Routt County real estate sales total $15.6M for July 12 to 18, 2019

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County real estate transactions totaled $15,666,090.55 across 30 sales for the week of July 12 to 18. The sales total is up 54% compared with last week and down 42% compared with the same week in 2018.

Address: 2215 Storm Meadows Drive

Seller: Bruce and Janet L. Rowland

Buyer: James and Yelena Hatton

Date: July 12, 2019

Price: $445,000

Property Description: 859-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building A, Unit 19 at Storm Meadows condominiums. Last sold for $420,000 in 2009.

Address: 99 Spar St.

Seller: ELS LLC

Buyer: Christopher H. and Colin D. Taylor

Date: July 12, 2019

Price: $804,640.55

Property Description: 1,240-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.07 acres of land, Block 5, Lots 1 to 3 at Woolery addition to Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $149,000 in 2017.

Address: 1885 Sunlight Drive

Seller: Steamboat Sunlight Holdings LLC

Buyer: Jason A. Aronson

Date: July 12, 2019

Price: $775,350

Property Description: 2,106-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.106 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 31 at Sunlight subdivision.

Address: 44255 Diamondback Way

Seller: Jonathan S. and Tiana L. Buschmann

Buyer: Heidi and Travis Peveto

Date: July 12, 2019

Price: $1,000,000

Property Description: 3,312-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath residence on 1 acres of land with 36.3 acres of grazing/agricultural land, Lot 4 at Elk River Mountain Ranch subdivision. Last sold for $604,800 in 2012.

Address: No address, east of Stagecoach

Seller: Jane Patrica and William H. Dulan (trustees of the Joseph Hereau Revocable Trust)

Buyer: High Country Lamb LLC

Date: July 12, 2019

Price: $440,000

Property Description: 213.48 acres of grazing/agricultural land, 19-4-85, 30-4-85 and 14-4-86.

Address: 21210 Bucking Way, Oak Creek

Seller: Bushy Creek Associates Inc

Buyer: Melissa King and Marc J. Sheridan

Date: July 12, 2019

Price: $60,000

Property Description: 1.51 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 21A at Bushy Creek subdivision.

Address: 625 S. Lincoln Ave.

Seller: Glenn Graham (trustee of the Graham Family Revocable Living Trust)

Buyer: Copper Mountain Estates LLP

Date: July 12, 2019

Price: $316,500

Property Description: 1,155-square-foot office, Unit 206 at 625 S. Lincoln Office condominiums. Last sold for $325,000 in 2006.

Address: 1300 Athens Plaza

Seller: Andrew Henry

Buyer: Kenneth W. and Toni K. Young

Date: July 12, 2019

Price: $188,000

Property Description: 565-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building Epsilon, Unit 8 at Walton Village condominiums. Last sold for $180,000 in 2009.

Address: 1375 Walton Creek Road

Seller: Christopher, Frank P. and Mary E. Nappi

Buyer: Joshua Hammett Burton

Date: July 15, 2019

Price: $300,000

Property Description: 1,020-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building B, Unit 6 at Walton Creek condominiums.

Address: 13 Hemlock Court

Seller: Michaelene Benton

Buyer: Joshua Hammett Burton

Date: July 15, 2019

Price: $255,000

Property Description: 968-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath townhome, Lot HE13 at Whistler Village townhomes. Last sold for $225,000 in 2015.

Address: 1175 Bangtail Way

Seller: Elizabeth Rand

Buyer: Dana and Stephanie Janik Franklin

Date: July 15, 2019

Price: $383,500

Property Description: 767-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 3110 at Trailhead Lodge at Wildhorse Meadows.

Address: 261 Lincoln St., Yampa

Seller: Catherine M. and Charles E. Hayne

Buyer: Evelyn Burch

Date: July 15, 2019

Price: $275,000

Property Description: 1,272-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.3 acres of land, Block 7, Lots 9 to 12 at Norvell addition to Yampa.

Address: 134 S. Maple St., Hayden

Seller: Jerry J. and Mary Rebecca Stephenson

Buyer: Olivia D. McKendrick and Journey J. Vreeman

Date: July 15, 2019

Price: $295,000

Property Description: 1,674-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.26 acres of land, Block 4, Lots 1 to 3 at Adair addition to Hayden.

Address: 33417 Tewa Way, Oak Creek

Seller: Russell N. Dashow

Buyer: William T. Byer

Date: July 16, 2019

Price: $16,000

Property Description: 0.62 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 86 at Horseback subdivision.

Address: 2025 Walton Creek Road

Seller: Miller and Steeno PC and Sachs & Miller, P.C.

Buyer: Eddie D. and Theresa A. Tuggle

Date: July 16, 2019

Price: $450,000

Property Description: 1,619-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Building 300, Unit 312 at Timber Run condominiums.

Address: 1098 Uncochief Circle

Seller: Douglas R. Yates (trustee of the Yates Family Trust)

Buyer: Harvey and Joanne Sender

Date: July 16, 2019

Price: $1,100,000

Property Description: 4,236-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.36 acres of land, Filing 4, Lot 11 at Campbell subdivision.

