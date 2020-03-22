Routt County real estate sales total $12.7M for March 13 to 19, 2020
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County real estate transactions totaled $12,669,550.65 across 21 sales for the week of March 13 to 19.
Address: 980 Twilight Lane
Seller: Anglers LLC
Buyer: Jeffrey E. and Stefani L. Urban
Date: March 13, 2020
Price: $425,000
Property Description: 0.158 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 30 at Barn Village at Steamboat.
Address: 2525 Village Drive
Seller: Jahangir and Lili Nazemian
Buyer: Michael Sklorenko and Paul Theriot
Date: March 13, 2020
Price: $1,269,000
Property Description: 2,285-square-foot, five-bedroom, five-bath condo, Unit 6C at The Highmark.
Address: No address, near Steamboat Lake and Willow Pass areas
Seller: M. Beatrice and Peter L. Perdue
Buyer: Devonia L. and Shane L. Andrew
Date: March 13, 2020
Price: $6,000
Property Description: 0.73 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing 4, Lot 32 at Steamboat Lake subdivision.
Address: 1770 and 1780 River Queen Lane and 2760 Acre Lane
Seller: Marijean F. Whitcher (trustee of the Provisions of a Trust Agreement)
Buyer: Erik Stanton Havlick and Rich Elowyn
Date: March 13, 2020
Price: $1,630,000
Property Description: 3,520-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath townhome, Unit A at Sunday House townhomes.
Address: 10780 Routt County Road 51, Hayden
Seller: Bradley Chase and Chase Lynde
Buyer: Eric B. and Trisha K. Chase
Date: Mach 13, 2020
Price: $27,000
Property Description: 237-square-foot garage/storage space, Filing No. 2, Unit B30 at Hayden Airport Garages.
Address: 2700 Village Drive
Seller: Kieny Tang and Ryan Elliot Watts
Buyer: Erin E. and Matthew J. Parks
Date: March 13, 2020
Price: $375,000
Property Description: 1,041-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building A, Unit 105 at Lodge at Steamboat condominiums. Last sold for $248,300 in 2015.
Address: 2385 Lincoln Ave.
Seller: Eagle Mountain Builders LLC
Buyer: Yampa Core Trail Owner LLC
Date: March 16, 2020
Price: $1,592,000
Property Description: 1,364-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on five acres of land, 1-6-85. Last sold for $925,000 in 2019.
Address: No address, near the town of Milner
Seller: Neko Enterprises LLC
Buyer: Colorado State University Research Foundation
Date: March 16, 2020
Price: $1,295,000
Property Description: 126.15 acres of grazing/agricultural land, 9-6-86.
Address: 1139 Soda Ridge Way
Seller: 1139 White House LLC
Buyer: Therese and Timothy Wickey
Date: March 17, 2020
Price: $1,933,050.65
Property Description: 0.16 acres of single-family residence land, Block 11, Lot 14 at Original Town of Steamboat Springs.
Address: 101 N. Grant Ave., Oak Creek
Seller: Susan E. Magaw and Gregory S. Seasword
Buyer: Charlotte H. Eaton and Tyler T. Gebel
Date: March 17, 2020
Price: $229,000
Property Description: 1,002-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.14 acres of land, Block 8, Lot 2 at Schempps Garden addition to Oak Creek.
Address: 2275 Storm Meadows Drive, No. 45
Seller: Beth Isola and Richard A. Lepping (trustees of Richard A. Lepping and Beth Isola Lepping Revocable Living Trust)
Buyer: Kristin A. and Lee M. Moroz
Date: March 17, 2020
Price: $325,000
Property Description: 591-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building A, Unit 12 at Storm Meadows East condominiums. Last sold for $275,000 in 2016.
Address: 967 Dry Creek South Road, Hayden
Seller: Falcon Logistics Corp
Buyer: John Evans
Date: March 17, 2020
Price: $405,000
Property Description: 0.14 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing No. 1, Block 2, Lot 14 at Dry Creek Village subdivision. Last sold for $610,000 in 2017.
Address: No address, near Stagecoach Reservoir
Seller: Barbara A. Snoden
Buyer: George Scheber
Date: March 17, 2020
Price: $12,000
Property Description: 1.32 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 140 at Sky Hitch II at Stagecoach.
Address: 26410 and 26420 Beaver Canyon Drive, Clark
Seller: Jeffrey B. and Jennifer L. Campbell and Jennifer L. Ondick
Buyer: Melinda and Michael Obrien
Date: March 18, 2020
Price: $147,500
Property Description: 1.07 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing 2, Lots 306 and 307 at Steamboat Lake subdivision.
Address: 1506 Cascade Drive, No. 3
Seller: Ellen E. Bramblett and Robert F. Reed (trustee at Frank Reed and Ellen Bramblett Trust)
Buyer: Curtis Parker and Laura Cummings Amann
Date: March 18, 2020
Price: $732,000
Property Description: 2,619-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath townhome, Building Stuart, Spruce townhome at Cascades at Eagleridge townhomes, Phase 2.
Address: 2667 Heavenly View
Seller: Marion A. and Robert A. Porento (trustees of Bernice A. Porento Family Trust)
Buyer: Maria R. and Owen W. Moon
Date: March 19, 2020
Price: $383,000
Property Description: one acre of vacant, residential land, Filing No. 5, Lot 140 at Sanctuary.
Address: 1 Cypress Court
Seller: Kristina N. Glawe
Buyer: Campbell L. Stubbs III
Date: March 19, 2020
Price: $272,000
Property Description: 920-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath townhome, Building 6, Lot CY 1 at Whistler Village townhomes, Phase II.
Address: 2200 Village Inn Court
Seller: Skiboat II Business Trust
Buyer: Rosewood Investors LLC
Date: March 19, 2020
Price: $519,000
Property Description: 805-square-foot, one-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 608 at Steamboat Village Inn condominiums.
Address: 404 Lupine Drive
Seller: Malisa C. Noble
Buyer: Emrick J. III, Emrick J. Jr., Megan and Peggy Soltis
Date: March 19, 2020
Price: $715,000
Property Description: 2,740-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3.6-bath, single-family residence on 0.29 acres of land, Lot 49 at Willett Ridge.
Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Greta Stapf and Warren C. Waterman
Buyer: MacCormick Properties LLC
Date: March 19, 2020
Price: $43,000
Property Description: 409-square-foot, no-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 558 at The Steamboat Grand.
Address: 31500 Runaway Place
Seller: Clayton A. and Jennifer A. McDermott
Buyer: Thomas Christian Barnett and Michelle Cole
Date: March 19, 2020
Price: $335,000
Property Description: 1,021-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 401 at The Timbers condominiums.
Total sales: $12,669,550.65
