Routt County real estate sales total $12.3M for Aug. 2 to 8, 2019

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County real estate transactions totaled $12,302,709 across 36 sales for the week of Aug. 2 to 8. The sales total is down 59% compared with last week and up 14% compared with the same week in 2018.

Address: 127 Harvest Drive, Hayden

Seller: Rondi S. Bowlin and Mark W. Gill

Buyer: Brandy L. and Matthew D. Erholtz

Date: Aug. 2, 2019

Price: $490,900

Property Description: 3,133-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.26 acres of land, Lot 7 at Yampa View Estates. Last sold for $355,000 in 2005.

Address: 2517 Evergreen Lane

Seller: Biliana and Stanislav Ivanov

Buyer: Charles Frederic and Christopher Smith

Date: Aug. 2, 2019

Price: $965,000

Property Description: 2,502-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath townhome, Lot 8 at Evergreens at Eagleridge. Last sold for $767,000 in 2015.

Address: 42129 Deer Road

Seller: Avery N. and Lisa H. Martin

Buyer: John F. and Mindy J. Williams

Date: Aug. 2, 2019

Price: $260,000

Property Description: 7.61 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing 3, Lot 29 at Deer Mountain Estates.

Address: 3384 Covey Circle

Seller: Kathleen and Terry Pence Malone (trustees of the Malone Family Trust)

Buyer: A. Scott and Jean M. Colby

Date: Aug. 2, 2019

Price: $570,000

Property Description: 1,563-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Building 18, Unit 1801 at Quail Run condominiums, Phase V.

Address: 1995 Storm Meadows Drive

Seller: Audre F. Sedacca

Buyer: Kristin and Spence Sedacca

Date: Aug. 2, 2019

Price: $376,485

Property Description: 1,092-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 605 at Bronze Tree condominiums.

Address: 3020 Village Drive

Seller: Connie J. Jenkins

Buyer: Nicole Marie Moyle

Date: Aug. 2, 2019

Price: $289,000

Property Description: 1,128-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building North 100, Unit 133 at Meadowlark condominiums. Last sold for $124,000 in 2003.

Address: No address

Seller: Dennis D. and Theresa K. Brust

Buyer: Spence 2012 Trust

Date: Aug. 2, 2019

Price: $425,000

Property Description: 10-7-85

Address: 3026 Aspen Leaf Way

Seller: Brooke and Jody Carlson

Buyer: Joshua Hammett Burton

Date: Aug. 2, 2019

Price: $565,000

Property Description: 1,526-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath townhome, Filing No. 2, Unit 301 at Aspens at Walton Creek. Last sold for $415,000 in 2014.

Address: 2215 Storm Meadows Drive

Seller: Roadrunner’s Retreat LLC

Buyer: Ryan W. Campion

Date: Aug. 2, 2019

Price: $308,000

Property Description: 591-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building C, Unit 26 at Storm Meadows condominiums. Last sold for $171,400 in 2015.

Address: 27100 St. Louis Place, Clark

Seller: Shaunda K. Gaffney-Barile

Buyer: Julia A. Mansfield and Jerry D. Murphy

Date: Aug. 2, 2019

Price: $115,000

Property Description: 5.47 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing No. 2, Lot 2 at Duncan, replat.

Address: 22504 Cheyenne Trail and 32475 Ute Trail, Oak Creek

Seller: Alexander P. Hands

Buyer: Ryan J. Gelling

Date: Aug. 2, 2019

Price: $17,000

Property Description: 0.63 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 171 at Morningside subdivision. Last sold for $7,500 in 2017.

Address: 302 Vista Verde Drive, Hayden

Seller: Dylan R. Richardson

Buyer: Andrea and Dale Camp

Date: Aug. 2, 2019

Price: $177,500

Property Description: 1,080-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath townhome, Filing 3, Lot 302 at Vista Verde townhomes. Last sold for $74,900 in 2012.

Address: 1875 Ski Time Square Drive

Seller: King Condo LLC

Buyer: Zachary Swid Susel

Date: Aug. 2, 2019

Price: $640,000

Property Description: 1,280-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 416 at Torian Plum condominiums, Phase II.

Address: 52545 Quaker Mountain Circle S, Hayden

Seller: Linda A. Cole

Buyer: Cliff Fitzwater

Date: Aug. 5, 2019

Price: $116,500

Property Description: 35 acres of land, Filing 3, Tract/Lot 48 at Quaker Mountain Ranch subdivision.

Address: 384 Lake View Road, Hayden

Seller: Yampa Valley Development LTD

Buyer: Zach Kerzner

Date: Aug. 5, 2019

Price: $43,500

Property Description: 0.2 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing 1, Lot 59 at Lake Village, Phase I, Village of Hayden.

Address: 3330 Columbine Drive

Seller: Cynthia Lee and Mark J. Gianni (trustees of the Gianni Family Trust)

Buyer: James S. and Samuel Shortle

Date: Aug. 5, 2019

Price: $375,000

Property Description: 935-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 1008 at Sunray Meadows condominiums, Phase X.

Address: 3195 Après Ski Way

Seller: Gretchen and Peter M. Baumgartner

Buyer: Jennifer L. Robinson and John T. Sharman

Date: Aug. 6, 2019

Price: $495,000

Property Description: 1,176-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 1 at Alexander condominiums. Last sold for $600,000 in 2006.

Address: 21112 Yuma Way, Oak Creek

Seller: Terrain Project LLC

Buyer: Hillary and Justin Fahnestock

Date: Aug. 6, 2019

Price: $5,999

Property Description: 0.53 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 160 at Horseback subdivision. Last sold for $6,300 in 2018.

