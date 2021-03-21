Routt County real estate sales total $15.8M for week of March 12 to 18

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Real estate transactions in Routt County totaled $15,800,248 across 32 sales for week of March 12 to 18.

Address: 45550 Four Seasons Way

Seller: GFI Elk River LLC

Buyer: Christopher Robert and Diane Kathleen Neville

Date: March 12, 2021

Price: $395,000

Property Description: 35.01 acres of agricultural grazing land, Lot 6 at Giant Sky Ranch.

Address: 2250 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Lynn L. Cassel and Andrew C. Koss

Buyer: Adriene B. Bailey and Timothy J. Hogg

Date: March 12, 2021

Price: $375,000

Property Description: 2,373-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit RC-309 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way. Last sold for $365,000 in 2019.

Address: 1170 Longview Circle

Seller: Brian P. and Laurie C. Edwards

Buyer: John Luke and Scott Allen Witcher

Date: March 12, 2021

Price: $355,000

Property Description: 0.3 acres of residential vacant land, Lot 13 at Longview Highlands Subdivision. Last sold for $200,000 in 2005.

Address: 1359 Blue Sage Drive, 1361 Blue Sage Drive

Seller: Archie H. and Kathryn E. Lowe

Buyer: Brandy L. and Matthew D. Erholtz

Date: March 12, 2021

Price: $1,100,000

Property Description: 2,496-square-foot, five-bedroom, three-bath duplex/triplex on 0.6 acres of land, Lot 1 at Sleepy Hollow Subdivision.

Address: 25120 Rainbow Ridge, 32020 Mack Lane

Seller: Wendy Ann Woodland

Buyer: Benjamin Litoff

Date: March 15, 2021

Price: $165,000

Property Description: 7.53 acres of residential vacant land, Lot 23 at Creek Ranch LPS. Last sold for $140,000 in 2020.

Address: 30005 Bannock Trail

Seller: High Spring LLC

Buyer: Sarah R. Hein and Daniel R. Jacobs

Date: March 15, 2021

Price: $650,000

Property Description: 2,825-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.6 acres of land, Lot 20 at Meadowgreen at Stagecoach. Last sold for $615,000 in 2017.

Address: 23145 Snowbird Trail

Seller: Elizabeth Ann Mobley

Buyer: Stephanie L. and Thomas A. Stroz

Date: March 15, 2021

Price: $1,200,000

Property Description: 5,556-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath, single-family residence on 20 acres of land. Last sold for $130,500 in 1996.

Address: 397 S. Pine St., Hayden

Seller: James M. Mannon

Buyer: Katherine Vansant and Timothy Robert Boyle

Date: March 15, 2021

Price: $405,000

Property Description: 2,352-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.2 acres of land. Block 3 Resub. of Blocks 2, 3, 4, Lot 4 at Walkers 2nd Addition to Hayden. Last sold for $243,000 in 2008.

Address: 30640 Reinsman Court

Seller: Ivy Avenue Holdings LLC

Buyer: Eric R. and Mary E. Nilsson

Date: March 15, 2021

Price: $665,380

Property Description: 0.35 acres of residential vacant land, Lot 15-D at Blacktail Meadows at Neighborhoods at Youngs Peak. Last sold for $780,000 in 2016.

Address: 2200 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Deborah Edinburg

Buyer: Erich and Jolene Esswein

Date: March 15, 2021

Price: $305,000

Property Description: 476-square-foot, one-bath condo, Unit 302 at Snowflower at Steamboat Condo. Last sold for $126,500 in 2002.

Address: 26650 Beaver Canyon Drive

Seller: Michael L. and Ronna L. Autrey

Buyer: Ian Thomas Billings and Cara Janine Ercolino

Date: March 15, 2021

Price: $139,000

Property Description: 5.22 acres of residential vacant land, Lot 6 at Beaver Canyon Drive Replat No. 5.

Address: 2290 Storm Meadows Drive

Seller: Galt Escape Family Limited Partnership

Buyer: Azaren Revocable Inter Vivos Trust

Date: March 15, 2021

Price: $1,347,500

Property Description: 2,078-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit 201 at Ridge Townhomes Condo. Last sold for $785,000 in 2012.

Address: 45159 Aspen Glen Court

Seller: GFI Elk River LLC

Buyer: Eric K. and Kristi M. Lamar

Date: March 15, 2021

Price: $409,000

Property Description: 35.11 acres of agricultural grazing land, Lot 2 at Giant Sky Ranch.

Address: 173 S. Sixth St., Hayden

Seller: Dry Creek Subdivision LLC

Buyer: Tara Bonucci

Date: March 15, 2021

Price: $305,000

Property Description: 1,459-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Phase I, Unit 2 at Creek View Townhomes.

Address: 2750 Honeysuckle Lane

Seller: Nicole Idzahl

Buyer: Jade Racoma

Date: March 16, 2021

Price: $224,868

Property Description: 1,170-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath townhome, Lot 2 at Habitat Townhomes at Riverside. Last sold for $188,000 in 2014.

Address: 3194 Elk River Road

Seller: Carol B. and Joseph Allen Woodfield

Buyer: Heidi Wigdahl Miller

Date: March 16, 2021

Price: $720,000

Property Description: 1,184-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 1.08 acres of land. SEC 31-7-84. Last sold for $350,000 in 2005.

