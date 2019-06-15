Routt County real estate sales total $14.5M for June 7 to 13, 2019
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County real estate transactions totaled $14,549,900 across 29 sales for the week of June 7 to 13. The sales total is up 19% compared with last week and up 55% compared with the same week in 2018.
Address: 1423 Flattop Circle
Seller: 1423 Flattop LLC
Buyer: Kevin M. Sullivan
Date: June 7, 2019
Price: $1,065,000
Property Description: 2,641-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath townhome, Building 14, Lot 37 at Eagleridge townhomes. Last sold for $805,000 in 2013.
Address: 1800 Medicine Springs Drive
Seller: Carmma LLC
Buyer: Jay C. and Kristin M. Warner Living Trust
Date: June 7, 2019
Price: $889,000
Property Description: 1,564-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 5301 at Emerald Lodge at Trappeurs Crossing Resort condominiums.
Address: 1290 Clubhouse Circle
Seller: Cindy M. and Scott E. MacGray
Buyer: Eric G. Banta
Date: June 7, 2019
Price: $305,000
Property Description: 0.31 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 16 at Graystone on the Green. Last sold for $250,000 in 2016.
Address: 24690 Arapahoe Road, Oak Creek
Seller: Roy Gerald Bredlau (trustee of the Bredlau Family Trust)
Buyer: Postrider Trail LLC
Date: June 7, 2019
Price: $34,000
Property Description: 0.43 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 47 at South Shore subdivision. Last sold for $19,000 in 2000.
Address: 1881 Sunlight Drive
Seller: Steamboat Sunlight Holdings LLC
Buyer: Ryan P. and Wendy A. Mayo
Date: June 7, 2019
Price: $806,800
Property Description: 2,024-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.138 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 30 at Sunlight subdivision. Last sold for $1,035,000 in 2018.
Address: No address, 10 miles outside of Steamboat Springs city limits
Seller: Patricia Ann Scott Family Limited Partnership
Buyer: Eric James Conner and Slate Creek LLC
Date: June 7, 2019
Price: $600,000
Property Description: 82 acres of dry farm land and 101.58 acres of grazing/agricultural land, 36-7-85. Last sold for $122,200 in 2003.
Address: No address, near Stagecoach Reservoir
Seller: Carol J. and Lynn W. Wilkinson
Buyer: Donald C. Ike and Amaka Obinwa
Date: June 10, 2019
Price: $5,600
Property Description: 1.18 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 59 at South Station I.
Address: 131 Park Ave.
Seller: Mangus Investments LLC
Buyer: Barbara and Thomas G. Geesey
Date: June 10, 2019
Price: $740,000
Property Description: 1,125-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.22 acres of land, Block 3, Lots 8 to 10 at Crawford addition to Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $689,500 in 2018.
Address: 24650 Arapahoe Road, Oak Creek
Seller: Paul W. and Peggy G. Puckett
Buyer: Postrider Trail LLc
Date: June 10, 2019
Price: $36,000
Property Description: 0.52 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 49 at South Shore subdivision. Last sold in $35,000 in 2003.
Address: 26515 Routt County Road 33A
Seller: S. Janelle and Todd P. Bishop
Buyer: Kristina Marie and Matthew Sprague Rice
Date: June 10, 2019
Price: $1,597,750
Property Description: 2,600-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath and 4,028-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath residences on two acres of land with 19.43 acres if dry farm land, Parcel 2 at Eyestone subdivision. Last sold for $830,000 in 2013.
Address: 127 Oak Ridge Circle, Oak Creek
Seller: Curtis Gregory and Susan R. Chopping
Buyer: Richard G. Torde
Date: June 10, 2019
Price: $187,000
Property Description: 1,030-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 201 at Sierra View condominiums, Phase II, with garage space No. 201. Last sold for $175,500 in 2016.
Address: 501 E. Jefferson Ave., Hayden
Seller: NCM Acquisitions LLC
Buyer: Ferne E. and Wayne G. Clapp
Date: June 10, 2019
Price: $309,000
Property Description: 1,752-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.16 acres of land, Block 8, Lots 1 and 2 at Seller’s addition to Hayden. Last sold for $153,000 in 2018.
Address: 100 N. Grant Ave., Oak Creek
Seller: Jeffrey D. Buffetti and Jennifer L. Schmitt
Buyer: Roxanne L. Moore
Date: June 10, 2019
Price: $275,000
Property Description: 1,478-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.17 acres of land, Block 7, Lot 1 at Schempps Garden addition to Oak Creek.
Address: 1855 Ski Time Square Drive
Seller: Bernard R. and Karen A. Edwards, Jr. (trustees of the Bernard R. and Karen A. Edwards Living Trust)
Buyer: Alry LLC
Date: June 11, 2019
Price: $650,000
Property Description: 1,249-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building A, Unit 703 at Torian Plum condominiums.
