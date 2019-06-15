Routt County real estate sales total $14.5M for June 7 to 13, 2019

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County real estate transactions totaled $14,549,900 across 29 sales for the week of June 7 to 13. The sales total is up 19% compared with last week and up 55% compared with the same week in 2018.

Address: 1423 Flattop Circle

Seller: 1423 Flattop LLC

Buyer: Kevin M. Sullivan

Date: June 7, 2019

Price: $1,065,000

Property Description: 2,641-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath townhome, Building 14, Lot 37 at Eagleridge townhomes. Last sold for $805,000 in 2013.

Address: 1800 Medicine Springs Drive

Seller: Carmma LLC

Buyer: Jay C. and Kristin M. Warner Living Trust

Date: June 7, 2019

Price: $889,000

Property Description: 1,564-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 5301 at Emerald Lodge at Trappeurs Crossing Resort condominiums.

Address: 1290 Clubhouse Circle

Seller: Cindy M. and Scott E. MacGray

Buyer: Eric G. Banta

Date: June 7, 2019

Price: $305,000

Property Description: 0.31 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 16 at Graystone on the Green. Last sold for $250,000 in 2016.

Address: 24690 Arapahoe Road, Oak Creek

Seller: Roy Gerald Bredlau (trustee of the Bredlau Family Trust)

Buyer: Postrider Trail LLC

Date: June 7, 2019

Price: $34,000

Property Description: 0.43 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 47 at South Shore subdivision. Last sold for $19,000 in 2000.

Address: 1881 Sunlight Drive

Seller: Steamboat Sunlight Holdings LLC

Buyer: Ryan P. and Wendy A. Mayo

Date: June 7, 2019

Price: $806,800

Property Description: 2,024-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.138 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 30 at Sunlight subdivision. Last sold for $1,035,000 in 2018.

Address: No address, 10 miles outside of Steamboat Springs city limits

Seller: Patricia Ann Scott Family Limited Partnership

Buyer: Eric James Conner and Slate Creek LLC

Date: June 7, 2019

Price: $600,000

Property Description: 82 acres of dry farm land and 101.58 acres of grazing/agricultural land, 36-7-85. Last sold for $122,200 in 2003.

Address: No address, near Stagecoach Reservoir

Seller: Carol J. and Lynn W. Wilkinson

Buyer: Donald C. Ike and Amaka Obinwa

Date: June 10, 2019

Price: $5,600

Property Description: 1.18 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 59 at South Station I.

Address: 131 Park Ave.

Seller: Mangus Investments LLC

Buyer: Barbara and Thomas G. Geesey

Date: June 10, 2019

Price: $740,000

Property Description: 1,125-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.22 acres of land, Block 3, Lots 8 to 10 at Crawford addition to Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $689,500 in 2018.

Address: 24650 Arapahoe Road, Oak Creek

Seller: Paul W. and Peggy G. Puckett

Buyer: Postrider Trail LLc

Date: June 10, 2019

Price: $36,000

Property Description: 0.52 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 49 at South Shore subdivision. Last sold in $35,000 in 2003.

Address: 26515 Routt County Road 33A

Seller: S. Janelle and Todd P. Bishop

Buyer: Kristina Marie and Matthew Sprague Rice

Date: June 10, 2019

Price: $1,597,750

Property Description: 2,600-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath and 4,028-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath residences on two acres of land with 19.43 acres if dry farm land, Parcel 2 at Eyestone subdivision. Last sold for $830,000 in 2013.

Address: 127 Oak Ridge Circle, Oak Creek

Seller: Curtis Gregory and Susan R. Chopping

Buyer: Richard G. Torde

Date: June 10, 2019

Price: $187,000

Property Description: 1,030-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 201 at Sierra View condominiums, Phase II, with garage space No. 201. Last sold for $175,500 in 2016.

Address: 501 E. Jefferson Ave., Hayden

Seller: NCM Acquisitions LLC

Buyer: Ferne E. and Wayne G. Clapp

Date: June 10, 2019

Price: $309,000

Property Description: 1,752-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.16 acres of land, Block 8, Lots 1 and 2 at Seller’s addition to Hayden. Last sold for $153,000 in 2018.

Address: 100 N. Grant Ave., Oak Creek

Seller: Jeffrey D. Buffetti and Jennifer L. Schmitt

Buyer: Roxanne L. Moore

Date: June 10, 2019

Price: $275,000

Property Description: 1,478-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.17 acres of land, Block 7, Lot 1 at Schempps Garden addition to Oak Creek.

Address: 1855 Ski Time Square Drive

Seller: Bernard R. and Karen A. Edwards, Jr. (trustees of the Bernard R. and Karen A. Edwards Living Trust)

Buyer: Alry LLC

Date: June 11, 2019

Price: $650,000

Property Description: 1,249-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building A, Unit 703 at Torian Plum condominiums.

