Routt County real estate sales total $12.1M for May 31 to June 6, 2019 STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County real estate transactions totaled $12,184,433 across 27 sales for the week of May 31 to June 6. The sales total is down 50% compared with last week and down 40% compared with the same week in 2018. Address: No address

Seller: Claudine Rabin

Buyer: Ronald W. Crawford

Date: May 31, 2019

Price: $162,000

Property Description: 35.1 acres of grazing/agricultural land, 32-5-85. 128-Telemark-Court Address: 128 Telemark Court

Seller: Laura K. and Roger D. Good

Buyer: Hurd Reich LLC

Date: May 31, 2019

Price: $1,525,000

Property Description: 4,225-square-foot, five-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.3 acres of land, Lot 18 at Aspen View Estates subdivision. Last sold for $800,000 in 2003. 280-Second-St.-Hayden Address: 280 Second St., Hayden

Seller: Andrea and Dale Camp

Buyer: Michael J. and Sara A. Flynn

Date: May 31, 2019

Price: $280,000

Property Description: 1,247-square-foot, one-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.21 acres of land, Block 18, Lots 30 to 33 at 1st addition to the West Hayden townsite. 2955-Columbine-Drive Address: 2955 Columbine Drive

Seller: North Star Condominium Association

Buyer: Backcountry Investments LLC

Date: May 31, 2019

Price: $305,000

Property Description: 802-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 113 at North Star condominiums. 345-Lincoln-Ave.- Address: 345 Lincoln Ave. (Forever Fit)

Seller: Belinda Brownell

Buyer: Dynamic Sport & Spine Inc

Date: June 3, 2019

Price: $449,000

Property Description: 1,192-square-foot and 915-square-foot health club/gym, Units 205 and 208 at Chieftan condominiums. Last sold for $455,000 in 2005. Address: 2954 Clearwater Trail

Seller: M.J.S. LLC

Buyer: Michael Dax Mattox

Date: June 3, 2019

Price: $325,000

Property Description: 2.11 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing No. 5, Lot 137 at Sanctuary. Last sold for $480,000 in 2007. 238-James-St.-

Address: 238 James St.

Seller: Joanna S. and Michael T. Condie

Buyer: Christopher and Laura Stifel

Date: June 3, 2019

Price: $600,000

Property Description: 931-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.07 acres of land, Block 2, Lots 23 to 25 at Norvell addition to Steamboat Springs.

2733-Burgess-Creek-Road

Address: 2733 Burgess Creek Road

Seller: Mark E. Feilinger

Buyer: David J. Adams and Allison A. Cowett

Date: June 3, 2019

Price: $549,900

Property Description: 1,584-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 12 at Winterwood townhomes and condominiums.

1995-Storm-Meadows-Drive

Address: 1995 Storm Meadows Drive

Seller: Oro Holdings LLC

Buyer: Daniel P. and Tara L. Karleen

Date: June 3, 2019

Price: $489,000

Property Description: 1,114-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 201 at Bronze Tree condominiums. Last sold for $250,000 in 2002.

1897-Sunlight-Drive

Address: 1897 Sunlight Drive

Seller: Steamboat Sunlight Holdings LLC

Buyer: James R. and Valerie Ann Fate Beers

Date: June 3, 2019

Price: $616,950

Property Description: 1,536-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.094 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 34 at Sunlight subdivision.

161-Rich-Ave.-Yampa

Address: 161 Rich Ave., Yampa

Seller: Troy A. Bruggink

Buyer: Jeffrey Buffetti and Jennifer Schmitt

Date: June 4, 2019

Price: $349,000

Property Description: 2,968-square-foot, six-bedroom, four-bath, single-family residence on 0.58 acres of land, Block, 5, Lot 3 at Van Camp addition, replat of lot 5 through 8. Last sold for $297,500 in 2015.

3020-Village-Drive

Address: 3020 Village Drive

Seller: Christian and Laura Karch

Buyer: Crawford J. Pierce III

Date: June 4, 2019

Price: $247,500

Property Description: 920-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building North 100, Unit 123 at Meadowlark condominiums. Last sold for $150,000 in 2015.

Address: 33633 Seneca Trail, Oak Creek

Seller: Denise D. Fairchild and Kim E. Wright

Buyer: Scott Carrell

Date: June 4, 2019

Price: $650,000

Property Description: 2,856-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 6.27 acres of land, Lot 1 at F-N-W Ranch.

279-Lincoln-Ave.-Yampa

Address: 279 Lincoln Ave., Yampa

Seller: Gregory P. Liebman

Buyer: Jeffrey J. and Nicole D. Kazmierski

Date: June 4, 2019

Price: $140,000

Property Description: 780-square-foot, one-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.15 acres of land, Block 6, Lots 13 and 14 at Norvell addition to Yampa.

