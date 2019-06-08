Routt County real estate sales total $12.1M for May 31 to June 6, 2019

Address: No address Seller: Claudine Rabin Buyer: Ronald W. Crawford Date: May 31, 2019 Price: $162,000 Property Description: 35.1 acres of grazing/agricultural land, 32-5-85.
Address: 128 Telemark Court Seller: Laura K. and Roger D. Good Buyer: Hurd Reich LLC Date: May 31, 2019 Price: $1,525,000 Property Description: 4,225-square-foot, five-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.3 acres of land, Lot 18 at Aspen View Estates subdivision. Last sold for $800,000 in 2003.
Address: 280 Second St., Hayden Seller: Andrea and Dale Camp Buyer: Michael J. and Sara A. Flynn Date: May 31, 2019 Price: $280,000 Property Description: 1,247-square-foot, one-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.21 acres of land, Block 18, Lots 30 to 33 at 1st addition to the West Hayden townsite.
Address: 2955 Columbine Drive Seller: North Star Condominium Association Buyer: Backcountry Investments LLC Date: May 31, 2019 Price: $305,000 Property Description: 802-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 113 at North Star condominiums.
Address: 345 Lincoln Ave. (Forever Fit) Seller: Belinda Brownell Buyer: Dynamic Sport & Spine Inc Date: June 3, 2019 Price: $449,000 Property Description: 1,192-square-foot and 915-square-foot health club/gym, Units 205 and 208 at Chieftan condominiums. Last sold for $455,000 in 2005.
Address: 2954 Clearwater Trail Seller: M.J.S. LLC Buyer: Michael Dax Mattox Date: June 3, 2019 Price: $325,000 Property Description: 2.11 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing No. 5, Lot 137 at Sanctuary. Last sold for $480,000 in 2007.
Address: 238 James St. Seller: Joanna S. and Michael T. Condie Buyer: Christopher and Laura Stifel Date: June 3, 2019 Price: $600,000 Property Description: 931-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.07 acres of land, Block 2, Lots 23 to 25 at Norvell addition to Steamboat Springs.
Address: 2733 Burgess Creek Road Seller: Mark E. Feilinger Buyer: David J. Adams and Allison A. Cowett Date: June 3, 2019 Price: $549,900 Property Description: 1,584-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 12 at Winterwood townhomes and condominiums.
Address: 1995 Storm Meadows Drive Seller: Oro Holdings LLC Buyer: Daniel P. and Tara L. Karleen Date: June 3, 2019 Price: $489,000 Property Description: 1,114-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 201 at Bronze Tree condominiums. Last sold for $250,000 in 2002.
Address: 1897 Sunlight Drive Seller: Steamboat Sunlight Holdings LLC Buyer: James R. and Valerie Ann Fate Beers Date: June 3, 2019 Price: $616,950 Property Description: 1,536-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.094 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 34 at Sunlight subdivision.
Address: 161 Rich Ave., Yampa Seller: Troy A. Bruggink Buyer: Jeffrey Buffetti and Jennifer Schmitt Date: June 4, 2019 Price: $349,000 Property Description: 2,968-square-foot, six-bedroom, four-bath, single-family residence on 0.58 acres of land, Block, 5, Lot 3 at Van Camp addition, replat of lot 5 through 8. Last sold for $297,500 in 2015.
Address: 3020 Village Drive Seller: Christian and Laura Karch Buyer: Crawford J. Pierce III Date: June 4, 2019 Price: $247,500 Property Description: 920-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building North 100, Unit 123 at Meadowlark condominiums. Last sold for $150,000 in 2015.
Address: 33633 Seneca Trail, Oak Creek Seller: Denise D. Fairchild and Kim E. Wright Buyer: Scott Carrell Date: June 4, 2019 Price: $650,000 Property Description: 2,856-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 6.27 acres of land, Lot 1 at F-N-W Ranch.
Address: 279 Lincoln Ave., Yampa Seller: Gregory P. Liebman Buyer: Jeffrey J. and Nicole D. Kazmierski Date: June 4, 2019 Price: $140,000 Property Description: 780-square-foot, one-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.15 acres of land, Block 6, Lots 13 and 14 at Norvell addition to Yampa.
