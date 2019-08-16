Routt County real estate sales total $13.3M for Aug. 9 to 15, 2019
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County real estate transactions totaled $13,253,975 across 24 sales for the week of Aug. 9 to 15. The sales total is up 7.7% compared with last week and down 31% compared with the same week in 2018.
Address: 1865 Clubhouse Drive
Seller: Allan and Mayo Maguire
Buyer: Ian and Judith Duncan
Date: Aug. 9, 2019
Price: $505,000
Property Description: 1,640-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath, Filing No. 3, Lot 10 at Ridge III townhomes. Last sold for $425,000 in 2005.
Address: 273 Clifton Ave., Yampa
Seller: James and Elise Hinton
Buyer: Matthew and Gabriela Newman
Date: Aug. 9, 2019
Price: $192,500
Property Description: 1,342-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath single-family home on Block 3, Lots 10 and 11. Last sold for $135,000 in 2005.
Address: 2160 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Diane Howard
Buyer: Russell Chasney
Date: Aug. 9, 2019
Price: $425,000
Property Description: 805-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 12, Building C at West Condominiums. Last sold for $396,600 in 2007.
Address: 500 Anglers Drive
Seller: Kristal Lacour
Buyer: Melissa Niese
Date: Aug. 12, 2019
Price: $515,000
Property Description: 1,164-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 201 at Sundance Creek West condominiums. Last sold for $450,000 in 2017.
Address: 2160 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Gary and Christine Reitz
Buyer: Dakota View Holdings LLC
Date: Aug. 12, 2019
Price: $299,900
Property Description: 600-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit B26 at West Condominiums. Last sold for $130,000 in 2003.
Address: 31524 Gooseberry Lane
Seller: Michael Woolverton
Buyer: Kevin and Carrie Kopasz
Date: Aug. 12, 2019
Price: $200,000
Property Description: 0.51 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 5 of Timbers Village.
Address: 1175 Bangtail Way
Seller: Kurt and Barbara Johnson
Buyer: Binlaw LLC
Date: Aug. 12, 2019
Price: $849,500
Property Description: 1,497-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bathroom condo, Unit 2118 at Trailhead Lodge at Wildhorse Meadows. Last sold for $584,900 in 2012.
Address: 1280 Athens Plaza
Seller: John and Sarah Fitch
Buyer: Bradley and Kristin Kemp
Date: Aug. 12, 2019
Price: $305,000
Property Description: 1,126-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath condo, Unit 2 at Walton Village Townhomes. Last sold for $294,000 in 2018.
Address: 31465 Shoshone Way
Seller: Arvin and Margaret Johnsen
Buyer: Robert and Donna Hobkirk
Date: Aug. 13, 2019
Price: $27,500
Property Description: 0.51 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 130 of South Shore Subdivision.
Address: 725 Sandhill Circle
Seller: Joshua and April Sibson
Buyer: Tamara Stroh Revocable Trust
Date: Aug. 13, 2019
Price: $1,295,000
Property Description: 3,600-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath single family home, Lot 22 of Emerald Knoll-Peddie subdivision. Last sold for $1,125,000 in 2017.
Address: 524 Wyatt Way
Seller: Hannon Properties LLC
Buyer: Charles and Cora Roos
Date: Aug. 13, 2019
Price: $542,000
Property Description: 1,872-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath single family home, Lot 14, on 0.17 acres of land at Tamarack Point subdivision. Last sold for $326,500 in 2013.
Address: 27375 Columbine Drive
Seller: Wade and Matthew Kelly
Buyer: Lee Cox and Kathleen Emge
Date: Aug. 13, 2019
Price: $1,362,500
Property Description: 106.73 acres of vacant land, Lots 1, 2, 3 at Big Valley Ranch subdivision.
Address: 45 Sixth St.
Seller: Jacob Macdonald
Buyer: Joshua and April Sibson
Date: Aug. 13, 2019
Price: $948,000
Property Description: 1,852-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 3 at Alpenglow Condominiums. Last sold for $795,000 in 2017.
Address: 2395 Storm Meadows Drive
Seller: Robert and Sandra Finley
Buyer: Steven and Heather Hodgett
Date: Aug. 14, 2019
Price: $650,000
Property Description: 1,700-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 3A at Storm Meadows Condominiums. Last sold for $605,000 in 2002.
Address: 259 Sixth St.
Seller: Darren and Carroll Zamzow
Buyer: Craig Noling and Maura Hammer
Date: Aug. 14, 2019
Price: $269,500
Property Description: 620-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 3 at Sixth Street Condominiums. Last sold for $272,500 in 2008.
Address: 107 S. Grand Ave.
Seller: Scott and Ann Kirton
Buyer: Donna McGuinness
Date: Aug. 14, 2019
Price: $160,000
Property Description: 1,249-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath single family home on 0.29 acres, Lot 1, Block 8 at Schempps Garden Addition.
Address: 715 E. Washington Ave., Hayden
Seller: Justin and Elizabeth Hayes
Buyer: Richard and Suzan Bear
Date: Aug. 15, 2019
Price: $250,000
Property Description: 1,127-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath single-family home on .32 acres, Lot 1-5, Block 5. Last sold for $71,200 in 2014.
Address: 5 Copper Rose Court
Seller: Dry Creek Construction & Development LLC
Buyer: Adair and Susan Brown
Date: Aug. 15, 2019
Price: $1,638,000
Property Description: 4,057-square-foot, four-bedroom, five-bathroom single family home on .33 acres, Filing 2, Lot 1 in Copper Rose subdivision. Last sold for $269,000 in 2017.
Address: 2800 Eagleridge Drive
Seller: Michael and Kristin Rutkowski
Buyer: Michael and Lindsay Garner
Date: Aug. 15, 2019
Price: $433,500
Property Description: 1,275-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bathroom condo, Unit C10, in Meadows at Eagleridge Phase III. Last sold for $300,000 in 2011.
Address: 500 Anglers Drive
Seller: Stephen Warfel
Buyer: Jacquelyn Cramer
Date: Aug. 15, 2019
Price: $447,350
Property Description: 1,164-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 204, at Sundance Creek West Condos. Last sold for $387,500 in 2015.
Address: 2700 Eagle Ridge Road
Seller: Patrick Townsend and Jan Bowers
Buyer: Ann Stelmat
Date: Aug. 15, 2019
Price: $515,000
Property Description: 1,359-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath condo, Unit N1, at Terraces Condominiums. Last sold for $347,000 in 2012.
Total Sales: $11,830,250
Timeshares
Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Greg Danziger and Anne Pagano
Buyer: Summit Chalet of Steamboat Springs LLC
Date: Aug. 12, 2019
Price: $40,000
Property Description: 1/4 shared interest in and to a 392-square-foot studio, 1-bath condo, Unit 601 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel.
Address: 42425 River Drum Trail
Seller: Richard Means
Buyer: Northpoint Industrial LLC
Date: Aug. 13, 2019
Price: $1,294,975
Property Description: 2/3 shared interest in and to a 5.81-acre ranch, Filing No. 1, homestead B5 at Marabou Ranch.
Address: 2355 Ski Time Square
Seller: Carl and Trischa Canter
Buyer: Benjamin Nutter
Date: Aug. 15, 2019
Price: $88,750
Property Description: 1/7 shared interest in and to a 2,039-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 124 at Christie Condominiums.
Total sales: $1,423,725
