert M. Kowalick Jr.

Date: Jan. 25, 2022

Price: $2,120,000

Property Description: 3,600-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.49 acres of land, Lot 22 at Emerald Knoll-Peddie Subdivision Amended Final Plat. Last sold for $1,295,000 in 2019.

940 Central Park Drive

Seller: Yampa Valley Medical Center

Buyer: JWM Holdings LLC

Date: Jan. 25, 2022

Price: $650,000

Property Description: 1,793-square-foot commercial condo, Unit 206 at Steamboat Springs Health Care Assoc. Medical Office Building Condominiums.

2410 Ski Trail Lane

Seller: Richard S. Lawson

Buyer: Graves Living Trust

Date: Jan. 26, 2022

Price: $1,091,000

Property Description: 850-square-foot, one-bedroom, 1 ½-bath condo, Unit 2404 at Edgemont Condominium Building A. Last sold for $580,300 in 2010.

601 Lincoln Avenue

Seller: Studiotime LLC

Buyer: Frederick G. Assaf

Date: Jan. 26, 2022

Price: $1,415,000

Property Description: 1,330-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit R-2C at Alpenglow Condominiums. Last sold for $660,000 in 2015.

500 Anglers Drive

Seller: Bradley D., Brian C. and Randy J. Harrington

Buyer: Greg W. and Nancy M. Lea

Date: Jan. 26, 2022

Price: $850,000

Property Description: 1,404-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 103 at Sundance Creek West Condominium. Last sold for $420,000 in 2017.

No address

Seller: Keith M. and Stacey L. Kramer

Buyer: Jeremy K. Thompson

Date: Jan. 27, 2022

Price: $10,750

Property Description: 0.99 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 68 at Sky Hitch IV at Stagecoach.

Address: 2 Redwood Court

Seller: Timothy M. Kaufman

Buyer: Guy and Steven N. Ritter

Date: Jan. 27, 2022

Price: $370,000

Property Description: 968-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath townhome, Lot RE 2, Building 16 at Whistler Village Townhomes Phase II. Last sold for $89,000 in 1994.

27433 Brandon Circle

Seller: Robert L. and Roberta J. Rundell

Buyer: Michelle Jayne House and Terry Gene Maddison

Date: Jan. 27, 2022

Price: $975,000

Property Description: 2,302-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.2 acres of land, Lot 78 at Heritage Park Subdivision. Last sold for $639,000 in 2017.

Total sales: $15.7 million

Timeshares

2355 Ski Time Square Drive

Seller: David S. and Mary W. Crutchfield

Buyer: John W. Ahrold Trust

Date: Jan. 26, 2022

Price: $100,000

Property Description: 1/7-interest in and to a 2,075-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 126 at Christie Condominiums.

2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: McIntosh Living Trust

Buyer: Hannie S. Fisher

Date: Jan. 27, 2022

Price: $159,900

Property Description: 1/4-interest in and to a 1,425-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 236 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condo. Last sold for $145,000 in 2021.

1301 Turning Leaf Court

Seller: Beth A. and Peter A. Luongo

Buyer: John Alexander and Sarah Katherine Zavala

Date: Jan. 27, 2022

Price: $250,000

Property Description: 12.5-interest in and to a 4,176-square-foot, four-bedroom, five-bath townhome on 0.062 acres of land, Townhome 28A at More’s Corner Replat of Lot 28.

Total timeshares: $509,900

