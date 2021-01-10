 Routt County real estate sales total $11M for week of Jan. 1 to 7 | SteamboatToday.com
Routt County real estate sales total $11M for week of Jan. 1 to 7

Steamboat Pilot & Today staff report
  

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Real estate transactions totaled $11,036,890 across 24 sales for the week of Jan. 1 to 7.

 

Address: 1805 River Queen Lane

Seller: Black Diamond Partner Partner LLC

Buyer: Julianna B. and Torey D. Lenoch

Date: Jan. 4, 2021

Price: $625,000

Property Description: 1,680-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath condo, Unit 103 at Ridgecrest condominiums.

 

Address: 1866 Sunlight Drive

Seller: Kruse Builders LLC

Buyer: Eric and Julie Friese

Date: Jan. 4, 2021

Price: $929,813

Property Description: 0.2111 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing No. 1, Lot 10 at Sunlight subdivision. Last sold for $233,000 in 2020.

 

Address: 1920 Ski Time Square Drive

Seller: Melanie Bliss Haynes

Buyer: Cameron and Elaine Lokey

Date: Jan. 4, 2021

Price: $440,000

Property Description: 1,056-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 310 at Ski Time Square condominiums. Last sold for $210,000 in 2015.

 

Address: 25185 Rainbow Ridge, Oak Creek

Seller: Sally Carty and Barry Schaitkin

Buyer: Joseph Middelburg and Mary Paul

Date: Jan. 4, 2021

Price: $199,000

Property Description: 15.69 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 30 at Creek Ranch.

 

Address: No address, in South Routt

Seller: Charter Oak Coloroutt LLC

Buyer: Cynthia J. Crawford and Keith E. Jones

Date: Jan. 4, 2021

Price: $336,000

Property Description: 160 acres of grazing/agricultural land, 27-4-85.

 

Address: 40172 Lindsay Drive

Seller: David Eric and Brandi Lee O’Neil Eliason

Buyer: Elizabeth Card and Ian Andrew Landy

Date: Jan. 4, 2021

Price: $700,000

Property Description: 2,016-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.22 acres of land, Lot 53 at Heritage Park subdivision. Last sold for $590,000 in 2018.

 

Address: 13755 Williams Lane and 37715 Routt County Road 27, Hayden

Seller: Jack Phillip and Pamela Lynn Huston

Buyer: Marcelino Juarez Bustillos and Maria de Jesus Zamudio Islas

Date: Jan. 4, 2021

Price: $177,777

Property Description: 34.52 acres of dry farm land and 7 acres of grazing/agricultural land, 20-6-87.

 

Address: 1920 Ski Time Square Drive

Seller: Steven Aguiar

Buyer: David and Kathryn Ganderton

Date: Jan. 5, 2021

Price: $625,000

Property Description: 1,120-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 505 at Ski Time Square condominiums. Last sold for $445,000 in 2017.

 

Address: 30305 Marshall Ridge

Seller: Dana L. Shires (trustee of Dana L. Shires, Jr., Revocable Trust)

Buyer: YVCF LLC

Date: Jan. 5, 2021

Price: $530,000

Property Description: 40.15 acres of grazing/agricultural land, Filing 3, Lot 6 at Sidney Peak Ranch.

 

Address: 42125 Home Stream Path

Seller: Linda M. and Robert E. Schroth

Buyer: Fox On The Elk River LLC

Date: Jan. 5, 2021

Price: $1,150,000

Property Description: 5.52 acres of grazing/agricultural land, Filing No. 1, Homestead B3 at Marabou. Last sold for $1,500,000 in 2018.

 

Address: 328 Honeysuckle Drive, Hayden

Seller: Colin Rooney

Buyer: Connie M. and Kenneth M. Miller

Date: Jan. 5, 2021

Price: $485,900

Property Description: 0.56 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing No. 2, Lot 47 at Sagewood. Last sold for $49,000 in 2018.

