 Routt County real estate sales total $14M for week of July 23 to 29 | SteamboatToday.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Routt County real estate sales total $14M for week of July 23 to 29

News News |

Steamboat Pilot & Today staff report
  

Real estate transactions in Routt County totaled $14,439,250 across 23 sales for the week of July 23 to 29.

 

Address: 399 South Spruce St., Hayden

Seller: Louise B. Haslem

Buyer: Gina L. Cernyar

Date: July 23, 2021

Price: $467,000

Property Description: 2,496-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.24 acres of land, Lot 7, Block 2 at Walker’s 2nd Addition to Hayden Resubdivision.

 

Address: 26050 Old Stage Trail

Seller: Kristi L. and Ted W. Stites

Buyer: Carrie N. and Jonathan S. Nelson

Date: July 23, 2021

Price: $885,000

Property Description: 1,134-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath farm/ranch residence and 2,122-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath farm/ranch residence on 40.83 acres of agricultural grazing land. Lots 7 and 8, SEC 9-4-85. Last sold for $540,000 in 2016.

 

Address: 33416 Tewa Way

Seller: Bodick Family Trust

Buyer: John B. and Susan K. Bernart

Date: July 23, 2021

Price: $19,000

Property Description: 0.56 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 117 at Horseback Subdivision at Stagecoach.

 

Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Steamboat Art Strokes LLC

Buyer: Mount Werner LLC

Date: July 23, 2021

Price: $315,000

Property Description: 860-square-foot commercial condo, Unit C-4 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condominium, Second Supplement. Last sold for $260,000 in 2015.

 

Address: 1700 Ranch Road

Seller: Carolyn H. Schimmel Trust

Buyer: John McKenna

Date: July 26, 2021

Price: $920,000

Property Description: 1,576-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 222 at Ranch at Steamboat Condo Phase I. Last sold for $286,000 in 2003.

 

Address: 30 Logan Ave.

Seller: 30 Logan Avenue LLC

Buyer: Kallner Family Trust

Date: July 26, 2021

Price: $576,520

Property Description: 0.13 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 2, Lot 28A at Crawford Addition Block 4. Last sold for $490,000 in 2018.

 

Address: 502 Moffat Ave., Oak Creek

Seller: Andrew Joseph and Sara Katherine Van Blarcum

Buyer: Donald John Smith Jr.

Date: July 26, 2021

Price: $495,000

Property Description: 1,415-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.29 acres of land, Lots 13, 14, 15, 16, Block 5 at Capitol Hill Addition to Oak Creek. Last sold for $272,000 in 2008.

 

Address: 54737 Routt County Road 129

Seller: Thomas F. Dodge

Buyer: Chad and Erin Bradmon, Gary and Jeneyne Williams

Date: July 26, 2021

Price: $201,000

Property Description: 837-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Unit C-2 at Glen Eden Townhouses. Last sold for $64,000 in 1999.

 

Address: 336 Cherry Drive

Seller: Pamela Kay and Ricky Dean Brooks

Buyer: Erin and John W. Briggs

Date: July 26, 2021

Price: $840,000

Property Description: 2,183-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath townhome on 0.042 acres of land, Lot A at Willett Ridge, Lot 15 Replat at Strawberry View Townhomes. Last sold for $460,000 in 2006.

 

Address: 1175 Bangtail Way

Seller: Mark and Sharman McNamer 2018 Joint Revocable Trust UID

Buyer: Peter and Stacy C. Hountras

Date: July 26, 2021

Price: $952,000

Property Description: 1,128-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 4116 at Trailhead Lodge at Wildhorse Meadows Condos. Last sold for $387,500 in 2012.

 

Address: 1825 13th St.

Seller: Daniel R. and Karen B. Gilchrist

Buyer: Kruse Builders LLC

Date: July 26, 2021

Price: $715,000

Property Description: 2.29 acres of vacant commercial land, Lot 4 and Outlot 4 at Betterview Business Park. Last sold for $243,500 in 2016.

 

Address: Vista Verde Drive, Hayden

Seller: Jacob Dean Carlson

Buyer: Rick Price

Date: July 26, 2021

Price: $329,000

Property Description: Filing No. 3, Lot 326 at Vista Verde Townhomes.

 

Address: 1700 Ranch Road

Seller: Marie C. and Victor L. Arnold

Buyer: Nibaldo J. Capote and Maria Victoria Vega

Date: July 26, 2021

Price: $910,000

Property Description: 1,609-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 224 at Ranch at Steamboat Condo Phase 1. Last sold for $190,000 in 1996.

 

Address: No address, Oak Creek

Seller: Hunter James Hayes

Buyer: Taylor and Wade Miller

Date: July 26, 2021

Price: $65,000

Property Description: Schempps Garden Addition to Oak Creek, Block 1, Lots 6 – 10.

 

Address: 20900 Filly Trail East

Seller: Amanda R. and Michael D. Donegan

Buyer: Sandra Poltorak

Date: July 26, 2021

Price: $14,500

Property Description: 0.72 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 47 at Black Horse I at Stagecoach. Last sold for $10,000 in 2021.

 

Address: No address

Seller: James and Estelle Haefele

Buyer: Malachi Bardol

Date: July 28, 2021

Price: $6,500

Property Description: 0.99 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 53 at South Station II Subdivision at Stagecoach.

 

Address: 2410 Ski Trail Lane

Seller: Blue Horse 2 LLC

Buyer: 4 Corazones LLC

Date: July 28, 2021

Price: $1,900,000

Property Description: 1,580-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath condo, Unit 2508 at Edgemont Condominium Building A.

 

Address: 117 E. Main St., Oak Creek

Seller: Tamara Bereznak

Buyer: South Routt Library District

Date: July 28, 2021

Price: $345,000

Property Description: Block 2, Lots 8 – 10 at Original Town of Oak Creek.

 

Address: 2400 Ski Trail Lane

Seller: Darius J. Anderson

Buyer: John Scott Dixon and Amanda Iapalucci

Date: July 28, 2021

Price: $1,155,100

Property Description: 1,953-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath condo, Unit 208, Building II at Norwegian Log Condo.

 

Address: 231 Lincoln St., Yampa

Seller: Richard A. Alkire

Buyer: Jeffrey Cooper and Scarlett Nemeth

Date: July 29, 2021

Price: $160,000

Property Description: 1,353-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.22 acres of land, Lots 4 – 6, Block 7 at Norvell Addition to Yampa. Last sold for $92,000 in 2006.

 

Address: 2039 Indian Summer Drive

Seller: Charlotte W. and Kelly Hall

Buyer: Alexander H. and Deborah J. Fitz

Date: July 29, 2021

Price: $3,050,000

Property Description: 5,024-square-foot, five-bedroom, 5 1/2-bath townhome on 0.083 acres of land, Lot 5-B at at More’s Corner Replat of Lot 5. Last sold for $2,108,500 in 2015.

 

Address: 21080 Stampede Way

Seller: Edwin W. and Jean B. Eloranta

Buyer: Lisa M. and Peter M. Radice

Date: July 29, 2021

Price: $65,000

Property Description: 1.65 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 13 at Black Horse II Subdivision at Stagecoach. Last sold for $30,000 in 1996.

Total: $14,385,350

 

Timeshares

Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: James M. Barrows

Buyer: Jodi and Jonathan Kurtis

Date: July 29, 2021

Price: $53,900

Property Description: 1/4 interest in and to a 980-square-foot, one-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 317 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condo. Last sold for $40,000 in 2018.

Total: $53,900

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 
News
See more