Address: 1610 Mustang Run Seller: Dolan Enterprises LLC Buyer: Patricia Bobryk Date: June 4, 2019 Price: $440,000 Property Description: 1,444-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 5D at Mustang Run condominiums, Phase I.
Address: 3305 Columbine Drive Seller: Murielle A. Watzky and Thomas J. Brewer Buyer: Brett, Ellen and Keith Somen Date: June 4, 2019 Price: $395,000 Property Description: 1,037-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 1509 at Sunray Meadows condominiums, Phase XIV. Last sold for $310,000 in 2009.
Address: 700 Gilpin St. Seller: Whiskey Hill Group LLC Buyer: Anne and Justin Baccary Date: June 4, 2019 Price: $699,000 Property Description: 1,675-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath townhome, Lot A at Gilpin townhomes. Last sold for $250,000 in 2007.
Address: 3425 Stone Lane Seller: Bonnie L. and Wayne K. Grant Buyer: Deanna and Travis Mathey Date: June 4, 2019 Price: $625,000 Property Description: 1,776-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on Lot 21 at Settlers Crossing subdivision. Last sold for $385,000 in 2004.
Address: 1907, 1911, 1915, 1919, 1923, 1927, 1931 Indian Trails Seller: SEB Sunlight Investments Two LLC Buyer: Steamboat Sunlight Holdings LLC Date: June 4, 2019 Price: $1,293,250 Property Description: 0.857 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing No. 1, Lots 42 to 48 at Sunlight subdivision
Address: 885 Dry Creek South Road, Hayden Seller: Kelly J. and Kevin J. Hohman Buyer: Erin Rose and Jacob Kyle Dewhirst Date: June 5, 2019 Price: $340,000 Property Description: 1,599-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.15 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Block 2, Lot 5 at Dry Creek Village subdivision.
Address: Airport Circle Seller: James R. and Lois A. Davidson (trustees of the James R. Davidson and Lois A. Davidson Revocable Trust) Buyer: Mark Randon Walley Living Trust Date: June 5, 2019 Price: $150,000 Property Description: 765-square-foot garage, Filing No. 3, Unit D2 at Aviator Garages. Last sold for $105,500 in 2017.
Address: 246 Harvest Drive, Hayden Seller: David J. Moloney Buyer: Treyben N. Letlow Date: June 5, 2019 Price: $177,000 Property Description: 1,296-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath townhome, Filing 4, Lot 54 at Golden Meadows subdivision. Last sold for $75,000 in 2002.
Address: 2800 Eagleridge Drive Seller: Colorado Comfort Vacation Home LLC Buyer: Candace C. and Kit L. Kramer Date: June 5, 2019 Price: $362,000 Property Description: 1,454-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath condo, Unit A-5 at Meadows at Eagleridge condominiums, Phase I. Last sold for $286,000 in 2017.
Address: 382 Lake View Road, Hayden Seller: Yampa Valley Development LTD Buyer: Zach Kerzner Date: June 5, 2019 Price: $42,500 Property Description: 0.2 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing 1, Lot 58 at Lake Village, Phase I, Villages of Hayden.
Address: 1551 Thistlebrook Lane Seller: Michael E. Martino Buyer: Zachary C. Greer Date: June 6, 2016 Price: $640,000 Property Description: 1,750-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Lot 1551 at Foxwillow townhomes. Last sold for $539,000 in 2007.
Address: No address Seller: V. Gail Jensen (trustee of the V. Gail Jensen Living Trust) Buyer: Justin and Sondra Spratta Date: June 6, 2019 Price: $149,000 Property Description: Lot 25 at Crawford Ranch, 20-5-85 and 29-5-85.
Total sales: $12,001,100
Timeshares
Address: 598 Parkview Drive Seller: Justine N. and Steven J. Wogsland Buyer: Linda K. Pratt and Karen L. Wogsland Date: June 5, 2019 Price: $183,333 Property Description: 1/3 shared interest in and to 1,782-square-foot, three-bedroom, four-bath townhome, Filing No. 1, Unit 1 at Longview Park.