Routt County real estate sales total $12.1M for Sept. 13 to 19, 2019

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County real estate transactions totaled $12,151,091 across 17 sales for the week of Sept. 13 to 19. The sales total is down 43% compared with last week and down 44% compared with the same week in 2018.

Address: 1468 Bangtail Way

Seller: JBE Deterding LLC

Buyer: Gail L. and John R. Deboer

Date: Sept. 13, 2019

Price: $1,500,000

Property Description: 2,795-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath condo, Unit C at Homestead at Wildhorse Meadows condominiums.

Address: 312 Ninth St.

Seller: Erin G. and James F. Kissane (trustees of the Erin G. Kissane and James F. Kissane revocable trusts)

Buyer: Kelly C. Latterman and Henry L. Murray

Date: Sept. 13, 2019

Price: $1,250,000

Property Description: 3,872-square-foot, five-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.16 acres of land, Block 6, Lots 18 and 19 at 1st addition to Steamboat Springs subdivision.

Address: 304 Ninth St.

Seller: Martin Kloeble and Charles H., Gayle L. and Jean M. Swanson (trustees of the Swanson Living Trust)

Buyer: Erin G. and James F. Kissane revocable trusts

Date: Sept. 13, 2019

Price: $1,400,000

Property Description: 3,438-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath, single-family residence on 0.25 acres of land, Block 6, Lots 15 to 17 at 1st addition to Steamboat Springs subdivision. Last sold for $245,300 in 2012.

Address: 3300 Après Ski Way

Seller: Desiree and Kevin Simmons

Buyer: Ross Terence Green and Kimberly Anne Ward

Date: Sept. 13, 2019

Price: $715,000

Property Description: 2,152-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.18 acres of land, Lot 30A at Mount Werner Meadows subdivision, resub of Lots 29 and 30. Last sold for $600,000 in 2018.

Address: 24775 Rainbow Ridge, Oak Creek

Seller: Richard L. and Rita D. Malone (trustees of the Malone Family Revocable Trust)

Buyer: Irrevocable Family Trust Agreement of Scott A. Norris

Date: Sept. 13, 2019

Price: $1,886,000

Property Description: 4,717-square-foot, three-bedroom, five-bath, single-family residence on 12.62 acres of land, Lot 20 at Meoli Yellow Dog, replat.

Address: 885 Douglas St.

Seller: Rosanne K. Iverson and Alan D. Rosenthal

Buyer: Kevin M. and Suzanne L. McInerney

Date: Sept. 13, 2019

Price: $1,612,500

Property Description: 4,111-square-foot, five-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.25 acres of land, Block 4, Lots 1 and 2 at Yahmonite addition to Steamboat Springs.

Address: 1565 Shadow Run Frontage

Seller: Calvin and Sondra J. McFarland

Buyer: Bryan Barry and Tymber Gali

Date: Sept. 13, 2019

Price: $239,000

Property Description: 841-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building B, Unit 205 at Shadow Run condominiums.

Address: 1385 Sparta Plaza

Seller: Ales Smid

Buyer: Nikola Skoda

Date: Sept. 13, 2019

Price: $177,000

Property Description: 584-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building Rho, Unit 14 at Walton Village townhomes and condominiums. Last sold for $195,000 in 2007.

Address: 27850 Routt County Road 42 and 41120 Bordeaux Road

Seller: Connie S. Nelson

Buyer: Grandmothers Inc.

Date: Sept. 17, 2019

Price: $325,000

Property Description: 35.01 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 1 at Vista Ranch subdivision.

Address: 321 Honeysuckle Drive, Hayden

Seller: Weston Rasmussen

Buyer: Amy Rene Ehilers

Date: Sept. 17, 2019

Price: $320,000

Property Description: 1,346-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.18 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 20 at Sagewood subdivision. Last sold for $207,500 in 2015.

Address: 232 Missouri Ave.

Seller: Analee and Anna Lee Canto (trustees of the Corda Lee Maasdam Trust)

Buyer: Alice N. and Robert V. Montgomery

Date: Sept. 17, 2019

Price: $785,000

Property Description: 1,680-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.15 acres of land, Block 7, Lots 22 and 23 at Crawford addition to Steamboat Springs.

Address: 3170 Columbine Drive

Seller: NCM Holdings LLC

Buyer: Courtney and Samuel Griebenow

Date: Sept. 17, 2019

Price: $235,000

Property Description: 800-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 25 at Subalpine condominiums. Last sold for $115,000 in 2013.

Address: No address, near Steamboat Lake and Willow Pass areas

Seller: William M. Olsen

Buyer: Bradley William Hoefer and Kathryn Marie Hoefer Revocable Living Trust

Date: Sept. 18, 2019

Price: $6,000

Property Description: 0.87 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing 5, Lot 181 at Steamboat Lake subdivision.

Address: 1525 Shadow Run Frontage

Seller: Carlos A. Bastos de Olivera

Buyer: Ryan James Gross

Date: Sept. 18, 2019

Price: $246,000

Property Description: 841-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building A, Unit 103 at Shadow Run condominiums. Last sold for $233,000 in 2018.

Address: 1444 Flattop Circle

Seller: Clayton L., Gregory K. and Lonnie T. Samford (trustee of the Jennifer L. Samford Qualified Personal Residence Trust)

Buyer: Edward H. Anderson

Date: Sept. 19, 2019

Price: $1,046,591

Property Description: 2,320-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath townhome, Building 2, Lot 43 at Eagleridge townhomes, Buildings 2 & 3.

Total sales: $11,743,091

Timeshares

Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Jeanne Buck, Diane and John James, Jan Levy and Angela M. Wehrli (trustee of Angela M. Wehrli Revocable Trust)

Buyer: Michaelene Benton and Zachary M. Wilder

Date: Sept. 17, 2019

Price: $43,000

Property Description: 1/4 shared interest in and to 392-square-foot, no-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 434 at The Steamboat Grand.

Address: 2250 Après Ski Way

Seller: Michael S. Houlihan (trustee of the Michael S. Houlihan Revocable Trust)

Buyer: Betsy P. and Stephen J. Buell

Date: Sept. 18, 2019

Price: $365,000

Property Description: 1/8 shared interest in and to 2,282-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit RC-515-VII at OSP condominium at Après Ski Way.

Total sales: $408,000

