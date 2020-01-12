Routt County real estate sales total $10.9M for Jan. 3 to 9, 2020

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County real estate transactions totaled $10,902,950 across 21 sales for the week of Jan. 3 to 9.

Address: 2420 Ski Trail Lane

Seller: Joseph M. Brennan Admin Units LLLP

Buyer: JD Steamboat Holdings LLC

Date: Jan. 3, 2020

Price: $710,000

Property Description: 1,120-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, 1,315-square-foot office, 318-square-foot office, 1,196-square-foot office and 684-square-foot office, Units II, III, V, VI and VII at Bear Claw II condominiums.

Address: 2420 Ski Trail Lane

Seller: Bear Claw 514 LLC

Buyer: Rene R. Waters

Date: Jan. 6, 2020

Price: $600,000

Property Description: 1,127-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 514 at Bear Claw II condominiums.

Address: 56200 and 56225 Olive St., Clark

Seller: Adamo Family Partnership

Buyer: Robert J. and Tara Schaefer

Date: Jan. 6, 2020

Price: $150,000

Property Description: 5.07 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 11 at Willow Point subdivision.

Address: 113 W. Highland St., Oak Creek

Seller: Jason and Jordan Cranwell

Buyer: Kevin and Vanessa Fantry

Date: Jan. 6, 2020

Price: $217,750

Property Description: 1,456-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.22 acres of land, Block 3, Lots 9 through 11 at Capitol Hill addition to Oak Creek.

Address: 32625 S. Elk Drive

Seller: Donald C. McLaughlin, Jr.

Buyer: Hannah and Nicolas Devos

Date: Jan. 7, 2020

Price: $860,000

Property Description: 3,202-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 2.81 acres of land, Filing 1, Lot 10 at Elk River Estates subdivision.

Address: 1461 Flattop Circle

Seller: Andrew E. George

Buyer: Peter and Terri Tyler

Date: Jan. 7, 2020

Price: $1,330,000

Property Description: 3,062-square-foot, five-bedroom, five-bath townhome, Lot 30, Buildings 4, 11 and 12 at Eagleridge townhomes. Last sold for $950,000 in 2014.

Address: 956 Confluence Court

Seller: MKT Properties LLC

Buyer: Eli Rosenstein and Alexa Rene Stine

Date: Jan. 7, 2020

Price: $293,000

Property Description: 864-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Lot 1 at Osprey subdivision.

Address: No address, in Steamboat Springs city limits

Seller: MKT Properties LLC

Buyer: Jonathan Michael and Michael Jay Aldrich

Date: Jan. 7, 2020

Price: $363,000

Property Description: 608-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.207 acres of land, Tract A at Osprey subdivision.

Address: No address, in Steamboat Springs city limits

Seller: MKT Properties LLC

Buyer: Kristin Solawetz

Date: Jan. 7, 2020

Price: $288,000

Property Description: 864-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Lot 3 at Osprey subdivision.

Address: 2091 Fish Creek Falls Road

Seller: Mary L. Dobell

Buyer: Gretchen and Robert Ellis

Date: Jan. 8, 2020

Price: $679,000

Property Description: one acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 2 at Wild Meadows subdivision, final plat.

Address: No address, east of Stagecoach

Seller: Patricia Jane and William H. Dulan (trustees of the Joseph Hereau Revocable Trust)

Buyer: SBRJWM LTD

Date: Jan. 8, 2020

Price: $448,000

Property Description: 213.48 acres of grazing/agricultural land, 25-4-86 and 26-4-86.

Address: 427 Pine St., No. A

Seller: Jamie Shuster (trustee of the Shuster Trust)

Buyer: Nicholas and Robyn N. Bretel

Date: Jan. 8, 2020

Price: $655,000

Property Description: 2,280-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.14 acres of land, Filing 2, Lot B at Shuster subdivision.

Address: 2224 Golf View Way

Seller: McManus Partners LLC

Buyer: Denise L. and Joseph S. McManus

Date: Jan. 9, 2020

Price: $475,000

Property Description: 0.55 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing No. 5, Lot 88 at Sanctuary. Last sold for $430,000 in 2018.

Address: 321 Little Bend Road, Hayden

Seller: Yampa Valley Development LTD

Buyer: Kathleen A. Coates

Date: Jan. 9, 2020

Price: $48,000

Property Description: 0.23 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing 1 of Villages of Hayden, Lot 72 at Lake Village, Phase 1.

Address: 262 Harvest Drive, Hayden

Seller: Daniel Lane and Rebecca Sears Edmiston

Buyer: Lisetta M. Ketchell

Date: Jan. 9, 2020

Price: $200,000

Property Description: 1,578-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Lot 62 at West Wind townhomes. Last sold for $75,000 in 2013.

Address: 1424 Robert E. Lee Lane

Seller: Dean R. and Patricia S. Anthony

Buyer: John and Karin Weaver

Date: Jan. 9, 2020

Price: $675,000

Property Description: 1,464-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.27 acres of land, Filing 1, Lot 94 at Fairway Meadows subdivision.

Address: 1124 Yampa St.

Seller: Joan and W.H. Matzdorf (trustees of the Joan Matzdorf Trust and W.H. Matzdorf Trust)

Buyer: Dumke Holdings LLC and Inti Investments LLC

Date: Jan. 9, 2020

Price: $862,700

Property Description: 1,504-square-foot mixed commercial space and 1,404-square-foot multi-use space on 0.08 acres of commercial land, Block 33, Lot 9 at Original Town of Steamboat Springs.

Address: 995 Angels View Way

Seller: Connie and Mike Bell

Buyer: Andrew E. George

Date: Jan. 9, 2020

Price: $1,660,000

Property Description: 5,114-square-foot, five-bedroom, six-bath, single-family residence on 0.302 acres of land, Lot 47 at Barn Village at Steamboat.

Total sales: $10,514,450

Timeshares

Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Hayley and John Chandler

Buyer: Christo William Koulisis

Date: Jan. 3, 2020

Price: $219,000

Property Description: 1/4 shared interest in and to 2,371-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit PH4 at The Steamboat Grand.

Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Koulpick LLC

Buyer: Hayley and John Chandler

Date: Jan. 7, 2020

Price: $100,000

Property Description: 1/4 shared interest in and to 2,035-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 640 at The Steamboat Grand.

Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Jack D. and Patricia A. Clark

Buyer: Paul E. and Shirley K. Dean (trustees of the Dean Family Trust)

Date: Jan. 8, 2020

Price: $69,500

Property Description: 1/4 shared interest in and to 1,412-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 318 at The Steamboat Grand.

Total sales: $388,500