Address: 443 Main St., Yampa

Seller: John S. and Leann M. Nielsen

Buyer: Shawn D. Darling

Date: Aug. 6, 2019

Price: $50,000

Property Description: 0.14 acres of vacant, residential land, Block 4, Lots 8 to 9 at Norvell addition to Yampa

Address: 125 Harvest Drive, Hayden

Seller: Rickey Leroy and Ronald Keith Spencer (trustees of the Oliver Keith Spencer Revocable Living Trust)

Buyer: Jennifer R. and Lukus S. Valora

Date: Aug. 6, 2019

Price: $425,000

Property Description: 1,465-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 1.99 acres of land, 9-6-88.

Address: 1340 Athens Plaza

Seller: Aleksandr Krolik

Buyer: Matthew Doro and Kindra Stanfill

Date: Aug. 6, 2019

Price: $188,000

Property Description: 565-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building Gamma, Unit 10 at Walton Village condominiums. Last sold for $157,500 in 2009.

Address: No address, near Stagecoach Reservoir

Seller: Abram Balloga

Buyer: Deanna and Edward Tilton

Date: Aug. 6, 2019

Price: $8,500

Property Description: 1.45 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 137 at Sky Hitch II at Stagecoach.

Address: 375 Parkview Drive

Seller: Tamara A. Stroth (trustee of Tamara A. Stroth Revocable Trust)

Buyer: Danielle and Ian Lin

Date: Aug. 6, 2019

Price: $640,000

Property Description: 2,065-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath townhome, Filing 3, Unit 25 at Longview Park.

Address: 2920 Village Drive

Seller: Daniel and Karen Fox

Buyer: Kyong Cuthrell

Date: Aug. 8, 2019

Price: $350,000

Property Description: 762-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 2212 at Timberline at Trappeurs Crossing Resort. Last sold for $279,500 in 2016.

Address: 1889 Sunlight Drive

Seller: Steamboat Sunlight Holdings LLC

Buyer: David Merlina and Angela Pleshe

Date: Aug. 8, 2019

Price: $779,825

Property Description: 2,016-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.101 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 32 at Sunlight subdivision.

Address: 22280 Routt County Road 52E

Seller: Empire Mortgage LLC V

Buyer: Taylor Family 2012 Irrevocable Trust

Date: Aug. 8, 2019

Price: $155,000

Property Description: 35 acres of land, Parcel 2 at Elkhorn Springs Ranch, replat.

Address: 641 Creel Lane

Seller: Stacey R. Foster

Buyer: Chris and Kristin Serbousek

Date: Aug. 8, 2019

Price: $1,650,000

Property Description: 2,690-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.26 acres of land, Lot 15 at Anglers Retreat. Last sold for $1,530,000 in 2017.

Address: 106 Oak Ridge Circle

Seller: Tracy F. Riser

Buyer: Michael H. Christiano and Emily Vandyke

Date: Aug. 8, 2019

Price: $415,000

Property Description: 2,556-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.15 acres of land, Lot 30 at Sierra View subdivision. Last sold for $82,500 in 2006.

Address: 3095 Aspen Leaf Way

Seller: ET Associated LP

Buyer: Rosenbaum Trust

Date: Aug. 8, 2019

Price: $565,000

Property Description: 1,518-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath townhome, Filing No. 4, Unit 804 at Aspens at Walton Creek. Last sold for $500,000 in 2016.

Address: 23195 Schussmark Trail, Oak Creek

Seller: Debra J. Mohri

Buyer: Siena J. Freed and Michael J. Lichtenfeld

Date: Aug. 8, 2019

Price: $290,000

Property Description: 1,428-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Block 4, Lot F at Project I & II townhomes, second replat. Last sold for $270,000 in 2018.

Total sales: $11,751,209

Timeshares

Address: 2155 Ski Time Square Drive

Seller: Richard J. Thompson

Buyer: Barbara and Patrick McGarey

Date: Aug. 2, 2019

Price: $90,000

Property Description: 1/2 shared interest in and to 2,181-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 321 at Christie condominiums, Phase II.

Address: 2255 Ski Time Square Drive

Seller: Mark W. and Michele R. Mitchell

Buyer: Why Not LLC

Date: Aug. 2, 2019

Price: $86,000

Property Description: 1/7 shared interest in and to 1,946-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 213 at Christie condominiums.

Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Seaside Properties LLC

Buyer: Prism Holdings LLC

Date: Aug. 7, 2019

Price: $68,000

Property Description: 1/4 shared interest in and to 1,593-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 304 at The Steamboat Grand.

Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Cynthia and Michael Lebowitz

Buyer: Seaside Properties LLC

Date: Aug. 7, 2019

Price: $83,000

Property Description: 1/4 shared interest in and to 1,348-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 419 at The Steamboat Grand.

Address: 1315 Turning Leaf Court

Seller: James Kyle and Susan C. Raybourn

Buyer: Juliet H. and Scott P. Peek

Date: Aug. 7, 2019

Price: $137,000

Property Description: 12.5% shared interest in and to 4,157-square-foot, five-bedroom, 5 1/2-bath townhome, Townhome 27A at Mores Corner, replat of Lot 27. Last sold for $150,000 in January 2019.

Address: 2255 Ski Time Square Drive

Seller: Richard J. and E. Lynn Pennebaker-Hill IV (trustees of the Richard J. Hill IV and E. Lynn Pennebaker-Hill trusts) and Designs By Bernie Inc

Buyer: Josef and Lori Chencin

Date: Aug. 8, 2019

Price: $87,500

Property Description: 1/7 shared interest in and to 2,039-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 222 at Christie condominiums.

Total sales: $551,500

To reach Mackenzie Hicks, call 970-871-4208, email mhicks@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @mackenzieshawna.