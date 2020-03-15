Routt County real estate sales total $12.8M for March 6 to 12, 2020

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County real estate transactions totaled $12,805,177.20 across 22 sales for the week of March 6 to 12.

Address: 1439 Morgan Court

Seller: Jon M. Bobbera

Buyer: 2308 LLC

Date: March 6, 2020

Price: $435,000

Property Description: 1,087-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building 5, Unit 506 at The Villas at Walton Creek. Last sold for $355,000 in 2016.

Address: 22528 Cheyenne Trail and 32507 Ute Trail, Oak Creek

Seller: Noah M. Laplante

Buyer: Julie Alexandra Blanksteen and Brad Robert Smith

Date: March 6, 2020

Price: $444,900

Property Description: 3,204-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.54 acres of land and 0.64 acres of vacant, residential land, Lots 165 and 179 at Morningside I at Stagecoach.

Address: 72 Hillside Drive

Seller: Joyce A. Siragusa and Joyce A. Solmos

Buyer: Jaclyn N. and John F. Hamilton

Date: March 6, 2020

Price: $175,000

Property Description: 0.31 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing 2, Lot 3 at Storm Mountain Reserve subdivision.

Address: 1945 Cornice Road

Seller: Mario A. and Sandra R. Gonzalez

Buyer: Sara E. Lynch and Daniel Ryan

Date: March 9, 2020

Price: $359,000

Property Description: 1,063-square-foot, one-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building A, Unit 307 at Rockies condominiums. Last sold for $279,000 in 2018.

Address: 93 and 95 Park Place

Seller: Krysta MacGray

Buyer: Butterscoth Cowboy LLC

Date: March 9, 2020

Price: $2,884, 615.20

Property Description: 5,297-square-foot, four-bedroom, five-bath, single-family residence on 0.28 acres of land, Lot 7 at Park Place subdivision. Last sold for $532,500 in 2017.

Address: 2350 Ski Trail Lane

Seller: Donald A. and Judith Z. Lenz

Buyer: Eric J. Bauer

Date: March 9, 2020

Price: $375,000

Property Description: 815-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath condo, Unit 336 at Ski-Inn condominiums.

Address: 2350 Ski Trail Lane

Seller: AICH Holdings LLC

Buyer: David K. and Mary E. Cropp

Date: March 9, 2020

Price: $352,000

Property Description: 860-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 125 at Ski-Inn condominiums. Last sold for $189,500 in 2017.

Address: 26730 Neptune Place, Clark

Seller: Johnny L. Sawyer and Janet A. Seiler

Buyer: Kristen Marie and Matthew Thomas Barnard

Date: March 10, 2020

Price: $385,000

Property Description: 1,466-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.44 acres of land, Filing 2, Lot 247 at Steamboat Lake subdivision.

Address: 2730 Lincoln Ave., Nos. 100 and 200

Seller: SSHC LLC

Buyer: Camille Ditrani and Robin D. Jackson

Date: March 10, 2020

Price: $635,000

Property Description: 1m045-square-foot mixed residence and 1,018-square-foot office/warehouse, Unit 4 at West End Plaza condominiums. Last sold for $796,000 in 2018.

Address: 435 Ore House Plaza

Seller: Brian J. and Emily M. Cathcart

Buyer: Andrew J. Sturgell

Date: March 10, 2020

Price: $440,000

Property Description: 1,090-square-foot, one-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building 1, Unit 301 at Pines at the Ore House Plaza and Building 4, Garage Space M.

Address: 27386 Brandon Circle

Seller: John Evans

Buyer: Kyle Link and Keagan Bethann Scronek

Date: March 10, 2020

Price: $475,000

Property Description: 1,302-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Lot 1 at Tydel townhomes. Last sold for $374,000 in 2017.

Address: 1517 Sunset Way

Seller: John D. Sullivan and Kay W. Taylor

Buyer: Giant View LLC

Date: March 11, 2020

Price: $279,000

Property Description: 0.134 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing No. 1, Lot 49 at Sunlight subdivision. Last sold for $233,000 in 2018.

Address: 1885 Sunlight Drive

Seller: Jason A. Aronson

Buyer: Briand Richard and Maeve Sarah Sinay

Date: March 11, 2020

Price: $807,500

Property Description: 2,016-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single0family residence on 0.106 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 31 at Sunlight subdivision. Last sold for $775,350 in 2019.

Address: 1152 Redwoods Court

Seller: Stanley I. Greenberg (trustee of the Stanley I. Greenberg A Law Corp. Retirement Trust)

Buyer: Luck Revocable Trust

Date: March 11, 2020

Price: $600,000

Property Description: 0.59 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing 1, Lot 3 at Fairway Place.

Address: 210 W. Oak St., Oak Creek

Seller: Michael W. Jeep

Buyer: Robert Fitzhugh, Jr.

Date: March 11, 2020

Price: $50,000

Property Description: 640-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.21 acres of land, Lots 28 to 30 at Third addition to Oak Creek.

Address: 3309 Snowflake Circle

Seller: Snowflake Duplex LLC

Buyer: Luckys Lodge LLC

Date: March 11, 2020

Price: $1,437,662

Property Description: 3,623-square-foot, five-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath duplex/triplex on 0.05 acres of duplex land, Lot A at Mountain Retreat townhomes.

Address: 2800 Village Drive

Seller: Stephanie M. and William B. Pass

Buyer: John W. and Wendy M. Bachman

Date: March 11, 2020

Price: $475,000

Property Description: 928-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 1105 at Trappeur’s Crossing condominiums.

Address: 31440 Shoshone Way, Oak Creek

Seller: Carrie Henderson

Buyer: Terrence E. Dreiling and Donna M. Villamor

Date: March 11, 2020

Price: $375,000

Property Description: 1,656-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.52 acres of land, Lot 149 at South Shore subdivision. Last sold for $288,000 in 2015.

Address: 42101 Deer Road

Seller: Robert and Susan Philips

Buyer: Morgan and Nicole McCarroll

Date: March 12, 2020

Price: $275,000

Property Description: 5.44 acres of vacant, residential, Filing 3, Lot 28 at Deer Mountain Estates. Last sold for $250,000 in 2018.

Address: 2920 Village Drive

Seller: Jeffrey J. Harris

Buyer: M&N Love Life Rentals LLC

Date: March 12, 2020

Price: $476,000

Property Description: 1,021-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 2104 at Timberline at Trappeurs Crossing Resort. Last sold for $445,000 in 2018.

Address: 40195 Lindsay Drive

Seller: Eric James Conner

Buyer: Kristy and Lonny Haines

Date: March 12, 2020

Price: $769,500

Property Description: 2,806-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.24 acres of land, Lot 61 at Heritage Park subdivision.

Total sales: $12,505,177.20

Timeshares

Address: 2250 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Villa Serena Retreat LLC

Buyer: David Baxt

Date: March 12, 2020

Price: $300,000

Property Description: 1/8 shared interest in and to 2,292-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit RC-403 at OSP condominiums at Apres Ski Way.

Total sales: $300,000