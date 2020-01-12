Routt County real estate sales total $10.9M for Jan. 3 to 9, 2020
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County real estate transactions totaled $10,902,950 across 21 sales for the week of Jan. 3 to 9.
Address: 2420 Ski Trail Lane
Seller: Joseph M. Brennan Admin Units LLLP
Buyer: JD Steamboat Holdings LLC
Date: Jan. 3, 2020
Price: $710,000
Property Description: 1,120-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, 1,315-square-foot office, 318-square-foot office, 1,196-square-foot office and 684-square-foot office, Units II, III, V, VI and VII at Bear Claw II condominiums.
Address: 2420 Ski Trail Lane
Seller: Bear Claw 514 LLC
Buyer: Rene R. Waters
Date: Jan. 6, 2020
Price: $600,000
Property Description: 1,127-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 514 at Bear Claw II condominiums.
Address: 56200 and 56225 Olive St., Clark
Seller: Adamo Family Partnership
Buyer: Robert J. and Tara Schaefer
Date: Jan. 6, 2020
Price: $150,000
Property Description: 5.07 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 11 at Willow Point subdivision.
Address: 113 W. Highland St., Oak Creek
Seller: Jason and Jordan Cranwell
Buyer: Kevin and Vanessa Fantry
Date: Jan. 6, 2020
Price: $217,750
Property Description: 1,456-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.22 acres of land, Block 3, Lots 9 through 11 at Capitol Hill addition to Oak Creek.
Address: 32625 S. Elk Drive
Seller: Donald C. McLaughlin, Jr.
Buyer: Hannah and Nicolas Devos
Date: Jan. 7, 2020
Price: $860,000
Property Description: 3,202-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 2.81 acres of land, Filing 1, Lot 10 at Elk River Estates subdivision.
Address: 1461 Flattop Circle
Seller: Andrew E. George
Buyer: Peter and Terri Tyler
Date: Jan. 7, 2020
Price: $1,330,000
Property Description: 3,062-square-foot, five-bedroom, five-bath townhome, Lot 30, Buildings 4, 11 and 12 at Eagleridge townhomes. Last sold for $950,000 in 2014.
Address: 956 Confluence Court
Seller: MKT Properties LLC
Buyer: Eli Rosenstein and Alexa Rene Stine
Date: Jan. 7, 2020
Price: $293,000
Property Description: 864-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Lot 1 at Osprey subdivision.
Address: No address, in Steamboat Springs city limits
Seller: MKT Properties LLC
Buyer: Jonathan Michael and Michael Jay Aldrich
Date: Jan. 7, 2020
Price: $363,000
Property Description: 608-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.207 acres of land, Tract A at Osprey subdivision.
Address: No address, in Steamboat Springs city limits
Seller: MKT Properties LLC
Buyer: Kristin Solawetz
Date: Jan. 7, 2020
Price: $288,000
Property Description: 864-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Lot 3 at Osprey subdivision.
Address: 2091 Fish Creek Falls Road
Seller: Mary L. Dobell
Buyer: Gretchen and Robert Ellis
Date: Jan. 8, 2020
Price: $679,000
Property Description: one acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 2 at Wild Meadows subdivision, final plat.
Address: No address, east of Stagecoach
Seller: Patricia Jane and William H. Dulan (trustees of the Joseph Hereau Revocable Trust)
Buyer: SBRJWM LTD
Date: Jan. 8, 2020
Price: $448,000
Property Description: 213.48 acres of grazing/agricultural land, 25-4-86 and 26-4-86.
Address: 427 Pine St., No. A
Seller: Jamie Shuster (trustee of the Shuster Trust)
Buyer: Nicholas and Robyn N. Bretel
Date: Jan. 8, 2020
Price: $655,000
Property Description: 2,280-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.14 acres of land, Filing 2, Lot B at Shuster subdivision.
Address: 2224 Golf View Way
Seller: McManus Partners LLC
Buyer: Denise L. and Joseph S. McManus
Date: Jan. 9, 2020
Price: $475,000
Property Description: 0.55 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing No. 5, Lot 88 at Sanctuary. Last sold for $430,000 in 2018.
Address: 321 Little Bend Road, Hayden
Seller: Yampa Valley Development LTD
Buyer: Kathleen A. Coates
Date: Jan. 9, 2020
Price: $48,000
Property Description: 0.23 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing 1 of Villages of Hayden, Lot 72 at Lake Village, Phase 1.
Address: 262 Harvest Drive, Hayden
Seller: Daniel Lane and Rebecca Sears Edmiston
Buyer: Lisetta M. Ketchell
Date: Jan. 9, 2020
Price: $200,000
Property Description: 1,578-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Lot 62 at West Wind townhomes. Last sold for $75,000 in 2013.
Address: 1424 Robert E. Lee Lane
Seller: Dean R. and Patricia S. Anthony
Buyer: John and Karin Weaver
Date: Jan. 9, 2020
Price: $675,000
Property Description: 1,464-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.27 acres of land, Filing 1, Lot 94 at Fairway Meadows subdivision.
Address: 1124 Yampa St.
Seller: Joan and W.H. Matzdorf (trustees of the Joan Matzdorf Trust and W.H. Matzdorf Trust)
Buyer: Dumke Holdings LLC and Inti Investments LLC
Date: Jan. 9, 2020
Price: $862,700
Property Description: 1,504-square-foot mixed commercial space and 1,404-square-foot multi-use space on 0.08 acres of commercial land, Block 33, Lot 9 at Original Town of Steamboat Springs.
Address: 995 Angels View Way
Seller: Connie and Mike Bell
Buyer: Andrew E. George
Date: Jan. 9, 2020
Price: $1,660,000
Property Description: 5,114-square-foot, five-bedroom, six-bath, single-family residence on 0.302 acres of land, Lot 47 at Barn Village at Steamboat.
Total sales: $10,514,450
Timeshares
Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Hayley and John Chandler
Buyer: Christo William Koulisis
Date: Jan. 3, 2020
Price: $219,000
Property Description: 1/4 shared interest in and to 2,371-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit PH4 at The Steamboat Grand.
Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Koulpick LLC
Buyer: Hayley and John Chandler
Date: Jan. 7, 2020
Price: $100,000
Property Description: 1/4 shared interest in and to 2,035-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 640 at The Steamboat Grand.
Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Jack D. and Patricia A. Clark
Buyer: Paul E. and Shirley K. Dean (trustees of the Dean Family Trust)
Date: Jan. 8, 2020
Price: $69,500
Property Description: 1/4 shared interest in and to 1,412-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 318 at The Steamboat Grand.
Total sales: $388,500
