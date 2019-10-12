Routt County real estate sales total $14.9M for Oct. 4 to 10, 2019

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County real estate transactions totaled $14,906,000 across 27 sales for the week of Oct. 4 to 10. The sales total is down 52% compared with last week and up 17% compared with the same week in 2018.

2160-Mount-Werner-Circle

Address: 2160 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Carol A. and Laurel March

Buyer: Yvette Marie Ruiz

Date: Oct. 4, 2019

Price: $170,000

Property Description: 260-square-foot, no-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building B, Unit B-38 at West condominiums. Last sold for $60,000 in 2005.

31301-Routt-County-Road-64-Clark

Address: 31301 Routt County Road 64, Clark

Seller: June L. Gross (trustee of the Richard G. Gross and June L. Gross Joint Living Trust)

Buyer: Melissa Ruth and Nathan Scott Margason

Date: Oct. 4, 2019

Price: $390,000

Property Description: 1,691-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 1.1 acres of land, Lot 1 at Peters exemption.

1825-Medicine-Springs-Drive

Address: 1825 Medicine Springs Drive

Seller: Mark Kobilca

Buyer: Laura E. and Thomas P. Jordan

Date: Oct. 4, 2019

Price: $692,250

Property Description: 1,437-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 3307 at Champagne Lodge at Trappeurs Crossing Resort. Last sold for $638,300 in 2006.

2560-and-2562-Cortina-Lane

Address: 2560 and 2562 Cortina Lane

Seller: Dustin A. Dike

Buyer: Heather and Ryan Boersma

Date: Oct. 4, 2019

Price: $625,000

Property Description: 2,184-square-foot, six-bedroom, four-bath duplex/triplex on 0.42 acres of land, Filing 5, Lot 5 at Ski Ranches subdivision. Last sold for $435,000 in 2004.

1446-Morgan-Court

Address: 1446 Morgan Court

Seller: Andrew R. and Dixie L. Heyl

Buyer: David Mathew Genchi

Date: Oct. 7, 2019

Price: $410,000

Property Description: 1,053-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building 15, Unit 1501 at The Villas at Walton Creek.

27970-Routt-County-Road-6D-Yampa

Address: 27970 Routt County Road 6D, Yampa

Seller: John F. and Nancy L. Visocky

Buyer: Ryan Mahosky

Date: Oct. 7, 2019

Price: $260,000

Property Description: 1,760-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath residence on one acre of land with four acres of meadow/hay land, Parcel A at Hinkle/George exemption. Last sold for $200,000 in2017.

33825-Meadow-Creek-Drive

Address: 33825 Meadow Creek Drive

Seller: Alpine Mountain Ranch at Steamboat Springs LLLP

Buyer: Cynthia Louise Hayek

Date: Oct. 7, 2019

Price: $4,495,000

Property Description: 6,004-square-foot, five-bedroom, 5 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 5.01 acres of land, Lot 12 at Alpine Mountain Ranch LPSE.

2000-Ski-Time-Square-Drive

Address: 2000 Ski Time Square Drive

Seller: Chris Magnotta, Julie M. and Wayne Ranieri and James Wilson

Buyer: Craig Crescas

Date: Oct. 7, 2019

Price: $500,000

Property Description: 1,069-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building North, Unit 110 at Kutuk condominiums.

Address: 435 Ore House Plaza, No. 1061

Seller: Robert C. and Sarah Riddle Janopoulo

Buyer: June and Ray Gornell

Date: Oct. 7, 2019

Price: $404,000

Property Description: 970-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building No. 1, Unit 106 at Pines at the Ore House Plaza. Last sold for $319,000 in 2017.

2780-Eagleridge-Drive

Address: 2780 Eagleridge Drive

Seller: Blue Rhino Investments Inc.

Buyer: Doug Sheffield

Date: Oct. 8, 2019

Price: $624,000

Property Description: 1,450-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Building B, Unit 306 at Canyon Creek condominiums, with parking space PS21.

301-S.-Sharp-St.-Oak-Creek

Address: 301 S. Sharp St., Oak Creek

Seller: Emily and Gary Slusher

Buyer: Melissa and Ryan Dobbins

Date: Oct. 8, 2019

Price: $352,000

Property Description: 2,970-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.15 acres of land, Block 7, Lots 16 to 18 at 2nd addition to Oak Creek. Last sold for $152,500 in 2008.

Address: 30311 Sagebrush Trail, No. 102, Oak Creek

Seller: Blue Rhino Investments Inc.

Buyer: Robert C. and Susan A. Meldon

Date: Oct. 9, 2019

Price: $297,500

Property Description: 1,510-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath townhome, Lot 31 at Eagles Nest subdivision at Stagecoach, Phase I.

38955-Mud-Aly

Address: 38955 Mud Aly

Seller: Frank A. and Rose J. Machin and Penelope J. Traylor (trustees of the Machin Trust)

Buyer: BWK Real Estate LLC

Date: Oct. 9, 2019

Price: $375,000

Property Description: 1,899-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-famiyl residence on 0.57 acres of land, Block 3, Lots 5 through 10 in the town of Milner. Last sold for $315,000 in 2005.

