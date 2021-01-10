Routt County real estate sales total $11M for week of Jan. 1 to 7
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Real estate transactions totaled $11,036,890 across 24 sales for the week of Jan. 1 to 7.
Address: 1805 River Queen Lane
Seller: Black Diamond Partner Partner LLC
Buyer: Julianna B. and Torey D. Lenoch
Date: Jan. 4, 2021
Price: $625,000
Property Description: 1,680-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath condo, Unit 103 at Ridgecrest condominiums.
Address: 1866 Sunlight Drive
Seller: Kruse Builders LLC
Buyer: Eric and Julie Friese
Date: Jan. 4, 2021
Price: $929,813
Property Description: 0.2111 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing No. 1, Lot 10 at Sunlight subdivision. Last sold for $233,000 in 2020.
Address: 1920 Ski Time Square Drive
Seller: Melanie Bliss Haynes
Buyer: Cameron and Elaine Lokey
Date: Jan. 4, 2021
Price: $440,000
Property Description: 1,056-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 310 at Ski Time Square condominiums. Last sold for $210,000 in 2015.
Address: 25185 Rainbow Ridge, Oak Creek
Seller: Sally Carty and Barry Schaitkin
Buyer: Joseph Middelburg and Mary Paul
Date: Jan. 4, 2021
Price: $199,000
Property Description: 15.69 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 30 at Creek Ranch.
Address: No address, in South Routt
Seller: Charter Oak Coloroutt LLC
Buyer: Cynthia J. Crawford and Keith E. Jones
Date: Jan. 4, 2021
Price: $336,000
Property Description: 160 acres of grazing/agricultural land, 27-4-85.
Address: 40172 Lindsay Drive
Seller: David Eric and Brandi Lee O’Neil Eliason
Buyer: Elizabeth Card and Ian Andrew Landy
Date: Jan. 4, 2021
Price: $700,000
Property Description: 2,016-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.22 acres of land, Lot 53 at Heritage Park subdivision. Last sold for $590,000 in 2018.
Address: 13755 Williams Lane and 37715 Routt County Road 27, Hayden
Seller: Jack Phillip and Pamela Lynn Huston
Buyer: Marcelino Juarez Bustillos and Maria de Jesus Zamudio Islas
Date: Jan. 4, 2021
Price: $177,777
Property Description: 34.52 acres of dry farm land and 7 acres of grazing/agricultural land, 20-6-87.
Address: 1920 Ski Time Square Drive
Seller: Steven Aguiar
Buyer: David and Kathryn Ganderton
Date: Jan. 5, 2021
Price: $625,000
Property Description: 1,120-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 505 at Ski Time Square condominiums. Last sold for $445,000 in 2017.
Address: 30305 Marshall Ridge
Seller: Dana L. Shires (trustee of Dana L. Shires, Jr., Revocable Trust)
Buyer: YVCF LLC
Date: Jan. 5, 2021
Price: $530,000
Property Description: 40.15 acres of grazing/agricultural land, Filing 3, Lot 6 at Sidney Peak Ranch.
Address: 42125 Home Stream Path
Seller: Linda M. and Robert E. Schroth
Buyer: Fox On The Elk River LLC
Date: Jan. 5, 2021
Price: $1,150,000
Property Description: 5.52 acres of grazing/agricultural land, Filing No. 1, Homestead B3 at Marabou. Last sold for $1,500,000 in 2018.
Address: 328 Honeysuckle Drive, Hayden
Seller: Colin Rooney
Buyer: Connie M. and Kenneth M. Miller
Date: Jan. 5, 2021
Price: $485,900
Property Description: 0.56 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing No. 2, Lot 47 at Sagewood. Last sold for $49,000 in 2018.
Address: 2215 Storm Meadows Drive, No. 540
Seller: Retreat At Storm Meadows LLC
Buyer: Emily J. and Robert G. Stinchcomb
Date: Jan. 5, 2021
Price: $450,000
Property Description: 859-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building A, Unit 21 at Storm Meadows condominiums.
Address: 20450 King Bolt Trail, Oak Creek
Seller: Jason Julio Perez
Buyer: Juan Garduno Lopez
Date: Jan. 5, 2021
Price: $5,000
Property Description: 1.02 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 85 at Overland subdivision. Last sold for $3,400 in 2014.
Address: 23050 Schussmark Trail, Oak Creek
Seller: Amanda N. Cass and Amanda C. Otto
Buyer: Adam Nicholas Basse and Angelica Rae Salinas
Date: Jan. 5, 2021
Price: $312,000
Property Description: 1,416-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Block 10, Lot B at Project I and II townhomes, second replat. Last sold for $151,900 in 2016.
Address: 4700 Routt County Road 78, Hayden
Seller: James R. Schoening
Buyer: David and Grace Bucini Living Trust
Date: Jan. 6, 2021
Price: $620,000
Property Description: 3,870-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath residence and 738-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath residence on two acres of land with 35.032 acres of grazing/agricultural land, 13-7-89 and 14-7-89.
Address: 340 Mariposa Drive, Hayden
Seller: Yampa Valley Development LTD
Buyer: Marty J. Behrman
Date: Jan. 6, 2021
Price: $41,900
Property Description: 0.21 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing 1, Lot 51 at Lake Village, Phase I, Village of Hayden.
Address: No address
Seller: Kay Marie Wright
Buyer: William Wallace
Date: Jan. 7, 2021
Price: $18,500
Property Description: 1.12 acres of vacant residential land, Filing 7, Lots 212 to 215 at Steamboat Lake subdivision.
Address: 60350 Antelope Way
Seller: Bola Enterprises Inc.
Buyer: Mary C. McIntyre and A. Raven Silianoff
Date: Jan. 7, 2021
Price: $225,000
Property Description: 5.02 acres of agricultural land, Filing No. 6, Lot 1 at Aspen Heights subdivision.
Address: 1875 Ski Time Square Drive
Seller: Anna C. and Dennis R. Ray
Buyer: Room 72 LLC
Date: Jan. 7, 2021
Price: $929,000
Property Description: 1,560-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 711 at Torian Plum condominiums, Phase II.
Address: 22890 Snowbird Trail
Seller: Kelly Kay Vesper
Buyer: Dawn Marie and Timothy Richard Frank
Date: Jan. 7, 2021
Price: $88,000
Property Description: 2.37 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 9 at Eagles Watch subdivision at Stagecoach.
Address: 45 Valverdant Circle
Seller: Marcia MacMillan and William B. Martin
Buyer: Bethany and Steven Mason
Date: Jan. 7, 2021
Price: $1,245,000
Property Description: 2,004-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath single-family residence on 0.58 acres of land, Lot 9 at Valverdant subdivision. Last sold for $299,000 in 1999.
Address: 182 S. Sixth Street, Hayden
Seller: Dry Creek Subdivision LLC
Buyer: Keith Simon
Date: Jan. 7, 2021
Price: $300,000
Property Description: 1,459-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Unit 16 at Creek View townhomes, Phase 3.
Total sales: $10,432,890
Timeshares
Address: 1347 Overlook Drive
Seller: Leslie P. Hatch (trustee of Leslie P. Hatch Trust)
Buyer: SBT VW LLC
Date: Jan. 4, 2021
Price: $570,000
Property Description: 1/2 shared interest in and to 2,851-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath townhome, Lot B at Villa at Steamboat townhomes.
Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Christopher Pilgrim
Buyer: Debora K. and William H. Wilson, Jr.
Date: Jan. 5, 2021
Price: $34,000
Property Description: 1/4 shared interest in and to 1,107-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 565 at The Steamboat Grand.
Total sales: $604,000
