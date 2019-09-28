Routt County real estate sales total $15.3M for Sept. 20 to 26, 2019

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County real estate transactions totaled $15,331,350 across 26 sales for the week of Sept. 20 to 26. The sales total is up 26% compared with last week and up 23% compared with the same week in 2018.

Address: 2780 Eagleridge Drive

Seller: Larry W. and Pamela G. Dillon

Buyer: Linda Jean and Minor Shapiro

Date: Sept. 20, 2019

Price: $614,000

Property Description: 1,411-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Building B, Unit 208 at Canyon Creek condominiums.

Address: 31500 Runaway Place

Seller: Adam Scott and Rigel Anne Smith

Buyer: Michelle Cole

Date: Sept. 20, 2019

Price: $175,000

Property Description: 524-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 104 at Timbers condominiums. Last sold for $150,000 in 2017.

Address: 3055 Village Drive

Seller: Michael Edward Staley

Buyer: Staley Family Trust

Date: Sept. 23, 2019

Price: $237,000

Property Description: 1,016-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building A, Unit 204 at Alpine Ridge condominiums. Last sold for $220,000 in 2004.

Address: 3367 Covey Circle, No. 2

Seller: Johan Vilhelm and Nina Carin Bettina Roberts

Buyer: Jonathan and Meagen Brunt

Date: Sept. 23, 2019

Price: $512,000

Property Description: 1,457-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building 13, Unit 1302 at Quail Run condominiums, Phase IV. Last sold for $355,000 in 2012.

Address: 855 Angels View Way and 1615 Chaps Way

Seller: Cornelia Wilhelmina Elisabeth and Franciscus Hijkoop

Buyer: Belynda and Jonathan Harte

Date: Sept. 23, 2019

Price: $365,000

Property Description: 0.196 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 8 at Barn Village at Steamboat. Last sold for $355,000 in 2017.

Address: 501 W. Airport Blvd., Hayden

Seller: Anita J. and John R. McEncroe, Jr.

Buyer: Hans C. and Michelle M. Kioschos

Date: Sept. 23, 2019

Price: $125,000

Property Description: 841-square-foot garage, Filing No. 3, Unit RV14 at Hayden Airport Garages.

Address: 427 Pine St.

Seller: Jamie and Paul Stephen Shuster (trustees of the Shuster Trust)

Buyer: Marcus and Mary Beth Benedetti

Date: Sept. 23, 2019

Price: $675,000

Property Description: 1,832-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.18 acres of land, Filing 2, Lot A at Shuster subdivision.

Address: 28900 Skyline Drive

Seller: Bryan A. Weber (trustee of the Bryan A. Weber Trust)

Buyer: Alexander C. and Lindie R. Woodruff

Date: Sept. 23, 2019

Price: $1,730,000

Property Description: 4,088-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 35.37 acres of land, Filing 2A, Lot 26 at Big Valley Ranch subdivision. Last sold for $1,490,000 in 2016.

Address: 27483 Silver Spur St.

Seller: Karen D. and Tommy E. McRight

Buyer: Lori L. Guziak and Steven L. Jensen

Date: Sept. 23, 2019

Price: $850,000

Property Description: 3,336-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.42 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 117 at Silverview Estates. Last sold for $637,500 in 2014.

Address: 1851, 1855, 1861, 1865, 1869, 1873 and 1877 Sunlight Drive

Seller: SEB Sunlight Investments Two LLC

Buyer: Steamboat Sunlight Holdings LLC

Date: Sept. 24, 2019

Price: $1,317,750

Property Description: 0.997 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing No. 1, Lots 22, 23 and 25 to 29 at Sunlight subdivision.

Address: 29155 Routt County Road 8, Yampa

Seller: Irena and Stan Jausovec

Buyer: Karen Deneace and Tommy Edward McRight

Date: Sept. 24, 2019

Price: $754,000

Property Description: 300-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath residence, 2,481-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath residence on one acre of land with 34.1 acres of grazing/agricultural land, 11-2-85 and 12-2-85. Last sold for $565,000 in 2012.

Address: 3330 Columbine Drive

Seller: Charla L. and Robert J. Valusek

Buyer: Calvin and Carol Stegink

Date: Sept. 24, 2019

Price: $393,900

Property Description: 960-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 1007 at Sunray Meadows condominiums, Phase X. Last sold for $360,000 in 2008.

Address: 1470 Bangtail Way

Seller: Derek and Tamera Wood

Buyer: John P. and Louise Stott

Date: Sept. 24, 2019

Price: $1,051,200

Property Description: 1,759-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Building 1, Unit B at Homestead at Wildhorse Meadows condominiums. Last sold for $980,000 in 2017.

