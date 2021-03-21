Routt County real estate sales total $15.8M for week of March 12 to 18
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Real estate transactions in Routt County totaled $15,800,248 across 32 sales for week of March 12 to 18.
Address: 45550 Four Seasons Way
Seller: GFI Elk River LLC
Buyer: Christopher Robert and Diane Kathleen Neville
Date: March 12, 2021
Price: $395,000
Property Description: 35.01 acres of agricultural grazing land, Lot 6 at Giant Sky Ranch.
Address: 2250 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Lynn L. Cassel and Andrew C. Koss
Buyer: Adriene B. Bailey and Timothy J. Hogg
Date: March 12, 2021
Price: $375,000
Property Description: 2,373-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit RC-309 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way. Last sold for $365,000 in 2019.
Address: 1170 Longview Circle
Seller: Brian P. and Laurie C. Edwards
Buyer: John Luke and Scott Allen Witcher
Date: March 12, 2021
Price: $355,000
Property Description: 0.3 acres of residential vacant land, Lot 13 at Longview Highlands Subdivision. Last sold for $200,000 in 2005.
Address: 1359 Blue Sage Drive, 1361 Blue Sage Drive
Seller: Archie H. and Kathryn E. Lowe
Buyer: Brandy L. and Matthew D. Erholtz
Date: March 12, 2021
Price: $1,100,000
Property Description: 2,496-square-foot, five-bedroom, three-bath duplex/triplex on 0.6 acres of land, Lot 1 at Sleepy Hollow Subdivision.
Address: 25120 Rainbow Ridge, 32020 Mack Lane
Seller: Wendy Ann Woodland
Buyer: Benjamin Litoff
Date: March 15, 2021
Price: $165,000
Property Description: 7.53 acres of residential vacant land, Lot 23 at Creek Ranch LPS. Last sold for $140,000 in 2020.
Address: 30005 Bannock Trail
Seller: High Spring LLC
Buyer: Sarah R. Hein and Daniel R. Jacobs
Date: March 15, 2021
Price: $650,000
Property Description: 2,825-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.6 acres of land, Lot 20 at Meadowgreen at Stagecoach. Last sold for $615,000 in 2017.
Address: 23145 Snowbird Trail
Seller: Elizabeth Ann Mobley
Buyer: Stephanie L. and Thomas A. Stroz
Date: March 15, 2021
Price: $1,200,000
Property Description: 5,556-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath, single-family residence on 20 acres of land. Last sold for $130,500 in 1996.
Address: 397 S. Pine St., Hayden
Seller: James M. Mannon
Buyer: Katherine Vansant and Timothy Robert Boyle
Date: March 15, 2021
Price: $405,000
Property Description: 2,352-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.2 acres of land. Block 3 Resub. of Blocks 2, 3, 4, Lot 4 at Walkers 2nd Addition to Hayden. Last sold for $243,000 in 2008.
Address: 30640 Reinsman Court
Seller: Ivy Avenue Holdings LLC
Buyer: Eric R. and Mary E. Nilsson
Date: March 15, 2021
Price: $665,380
Property Description: 0.35 acres of residential vacant land, Lot 15-D at Blacktail Meadows at Neighborhoods at Youngs Peak. Last sold for $780,000 in 2016.
Address: 2200 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Deborah Edinburg
Buyer: Erich and Jolene Esswein
Date: March 15, 2021
Price: $305,000
Property Description: 476-square-foot, one-bath condo, Unit 302 at Snowflower at Steamboat Condo. Last sold for $126,500 in 2002.
Address: 26650 Beaver Canyon Drive
Seller: Michael L. and Ronna L. Autrey
Buyer: Ian Thomas Billings and Cara Janine Ercolino
Date: March 15, 2021
Price: $139,000
Property Description: 5.22 acres of residential vacant land, Lot 6 at Beaver Canyon Drive Replat No. 5.
Address: 2290 Storm Meadows Drive
Seller: Galt Escape Family Limited Partnership
Buyer: Azaren Revocable Inter Vivos Trust
Date: March 15, 2021
Price: $1,347,500
Property Description: 2,078-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit 201 at Ridge Townhomes Condo. Last sold for $785,000 in 2012.
Address: 45159 Aspen Glen Court
Seller: GFI Elk River LLC
Buyer: Eric K. and Kristi M. Lamar
Date: March 15, 2021
Price: $409,000
Property Description: 35.11 acres of agricultural grazing land, Lot 2 at Giant Sky Ranch.
Address: 173 S. Sixth St., Hayden
Seller: Dry Creek Subdivision LLC
Buyer: Tara Bonucci
Date: March 15, 2021
Price: $305,000
Property Description: 1,459-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Phase I, Unit 2 at Creek View Townhomes.
Address: 2750 Honeysuckle Lane
Seller: Nicole Idzahl
Buyer: Jade Racoma
Date: March 16, 2021
Price: $224,868
Property Description: 1,170-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath townhome, Lot 2 at Habitat Townhomes at Riverside. Last sold for $188,000 in 2014.
Address: 3194 Elk River Road
Seller: Carol B. and Joseph Allen Woodfield
Buyer: Heidi Wigdahl Miller
Date: March 16, 2021
Price: $720,000
Property Description: 1,184-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 1.08 acres of land. SEC 31-7-84. Last sold for $350,000 in 2005.