Address: 2420 Ski Trail Lane

Seller: Barbara Cannizzo

Buyer: SteamboatBC413 LLC

Date: March 16, 2021

Price: $680,000

Property Description: 980-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 413 at Bear Claw II Condo. Last sold for $460,000 in 2007.

Address: 2395 Val D’Isere Circle

Seller: Heather Lynn Phillips and Daniel McWilliams Pittard

Buyer: Catherine Ann and Merlin Neal Smith

Date: March 16, 2021

Price: $840,000

Property Description: 2,584-square-foot, five-bedroom, three-bath duplex/triplex on 0.43 acres of land, Filing No. 5, Lot 21 at Ski Ranches Subdivision. Last sold for $405,000 in 2002.

Address: 29 Missouri Ave.

Seller: Larry L. Brown and Verla Jean Brown Irrevocable Trust

Buyer: Nancy Lee Bay 2020 Trust

Date: March 16, 2021

Price: $925,000

Property Description: 1,062-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.15 acres of land, Block 10, Lots 10, 11 at Crawford Addition to Steamboat Springs.

Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: T. S. and Uma Subramanian

Buyer: Tammy Crawford Harding and Steve T. Harding

Date: March 16, 2021

Price: $317,000

Property Description: 797-square-foot, one-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 366 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condo. Last sold for $329,000 in 2007.

Address: 345 Lake View Road, Hayden

Seller: Deborah L. and William D. Koler

Buyer: Pamela Reid and Van Young

Date: March 16, 2021

Price: $400,000

Property Description: 1,610-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.18 acres of land, Phase 1, Filing No. 1, Lot 31 at Lake Village. Last sold for $301,294 in 2018.

Address: 1463 Flattop Circle

Seller: Azaren Revocable Inter Vivos Trust

Buyer: Arthur and Maureen Orticelle

Date: March 16, 2021

Price: $645,000

Property Description: 927-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 307 at Eagleridge Lodge. Last sold for $400,000 in 2012.

Address: 12120 Yoast Trail

Seller: Caitlyn and Joseph Lentz

Buyer: Gabriel J. and Kelly A. Elkinton

Date: March 16, 2021

Price: $589,000

Property Description: 1,848-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 36 acres of land, Lot 4, SEC 18-5-87. Last sold for $312,000 in 2015.

Address: 2275 Storm Meadows Drive

Seller: Pattabirman B. and Sharon Iyer

Buyer: JT&JT Home Investments LLC

Date: March 17, 2021

Price: $355,000

Property Description: 591-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building A, Unit 9 at Storm Meadow East Condo. Last sold for $138,900 in 2005.

Address: 145 N. Fourth St., Hayden

Seller: Jody Moffat Frentress, Jody Lynn Moffat

Buyer: Benjamin Poppy

Date: March 18, 2021

Price: $273,000

Property Description: 1,040-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.22 acres of land, Block 3, Lots 4, 5, 6 at 1st Addition to West Hayden.

Address: 57740 Saturn Court

Seller: Holly Lynne Jacobs

Buyer: Stephanie J. Barnes

Date: March 18, 2021

Price: $23,500

Property Description: 0.41 acres of residential vacant land, Filing No. 2, Lot 18 at Steamboat Lake Subdivision. Last sold for $68,000 in 2007.

Address: 20900 Filly Trail East

Seller: Jay D. Burch

Buyer: Amanda R. and Michael D. Donegan

Date: March 18, 2021

Price: $10,000

Property Description: 0.72 acres of land, Lot 47 at Black Horse I at Stagecoach. Last sold for $6,500 in 2000.

Address: 1509 Sunset Way

Seller: First Sunlight Homes LLC

Buyer: Jacqueline and Ryan Scheer

Date: March 18, 2021

Price: $1,295,000

Property Description: 1,976-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.098 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 51 at Sunlight Subdivision. Last sold for $760,000 in 2018.

Address: 26320 Beaver Canyon Drive

Seller: Rae Jean Sielen V and Kennth O. St Louis

Buyer: Kelly and Peter W. Ungerman

Date: March 18, 2021

Price: $150,000

Property Description: 5.35 acres of residential vacant land, Lot 1 at Upper Beaver Canyon Drive Replat.

Address: 1920 Ski Time Square Drive

Seller: Jay K. Wood

Buyer: Mark E. Whitcomb

Date: March 18, 2021

Price: $355,000

Property Description: 824-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 113 at Ski Time Square Condo. Last sold for $140,000 in 2003.

Total: $15,618,248

Timeshares

Address: 2355 Ski Time Square Drive

Seller: Revocable Trust of Margaret Elizabeth Mead Sowden

Buyer: McGarry West LLC

Date: March 12, 2021

Price: $90,000

Property Description: 1/7 interest in and to a 1,946-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 112 at Christie Condominiums. Last sold for $82,000 in 2020.

Address: 2155 Ski Time Square Drive

Seller: Parcheta Living Trust

Buyer: Charles, Elizabeth and Joseph Tate Stott

Date: March 18, 2021

Price: $92,000

Property Description: 1/7 interest in and to a 1,862-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Phase II, Unit 323 at Christie Condominiums. Last sold for $90,000 in 2019.

Total: $182,000