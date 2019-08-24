Routt County real estate sales total $14.6M for Aug. 16 to 22, 2019

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County real estate transactions totaled $14,658,400 across 28 sales for the week of Aug. 16 to 22. The sales total is up 10% compared with last week and down 25% compared with the same week in 2018.

Address: 340 Lake View Road, Hayden

Seller: Yampa Valley Development LTD

Buyer: Bret and Tracy McMillen

Date: Aug. 16, 2019

Price: $33,500

Property Description: 0.19 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 1, Lot 86 at Lake Village Phase I

Address: 118 S. Walnut St., Hayden

Seller: Blake Building LLC

Buyer: 118 Walnut LLC

Date: Aug. 16, 2019

Price: $245,000

Property Description: 1,472-square-foot residential spaces and 1,144-square-foot retail space on 0.13 acres of multi-use land, Lot A at Johnson Minor subdivision. Last sold for $160,000 in 2009.

Address: 66 Telemark Court

Seller: Rick Erb

Buyer: Mitchell Bock

Date: Aug. 16, 2019

Price: $400,000

Property Description: 0.45 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 20 at Aspen View Estates. Last sold for $160,100 in 2002.

Address: 313 Honeysuckle Drive, Hayden

Seller: Chris and Jessica McCourt

Buyer: Randolph Lowe-Gutherie and Christine Staffieri

Date: Aug. 19, 2019

Price: $425,000

Property Description: 2,253-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.2 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 24 at Sagewood subdivision. Last sold for $347,000 in 2015.

Address: 27735 Whitecotton Lane

Seller: Sidney Hopkins and Karalie Burch

Buyer: Andrew and Vicki Light

Date: Aug. 19, 2019

Price: $1,160,000

Property Description: 5,598-square-foot, five-bedroom, four-bath single family home on 6.61 acres of land, Lot 17 at Whitecotton subdivision. Last sold for $150,000 in 2000.

Address: 215 W. Washington Ave., Hayden

Seller: Craig Meade

Buyer: Ryan Romine and Hannah Meade

Date: Aug. 19, 2019

Price: $140,000

Property Description: 741-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath single family home on 0.11 acres, Lots 19 and 20 at Donelson’s addition. Last sold for $178,000 in 2006.

Address: 101 E. First St., Oak Creek

Seller: Brian Rogers and Caitlin McGuire

Buyer: Dane Visnick

Date: Aug. 19, 2019

Price: $320,000

Property Description: 2,080-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath single family home on 0.14 acres, Lots 17-19, Block 11. Last sold for $235,000 in 2015.

Address: 2608 Copper Ridge Circle

Seller: Mac-Bon-Air 150 LLC

Buyer: Scott and Regina Wither

Date: Aug. 19, 2019

Price: $450,000

Property Description: 2,072-square-foot commercial condo, Unit A2, Building A at Copper View Condos. Last sold for $119,500 in 2010.

Address: 2340 Penny Lane

Seller: Mathew Enochs

Buyer: Scott and Jill Fasken

Date: Aug. 19, 2019

Price: $456,500

Property Description: 1,204-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath single family home on 0.13 acres, Lot 46 at West End Village. Last sold for $80,000 in 2004.

Address: 3320 Columbine Drive

Seller: Andrew and Melissa Reese

Buyer: Aaron and Hillary Werner

Date: Aug. 19, 2019

Price: $400,000

Property Description: 956-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 1202 at Sunray Meadows Condominiums Phase XI. Last sold for $345,000 in 2017.

Address: 2200 Village Inn Court

Seller: Russell Pederson

Buyer: Greg and Kat Palinckx

Date: Aug. 19, 2019

Price: $563,000

Property Description: 820-square-foot, one-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 611 at Steamboat Village Inn. Last sold for $525,000 in 2017.

Address: 1556 Woodbridge Court

Seller: Daniel Roberts

Buyer: Paul Berman and Mary Jo MacDonald

Date: Aug. 19, 2019

Price: $465,000

Property Description: 1,316-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath townhome, Lot 106 at Woodbridge Townhomes Phase 1A. Last sold for $294,500 in 2006.

Address: 30855 Deerwood Ranch Road

Seller: Thomas and Kimberly Graunke

Buyer: William and Elizabeth Taylor

Date: Aug. 19, 2019

Price: $1,595,000

Property Description: 3,719-square-foot, four-bedroom, five-bath single family home on 34 acres of land, Lot 17 at Deerwood Ranches. Last sold for $940,000 in 2012.