1610-Mustang-Run

Address: 1610 Mustang Run

Seller: Dolan Enterprises LLC

Buyer: Patricia Bobryk

Date: June 4, 2019

Price: $440,000

Property Description: 1,444-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 5D at Mustang Run condominiums, Phase I.

3305-Columbine-Drive

Address: 3305 Columbine Drive

Seller: Murielle A. Watzky and Thomas J. Brewer

Buyer: Brett, Ellen and Keith Somen

Date: June 4, 2019

Price: $395,000

Property Description: 1,037-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 1509 at Sunray Meadows condominiums, Phase XIV. Last sold for $310,000 in 2009.

700-Gilpin-St.-

Address: 700 Gilpin St.

Seller: Whiskey Hill Group LLC

Buyer: Anne and Justin Baccary

Date: June 4, 2019

Price: $699,000

Property Description: 1,675-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath townhome, Lot A at Gilpin townhomes. Last sold for $250,000 in 2007.

3425-Stone-Lane

Address: 3425 Stone Lane

Seller: Bonnie L. and Wayne K. Grant

Buyer: Deanna and Travis Mathey

Date: June 4, 2019

Price: $625,000

Property Description: 1,776-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on Lot 21 at Settlers Crossing subdivision. Last sold for $385,000 in 2004.

Address: 1907, 1911, 1915, 1919, 1923, 1927, 1931 Indian Trails

Seller: SEB Sunlight Investments Two LLC

Buyer: Steamboat Sunlight Holdings LLC

Date: June 4, 2019

Price: $1,293,250

Property Description: 0.857 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing No. 1, Lots 42 to 48 at Sunlight subdivision

885-Dry-Creek-South-Road-Hayden

Address: 885 Dry Creek South Road, Hayden

Seller: Kelly J. and Kevin J. Hohman

Buyer: Erin Rose and Jacob Kyle Dewhirst

Date: June 5, 2019

Price: $340,000

Property Description: 1,599-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.15 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Block 2, Lot 5 at Dry Creek Village subdivision.

Airport-Circle

Address: Airport Circle

Seller: James R. and Lois A. Davidson (trustees of the James R. Davidson and Lois A. Davidson Revocable Trust)

Buyer: Mark Randon Walley Living Trust

Date: June 5, 2019

Price: $150,000

Property Description: 765-square-foot garage, Filing No. 3, Unit D2 at Aviator Garages. Last sold for $105,500 in 2017.

Address: 246 Harvest Drive, Hayden

Seller: David J. Moloney

Buyer: Treyben N. Letlow

Date: June 5, 2019

Price: $177,000

Property Description: 1,296-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath townhome, Filing 4, Lot 54 at Golden Meadows subdivision. Last sold for $75,000 in 2002.

2800-Eagleridge-Drive

Address: 2800 Eagleridge Drive

Seller: Colorado Comfort Vacation Home LLC

Buyer: Candace C. and Kit L. Kramer

Date: June 5, 2019

Price: $362,000

Property Description: 1,454-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath condo, Unit A-5 at Meadows at Eagleridge condominiums, Phase I. Last sold for $286,000 in 2017.

Address: 382 Lake View Road, Hayden

Seller: Yampa Valley Development LTD

Buyer: Zach Kerzner

Date: June 5, 2019

Price: $42,500

Property Description: 0.2 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing 1, Lot 58 at Lake Village, Phase I, Villages of Hayden.

1551-Thistlebrook-Lane

Address: 1551 Thistlebrook Lane

Seller: Michael E. Martino

Buyer: Zachary C. Greer

Date: June 6, 2016

Price: $640,000

Property Description: 1,750-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Lot 1551 at Foxwillow townhomes. Last sold for $539,000 in 2007.

Address: No address

Seller: V. Gail Jensen (trustee of the V. Gail Jensen Living Trust)

Buyer: Justin and Sondra Spratta

Date: June 6, 2019

Price: $149,000

Property Description: Lot 25 at Crawford Ranch, 20-5-85 and 29-5-85.

Total sales: $12,001,100

Timeshares

598-Parkview-Drive

Address: 598 Parkview Drive

Seller: Justine N. and Steven J. Wogsland

Buyer: Linda K. Pratt and Karen L. Wogsland

Date: June 5, 2019

Price: $183,333

Property Description: 1/3 shared interest in and to 1,782-square-foot, three-bedroom, four-bath townhome, Filing No. 1, Unit 1 at Longview Park.

Total sales: $183,333

