Routt County real estate sales total $12.6M for May 1 to 7, 2020

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County real estate transactions totaled $12,635,450 across 22 sales for the week of May 1 to 7.

Address: 3305 Columbine Drive

Seller: Kerry J. Guzek and Troy Lawrence

Buyer: Daniel J. Platte

Date: May 1, 2020

Price: $442,000

Property Description: 1,060-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 1507 at Sunray Meadows condominiums, Phase XIV. Last sold for $350,000 in 2016.

Address: 2545 Cattle Kate Circle

Seller: Christ Family Trust

Buyer: Nicole Bagley

Date: May 1, 2020

Price: $220,000

Property Description: 433-square-foot, no-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 3104 at First Tracks at Wildhorse Meadows.

Address: 2541 Apres Ski Way

Seller: John B. Bushey and Sarah M. Swanson

Buyer: Dumke Holdings LLC

Date: May 1, 2020

Price: $433,000

Property Description: 1,340-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building 3, Unit 17 at Hillsider condominiums. Last sold for $333,000 in 2017.

Address: 360 Fox Springs Circle, No. 101

Seller: Fox Springs Development LLC

Buyer: Mary Ruth Armbruster

Date: May 1, 2020

Price: $357,240

Property Description: Building 6, Unit 6101 at Fox Springs condominiums.

Address: 360 Fox Springs Circle, No. 302

Seller: Fox Springs Development LLC

Buyer: Kristopher W. Devogelaere and Michelle D. Lewis

Date: May 1, 2020

Price: $395,000

Property Description: Building 6, Unit 6302 at Fox Springs condominiums.

Address: 360 Fox Springs Circle, No. 301

Seller: Fox Springs Development LLC

Buyer: Emily K. Harris and Craig Robinson

Date: May 1, 2020

Price: $425,000

Property Description: Building 6, Unit 6301 at Fox Springs condominiums.

Address: 320 Hilltop Parkway

Seller: David John and Jana Ann Dorsey

Buyer: Kerry Guzek and Troy Lawrence

Date: May 1, 2020

Price: $711,000

Property Description: 1,912-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath townhome, Unit A at Fuller townhomes at Hillcrest addition.

Address: 833 Spring Hill Road

Seller: Susan Sweeney

Buyer: Kerry B. and Terese S. Hafner

Date: May 1, 2020

Price: $1,085,000

Property Description: 1,840-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.46 acres of land, Filing 2, Lot 5 at Springs subdivision with 1/5 shared interest in and to greenbelts A and B. Last sold for $1,200,000 in 2018.

Address: 1750 Medicine Springs Drive

Seller: D. Michael and Sandra J. Wege

Buyer: Kerma J. and William G. Reiss

Date: May 1, 2020

Price: $890,000

Property Description: 1,582-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 6308 at Bear Lodge at Trappeurs Crossing Resort condominiums. Last sold for $766,500 in 2010.

Address: No address, outside Steamboat Springs city limits

Seller: James E. and Mary Lahm and Patricia Lahm Rentschler

Buyer: Heather D. and Warren L. Martyn

Date: May 4, 2020

Price: $440,000

Property Description: 11.3 acres of grazing/agricultural land and 28.7 acres of dry farm land, 31-5-84.

Address: 1116 Longview Circle

Seller: Robert Tomsky

Buyer: Andrew J. and Kristi N. Bernitt

Date: May 4, 2020

Price: $607,500

Property Description: 1,976-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath Lot A at Longview Highlands townhomes. Last sold for $511,000 in 2015.

Address: 1469 and 1471 Robert E. Lee Lane

Seller: Kristen A. and Thomas K. Atwood

Buyer: Aaron and Kristen Van Wyk

Date: May 4, 2020

Price: $1,028,000

Property Description: 650-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence and 2,760-square-foot, six-bedroom, four-bath, single-family residence on 0.35 acres of land, Filing 1, Lot 98 at Fairway Meadows subdivision. Last sold for $965,000 in 2018.

Address: 112 W. Main St., Oak Creek (Rachel’s Smokin BBQ)

Seller: Charles and Clare Taylor

Buyer: JSF Holdings LLC

Date: May 4, 2020

Price: $320,000

Property Description: 2,050-square-foot restaurant on 0.29 acres of land, Block 3, Lots 3, 4, 5 and 6 in the town of Oak Creek.

Address: 28295 Valley View Lane

Seller: Barbara A. and Roger A. Ross (trustees of Barbara A. Ross and Roger A. Ross revocable trusts)

Buyer: Clarice Hubbell and Dustin Atkinson and Paul and Susan Hubbell

Date: May 4, 2020

Price: $699,000

Property Description: 3,732-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 6.64 acres of land, Filing 2, Lot 48 at Blacktail Mountain Estates subdivision.

Address: No address, near Steamboat Lake-Willow Pass areas

Seller: Francis L. and Kay Ann Welch

Buyer: Devonia L. and Shane L. Andrew

Date: May 4, 2020

Price: $6,500

Property Description: 1.2 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing 4, Lot 34 at Steamboat Lake subdivision.

Address: No address, near Steamboat Lake-Willow Pass areas

Seller: Martha S. and Ronald W. Young

Buyer: Devonia L. and Shane L. Andrew

Date: May 4, 2020

Price: $5,000

Property Description: 0.78 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing 4, Lot 33 at Steamboat Lake subdivision.

Address: 1726 Indian Trails

Seller: Mountain Escape Properties LLC

Buyer: Carrie Jo and Richard C. Passavant

Date: May 4, 2020

Price: $1,384,800

Property Description: 3,641-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.309 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 1 at Sunlight subdivision. Last sold for $197,000 in 2018.

Address: 40889 Routt County Road 76A, Nos. A and B

Seller: Edward and Kathy Hockin

Buyer: Aileen Hockin

Date: May 4, 2020

Price: $200,000

Property Description: 1,575-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath farm/ranch residence with 58 acres of grazing/agricultural land and two acres of dry farm land, 5-6-88 and 8-6-88.

Address: 341 Little Bend Road, Hayden

Seller: Yampa Valley Development LTD

Buyer: Charlotte and Zachary Wuestewald

Date: May 5, 2020

Price: $35,910

Property Description: 0.19 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing 1, Lot 49 at Lake Village, Phase 1, Villages of Hayden.

Address: 1223 All Seasons Court

Seller: Mountain Meadow Preserve LLC

Buyer: JC & Nita Johnson Family Investments LTD

Date: May 5, 2020

Price: $1,400,000

Property Description: 3,286-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath townhome, Filing No. 1, Lot 36B at Porches II.

Address: 2097 Indian Summer Drive

Seller: Howell I. Family LP

Buyer: Justin James Ziemba Profit Sharing Plan

Date: May 5, 2020

Price: $1,510,000

Property Description: 3,977-square-foot, four-bedroom, five-bath townhome, Townhome 1-B at Mores Corner, replat of Lot 1.

Total sales: $12,594,950

Timeshares

Address: 2160 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Bernard A. Kubistek

Buyer: Kelly Kennedy and B. F. Tyler

Date: May 5, 2020

Price: $40,500

Property Description: 1/5 shared interest in and to 600-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building B, Unit 22 at West condominiums.

Total sales: $40,500