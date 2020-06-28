Routt County real estate sales total $11.7M for June 19 to 25, 2020
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County real estate transactions totaled $11,799,000 across 20 sales for the week of June 19 to 25, 2020.
Address: 1866 Sunlight Drive
Seller: Maureen Agnes Smilkstein (trustee of Maureen A. Smilkstein Revocable Trust)
Buyer: Kruse Builders LLC
Date: June 19, 2020
Price: $233,000
Property Description: 0.2111 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing No. 1, Lot 10 at Sunlight subdivision. Last sold for $240,000 in 2017.
Address: 287 River Road
Seller: Jacob and Matthew Kruse
Buyer: Brandt and Kelly Vanderbosch
Date: June 19, 2020
Price: $376,000
Property Description: 924-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.14 acres of land, Filing 2, Block 5, Lots 44 and 45 at Woolery addition to Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $480,000 in 2019.
Address: 2565 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Round Rock Investments LLC
Buyer: Aaron T. Storck and Tatyana Sturm
Date: June 19, 2020
Price: $600,000
Property Description: 1,935-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath condo, Unit 1 at Winterset condominiums. Last sold for $350,000 in 2016.
Address: 1784 Brome Drive
Seller: Jerry E. and Stacey R. Hillard
Buyer: Karen M. and Michael K. Stern
Date: June 19, 2020
Price: $1,160,000
Property Description: 2,880-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.45 acres of land, Filing 4, Block 2, Lot 18 at Whistler Meadows subdivision. Last sold for $872,000 in 2017.
Address: No address
Seller: Gregory S. and Vicky Saliba Johnson (trustees of Gregory S. Johnson and Vicky Saliba Johnson Revocable Trust)
Buyer: GEN4HOLDINGS LLC
Date: June 19, 2020
Price: $1,225,000
Property Description: 6-6-84 and 6-7-84.
Address: 27125 Moonlight Way
Seller: Vance C. Bates and Debra Kay Mack
Buyer: Kruse Builders LLC
Date: June 19, 2020
Price: $185,000
Property Description: 1,994-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.294 acres of land, Lot 93B at Bates-Mack subdivision.
Address: 1396 Morgan Court
Seller: Dustin and Elicia Lindahl
Buyer: Leah and Mark Bliesmer
Date: June 19, 2020
Price: $379,000
Property Description: 961-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building 12, Unit 1203 at The Villas at Walton Creek. Last sold for $262,000 in 2015.
Address: 1280 Clubhouse Circle
Seller: Lori L. and Steven J. Read
Buyer: Jack Steven and Julie Tinney Stewart
Date: June 19, 2020
Price: $1,790,000
Property Description: 3,560-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.3 acres of land, Lot 15 at Graystone on the Green. Last sold for $1,610,000 in 2019.
Address: 2800 Eagleridge Drive
Seller: Mark D., Noel M. and Sharon L. Bass
Buyer: Kristin Perry and Mathew I. Ladd
Date: June 19, 2020
Price: $960,000
Property Description: 2,280-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Building C, Unit 11 —Highland Penthouse II — at Meadows at Eagleridge, Phase III.
Address: 2980 Alpenglow Way
Seller: Lot 19 Ski Ranches LLC
Buyer: Colette and Jason Tunipseed
Date: June 19, 2020
Price: $540,000
Property Description: 1,364-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.5 acres of land, Filing 3, Lot 19 at Ski Ranches subdivision.
Address: 57955 Jupiter Place, Clark
Seller: Judy and Mike S. Ward
Buyer: Alison F. and Nicholas J. French, Jr.
Date: June 19, 2020
Price: $499,000
Property Description: 2,116-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.93 acres of land, Filing 2, Lot 61 at Steamboat Lake subdivision. Last sold for $455,000 in 2017.
Address: 3269 Snowflake Court
Seller: Deniz A. and Douglas R. Stark (trustees of Deniz A. Stark and Douglas R. Stark revocable trusts)
Buyer: Cody J. and Patricia J. Foster and Christopher and Julie Schellman
Date: June 19, 2020
Price: $975,000
Property Description: 3,585-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath townhome, Unit 2 at Flattops View Village townhomes, replat Lot 16.
Address: 2602 Longthong Road
Seller: Trinity LLC
Buyer: Faith V. and Richard D. Jones and Adam an Corinna Rockenbach
Date: June 22, 2020
Price: $400,000
Property Description: 985-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 206 at Yampa View condominiums.
Address: 29125 River Drive, Clark
Seller: Emily C. Osgood
Buyer: Alexis M. and Kory R. Kistner
Date: June 22, 2020
Price: $385,000
Property Description: 1,760-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 1.09 acres of land, Filing 1, Block 2, Lot 20 at Elk Ridge Homesites subdivision. Last sold for $350,500 in 2017.
Address: 38835 Main St.
Seller: Derrick and Jessica Charpentier
Buyer: Brian and Sarah Yoder
Date: June 22, 2020
Price: $439,000
Property Description: 1,860-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.21 acres of land, Block 6, Lots 20 to 22 in the town of Milner. Last sold for $280,000 in 2011.
Address: 45348 Four Seasons Way
Seller: GFI Elk River LLC
Buyer: Franky E. and Peter M. Voss
Date: June 23, 2020
Price: $379,000
Property Description: 35.16 acres of grazing/agricultural land, Lot 5 at Four Seasons Preserver at Elk Mountain.
Address: 222 W. Oak St., Oak Creek
Seller: Fred W. Shaffer, Jr.
Buyer: Joe C. Hragyil and DaFawn D. Kinne
Date: June 24, 2020
Price: $100,000
Property Description: 1,152-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.11 acres of land, Block 2, Lots 24 to 25 at 3rd addition to Oak Creek.
Address: 26755 Aspen Court, Clark
Seller: Don N. Mathis
Buyer: Olympia Indiana Von Berg
Date: June 25, 2020
Price: $700,000
Property Description: 2,676-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 5.63 acres of land, Lot 2 at Aspen Court subdivision.
Address: 2743 Bronc Buster Loop
Seller: Keiko Yoshida (trustee of Tanaka Family Trust)
Buyer: Alicia and Ryan Igo
Date: June 25, 2020
Price: $393,000
Property Description: 0.233 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing No. 1, Lot 7 at Wildhorse Meadows.
Total sales: $11,718,000
Timeshares
Address: 2255 Ski Time Square Drive
Seller: Patricia C. Winn
Buyer: Colin R. and Julia Breyer
Date: June 19, 2020
Price: $81,000
Property Description: 1/7 shared interest in and to 2,039-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 223 at Christie condominiums.
Total sales: $81,000
