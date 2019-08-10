Routt County real estate sales total $12.3M for Aug. 2 to 8, 2019
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County real estate transactions totaled $12,302,709 across 36 sales for the week of Aug. 2 to 8. The sales total is down 59% compared with last week and up 14% compared with the same week in 2018.
Address: 127 Harvest Drive, Hayden
Seller: Rondi S. Bowlin and Mark W. Gill
Buyer: Brandy L. and Matthew D. Erholtz
Date: Aug. 2, 2019
Price: $490,900
Property Description: 3,133-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.26 acres of land, Lot 7 at Yampa View Estates. Last sold for $355,000 in 2005.
Address: 2517 Evergreen Lane
Seller: Biliana and Stanislav Ivanov
Buyer: Charles Frederic and Christopher Smith
Date: Aug. 2, 2019
Price: $965,000
Property Description: 2,502-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath townhome, Lot 8 at Evergreens at Eagleridge. Last sold for $767,000 in 2015.
Address: 42129 Deer Road
Seller: Avery N. and Lisa H. Martin
Buyer: John F. and Mindy J. Williams
Date: Aug. 2, 2019
Price: $260,000
Property Description: 7.61 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing 3, Lot 29 at Deer Mountain Estates.
Address: 3384 Covey Circle
Seller: Kathleen and Terry Pence Malone (trustees of the Malone Family Trust)
Buyer: A. Scott and Jean M. Colby
Date: Aug. 2, 2019
Price: $570,000
Property Description: 1,563-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Building 18, Unit 1801 at Quail Run condominiums, Phase V.
Address: 1995 Storm Meadows Drive
Seller: Audre F. Sedacca
Buyer: Kristin and Spence Sedacca
Date: Aug. 2, 2019
Price: $376,485
Property Description: 1,092-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 605 at Bronze Tree condominiums.
Address: 3020 Village Drive
Seller: Connie J. Jenkins
Buyer: Nicole Marie Moyle
Date: Aug. 2, 2019
Price: $289,000
Property Description: 1,128-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building North 100, Unit 133 at Meadowlark condominiums. Last sold for $124,000 in 2003.
Address: No address
Seller: Dennis D. and Theresa K. Brust
Buyer: Spence 2012 Trust
Date: Aug. 2, 2019
Price: $425,000
Property Description: 10-7-85
Address: 3026 Aspen Leaf Way
Seller: Brooke and Jody Carlson
Buyer: Joshua Hammett Burton
Date: Aug. 2, 2019
Price: $565,000
Property Description: 1,526-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath townhome, Filing No. 2, Unit 301 at Aspens at Walton Creek. Last sold for $415,000 in 2014.
Address: 2215 Storm Meadows Drive
Seller: Roadrunner’s Retreat LLC
Buyer: Ryan W. Campion
Date: Aug. 2, 2019
Price: $308,000
Property Description: 591-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building C, Unit 26 at Storm Meadows condominiums. Last sold for $171,400 in 2015.
Address: 27100 St. Louis Place, Clark
Seller: Shaunda K. Gaffney-Barile
Buyer: Julia A. Mansfield and Jerry D. Murphy
Date: Aug. 2, 2019
Price: $115,000
Property Description: 5.47 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing No. 2, Lot 2 at Duncan, replat.
Address: 22504 Cheyenne Trail and 32475 Ute Trail, Oak Creek
Seller: Alexander P. Hands
Buyer: Ryan J. Gelling
Date: Aug. 2, 2019
Price: $17,000
Property Description: 0.63 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 171 at Morningside subdivision. Last sold for $7,500 in 2017.
Address: 302 Vista Verde Drive, Hayden
Seller: Dylan R. Richardson
Buyer: Andrea and Dale Camp
Date: Aug. 2, 2019
Price: $177,500
Property Description: 1,080-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath townhome, Filing 3, Lot 302 at Vista Verde townhomes. Last sold for $74,900 in 2012.
Address: 1875 Ski Time Square Drive
Seller: King Condo LLC
Buyer: Zachary Swid Susel
Date: Aug. 2, 2019
Price: $640,000
Property Description: 1,280-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 416 at Torian Plum condominiums, Phase II.
Address: 52545 Quaker Mountain Circle S, Hayden
Seller: Linda A. Cole
Buyer: Cliff Fitzwater
Date: Aug. 5, 2019
Price: $116,500
Property Description: 35 acres of land, Filing 3, Tract/Lot 48 at Quaker Mountain Ranch subdivision.
Address: 384 Lake View Road, Hayden
Seller: Yampa Valley Development LTD
Buyer: Zach Kerzner
Date: Aug. 5, 2019
Price: $43,500
Property Description: 0.2 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing 1, Lot 59 at Lake Village, Phase I, Village of Hayden.
Address: 3330 Columbine Drive
Seller: Cynthia Lee and Mark J. Gianni (trustees of the Gianni Family Trust)
Buyer: James S. and Samuel Shortle
Date: Aug. 5, 2019
Price: $375,000
Property Description: 935-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 1008 at Sunray Meadows condominiums, Phase X.
Address: 3195 Après Ski Way
Seller: Gretchen and Peter M. Baumgartner
Buyer: Jennifer L. Robinson and John T. Sharman
Date: Aug. 6, 2019
Price: $495,000
Property Description: 1,176-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 1 at Alexander condominiums. Last sold for $600,000 in 2006.
Address: 21112 Yuma Way, Oak Creek
Seller: Terrain Project LLC
Buyer: Hillary and Justin Fahnestock
Date: Aug. 6, 2019
Price: $5,999
Property Description: 0.53 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 160 at Horseback subdivision. Last sold for $6,300 in 2018.