Address: 1935 Indian Trails

Seller: Steamboat Sunlight Holdings LLC

Buyer: Laura Chen and Timothy Robert Hinde

Date: July 16, 2019

Price: $795,600

Property Description: 2,001-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.128 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 41 at Sunlight subdivision.

Address: 30331 Sagebrush Trail, No. 306, Oak Creek

Seller: Jeffrey Guy and Judith Ann Smith

Buyer: Edgerton R. and Stacey A. Coulter

Date: July 16, 2019

Price: $285,000

Property Description: 1,408-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Lot 14 at Eagles Nest townhomes at Stagecoach.

Address: 1197 Memphis Belle Court

Seller: Nancy S. and Robert D. Working

Buyer: Jonathan William and Laura Jane Godt

Date: July 16, 2019

Price: $920,000

Property Description: 3,464-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath townhome, Lot B at Emerald View II townhomes at Fairway Meadows. Last sold for $690,000 in 2005.

Address: 521 Lincoln Ave.

Seller: Lincoln 5 LLC

Buyer: Downtown Holdings LLC

Date: July 16, 2019

Price: $865,000

Property Description: 2,776-square-foot restaurant on 0.16 acres of commercial land, Block 27, Lot 3 at Original Town of Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $960,000 in 2007.

Address: 43050 Routt County Road 46, Burns

Seller: Nicholas J. Soash (conservator for Estate of Richard M. Soash, Sr.)

Buyer: Peter J. Scully

Date: July 16, 2019

Price: $840,000

Property Description: 2,066-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath farm/residence with 7 acres of dry farm and 151.68 acres of grazing/agricultural land, 24-7-86.

Address: 1855 Ski Time Square Drive

Seller: Janice M. Theadore (trustee of the Janice M. Boedeker Theadore Trust)

Buyer: Aaron and Jaime Ellsworth

Date: July 17, 2019

Price: $390,000

Property Description: 715-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building A, Unit 306 at Torian Plum condominiums

Address: 1410 Athens Plaza

Seller: Brandon A. Barnsley

Buyer: Jesus Loya and Iliana Montoya

Date: July 17, 2019

Price: $177,000

Property Description: 565-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building Alpha, Unit 5 at Walton Village condominiums. Last sold for $107,000 in 2014.

Address: 2841 Timber Lane

Seller: Harvey and Joanne Sender

Buyer: Michael L. and Sara A. Luetkemeyer

Date: July 17, 2019

Price: $850,000

Property Description: 2,276-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath townhome, Filing 3, Building 6, Unit 1 at Crosstimbers at Steamboat. Last sold for $650,000 in 2015.

Address: 59123 Button Willow Driva and 59132 Wiley Way, Clark

Seller: Janet F. Schreiber (trustee of the Janet F. Schreiber Trust)

Buyer: Andrew and Carrie Brugger

Date: July 17, 2019

Price: $150,000

Property Description: 6.8acres of grazing/agricultural land, Filing 3, Lot 20 at Red Creek subdivision.

Address: 195 S. Fourth St., Hayden

Seller: Joseph J. and Theresa A. Matvey

Buyer: Misty Gomeceria and Steven D. Gadbois

Date: July 17, 2019

Price: $237,000

Property Description: 994-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.09 acres of land, Block 14, Lots 13 to 15 at 1st addition to the West Hayden townsite, comp. Last sold for $215,000 in 2018.

Address: 1920 Ski Time Square Drive

Seller: Gerald and Leesa Elseman

Buyer: William E. and Wynn D. Gandera

Date: July 17, 2019

Price: $280,000

Property Description: 704-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 415 at Ski Time Square condominiums. Last sold for $235,000 in 2008.

Address: 1856 Kamar Plaza

Seller: Kamar Inc

Buyer: Shab Holdings LLC

Date: July 17, 2019

Price: $1,015,000

Property Description: 5,924-square-foot garage service on 0.61 acres of commercial land, Lot 2 at Kamar subdivision.

Address: 41100 Routt County Road 36

Seller: Veronica K. Dowling and William J. Waldo

Buyer: George S. and Rita A. Lochhead (trustees of the George S. Locchead and Rita A. Locchead Revocable Trusts)

Date: July 18, 2019

Price: $1,100,000

Property Description: 15 acres of meadow/hay land, Lot 2 at Day subdivision.

Address: 210 Sleepy Hollow Lane

Seller: Patricia A. and William R. Marriott

Buyer: Kelly M. and Zachary S. Conway

Date: July 18, 2019

Price: $657,500

Property Description: 1,957-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath condo, Unit 2 at Sleep Hollow subdivision, Lot 5 replat. Last sold for $505,000 in 2015.

Total sales: $15,666,090.55

To reach Mackenzie Hicks, call 970-871-4208, email mhicks@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @mackenzieshawna.