3365-Covey-Circle-No.-1

Address: 3365 Covey Circle, No. 1

Seller: Julie D. and Keane L. Cucuel

Buyer: Scott M. Lynch

Date: Oct. 9, 2019

Price: $575,000

Property Description: 1,619-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Building 13, Unit 1301 at Quail Run condominiums, Phase IV. Last sold for $538,000 in 2017.

36819-Tree-Haus-Drive

Address: 36819 Tree Haus Drive

Seller: Francis A. and Theresa A. Ventresca

Buyer: Russell Thomas

Date: Oct. 10, 2019

Price: $840,000

Property Description: 2,934-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.58 acres of land, Lot 77 at Tree Haus subdivision. Last sold for $910,000 in 2007.

3453-Creekbank-Court

Address: 3453 Creekbank Court

Seller: James Harper

Buyer: Jennifer Leigh Knickerbocker

Date: Oct. 10, 2019

Price: $379,000

Property Description: 1,129-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building 300, Unit 303 at Creekside condominiums.

Address: No address, near Steamboat Lake and Willow Pass areas

Seller: Miriam E. DeJesus Wood

Buyer: Devonia L. and Shane L. Andrew

Date: Oct. 10, 2019

Price: $5,500

Property Description: 0.64 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing 4, Lot 36 at Steamboat Lake subdivision.

2350-Ski-Trail-Lane

Address: 2350 Ski Trail Lane

Seller: Christopher D. and T. Maria Harrison

Buyer: David and Karin Matz and Gerardo Pedroza

Date: Oct. 10, 2019

Price: $445,000

Property Description: 966-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath condo, Unit 333 at Ski-Inn condominiums. Last sold for $264,000 in 2006.

22660-Snowbird-Trail-Oak-Creek

Address: 22660 Snowbird Trail, Oak Creek

Seller: Gregory F. and Patricia C. Spencer

Buyer: Belle M. and Devin C. Barber

Date: Oct. 10, 2019

Price: $399,000

Property Description: 2,516-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 1.3 acres of land, Lot 16 at Eagles Watch subdivision at Stagecoach. Last sold for $407,500 in 2005.

2675-Copper-Ridge-Circle

Address: 2675 Copper Ridge Circle

Seller: Leilani D. and R. Steven Holmberg

Buyer: Mountain Meadow Holdings LLC

Date: Oct. 10, 2019

Price: $850,000

Property Description: 5,120-square-foot warehouse, Unit 4 at Copper Ridge Business Park condominiums.

2235-Storm-Meadows-Drive

Address: 2235 Storm Meadows Drive

Seller: Jack P. and Karin C. Sinclair

Buyer: Ski Mountain Rental LLC

Date: Oct. 10, 2019

Price: $427,000

Property Description: 886-square-foot, one-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building 300, Unit T41 at Storm Meadows 300-400 condominiums. Last sold for $230,000 in 2015.

Total sales: $13,515,250

Timeshares

Address: 2250 Après Ski Way

Seller: Black Tip Inc.

Buyer: David and Linda Debruin

Date: Oct. 4, 2019

Price: $375,000

Property Description: 1/8 shared interest in and to 2,291-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit RC-405 at OSP condominiums at Après Ski Way.

2300-Mount-Werner-Circle

Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: William G. Lerch (trustee of the William G. Lerch Trust)

Buyer: DM Grand LLC

Date: Oct. 8, 2019

Price: $68,000

Property Description: 1/4 shared interest in and to 1,412-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 321 at The Steamboat Grand.

Address: 2250 Après Ski Way

Seller: Jeffrey Connelly (trustee of the Connellys Steamboat Trust)

Buyer: Mitchell Revocable Trust

Date: Oct. 9, 2019

Price: $375,000

Property Description: 1/8 shared interest in and to 2,984-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, RC-404 at OSP condominiums at Après Ski Way.

Address: 2250 Après Ski Way

Seller: Barbara Carbone and Nicholas Cianciola (trustees of the Nicholas Cianciola Revocable Trust)

Buyer: Karen Collins Ekman Revocable Trust and Robert E. Ekman Revocable Trust

Date: Oct. 9, 2019

Price: $370,000

Property Description: 1/8 interest in and to Unit RC-416 at OSP condominiums at Après Ski Way.

2300-Mount-Werner-Circle-1

Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Ann, Anne and John Alaniz

Buyer: Kristin Perry and Mathew I. Ladd

Date: Oct. 10, 2019

Price: $90,000

Property Description: 1/4 shared interest in and to 1,303-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 330 at The Steamboat Grand.

2300-Mount-Werner-Circle-2

Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Good Gluck LLC

Buyer: Daniel A. and Martha McGarvey Benson

Date: Oct. 10, 2019

Price: $112,750

Property Description: 1/4 shared interest in and to 2,866-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit PH6 at The Steamboat Grand.

Total sales: $1,390,750

