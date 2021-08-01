Routt County real estate sales total $14M for week of July 23 to 29
Real estate transactions in Routt County totaled $14,439,250 across 23 sales for the week of July 23 to 29.
Address: 399 South Spruce St., Hayden
Seller: Louise B. Haslem
Buyer: Gina L. Cernyar
Date: July 23, 2021
Price: $467,000
Property Description: 2,496-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.24 acres of land, Lot 7, Block 2 at Walker’s 2nd Addition to Hayden Resubdivision.
Address: 26050 Old Stage Trail
Seller: Kristi L. and Ted W. Stites
Buyer: Carrie N. and Jonathan S. Nelson
Date: July 23, 2021
Price: $885,000
Property Description: 1,134-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath farm/ranch residence and 2,122-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath farm/ranch residence on 40.83 acres of agricultural grazing land. Lots 7 and 8, SEC 9-4-85. Last sold for $540,000 in 2016.
Address: 33416 Tewa Way
Seller: Bodick Family Trust
Buyer: John B. and Susan K. Bernart
Date: July 23, 2021
Price: $19,000
Property Description: 0.56 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 117 at Horseback Subdivision at Stagecoach.
Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Steamboat Art Strokes LLC
Buyer: Mount Werner LLC
Date: July 23, 2021
Price: $315,000
Property Description: 860-square-foot commercial condo, Unit C-4 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condominium, Second Supplement. Last sold for $260,000 in 2015.
Address: 1700 Ranch Road
Seller: Carolyn H. Schimmel Trust
Buyer: John McKenna
Date: July 26, 2021
Price: $920,000
Property Description: 1,576-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 222 at Ranch at Steamboat Condo Phase I. Last sold for $286,000 in 2003.
Address: 30 Logan Ave.
Seller: 30 Logan Avenue LLC
Buyer: Kallner Family Trust
Date: July 26, 2021
Price: $576,520
Property Description: 0.13 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 2, Lot 28A at Crawford Addition Block 4. Last sold for $490,000 in 2018.
Address: 502 Moffat Ave., Oak Creek
Seller: Andrew Joseph and Sara Katherine Van Blarcum
Buyer: Donald John Smith Jr.
Date: July 26, 2021
Price: $495,000
Property Description: 1,415-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.29 acres of land, Lots 13, 14, 15, 16, Block 5 at Capitol Hill Addition to Oak Creek. Last sold for $272,000 in 2008.
Address: 54737 Routt County Road 129
Seller: Thomas F. Dodge
Buyer: Chad and Erin Bradmon, Gary and Jeneyne Williams
Date: July 26, 2021
Price: $201,000
Property Description: 837-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Unit C-2 at Glen Eden Townhouses. Last sold for $64,000 in 1999.
Address: 336 Cherry Drive
Seller: Pamela Kay and Ricky Dean Brooks
Buyer: Erin and John W. Briggs
Date: July 26, 2021
Price: $840,000
Property Description: 2,183-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath townhome on 0.042 acres of land, Lot A at Willett Ridge, Lot 15 Replat at Strawberry View Townhomes. Last sold for $460,000 in 2006.
Address: 1175 Bangtail Way
Seller: Mark and Sharman McNamer 2018 Joint Revocable Trust UID
Buyer: Peter and Stacy C. Hountras
Date: July 26, 2021
Price: $952,000
Property Description: 1,128-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 4116 at Trailhead Lodge at Wildhorse Meadows Condos. Last sold for $387,500 in 2012.
Address: 1825 13th St.
Seller: Daniel R. and Karen B. Gilchrist
Buyer: Kruse Builders LLC
Date: July 26, 2021
Price: $715,000
Property Description: 2.29 acres of vacant commercial land, Lot 4 and Outlot 4 at Betterview Business Park. Last sold for $243,500 in 2016.
Address: Vista Verde Drive, Hayden
Seller: Jacob Dean Carlson
Buyer: Rick Price
Date: July 26, 2021
Price: $329,000
Property Description: Filing No. 3, Lot 326 at Vista Verde Townhomes.
Address: 1700 Ranch Road
Seller: Marie C. and Victor L. Arnold
Buyer: Nibaldo J. Capote and Maria Victoria Vega
Date: July 26, 2021
Price: $910,000
Property Description: 1,609-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 224 at Ranch at Steamboat Condo Phase 1. Last sold for $190,000 in 1996.
Address: No address, Oak Creek
Seller: Hunter James Hayes
Buyer: Taylor and Wade Miller
Date: July 26, 2021
Price: $65,000
Property Description: Schempps Garden Addition to Oak Creek, Block 1, Lots 6 – 10.
Address: 20900 Filly Trail East
Seller: Amanda R. and Michael D. Donegan
Buyer: Sandra Poltorak
Date: July 26, 2021
Price: $14,500
Property Description: 0.72 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 47 at Black Horse I at Stagecoach. Last sold for $10,000 in 2021.
Address: No address
Seller: James and Estelle Haefele
Buyer: Malachi Bardol
Date: July 28, 2021
Price: $6,500
Property Description: 0.99 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 53 at South Station II Subdivision at Stagecoach.
Address: 2410 Ski Trail Lane
Seller: Blue Horse 2 LLC
Buyer: 4 Corazones LLC
Date: July 28, 2021
Price: $1,900,000
Property Description: 1,580-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath condo, Unit 2508 at Edgemont Condominium Building A.
Address: 117 E. Main St., Oak Creek
Seller: Tamara Bereznak
Buyer: South Routt Library District
Date: July 28, 2021
Price: $345,000
Property Description: Block 2, Lots 8 – 10 at Original Town of Oak Creek.
Address: 2400 Ski Trail Lane
Seller: Darius J. Anderson
Buyer: John Scott Dixon and Amanda Iapalucci
Date: July 28, 2021
Price: $1,155,100
Property Description: 1,953-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath condo, Unit 208, Building II at Norwegian Log Condo.
Address: 231 Lincoln St., Yampa
Seller: Richard A. Alkire
Buyer: Jeffrey Cooper and Scarlett Nemeth
Date: July 29, 2021
Price: $160,000
Property Description: 1,353-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.22 acres of land, Lots 4 – 6, Block 7 at Norvell Addition to Yampa. Last sold for $92,000 in 2006.
Address: 2039 Indian Summer Drive
Seller: Charlotte W. and Kelly Hall
Buyer: Alexander H. and Deborah J. Fitz
Date: July 29, 2021
Price: $3,050,000
Property Description: 5,024-square-foot, five-bedroom, 5 1/2-bath townhome on 0.083 acres of land, Lot 5-B at at More’s Corner Replat of Lot 5. Last sold for $2,108,500 in 2015.
Address: 21080 Stampede Way
Seller: Edwin W. and Jean B. Eloranta
Buyer: Lisa M. and Peter M. Radice
Date: July 29, 2021
Price: $65,000
Property Description: 1.65 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 13 at Black Horse II Subdivision at Stagecoach. Last sold for $30,000 in 1996.
Total: $14,385,350
Timeshares
Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: James M. Barrows
Buyer: Jodi and Jonathan Kurtis
Date: July 29, 2021
Price: $53,900
Property Description: 1/4 interest in and to a 980-square-foot, one-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 317 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condo. Last sold for $40,000 in 2018.
Total: $53,900
