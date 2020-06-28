Routt County real estate sales total $11.7M for June 19 to 25, 2020

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County real estate transactions totaled $11,799,000 across 20 sales for the week of June 19 to 25, 2020.

Address: 1866 Sunlight Drive

Seller: Maureen Agnes Smilkstein (trustee of Maureen A. Smilkstein Revocable Trust)

Buyer: Kruse Builders LLC

Date: June 19, 2020

Price: $233,000

Property Description: 0.2111 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing No. 1, Lot 10 at Sunlight subdivision. Last sold for $240,000 in 2017.

Address: 287 River Road

Seller: Jacob and Matthew Kruse

Buyer: Brandt and Kelly Vanderbosch

Date: June 19, 2020

Price: $376,000

Property Description: 924-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.14 acres of land, Filing 2, Block 5, Lots 44 and 45 at Woolery addition to Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $480,000 in 2019.

Address: 2565 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Round Rock Investments LLC

Buyer: Aaron T. Storck and Tatyana Sturm

Date: June 19, 2020

Price: $600,000

Property Description: 1,935-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath condo, Unit 1 at Winterset condominiums. Last sold for $350,000 in 2016.

Address: 1784 Brome Drive

Seller: Jerry E. and Stacey R. Hillard

Buyer: Karen M. and Michael K. Stern

Date: June 19, 2020

Price: $1,160,000

Property Description: 2,880-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.45 acres of land, Filing 4, Block 2, Lot 18 at Whistler Meadows subdivision. Last sold for $872,000 in 2017.

Address: No address

Seller: Gregory S. and Vicky Saliba Johnson (trustees of Gregory S. Johnson and Vicky Saliba Johnson Revocable Trust)

Buyer: GEN4HOLDINGS LLC

Date: June 19, 2020

Price: $1,225,000

Property Description: 6-6-84 and 6-7-84.

Address: 27125 Moonlight Way

Seller: Vance C. Bates and Debra Kay Mack

Buyer: Kruse Builders LLC

Date: June 19, 2020

Price: $185,000

Property Description: 1,994-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.294 acres of land, Lot 93B at Bates-Mack subdivision.

Address: 1396 Morgan Court

Seller: Dustin and Elicia Lindahl

Buyer: Leah and Mark Bliesmer

Date: June 19, 2020

Price: $379,000

Property Description: 961-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building 12, Unit 1203 at The Villas at Walton Creek. Last sold for $262,000 in 2015.

Address: 1280 Clubhouse Circle

Seller: Lori L. and Steven J. Read

Buyer: Jack Steven and Julie Tinney Stewart

Date: June 19, 2020

Price: $1,790,000

Property Description: 3,560-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.3 acres of land, Lot 15 at Graystone on the Green. Last sold for $1,610,000 in 2019.

Address: 2800 Eagleridge Drive

Seller: Mark D., Noel M. and Sharon L. Bass

Buyer: Kristin Perry and Mathew I. Ladd

Date: June 19, 2020

Price: $960,000

Property Description: 2,280-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Building C, Unit 11 —Highland Penthouse II — at Meadows at Eagleridge, Phase III.

Address: 2980 Alpenglow Way

Seller: Lot 19 Ski Ranches LLC

Buyer: Colette and Jason Tunipseed

Date: June 19, 2020

Price: $540,000

Property Description: 1,364-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.5 acres of land, Filing 3, Lot 19 at Ski Ranches subdivision.

Address: 57955 Jupiter Place, Clark

Seller: Judy and Mike S. Ward

Buyer: Alison F. and Nicholas J. French, Jr.

Date: June 19, 2020

Price: $499,000

Property Description: 2,116-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.93 acres of land, Filing 2, Lot 61 at Steamboat Lake subdivision. Last sold for $455,000 in 2017.

Address: 3269 Snowflake Court

Seller: Deniz A. and Douglas R. Stark (trustees of Deniz A. Stark and Douglas R. Stark revocable trusts)

Buyer: Cody J. and Patricia J. Foster and Christopher and Julie Schellman

Date: June 19, 2020

Price: $975,000

Property Description: 3,585-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath townhome, Unit 2 at Flattops View Village townhomes, replat Lot 16.

Address: 2602 Longthong Road

Seller: Trinity LLC

Buyer: Faith V. and Richard D. Jones and Adam an Corinna Rockenbach

Date: June 22, 2020

Price: $400,000

Property Description: 985-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 206 at Yampa View condominiums.

Address: 29125 River Drive, Clark

Seller: Emily C. Osgood

Buyer: Alexis M. and Kory R. Kistner

Date: June 22, 2020

Price: $385,000

Property Description: 1,760-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 1.09 acres of land, Filing 1, Block 2, Lot 20 at Elk Ridge Homesites subdivision. Last sold for $350,500 in 2017.

Address: 38835 Main St.

Seller: Derrick and Jessica Charpentier

Buyer: Brian and Sarah Yoder

Date: June 22, 2020

Price: $439,000

Property Description: 1,860-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.21 acres of land, Block 6, Lots 20 to 22 in the town of Milner. Last sold for $280,000 in 2011.

Address: 45348 Four Seasons Way

Seller: GFI Elk River LLC

Buyer: Franky E. and Peter M. Voss

Date: June 23, 2020

Price: $379,000

Property Description: 35.16 acres of grazing/agricultural land, Lot 5 at Four Seasons Preserver at Elk Mountain.

Address: 222 W. Oak St., Oak Creek

Seller: Fred W. Shaffer, Jr.

Buyer: Joe C. Hragyil and DaFawn D. Kinne

Date: June 24, 2020

Price: $100,000

Property Description: 1,152-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.11 acres of land, Block 2, Lots 24 to 25 at 3rd addition to Oak Creek.

Address: 26755 Aspen Court, Clark

Seller: Don N. Mathis

Buyer: Olympia Indiana Von Berg

Date: June 25, 2020

Price: $700,000

Property Description: 2,676-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 5.63 acres of land, Lot 2 at Aspen Court subdivision.

Address: 2743 Bronc Buster Loop

Seller: Keiko Yoshida (trustee of Tanaka Family Trust)

Buyer: Alicia and Ryan Igo

Date: June 25, 2020

Price: $393,000

Property Description: 0.233 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing No. 1, Lot 7 at Wildhorse Meadows.

Total sales: $11,718,000

Timeshares

Address: 2255 Ski Time Square Drive

Seller: Patricia C. Winn

Buyer: Colin R. and Julia Breyer

Date: June 19, 2020

Price: $81,000

Property Description: 1/7 shared interest in and to 2,039-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 223 at Christie condominiums.

Total sales: $81,000