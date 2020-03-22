Routt County real estate sales total $12.7M for March 13 to 19, 2020

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County real estate transactions totaled $12,669,550.65 across 21 sales for the week of March 13 to 19.

Address: 980 Twilight Lane

Seller: Anglers LLC

Buyer: Jeffrey E. and Stefani L. Urban

Date: March 13, 2020

Price: $425,000

Property Description: 0.158 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 30 at Barn Village at Steamboat.

Address: 2525 Village Drive

Seller: Jahangir and Lili Nazemian

Buyer: Michael Sklorenko and Paul Theriot

Date: March 13, 2020

Price: $1,269,000

Property Description: 2,285-square-foot, five-bedroom, five-bath condo, Unit 6C at The Highmark.

Address: No address, near Steamboat Lake and Willow Pass areas

Seller: M. Beatrice and Peter L. Perdue

Buyer: Devonia L. and Shane L. Andrew

Date: March 13, 2020

Price: $6,000

Property Description: 0.73 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing 4, Lot 32 at Steamboat Lake subdivision.

Address: 1770 and 1780 River Queen Lane and 2760 Acre Lane

Seller: Marijean F. Whitcher (trustee of the Provisions of a Trust Agreement)

Buyer: Erik Stanton Havlick and Rich Elowyn

Date: March 13, 2020

Price: $1,630,000

Property Description: 3,520-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath townhome, Unit A at Sunday House townhomes.

Address: 10780 Routt County Road 51, Hayden

Seller: Bradley Chase and Chase Lynde

Buyer: Eric B. and Trisha K. Chase

Date: Mach 13, 2020

Price: $27,000

Property Description: 237-square-foot garage/storage space, Filing No. 2, Unit B30 at Hayden Airport Garages.

Address: 2700 Village Drive

Seller: Kieny Tang and Ryan Elliot Watts

Buyer: Erin E. and Matthew J. Parks

Date: March 13, 2020

Price: $375,000

Property Description: 1,041-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building A, Unit 105 at Lodge at Steamboat condominiums. Last sold for $248,300 in 2015.

Address: 2385 Lincoln Ave.

Seller: Eagle Mountain Builders LLC

Buyer: Yampa Core Trail Owner LLC

Date: March 16, 2020

Price: $1,592,000

Property Description: 1,364-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on five acres of land, 1-6-85. Last sold for $925,000 in 2019.

Address: No address, near the town of Milner

Seller: Neko Enterprises LLC

Buyer: Colorado State University Research Foundation

Date: March 16, 2020

Price: $1,295,000

Property Description: 126.15 acres of grazing/agricultural land, 9-6-86.

Address: 1139 Soda Ridge Way

Seller: 1139 White House LLC

Buyer: Therese and Timothy Wickey

Date: March 17, 2020

Price: $1,933,050.65

Property Description: 0.16 acres of single-family residence land, Block 11, Lot 14 at Original Town of Steamboat Springs.

Address: 101 N. Grant Ave., Oak Creek

Seller: Susan E. Magaw and Gregory S. Seasword

Buyer: Charlotte H. Eaton and Tyler T. Gebel

Date: March 17, 2020

Price: $229,000

Property Description: 1,002-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.14 acres of land, Block 8, Lot 2 at Schempps Garden addition to Oak Creek.

Address: 2275 Storm Meadows Drive, No. 45

Seller: Beth Isola and Richard A. Lepping (trustees of Richard A. Lepping and Beth Isola Lepping Revocable Living Trust)

Buyer: Kristin A. and Lee M. Moroz

Date: March 17, 2020

Price: $325,000

Property Description: 591-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building A, Unit 12 at Storm Meadows East condominiums. Last sold for $275,000 in 2016.

Address: 967 Dry Creek South Road, Hayden

Seller: Falcon Logistics Corp

Buyer: John Evans

Date: March 17, 2020

Price: $405,000

Property Description: 0.14 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing No. 1, Block 2, Lot 14 at Dry Creek Village subdivision. Last sold for $610,000 in 2017.

Address: No address, near Stagecoach Reservoir

Seller: Barbara A. Snoden

Buyer: George Scheber

Date: March 17, 2020

Price: $12,000

Property Description: 1.32 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 140 at Sky Hitch II at Stagecoach.

Address: 26410 and 26420 Beaver Canyon Drive, Clark

Seller: Jeffrey B. and Jennifer L. Campbell and Jennifer L. Ondick

Buyer: Melinda and Michael Obrien

Date: March 18, 2020

Price: $147,500

Property Description: 1.07 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing 2, Lots 306 and 307 at Steamboat Lake subdivision.

Address: 1506 Cascade Drive, No. 3

Seller: Ellen E. Bramblett and Robert F. Reed (trustee at Frank Reed and Ellen Bramblett Trust)

Buyer: Curtis Parker and Laura Cummings Amann

Date: March 18, 2020

Price: $732,000

Property Description: 2,619-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath townhome, Building Stuart, Spruce townhome at Cascades at Eagleridge townhomes, Phase 2.

Address: 2667 Heavenly View

Seller: Marion A. and Robert A. Porento (trustees of Bernice A. Porento Family Trust)

Buyer: Maria R. and Owen W. Moon

Date: March 19, 2020

Price: $383,000

Property Description: one acre of vacant, residential land, Filing No. 5, Lot 140 at Sanctuary.

Address: 1 Cypress Court

Seller: Kristina N. Glawe

Buyer: Campbell L. Stubbs III

Date: March 19, 2020

Price: $272,000

Property Description: 920-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath townhome, Building 6, Lot CY 1 at Whistler Village townhomes, Phase II.

Address: 2200 Village Inn Court

Seller: Skiboat II Business Trust

Buyer: Rosewood Investors LLC

Date: March 19, 2020

Price: $519,000

Property Description: 805-square-foot, one-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 608 at Steamboat Village Inn condominiums.

Address: 404 Lupine Drive

Seller: Malisa C. Noble

Buyer: Emrick J. III, Emrick J. Jr., Megan and Peggy Soltis

Date: March 19, 2020

Price: $715,000

Property Description: 2,740-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3.6-bath, single-family residence on 0.29 acres of land, Lot 49 at Willett Ridge.

Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Greta Stapf and Warren C. Waterman

Buyer: MacCormick Properties LLC

Date: March 19, 2020

Price: $43,000

Property Description: 409-square-foot, no-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 558 at The Steamboat Grand.

Address: 31500 Runaway Place

Seller: Clayton A. and Jennifer A. McDermott

Buyer: Thomas Christian Barnett and Michelle Cole

Date: March 19, 2020

Price: $335,000

Property Description: 1,021-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 401 at The Timbers condominiums.

Total sales: $12,669,550.65