Address: 443 Main St., Yampa
Seller: John S. and Leann M. Nielsen
Buyer: Shawn D. Darling
Date: Aug. 6, 2019
Price: $50,000
Property Description: 0.14 acres of vacant, residential land, Block 4, Lots 8 to 9 at Norvell addition to Yampa
Address: 125 Harvest Drive, Hayden
Seller: Rickey Leroy and Ronald Keith Spencer (trustees of the Oliver Keith Spencer Revocable Living Trust)
Buyer: Jennifer R. and Lukus S. Valora
Date: Aug. 6, 2019
Price: $425,000
Property Description: 1,465-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 1.99 acres of land, 9-6-88.
Address: 1340 Athens Plaza
Seller: Aleksandr Krolik
Buyer: Matthew Doro and Kindra Stanfill
Date: Aug. 6, 2019
Price: $188,000
Property Description: 565-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building Gamma, Unit 10 at Walton Village condominiums. Last sold for $157,500 in 2009.
Address: No address, near Stagecoach Reservoir
Seller: Abram Balloga
Buyer: Deanna and Edward Tilton
Date: Aug. 6, 2019
Price: $8,500
Property Description: 1.45 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 137 at Sky Hitch II at Stagecoach.
Address: 375 Parkview Drive
Seller: Tamara A. Stroth (trustee of Tamara A. Stroth Revocable Trust)
Buyer: Danielle and Ian Lin
Date: Aug. 6, 2019
Price: $640,000
Property Description: 2,065-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath townhome, Filing 3, Unit 25 at Longview Park.
Address: 2920 Village Drive
Seller: Daniel and Karen Fox
Buyer: Kyong Cuthrell
Date: Aug. 8, 2019
Price: $350,000
Property Description: 762-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 2212 at Timberline at Trappeurs Crossing Resort. Last sold for $279,500 in 2016.
Address: 1889 Sunlight Drive
Seller: Steamboat Sunlight Holdings LLC
Buyer: David Merlina and Angela Pleshe
Date: Aug. 8, 2019
Price: $779,825
Property Description: 2,016-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.101 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 32 at Sunlight subdivision.
Address: 22280 Routt County Road 52E
Seller: Empire Mortgage LLC V
Buyer: Taylor Family 2012 Irrevocable Trust
Date: Aug. 8, 2019
Price: $155,000
Property Description: 35 acres of land, Parcel 2 at Elkhorn Springs Ranch, replat.
Address: 641 Creel Lane
Seller: Stacey R. Foster
Buyer: Chris and Kristin Serbousek
Date: Aug. 8, 2019
Price: $1,650,000
Property Description: 2,690-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.26 acres of land, Lot 15 at Anglers Retreat. Last sold for $1,530,000 in 2017.
Address: 106 Oak Ridge Circle
Seller: Tracy F. Riser
Buyer: Michael H. Christiano and Emily Vandyke
Date: Aug. 8, 2019
Price: $415,000
Property Description: 2,556-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.15 acres of land, Lot 30 at Sierra View subdivision. Last sold for $82,500 in 2006.
Address: 3095 Aspen Leaf Way
Seller: ET Associated LP
Buyer: Rosenbaum Trust
Date: Aug. 8, 2019
Price: $565,000
Property Description: 1,518-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath townhome, Filing No. 4, Unit 804 at Aspens at Walton Creek. Last sold for $500,000 in 2016.
Address: 23195 Schussmark Trail, Oak Creek
Seller: Debra J. Mohri
Buyer: Siena J. Freed and Michael J. Lichtenfeld
Date: Aug. 8, 2019
Price: $290,000
Property Description: 1,428-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Block 4, Lot F at Project I & II townhomes, second replat. Last sold for $270,000 in 2018.
Total sales: $11,751,209
Timeshares
Address: 2155 Ski Time Square Drive
Seller: Richard J. Thompson
Buyer: Barbara and Patrick McGarey
Date: Aug. 2, 2019
Price: $90,000
Property Description: 1/2 shared interest in and to 2,181-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 321 at Christie condominiums, Phase II.
Address: 2255 Ski Time Square Drive
Seller: Mark W. and Michele R. Mitchell
Buyer: Why Not LLC
Date: Aug. 2, 2019
Price: $86,000
Property Description: 1/7 shared interest in and to 1,946-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 213 at Christie condominiums.
Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Seaside Properties LLC
Buyer: Prism Holdings LLC
Date: Aug. 7, 2019
Price: $68,000
Property Description: 1/4 shared interest in and to 1,593-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 304 at The Steamboat Grand.
Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Cynthia and Michael Lebowitz
Buyer: Seaside Properties LLC
Date: Aug. 7, 2019
Price: $83,000
Property Description: 1/4 shared interest in and to 1,348-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 419 at The Steamboat Grand.
Address: 1315 Turning Leaf Court
Seller: James Kyle and Susan C. Raybourn
Buyer: Juliet H. and Scott P. Peek
Date: Aug. 7, 2019
Price: $137,000
Property Description: 12.5% shared interest in and to 4,157-square-foot, five-bedroom, 5 1/2-bath townhome, Townhome 27A at Mores Corner, replat of Lot 27. Last sold for $150,000 in January 2019.
Address: 2255 Ski Time Square Drive
Seller: Richard J. and E. Lynn Pennebaker-Hill IV (trustees of the Richard J. Hill IV and E. Lynn Pennebaker-Hill trusts) and Designs By Bernie Inc
Buyer: Josef and Lori Chencin
Date: Aug. 8, 2019
Price: $87,500
Property Description: 1/7 shared interest in and to 2,039-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 222 at Christie condominiums.
Total sales: $551,500
To reach Mackenzie Hicks, call 970-871-4208, email mhicks@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @mackenzieshawna.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.