Routt County real estate sales total $12.8M for March 6 to 12, 2020
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County real estate transactions totaled $12,805,177.20 across 22 sales for the week of March 6 to 12.
Address: 1439 Morgan Court
Seller: Jon M. Bobbera
Buyer: 2308 LLC
Date: March 6, 2020
Price: $435,000
Property Description: 1,087-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building 5, Unit 506 at The Villas at Walton Creek. Last sold for $355,000 in 2016.
Address: 22528 Cheyenne Trail and 32507 Ute Trail, Oak Creek
Seller: Noah M. Laplante
Buyer: Julie Alexandra Blanksteen and Brad Robert Smith
Date: March 6, 2020
Price: $444,900
Property Description: 3,204-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.54 acres of land and 0.64 acres of vacant, residential land, Lots 165 and 179 at Morningside I at Stagecoach.
Address: 72 Hillside Drive
Seller: Joyce A. Siragusa and Joyce A. Solmos
Buyer: Jaclyn N. and John F. Hamilton
Date: March 6, 2020
Price: $175,000
Property Description: 0.31 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing 2, Lot 3 at Storm Mountain Reserve subdivision.
Address: 1945 Cornice Road
Seller: Mario A. and Sandra R. Gonzalez
Buyer: Sara E. Lynch and Daniel Ryan
Date: March 9, 2020
Price: $359,000
Property Description: 1,063-square-foot, one-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building A, Unit 307 at Rockies condominiums. Last sold for $279,000 in 2018.
Address: 93 and 95 Park Place
Seller: Krysta MacGray
Buyer: Butterscoth Cowboy LLC
Date: March 9, 2020
Price: $2,884, 615.20
Property Description: 5,297-square-foot, four-bedroom, five-bath, single-family residence on 0.28 acres of land, Lot 7 at Park Place subdivision. Last sold for $532,500 in 2017.
Address: 2350 Ski Trail Lane
Seller: Donald A. and Judith Z. Lenz
Buyer: Eric J. Bauer
Date: March 9, 2020
Price: $375,000
Property Description: 815-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath condo, Unit 336 at Ski-Inn condominiums.
Address: 2350 Ski Trail Lane
Seller: AICH Holdings LLC
Buyer: David K. and Mary E. Cropp
Date: March 9, 2020
Price: $352,000
Property Description: 860-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 125 at Ski-Inn condominiums. Last sold for $189,500 in 2017.
Address: 26730 Neptune Place, Clark
Seller: Johnny L. Sawyer and Janet A. Seiler
Buyer: Kristen Marie and Matthew Thomas Barnard
Date: March 10, 2020
Price: $385,000
Property Description: 1,466-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.44 acres of land, Filing 2, Lot 247 at Steamboat Lake subdivision.
Address: 2730 Lincoln Ave., Nos. 100 and 200
Seller: SSHC LLC
Buyer: Camille Ditrani and Robin D. Jackson
Date: March 10, 2020
Price: $635,000
Property Description: 1m045-square-foot mixed residence and 1,018-square-foot office/warehouse, Unit 4 at West End Plaza condominiums. Last sold for $796,000 in 2018.
Address: 435 Ore House Plaza
Seller: Brian J. and Emily M. Cathcart
Buyer: Andrew J. Sturgell
Date: March 10, 2020
Price: $440,000
Property Description: 1,090-square-foot, one-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building 1, Unit 301 at Pines at the Ore House Plaza and Building 4, Garage Space M.
Address: 27386 Brandon Circle
Seller: John Evans
Buyer: Kyle Link and Keagan Bethann Scronek
Date: March 10, 2020
Price: $475,000
Property Description: 1,302-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Lot 1 at Tydel townhomes. Last sold for $374,000 in 2017.
Address: 1517 Sunset Way
Seller: John D. Sullivan and Kay W. Taylor
Buyer: Giant View LLC
Date: March 11, 2020
Price: $279,000
Property Description: 0.134 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing No. 1, Lot 49 at Sunlight subdivision. Last sold for $233,000 in 2018.
Address: 1885 Sunlight Drive
Seller: Jason A. Aronson
Buyer: Briand Richard and Maeve Sarah Sinay
Date: March 11, 2020
Price: $807,500
Property Description: 2,016-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single0family residence on 0.106 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 31 at Sunlight subdivision. Last sold for $775,350 in 2019.
Address: 1152 Redwoods Court
Seller: Stanley I. Greenberg (trustee of the Stanley I. Greenberg A Law Corp. Retirement Trust)
Buyer: Luck Revocable Trust
Date: March 11, 2020
Price: $600,000
Property Description: 0.59 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing 1, Lot 3 at Fairway Place.
Address: 210 W. Oak St., Oak Creek
Seller: Michael W. Jeep
Buyer: Robert Fitzhugh, Jr.
Date: March 11, 2020
Price: $50,000
Property Description: 640-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.21 acres of land, Lots 28 to 30 at Third addition to Oak Creek.
Address: 3309 Snowflake Circle
Seller: Snowflake Duplex LLC
Buyer: Luckys Lodge LLC
Date: March 11, 2020
Price: $1,437,662
Property Description: 3,623-square-foot, five-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath duplex/triplex on 0.05 acres of duplex land, Lot A at Mountain Retreat townhomes.
Address: 2800 Village Drive
Seller: Stephanie M. and William B. Pass
Buyer: John W. and Wendy M. Bachman
Date: March 11, 2020
Price: $475,000
Property Description: 928-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 1105 at Trappeur’s Crossing condominiums.
Address: 31440 Shoshone Way, Oak Creek
Seller: Carrie Henderson
Buyer: Terrence E. Dreiling and Donna M. Villamor
Date: March 11, 2020
Price: $375,000
Property Description: 1,656-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.52 acres of land, Lot 149 at South Shore subdivision. Last sold for $288,000 in 2015.
Address: 42101 Deer Road
Seller: Robert and Susan Philips
Buyer: Morgan and Nicole McCarroll
Date: March 12, 2020
Price: $275,000
Property Description: 5.44 acres of vacant, residential, Filing 3, Lot 28 at Deer Mountain Estates. Last sold for $250,000 in 2018.
Address: 2920 Village Drive
Seller: Jeffrey J. Harris
Buyer: M&N Love Life Rentals LLC
Date: March 12, 2020
Price: $476,000
Property Description: 1,021-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 2104 at Timberline at Trappeurs Crossing Resort. Last sold for $445,000 in 2018.
Address: 40195 Lindsay Drive
Seller: Eric James Conner
Buyer: Kristy and Lonny Haines
Date: March 12, 2020
Price: $769,500
Property Description: 2,806-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.24 acres of land, Lot 61 at Heritage Park subdivision.
Total sales: $12,505,177.20
Timeshares
Address: 2250 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Villa Serena Retreat LLC
Buyer: David Baxt
Date: March 12, 2020
Price: $300,000
Property Description: 1/8 shared interest in and to 2,292-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit RC-403 at OSP condominiums at Apres Ski Way.
Total sales: $300,000