Address: 574 Tamarack Drive

Seller: Gary J. Peterson

Buyer: Jennings and Stacey Catlett

Date: June 11, 2019

Price: $675,000

Property Description: 1,843-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath townhome, Lot B at C K Townhomes at Hillcrest addition.

Address: 501 W Airport Blvd., Hayden

Seller: Debra L. and Keith W. Simon

Buyer: Dana P. and Mary L. Thorne

Date: June 11, 2019

Price: $67,000

Property Description: 582-square-foot garage, Filing No. 1, Unit RV9 at Hayden Airport Garages. Last sold for $35,000 in 2016.

Address: 27875 Whitewood Drive E

Seller: Cherri D. Briggs (trustee of the Cherri D. Briggs Trust)

Buyer: Whitewood Properties LLC

Date: June 11, 2019

Price: $790,000

Property Description: 2,534-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 8.04 acres of land, Lot 2 at Whitewood subdivision — Aspen Valley.

Address: 2364 Penny Lane

Seller: David L. Merlina

Buyer: Brittany Jonnelle Varrone

Date: June 11, 2019

Price: $567,000

Property Description: 1,680-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.13 acres of land, Lot 48 at West End Village.

Address: 57615 Golden Tide Place, Clark

Seller: Patricia S. Baldwin

Buyer: Brian and Jessica LePage

Date: June 11, 2019

Price: $60,000

Property Description: 1.08 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 114, Unit 1 at Steamboat Lake.

Address: 59455 Routt County Road 129, Clark

Seller: Catherine E. Swan

Buyer: Eric-Paul C. and Nancy E. Meyer

Date: June 11, 2019

Price: $600,000

Property Description: 957-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath farm/ranch residence with 56.51 acres of grazing/agricultural land, 33-10-85.

Address: 2350 Ski Trail Lane

Seller: Gary Petersen

Buyer: Mona and Stein Halsnes

Date: June 11, 2019

Price: $295,000

Property Description: 860-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 122 at Ski Inn condominiums. Last sold for $175,000 in 2015.

Address: No address

Seller: Rocky Peak Development LLC

Buyer: Julie and Paul Teigland

Date: June 12, 2019

Price: $1,450,000

Property Description: Unit B at Revelstoke townhomes.

Address: 354 Honeysuckle Drive, Hayden

Seller: Timothy Scopac

Buyer: Kathryn E. Burnet and Joseph B. Siegel

Date: June 12, 2019

Price: $331,000

Property Description: 1,640-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.2 acres of land, Block 2, Filing No. 2, Lot 60 at Sagewood

Address: 436 Clifton Ave., Yampa

Seller: Jason Dudley

Buyer: Andrew Lawrence and Brittney Nichole Plank

Date: June 12, 2019

Price: $199,000

Property Description: 1,023-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.21 acres of land, Lot 6 to 8 at Siever’s addition to Yampa. Last sold for $77,900 in 2008.

Address: 431 and 443 Main St., Yampa

Seller: Helen E. and Richard L. Rudeen

Buyer: John S. and Leann M. Nielsen

Date: June 12, 2019

Price: $145,000

Property Description: 2,320-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.36 acres of land, Block 4, Lots 5 through 7 at Norvell addition to Yampa.

Address: 2883 Burgess Creek Road

Seller: Gina F. and Mark A. Walker

Buyer: Erika E. and Geoffrey D. Harden

Date: June 12, 2019

Price: $244,750

Property Description: 448-square-foot, no-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 204 at Scandinavian Lodge Studio Chalet condominiums.

Address: 43550 Old Elk Trail

Seller: Joseph C. Benkelman

Buyer: Robert P. Daniels

Date: June 12, 2019

Price: $405,000

Property Description: 35.02 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 5B at Campbell Ranch subdivision, replat Parcel 5. Last sold for $500,000 in 2007.

Address: 49935 Moon Hill Drive

Seller: Christopher A. and Jamie M. Carbone

Buyer: Angelina and Luke Fitzgerald

Date: June 13, 2019

Price: $585,000

Property Description: 1,092-square-bath, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 3.88 acres of land, Lot 13 at Moon Hill Meadows subdivision. Last sold for $470,000 in 2007.

Address: 27381 Brandon Circle

Seller: Brian E. Bradbury and Ann L. Collings

Buyer: Christopher A. and Jamie M. Carbone

Date: June 13, 2019

Price: $645,000

Property Description: 1,799-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.17 acres of land, Lot 46 at Heritage Park subdivision.

Address: 31330 Shoshone Way, Oak Creek

Seller: Robert R. and Theresa D. Rogers

Buyer: James R. Getten, Jr.

Date: June 13, 2019

Price: $25,000

Property Description: 0.69 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 168 at South Shore subdivision.

Total sales: $14,549,900

To reach Mackenzie Hicks, call 970-871-4208, email mhicks@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @mackenzieshawna.