 

Address: 2215 Storm Meadows Drive, No. 540

Seller: Retreat At Storm Meadows LLC

Buyer: Emily J. and Robert G. Stinchcomb

Date: Jan. 5, 2021

Price: $450,000

Property Description: 859-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building A, Unit 21 at Storm Meadows condominiums.

 

Address: 20450 King Bolt Trail, Oak Creek

Seller: Jason Julio Perez

Buyer: Juan Garduno Lopez

Date: Jan. 5, 2021

Price: $5,000

Property Description: 1.02 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 85 at Overland subdivision. Last sold for $3,400 in 2014.

 

Address: 23050 Schussmark Trail, Oak Creek

Seller: Amanda N. Cass and Amanda C. Otto

Buyer: Adam Nicholas Basse and Angelica Rae Salinas

Date: Jan. 5, 2021

Price: $312,000

Property Description: 1,416-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Block 10, Lot B at Project I and II townhomes, second replat. Last sold for $151,900 in 2016.

 

Address: 4700 Routt County Road 78, Hayden

Seller: James R. Schoening

Buyer: David and Grace Bucini Living Trust

Date: Jan. 6, 2021

Price: $620,000

Property Description: 3,870-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath residence and 738-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath residence on two acres of land with 35.032 acres of grazing/agricultural land, 13-7-89 and 14-7-89.

 

Address: 340 Mariposa Drive, Hayden

Seller: Yampa Valley Development LTD

Buyer: Marty J. Behrman

Date: Jan. 6, 2021

Price: $41,900

Property Description: 0.21 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing 1, Lot 51 at Lake Village, Phase I, Village of Hayden.

 

Address: No address

Seller: Kay Marie Wright

Buyer: William Wallace

Date: Jan. 7, 2021

Price: $18,500

Property Description: 1.12 acres of vacant residential land, Filing 7, Lots 212 to 215 at Steamboat Lake subdivision.

 

Address: 60350 Antelope Way

Seller: Bola Enterprises Inc.

Buyer: Mary C. McIntyre and A. Raven Silianoff

Date: Jan. 7, 2021

Price: $225,000

Property Description: 5.02 acres of agricultural land, Filing No. 6, Lot 1 at Aspen Heights subdivision.

 

Address: 1875 Ski Time Square Drive

Seller: Anna C. and Dennis R. Ray

Buyer: Room 72 LLC

Date: Jan. 7, 2021

Price: $929,000

Property Description: 1,560-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 711 at Torian Plum condominiums, Phase II.

 

Address: 22890 Snowbird Trail

Seller: Kelly Kay Vesper

Buyer: Dawn Marie and Timothy Richard Frank

Date: Jan. 7, 2021

Price: $88,000

Property Description: 2.37 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 9 at Eagles Watch subdivision at Stagecoach.

 

Address: 45 Valverdant Circle

Seller: Marcia MacMillan and William B. Martin

Buyer: Bethany and Steven Mason

Date: Jan. 7, 2021

Price: $1,245,000

Property Description: 2,004-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath single-family residence on 0.58 acres of land, Lot 9 at Valverdant subdivision. Last sold for $299,000 in 1999.

 

Address: 182 S. Sixth Street, Hayden

Seller: Dry Creek Subdivision LLC

Buyer: Keith Simon

Date: Jan. 7, 2021

Price: $300,000

Property Description: 1,459-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Unit 16 at Creek View townhomes, Phase 3.

Total sales: $10,432,890

 

Timeshares

Address: 1347 Overlook Drive

Seller: Leslie P. Hatch (trustee of Leslie P. Hatch Trust)

Buyer: SBT VW LLC

Date: Jan. 4, 2021

Price: $570,000

Property Description: 1/2 shared interest in and to 2,851-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath townhome, Lot B at Villa at Steamboat townhomes.

 

Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Christopher Pilgrim

Buyer: Debora K. and William H. Wilson, Jr.

Date: Jan. 5, 2021

Price: $34,000

Property Description: 1/4 shared interest in and to 1,107-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 565 at The Steamboat Grand.

Total sales: $604,000