Address: 2420 Ski Trail Lane
Seller: Barbara Cannizzo
Buyer: SteamboatBC413 LLC
Date: March 16, 2021
Price: $680,000
Property Description: 980-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 413 at Bear Claw II Condo. Last sold for $460,000 in 2007.
Address: 2395 Val D’Isere Circle
Seller: Heather Lynn Phillips and Daniel McWilliams Pittard
Buyer: Catherine Ann and Merlin Neal Smith
Date: March 16, 2021
Price: $840,000
Property Description: 2,584-square-foot, five-bedroom, three-bath duplex/triplex on 0.43 acres of land, Filing No. 5, Lot 21 at Ski Ranches Subdivision. Last sold for $405,000 in 2002.
Address: 29 Missouri Ave.
Seller: Larry L. Brown and Verla Jean Brown Irrevocable Trust
Buyer: Nancy Lee Bay 2020 Trust
Date: March 16, 2021
Price: $925,000
Property Description: 1,062-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.15 acres of land, Block 10, Lots 10, 11 at Crawford Addition to Steamboat Springs.
Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: T. S. and Uma Subramanian
Buyer: Tammy Crawford Harding and Steve T. Harding
Date: March 16, 2021
Price: $317,000
Property Description: 797-square-foot, one-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 366 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condo. Last sold for $329,000 in 2007.
Address: 345 Lake View Road, Hayden
Seller: Deborah L. and William D. Koler
Buyer: Pamela Reid and Van Young
Date: March 16, 2021
Price: $400,000
Property Description: 1,610-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.18 acres of land, Phase 1, Filing No. 1, Lot 31 at Lake Village. Last sold for $301,294 in 2018.
Address: 1463 Flattop Circle
Seller: Azaren Revocable Inter Vivos Trust
Buyer: Arthur and Maureen Orticelle
Date: March 16, 2021
Price: $645,000
Property Description: 927-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 307 at Eagleridge Lodge. Last sold for $400,000 in 2012.
Address: 12120 Yoast Trail
Seller: Caitlyn and Joseph Lentz
Buyer: Gabriel J. and Kelly A. Elkinton
Date: March 16, 2021
Price: $589,000
Property Description: 1,848-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 36 acres of land, Lot 4, SEC 18-5-87. Last sold for $312,000 in 2015.
Address: 2275 Storm Meadows Drive
Seller: Pattabirman B. and Sharon Iyer
Buyer: JT&JT Home Investments LLC
Date: March 17, 2021
Price: $355,000
Property Description: 591-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building A, Unit 9 at Storm Meadow East Condo. Last sold for $138,900 in 2005.
Address: 145 N. Fourth St., Hayden
Seller: Jody Moffat Frentress, Jody Lynn Moffat
Buyer: Benjamin Poppy
Date: March 18, 2021
Price: $273,000
Property Description: 1,040-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.22 acres of land, Block 3, Lots 4, 5, 6 at 1st Addition to West Hayden.
Address: 57740 Saturn Court
Seller: Holly Lynne Jacobs
Buyer: Stephanie J. Barnes
Date: March 18, 2021
Price: $23,500
Property Description: 0.41 acres of residential vacant land, Filing No. 2, Lot 18 at Steamboat Lake Subdivision. Last sold for $68,000 in 2007.
Address: 20900 Filly Trail East
Seller: Jay D. Burch
Buyer: Amanda R. and Michael D. Donegan
Date: March 18, 2021
Price: $10,000
Property Description: 0.72 acres of land, Lot 47 at Black Horse I at Stagecoach. Last sold for $6,500 in 2000.
Address: 1509 Sunset Way
Seller: First Sunlight Homes LLC
Buyer: Jacqueline and Ryan Scheer
Date: March 18, 2021
Price: $1,295,000
Property Description: 1,976-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.098 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 51 at Sunlight Subdivision. Last sold for $760,000 in 2018.
Address: 26320 Beaver Canyon Drive
Seller: Rae Jean Sielen V and Kennth O. St Louis
Buyer: Kelly and Peter W. Ungerman
Date: March 18, 2021
Price: $150,000
Property Description: 5.35 acres of residential vacant land, Lot 1 at Upper Beaver Canyon Drive Replat.
Address: 1920 Ski Time Square Drive
Seller: Jay K. Wood
Buyer: Mark E. Whitcomb
Date: March 18, 2021
Price: $355,000
Property Description: 824-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 113 at Ski Time Square Condo. Last sold for $140,000 in 2003.
Total: $15,618,248
Timeshares
Address: 2355 Ski Time Square Drive
Seller: Revocable Trust of Margaret Elizabeth Mead Sowden
Buyer: McGarry West LLC
Date: March 12, 2021
Price: $90,000
Property Description: 1/7 interest in and to a 1,946-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 112 at Christie Condominiums. Last sold for $82,000 in 2020.
Address: 2155 Ski Time Square Drive
Seller: Parcheta Living Trust
Buyer: Charles, Elizabeth and Joseph Tate Stott
Date: March 18, 2021
Price: $92,000
Property Description: 1/7 interest in and to a 1,862-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Phase II, Unit 323 at Christie Condominiums. Last sold for $90,000 in 2019.
Total: $182,000