Address: 21450 Fourth Ave., Phippsburg

Seller: Dennis C. and Reggie L. Scofield

Buyer: Fourth Limited

Date: Sept. 24, 2019

Price: $37,500

Property Description: 1,008-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.2 acres of land, Block 27, Lots 30 to 32 in the town of Phippsburg. Last sold for $20,100 in 2011.

Address: 457 Cherry Drive

Seller: Eliese T. and Michael J. Pivarnik

Buyer: Austin Morrison Seth

Date: Sept. 24, 2019

Price: $950,000

Property Description: 4,063-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.23 acre of land, Lot 42 at Willet Ridge subdivision. Last sold for $619,500 in 2005.

Address: 32005 Mack Lane, Oak Creek

Seller: Katherine Rogers Reid Fuller, Carolyn P. and Randall Rogers and Tara Melissa Viars

Buyer: Kelly Garner

Date: Sept. 24, 2019

Price: $144,000

Property Description: 11.03 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 28 at Creek Ranch.

Address: 39 Balsam Court

Seller: Daniel P. Juba and Colleen Ryan

Buyer: Camber McKenzie

Date: Sept. 25, 2019

Price: $270,000

Property Description: 920-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath townhome, Lot BA39 at Whistler Village townhomes. Last sold for $175,000 in 2005.

Address: 47505 Routt County Road 52W

Seller: Michael C. and Sydney J. Richardson

Buyer: Brian and Carolyn Spindel

Date: Sept. 25, 2019

Price: $1,120,000

Property Description: 3,592-square-foot, two-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath residence on one acre of land with 34.1 acres of grazing/agricultural land, 29-8-86 and 32-8-66. Last sold for $1,200,000 in 2014.

Address: 22040 Whitewood Drive W

Seller: Craig S. and Rebecca W. Kinard

Buyer: Aja R. Metzger and Michael R. Welle

Date: Sept. 25, 2019

Price: $810,000

Property Description: 2,250-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 11.5 acres of land, Lot 32 at Whitewood subdivision — Aspen Highlands. Last sold for $595,000 in 2014.

Address: 1540 Moraine Circle

Seller: John and Julia Laulis

Buyer: EJ and Sandra Olbright

Date: Sept. 26, 2019

Price: $710,000

Property Description: 1,910-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath townhome, Lot 41 at Moraine townhomes, Phase V, amended plat. Last sold for $520,000 in 2015.

Address: 700 Yampa St.

Seller: Jeffrey D. and Teena L. Webster

Buyer: Deborah Sammons Keown and Michael Hamilton Keown revocable trusts

Date: Sept. 26, 2019

Price: $1,200,000

Property Description: 1,862-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath condo, Unit A205 at Howelsen Place. Last sold for $1,100,000 in 2016.

Address: 211 Hill St.

Seller: CO Jones LLC

Buyer: Dmitry Chase and Abigail Kurtz Phelan

Date: Sept. 26, 2019

Price: $260,000

Property Description: 0.12 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing 2, Lot 2 at Norvell addition.

Address: 3276 Snowflake Court

Seller: Larry Dean and Lisa Christine Jaynes

Buyer: Catherine Dunnam and James Daniel Pleitz

Date: Sept. 26, 2019

Price: $550,000

Property Description: 3,580-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath townhome, Lot A at Flattops View subdivision, replat Lot 17. Last sold for $500,000 in 2017.

Address: 325 Little Bend Road, Hayden

Seller: Yampa Valley Development LTD

Buyer: Jillian Fritz

Date: Sept. 26, 2019

Price: $47,000

Property Description: 0.22 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing 1, Lot 70 at Lake Village, Phase I, Villages of Hayden.

Address: 349 Lake View Road and 349 Little Bend Road, Hayden

Seller: Hagar Construction LLC

Buyer: Rachele Marie Russek

Date: Sept. 26, 2019

Price: $349,000

Property Description: 1,615-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.18 acres of land, Filing 1, Lot 29 at Lake Village, Phase I, Villages of Hayden.

Total sales: $15,247,350

Timeshares

Address: 2355 Ski Time Square Drive

Seller: August H. and Malinn K. Saxe

Buyer: Leesa C. and Robert R. Sanders

Date: Sept. 26, 2019

Price: $84,000

Property Description: 1/7 shared interest in and to 1,946-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 112 at Christie condominiums.

Total sales: $84,000