Routt County real estate sales total $11.1M for March 1 to 7, 2019

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County real estate transactions totaled $11,115,900 across 23 sales for the week of March 1 to 7. The sales total is up 50 percent compared with last week and up 54 percent compared with the same week in 2018.

Address: 405 Alpine Court

Seller: Daniel R. and Nancy A. Kakabeeke

Buyer: Linda M. and David W. Hunter, Jr.

Date: March 1, 2019

Price: $586,000

Property Description: 1,334-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.15 acres of land, Lot 2 at Steamboat Point subdivision. Last sold for $579,000 in 2007.

Address: 435 Ore House Plaza

Seller: Samuel Gordon and Juli Schons

Buyer: David P. and Christina E. Carro

Date: March 1, 2019

Price: $296,000

Property Description: 770-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building No. 1, Unit 104 at Pines at the Ore House Plaza. Last sold for $185,000 in 2013.

Address: 2743 Timber Court

Seller: Steven J. Baginski

Buyer: Alan G. Berg

Date: March 1, 2019

Price: $680,000

Property Description: 1,712-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath townhome, Filing No. 2, Building 9, Unit 3 at Cross Timbers at Steamboat.

Address: 2350 Ski Trail Lane

Seller: 2350 Ski Trail Lane LLC

Buyer: Joseph Congdon

Date: March 1, 2019

Price: $320,000

Property Description: 814-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath condo, Unit 325 at Ski Inn condominiums.

Address: 1617 Red Hawk Court

Seller: David C. and Connie M. Loken

Buyer: Georgia L. and Andrew Reust

Date: March 1, 2019

Price: $1,255,000

Property Description: 3,763-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.22 acres of land, Lot 19 at Hunters Glen subdivision. Last sold for $870,000 in 2010.

Address: 23800 Routt County Road 16, No. 204, Oak Creek

Seller: Hobart S. Early

Buyer: Heather Marie Burrows

Date: March 1, 2019

Price: $157,500

Property Description: 864-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building 2, Unit 4 at Wagonwheel condominium at Stagecoach.

Address: 951 Paloverde Way

Seller: Debra E. Fisler (trustee of the Debra E. Fisler 2014 Trust)

Buyer: Jamie L. and John Fillmore

Date: March 1, 2019

Price: $754,000

Property Description: 2,313-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath townhome. Filing No. 1, Lots B and C at Paloverde townhomes. Last sold for $659,000 in 2014.

Address: 31220 Fallen Falcon Trail, Oak Creek

Seller: Heather Graham and Michael Nelson

Buyer: Kevin Holestine

Date: March 1, 2019

Price: $375,000

Property Description: 960-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.82 acres of land, Lot 38 at Eagles Watch subdivision at Stagecoach. Last sold for $280,000 in 2016.

Address: 2741 Burgess Creek Road

Seller: Virgil B. and Vicki A. Urquhart

Buyer: Patrick Devers

Date: March 1, 2019

Price: $490,000

Property Description: 1,584-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 9 at Winterwood townhomes and condominiums. Last sold for $318,000 in 2014.

Address: 735 Angels View Way

Seller: Owen W. and Maria E. Moon

Buyer: Chad Stoltz

Date: March 1, 2019

Price: $1,550,000

Property Description: 3,296-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.145 acres of land, Lot 2 at Barn Village at Steamboat. Last sold for $473,990 in 2017.

Address: 500 and 580 Anglers Drive

Seller: Martin and Jane McComb

Buyer: Nancy McComb

Date: March 4, 2019

Price: $400,000

Property Description: 1,028-square-foot, one-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 105 at Sundance Creek condominiums. Last sold for $370,000 in 2015.

Address: 3017 Après Ski Way

Seller: Daniel Adam Hill and Marie Christine Matta

Buyer: Jessica Schauwecker

Date: March 4, 2019

Price: $1,200,000

Property Description: 3,984-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath townhome, Lot 2 at Ski Ranches townhomes II. Last sold for $750,000 in 2010.

Address: 27750 Silver Spur St.

Seller: Stacy C. and Maria T. Toye

Buyer: Donald J. and Katherine Eron Haubert

Date: March 4, 2019

Price: $720,000

Property Description: 2,912-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.38 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 48 at Silverview Estates. Last sold for $368,000 in 2005.

Address: 1385 Sparta Plaza

Seller: Emanuele Frank Monaco

Buyer: Gregory James and Carol Sue Peterson

Date: March 4, 2019

Price: $169,000

Property Description: 584-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building Rho, Unit 10 at Walton Village condominiums. Last sold for $95,000 in 2003.

Address: 1335 Walton Creek Road

Seller: Drake B. and Christine E. Johnson

Buyer: Eric and Carrie Abalos

Date: March 4, 2019

Price: $290,000

Property Description: 1,020-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building A, Unit 28 at Walton Creek condominiums. Last sold for $180,000 in 2010.

Address: 22120 Routt County Road 16, Oak Creek

Seller: Joe Patrick and Elizabeth Wolfe Robbins

Buyer: Bishop-Fahraeus Living Trust

Date: March 5, 2019

Price: $309,000

Property Description: 35.01 acres of grazing/agricultural land, Lot 9 at Morrison Divide Ranch. Last sold for $335,000 in 2003.

Address: 22559 Cheyenne Trail, Oak Creek

Seller: Mark Drobilek (IRA Equity Trust Company Custodian FBO)

Buyer: George Scheber

Date: March 5, 2019

Price: $15,000

Property Description: 0.64 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 146 at Morningside I at Stagecoach. Last sold for $4,500 in 2012.

Address: 17880 U.S. Highway 40

Seller: David M. Harlan

Buyer: Outback Investments LLC

Date: March 7, 2019

Price: $240,000

Property Description: 1,824-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 4 acres of land, 12-6-87.

Address: 213540 Cheyenne Trail, Oak Creek

Seller: Gerald S. Fox

Buyer: Grizzly Llama LLC

Date: March 7, 2019

Price: $297,500

Property Description: 35 acres of grazing/agricultural land, Lot 2 at Greenridge Ranch, replat of Lots 1, 2, 4 and 8.

Address: 2345 Après Ski Way

Seller: Tim Wolf and Laurie Lahti

Buyer: Bart R. and Cindy A. Peterson

Date: March 7, 2019

Price: $412,000

Property Description: Unit 113 at Phoenix at Steamboat.

Address: 30540 Ormega Way, Oak Creek

Seller: Thomas A. and Mary F. Sullivan

Buyer: John Ketchum

Date: March 7, 2019

Price: $537,000

Property Description: 2,617-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.35 acres of land, Lot 93 at Meadowgreen at Stagecoach. Last sold for $118,000 in 2006.

Total sales: $11,053,000

Timeshares

Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Kristin and Salvatore Lombardi

Buyer: Eric and Christine Napelbaum

Date: March 4, 2019

Price: $62,900

Property Description: 1/4 shared interest in and to 1,190-square-foot, one-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 537 at The Steamboat Grand.

Total sales: $62,900