Address: 574 Tamarack Drive
Seller: Gary J. Peterson
Buyer: Jennings and Stacey Catlett
Date: June 11, 2019
Price: $675,000
Property Description: 1,843-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath townhome, Lot B at C K Townhomes at Hillcrest addition.
Address: 501 W Airport Blvd., Hayden
Seller: Debra L. and Keith W. Simon
Buyer: Dana P. and Mary L. Thorne
Date: June 11, 2019
Price: $67,000
Property Description: 582-square-foot garage, Filing No. 1, Unit RV9 at Hayden Airport Garages. Last sold for $35,000 in 2016.
Address: 27875 Whitewood Drive E
Seller: Cherri D. Briggs (trustee of the Cherri D. Briggs Trust)
Buyer: Whitewood Properties LLC
Date: June 11, 2019
Price: $790,000
Property Description: 2,534-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 8.04 acres of land, Lot 2 at Whitewood subdivision — Aspen Valley.
Address: 2364 Penny Lane
Seller: David L. Merlina
Buyer: Brittany Jonnelle Varrone
Date: June 11, 2019
Price: $567,000
Property Description: 1,680-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.13 acres of land, Lot 48 at West End Village.
Address: 57615 Golden Tide Place, Clark
Seller: Patricia S. Baldwin
Buyer: Brian and Jessica LePage
Date: June 11, 2019
Price: $60,000
Property Description: 1.08 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 114, Unit 1 at Steamboat Lake.
Address: 59455 Routt County Road 129, Clark
Seller: Catherine E. Swan
Buyer: Eric-Paul C. and Nancy E. Meyer
Date: June 11, 2019
Price: $600,000
Property Description: 957-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath farm/ranch residence with 56.51 acres of grazing/agricultural land, 33-10-85.
Address: 2350 Ski Trail Lane
Seller: Gary Petersen
Buyer: Mona and Stein Halsnes
Date: June 11, 2019
Price: $295,000
Property Description: 860-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 122 at Ski Inn condominiums. Last sold for $175,000 in 2015.
Address: No address
Seller: Rocky Peak Development LLC
Buyer: Julie and Paul Teigland
Date: June 12, 2019
Price: $1,450,000
Property Description: Unit B at Revelstoke townhomes.
Address: 354 Honeysuckle Drive, Hayden
Seller: Timothy Scopac
Buyer: Kathryn E. Burnet and Joseph B. Siegel
Date: June 12, 2019
Price: $331,000
Property Description: 1,640-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.2 acres of land, Block 2, Filing No. 2, Lot 60 at Sagewood
Address: 436 Clifton Ave., Yampa
Seller: Jason Dudley
Buyer: Andrew Lawrence and Brittney Nichole Plank
Date: June 12, 2019
Price: $199,000
Property Description: 1,023-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.21 acres of land, Lot 6 to 8 at Siever’s addition to Yampa. Last sold for $77,900 in 2008.
Address: 431 and 443 Main St., Yampa
Seller: Helen E. and Richard L. Rudeen
Buyer: John S. and Leann M. Nielsen
Date: June 12, 2019
Price: $145,000
Property Description: 2,320-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.36 acres of land, Block 4, Lots 5 through 7 at Norvell addition to Yampa.
Address: 2883 Burgess Creek Road
Seller: Gina F. and Mark A. Walker
Buyer: Erika E. and Geoffrey D. Harden
Date: June 12, 2019
Price: $244,750
Property Description: 448-square-foot, no-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 204 at Scandinavian Lodge Studio Chalet condominiums.
Address: 43550 Old Elk Trail
Seller: Joseph C. Benkelman
Buyer: Robert P. Daniels
Date: June 12, 2019
Price: $405,000
Property Description: 35.02 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 5B at Campbell Ranch subdivision, replat Parcel 5. Last sold for $500,000 in 2007.
Address: 49935 Moon Hill Drive
Seller: Christopher A. and Jamie M. Carbone
Buyer: Angelina and Luke Fitzgerald
Date: June 13, 2019
Price: $585,000
Property Description: 1,092-square-bath, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 3.88 acres of land, Lot 13 at Moon Hill Meadows subdivision. Last sold for $470,000 in 2007.
Address: 27381 Brandon Circle
Seller: Brian E. Bradbury and Ann L. Collings
Buyer: Christopher A. and Jamie M. Carbone
Date: June 13, 2019
Price: $645,000
Property Description: 1,799-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.17 acres of land, Lot 46 at Heritage Park subdivision.
Address: 31330 Shoshone Way, Oak Creek
Seller: Robert R. and Theresa D. Rogers
Buyer: James R. Getten, Jr.
Date: June 13, 2019
Price: $25,000
Property Description: 0.69 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 168 at South Shore subdivision.
Total sales: $14,549,900
To reach Mackenzie Hicks, call 970-871-4208, email mhicks@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @mackenzieshawna.
