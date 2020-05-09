Routt County real estate sales total $12.6M for May 1 to 7, 2020
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County real estate transactions totaled $12,635,450 across 22 sales for the week of May 1 to 7.
Address: 3305 Columbine Drive
Seller: Kerry J. Guzek and Troy Lawrence
Buyer: Daniel J. Platte
Date: May 1, 2020
Price: $442,000
Property Description: 1,060-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 1507 at Sunray Meadows condominiums, Phase XIV. Last sold for $350,000 in 2016.
Address: 2545 Cattle Kate Circle
Seller: Christ Family Trust
Buyer: Nicole Bagley
Date: May 1, 2020
Price: $220,000
Property Description: 433-square-foot, no-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 3104 at First Tracks at Wildhorse Meadows.
Address: 2541 Apres Ski Way
Seller: John B. Bushey and Sarah M. Swanson
Buyer: Dumke Holdings LLC
Date: May 1, 2020
Price: $433,000
Property Description: 1,340-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building 3, Unit 17 at Hillsider condominiums. Last sold for $333,000 in 2017.
Address: 360 Fox Springs Circle, No. 101
Seller: Fox Springs Development LLC
Buyer: Mary Ruth Armbruster
Date: May 1, 2020
Price: $357,240
Property Description: Building 6, Unit 6101 at Fox Springs condominiums.
Address: 360 Fox Springs Circle, No. 302
Seller: Fox Springs Development LLC
Buyer: Kristopher W. Devogelaere and Michelle D. Lewis
Date: May 1, 2020
Price: $395,000
Property Description: Building 6, Unit 6302 at Fox Springs condominiums.
Address: 360 Fox Springs Circle, No. 301
Seller: Fox Springs Development LLC
Buyer: Emily K. Harris and Craig Robinson
Date: May 1, 2020
Price: $425,000
Property Description: Building 6, Unit 6301 at Fox Springs condominiums.
Address: 320 Hilltop Parkway
Seller: David John and Jana Ann Dorsey
Buyer: Kerry Guzek and Troy Lawrence
Date: May 1, 2020
Price: $711,000
Property Description: 1,912-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath townhome, Unit A at Fuller townhomes at Hillcrest addition.
Address: 833 Spring Hill Road
Seller: Susan Sweeney
Buyer: Kerry B. and Terese S. Hafner
Date: May 1, 2020
Price: $1,085,000
Property Description: 1,840-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.46 acres of land, Filing 2, Lot 5 at Springs subdivision with 1/5 shared interest in and to greenbelts A and B. Last sold for $1,200,000 in 2018.
Address: 1750 Medicine Springs Drive
Seller: D. Michael and Sandra J. Wege
Buyer: Kerma J. and William G. Reiss
Date: May 1, 2020
Price: $890,000
Property Description: 1,582-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 6308 at Bear Lodge at Trappeurs Crossing Resort condominiums. Last sold for $766,500 in 2010.
Address: No address, outside Steamboat Springs city limits
Seller: James E. and Mary Lahm and Patricia Lahm Rentschler
Buyer: Heather D. and Warren L. Martyn
Date: May 4, 2020
Price: $440,000
Property Description: 11.3 acres of grazing/agricultural land and 28.7 acres of dry farm land, 31-5-84.
Address: 1116 Longview Circle
Seller: Robert Tomsky
Buyer: Andrew J. and Kristi N. Bernitt
Date: May 4, 2020
Price: $607,500
Property Description: 1,976-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath Lot A at Longview Highlands townhomes. Last sold for $511,000 in 2015.
Address: 1469 and 1471 Robert E. Lee Lane
Seller: Kristen A. and Thomas K. Atwood
Buyer: Aaron and Kristen Van Wyk
Date: May 4, 2020
Price: $1,028,000
Property Description: 650-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence and 2,760-square-foot, six-bedroom, four-bath, single-family residence on 0.35 acres of land, Filing 1, Lot 98 at Fairway Meadows subdivision. Last sold for $965,000 in 2018.
Address: 112 W. Main St., Oak Creek (Rachel’s Smokin BBQ)
Seller: Charles and Clare Taylor
Buyer: JSF Holdings LLC
Date: May 4, 2020
Price: $320,000
Property Description: 2,050-square-foot restaurant on 0.29 acres of land, Block 3, Lots 3, 4, 5 and 6 in the town of Oak Creek.
Address: 28295 Valley View Lane
Seller: Barbara A. and Roger A. Ross (trustees of Barbara A. Ross and Roger A. Ross revocable trusts)
Buyer: Clarice Hubbell and Dustin Atkinson and Paul and Susan Hubbell
Date: May 4, 2020
Price: $699,000
Property Description: 3,732-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 6.64 acres of land, Filing 2, Lot 48 at Blacktail Mountain Estates subdivision.
Address: No address, near Steamboat Lake-Willow Pass areas
Seller: Francis L. and Kay Ann Welch
Buyer: Devonia L. and Shane L. Andrew
Date: May 4, 2020
Price: $6,500
Property Description: 1.2 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing 4, Lot 34 at Steamboat Lake subdivision.
Address: No address, near Steamboat Lake-Willow Pass areas
Seller: Martha S. and Ronald W. Young
Buyer: Devonia L. and Shane L. Andrew
Date: May 4, 2020
Price: $5,000
Property Description: 0.78 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing 4, Lot 33 at Steamboat Lake subdivision.
Address: 1726 Indian Trails
Seller: Mountain Escape Properties LLC
Buyer: Carrie Jo and Richard C. Passavant
Date: May 4, 2020
Price: $1,384,800
Property Description: 3,641-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.309 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 1 at Sunlight subdivision. Last sold for $197,000 in 2018.
Address: 40889 Routt County Road 76A, Nos. A and B
Seller: Edward and Kathy Hockin
Buyer: Aileen Hockin
Date: May 4, 2020
Price: $200,000
Property Description: 1,575-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath farm/ranch residence with 58 acres of grazing/agricultural land and two acres of dry farm land, 5-6-88 and 8-6-88.
Address: 341 Little Bend Road, Hayden
Seller: Yampa Valley Development LTD
Buyer: Charlotte and Zachary Wuestewald
Date: May 5, 2020
Price: $35,910
Property Description: 0.19 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing 1, Lot 49 at Lake Village, Phase 1, Villages of Hayden.
Address: 1223 All Seasons Court
Seller: Mountain Meadow Preserve LLC
Buyer: JC & Nita Johnson Family Investments LTD
Date: May 5, 2020
Price: $1,400,000
Property Description: 3,286-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath townhome, Filing No. 1, Lot 36B at Porches II.
Address: 2097 Indian Summer Drive
Seller: Howell I. Family LP
Buyer: Justin James Ziemba Profit Sharing Plan
Date: May 5, 2020
Price: $1,510,000
Property Description: 3,977-square-foot, four-bedroom, five-bath townhome, Townhome 1-B at Mores Corner, replat of Lot 1.
Total sales: $12,594,950
Timeshares
Address: 2160 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Bernard A. Kubistek
Buyer: Kelly Kennedy and B. F. Tyler
Date: May 5, 2020
Price: $40,500
Property Description: 1/5 shared interest in and to 600-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building B, Unit 22 at West condominiums.
Total sales: $40,500
