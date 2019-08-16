Routt County real estate sales total $13.3M for Aug. 9 to 15, 2019

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County real estate transactions totaled $13,253,975 across 24 sales for the week of Aug. 9 to 15. The sales total is up 7.7% compared with last week and down 31% compared with the same week in 2018.

Address: 1865 Clubhouse Drive

Seller: Allan and Mayo Maguire

Buyer: Ian and Judith Duncan

Date: Aug. 9, 2019

Price: $505,000

Property Description: 1,640-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath, Filing No. 3, Lot 10 at Ridge III townhomes. Last sold for $425,000 in 2005.

Address: 273 Clifton Ave., Yampa

Seller: James and Elise Hinton

Buyer: Matthew and Gabriela Newman

Date: Aug. 9, 2019

Price: $192,500

Property Description: 1,342-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath single-family home on Block 3, Lots 10 and 11. Last sold for $135,000 in 2005.

Address: 2160 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Diane Howard

Buyer: Russell Chasney

Date: Aug. 9, 2019

Price: $425,000

Property Description: 805-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 12, Building C at West Condominiums. Last sold for $396,600 in 2007.

Address: 500 Anglers Drive

Seller: Kristal Lacour

Buyer: Melissa Niese

Date: Aug. 12, 2019

Price: $515,000

Property Description: 1,164-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 201 at Sundance Creek West condominiums. Last sold for $450,000 in 2017.

Address: 2160 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Gary and Christine Reitz

Buyer: Dakota View Holdings LLC

Date: Aug. 12, 2019

Price: $299,900

Property Description: 600-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit B26 at West Condominiums. Last sold for $130,000 in 2003.

Address: 31524 Gooseberry Lane

Seller: Michael Woolverton

Buyer: Kevin and Carrie Kopasz

Date: Aug. 12, 2019

Price: $200,000

Property Description: 0.51 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 5 of Timbers Village.

Address: 1175 Bangtail Way

Seller: Kurt and Barbara Johnson

Buyer: Binlaw LLC

Date: Aug. 12, 2019

Price: $849,500

Property Description: 1,497-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bathroom condo, Unit 2118 at Trailhead Lodge at Wildhorse Meadows. Last sold for $584,900 in 2012.

Address: 1280 Athens Plaza

Seller: John and Sarah Fitch

Buyer: Bradley and Kristin Kemp

Date: Aug. 12, 2019

Price: $305,000

Property Description: 1,126-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath condo, Unit 2 at Walton Village Townhomes. Last sold for $294,000 in 2018.

Address: 31465 Shoshone Way

Seller: Arvin and Margaret Johnsen

Buyer: Robert and Donna Hobkirk

Date: Aug. 13, 2019

Price: $27,500

Property Description: 0.51 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 130 of South Shore Subdivision.

Address: 725 Sandhill Circle

Seller: Joshua and April Sibson

Buyer: Tamara Stroh Revocable Trust

Date: Aug. 13, 2019

Price: $1,295,000

Property Description: 3,600-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath single family home, Lot 22 of Emerald Knoll-Peddie subdivision. Last sold for $1,125,000 in 2017.

Address: 524 Wyatt Way

Seller: Hannon Properties LLC

Buyer: Charles and Cora Roos

Date: Aug. 13, 2019

Price: $542,000

Property Description: 1,872-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath single family home, Lot 14, on 0.17 acres of land at Tamarack Point subdivision. Last sold for $326,500 in 2013.

Address: 27375 Columbine Drive

Seller: Wade and Matthew Kelly

Buyer: Lee Cox and Kathleen Emge

Date: Aug. 13, 2019

Price: $1,362,500

Property Description: 106.73 acres of vacant land, Lots 1, 2, 3 at Big Valley Ranch subdivision.

Address: 45 Sixth St.

Seller: Jacob Macdonald

Buyer: Joshua and April Sibson

Date: Aug. 13, 2019

Price: $948,000

Property Description: 1,852-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 3 at Alpenglow Condominiums. Last sold for $795,000 in 2017.

Address: 2395 Storm Meadows Drive

Seller: Robert and Sandra Finley

Buyer: Steven and Heather Hodgett

Date: Aug. 14, 2019

Price: $650,000

Property Description: 1,700-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 3A at Storm Meadows Condominiums. Last sold for $605,000 in 2002.

Address: 259 Sixth St.

Seller: Darren and Carroll Zamzow

Buyer: Craig Noling and Maura Hammer

Date: Aug. 14, 2019

Price: $269,500

Property Description: 620-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 3 at Sixth Street Condominiums. Last sold for $272,500 in 2008.

Address: 107 S. Grand Ave.

Seller: Scott and Ann Kirton

Buyer: Donna McGuinness

Date: Aug. 14, 2019

Price: $160,000

Property Description: 1,249-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath single family home on 0.29 acres, Lot 1, Block 8 at Schempps Garden Addition.

Address: 715 E. Washington Ave., Hayden

Seller: Justin and Elizabeth Hayes

Buyer: Richard and Suzan Bear

Date: Aug. 15, 2019

Price: $250,000

Property Description: 1,127-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath single-family home on .32 acres, Lot 1-5, Block 5. Last sold for $71,200 in 2014.

Address: 5 Copper Rose Court

Seller: Dry Creek Construction & Development LLC

Buyer: Adair and Susan Brown

Date: Aug. 15, 2019

Price: $1,638,000

Property Description: 4,057-square-foot, four-bedroom, five-bathroom single family home on .33 acres, Filing 2, Lot 1 in Copper Rose subdivision. Last sold for $269,000 in 2017.

Address: 2800 Eagleridge Drive

Seller: Michael and Kristin Rutkowski

Buyer: Michael and Lindsay Garner

Date: Aug. 15, 2019

Price: $433,500

Property Description: 1,275-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bathroom condo, Unit C10, in Meadows at Eagleridge Phase III. Last sold for $300,000 in 2011.

Address: 500 Anglers Drive

Seller: Stephen Warfel

Buyer: Jacquelyn Cramer

Date: Aug. 15, 2019

Price: $447,350

Property Description: 1,164-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 204, at Sundance Creek West Condos. Last sold for $387,500 in 2015.

Address: 2700 Eagle Ridge Road

Seller: Patrick Townsend and Jan Bowers

Buyer: Ann Stelmat

Date: Aug. 15, 2019

Price: $515,000

Property Description: 1,359-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath condo, Unit N1, at Terraces Condominiums. Last sold for $347,000 in 2012.

Total Sales: $11,830,250

Timeshares

Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Greg Danziger and Anne Pagano

Buyer: Summit Chalet of Steamboat Springs LLC

Date: Aug. 12, 2019

Price: $40,000

Property Description: 1/4 shared interest in and to a 392-square-foot studio, 1-bath condo, Unit 601 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel.

Address: 42425 River Drum Trail

Seller: Richard Means

Buyer: Northpoint Industrial LLC

Date: Aug. 13, 2019

Price: $1,294,975

Property Description: 2/3 shared interest in and to a 5.81-acre ranch, Filing No. 1, homestead B5 at Marabou Ranch.

Address: 2355 Ski Time Square

Seller: Carl and Trischa Canter

Buyer: Benjamin Nutter

Date: Aug. 15, 2019

Price: $88,750

Property Description: 1/7 shared interest in and to a 2,039-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 124 at Christie Condominiums.

Total sales: $1,423,725