Address: 23195 Schussmark Trail

Seller: Debra and Kristina Farmer

Buyer: Kevin Swearingen and Kimberly Kucera

Date: Aug. 20, 2019

Price: $237,500

Property Description: 1,428-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Lot E, Block 4 at Stagecoach. Last sold for $86,000 in 1998.

Address: 57570 Longfellow Way

Seller: Joseph Packard

Buyer: Jared Kennedy and Erin Gesell

Date: Aug. 20, 2019

Price: $22,000

Property Description: 0.34 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 39 at Steamboat Lake subdivision. Last sold for $23,000 in 2000.

Address: No address, west of Steamboat Springs

Seller: Sherrill Stok (trustee of Mary M. Barber Spousal Trust)

Buyer: Steamboat Springs School District RE2

Date: Aug. 20, 2019

Price: $1,342,000

Property Description: Lots 1 and 2, Steamboat Schools West Exemption.

Address: 24055 Arapahoe Road, Oak Creek

Seller: Jordan Stephen and Kirstin Gerety Smith

Buyer: Bryan D. and Lindsay L. McKae

Date: Aug. 21, 2019

Price: $450,000

Property Description: 2,068-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.4 acres of land, Lot 195 at South Shore subdivision at Stagecoach. Last sold for $375,000 in 2015.

Address: 2700 Eagleridge Drive

Seller: David J. Nagel (trustee of PPN Trust)

Buyer: Christopher P. and Tracey D. Ernst

Date: Aug. 21, 2019

Price: $396,000

Property Description: 1,093-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building North Tower, Unit N21 at Terraces condominiums.

Address: 21180 Roan Way, Oak Creek

Seller: Robert A. and Shannon M. Sheldon

Buyer: Hat and Associates LLC

Date: Aug. 21, 2019

Price: $385,000

Property Description: 2,633-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 1.67 acres of land, Lot 30 at Black Horse II subdivision. Last sold for $275,000 in 2013.

Address: 1513 Sunset Way

Seller: First Sunlight Homes LLC

Buyer: Sunbeam Way LTD

Date: Aug. 21, 2019

Price: $874,000

Property Description: 1,904-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.098 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 50 at Sunlight subdivision. Last sold for $760,000 in 2018.

Address: 1175 Bangtail Way

Seller: Urban LLC

Buyer: THL 3120 LLC

Date: Aug. 21, 2019

Price: $670,000

Property Description: 1,141-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 3120 at Trailhead Lodge at Wildhorse Meadows condominiums. Last sold for $500,000 in 2014.

Address: No address

Seller: Theresa A. Friederich-Takasugi (trustee of the Friederich Family Trust)

Buyer: Circle C Ranch Trout Creek LLC

Date: Aug. 21, 2019

Price: $625,000

Property Description: 6-5-85, 7-5-85 and 8-5-85.

Address: No address, near Hayden

Seller: American Land Holdings of Colorado LLC and Cottonwood Land Company

Buyer: Justin M. and Lisa M. Gallegos

Date: Aug. 21, 2019

Price: $575,000

Property Description: 342.73 acres of grazing/agricultural land, 17-5-88, 19-5-88 and 20-5-88.

Address: 26885 U.S. Highway 40

Seller: Golf House LLC

Buyer: Michael Dean and Wendy Renee Bush

Date: Aug. 22, 2019

Price: $610,000

Property Description: 2,256-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 2.86 acres of land, 3-6-85.

Address: 870 Mill Run Court

Seller: Barbara Jo Burkhart

Buyer: Logan H. and Sandra L. Molen

Date: Aug. 22, 2019

Price: $667,000

Property Description: 2,127-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath townhome, Filing 1, Lot 2 at Fox Hunt townhomes, replat.

Address: 2215 Storm Meadows Drive

Seller: MDH Steamboat Condominium Partnership LLP

Buyer: Alan Beugg

Date: Aug. 22, 2019

Price: $549,000

Property Description: Unit St. Moritz I at Spa at Storm Meadows condominiums.

Address: 2286 Apres Ski Way

Seller: R & R Mountain Properties LLC

Buyer: Deborah L. and William Mulligan

Date: Aug. 22, 2019

Price: $570,000

Property Description: 1,290-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 203 at Dulany condominiums.

Total sales: $14,589,500

Timeshares

Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Randall and Terri Jones

Buyer: Revocable Trust of Robert and Wendy Stark

Date: Aug. 16, 2019

Price: $59,900

Property Description: 1/4 shared interest in and to a 409-square-foot, studio, one-bath condo, Unit 539 at The Steamboat Grand Condominiums.

Total sales: $59,900