Routt County real estate sales total $10.3M for week of Jan. 8 to 14
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Real estate transactions totaled $10,342,400 across 27 sales for the week of Jan. 8 to 14.
Address: 38775 Ridge Line Court, Hayden
Seller: Jeffrey W. and Becky R. Pack
Buyer: Jacob K. and Erin R. Dewhirst
Date: Jan. 8, 2021
Price: $70,000
Property Description: 5 acres of dry farm land, Lot 5 of Hidden Springs Ranch.
Address: No address
Seller: Yampa Valley Development LTD
Buyer: Lindsay E. Lockhart (Tyrone R. Lockhart irrevocable trust)
Date: Jan. 8, 2021
Price: $49,000
Property Description: Lot 76, Filing No. 1 of Villages of Hayden.
Address: No address
Seller: Yampa Valley Development LTD
Buyer: Brandon L. Lockhart (Tyrone R. Lockhart irrevocable trust)
Date: Jan. 8, 2021
Price: $43,900
Property Description: Lot 78, Filing No. 1 of Villages of Hayden.
Address: 1300 Harwig Circle
Seller: James T. and Jennifer I. Kaul
Buyer: William B. Myer
Date: Jan. 8, 2021
Price: $316,000
Property Description: 0.5 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 5 of Aspen View Estates subdivision. Last sold for $205,000 in 2015.
Address: 21075 Lipizzan Way
Seller: Bushy Creek Associates Inc.
Buyer: John Brian Newbold
Date: Jan. 8, 2021
Price: $71,500
Property Description: 1.71 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 41 of Black Horse II subdivision. Last sold for $37,200 in 1987.
Address: 2160 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Carl B. and Elizabeth A. Waters
Buyer: Harold Joe Newell
Date: Jan. 8, 2021
Price: $391,000
Property Description: 698-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 31, Building B of West Condominiums. Last sold for $260,000 in 2017.
Address: No address
Seller: Double Y Properties LLC
Buyer: Stephen Paoli
Date: Jan. 8, 2021
Price: $120,000
Property Description: 6.58 acres of grazing land, Lot 22, Filing No. 6 at Elkhorn subdivision.
Address: 863 Steamboat Blvd.
Seller: Laura L. Zulim
Buyer: Estep Trust
Date: Jan. 8, 2021
Price: $510,000
Property Description: 0.57 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 59, Filing No. 3 at Sanctuary subdivision. Last sold for $350,000 in 2016.
Address: 103 Oak Ridge Circle, Oak Creek
Seller: David J. Tweedy
Buyer: Patricia Douglas
Date: Jan. 8, 2021
Price: $38,000
Property Description: 0.29 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 5 at Sierra View subdivision.
Address: 2415 Storm Meadows Drive
Seller: Rama Mountain Investments
Buyer: Doug and Joanna Grant
Date: Jan. 11, 2021
Price: $1,100,000
Property Description: 1,497-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath condo, Unit 12 at Storm Meadows Club Townhomes. Last sold for $800,000 in 2017.
Address: 123 Oak Ridge Circle
Seller: Gail S. Wilbanks
Buyer: Patricia Douglas
Date: Jan. 11, 2021
Price: $47,000
Property Description: 0.3 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 14 at Sierra View subdivision.
Address: 1315 Turning Leaf Court
Seller: Mountain Meadow Preserve LLC
Buyer: Brian J. Larkin
Date: Jan. 11, 2021
Price: $146,500
Property Description: Unit 27-A, Lot 27 at More’s Corner.
Address: 2420 Ski Trail Lane
Seller: Michael Jordan and Ann Charles-Jordan
Buyer: Michael A. Gooch
Date: Jan. 11, 2021
Price: $835,000
Property Description: 1,187-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 206 at Bear Claw II Condominiums. Last sold for $330,000 in 1998.
Address: 2375 Storm Meadows
Seller: Mark Baller
Buyer: Ryan and Kelli Marovish
Date: Jan. 12, 2021
Price: $533,000
Property Description: 781-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 415, Building B at Storm Meadows Condominiums.
Address: 443 Main St., Yampa
Seller: Shawn D. Darling
Buyer: Jodi P. Lightfoot
Date: Jan. 12, 2021
Price: $135,000
Property Description: 0.14 acres of vacant residential land, Lots 8 and 9, Block 4 of Norvell Addition to Yampa. Last sold for $50,000 in 2019.
Address: 45250 Four Seasons Way
Seller: GFI Elk River LLC
Buyer: Michael Sluiter and Mira Balakrishnan
Date: Jan. 12, 2021
Price: $390,000
Property Description: 35.85 acres of grazing land, Lot 3 at Giant Sky Ranch, formerly known as Four Seasons Preserve at Elk Mountain.
Address: 2350 Ski Trail Lane
Seller: Dennis L. and Wendy L. Kissler
Buyer: Sierra Haines
Date: Jan. 12, 2021
Price: $330,000
Property Description: 566-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 124 at Ski-Inn Condominiums. Last sold for $180,000 in 2006.
Address: 845 Mill Run Court
Seller: T&B LLC
Buyer: Stephen B. Falk and Teresa A. Falk
Date: Jan. 12, 2021
Price: $1,225,000
Property Description: 6,267-square-foot, four-bedroom, five-bath duplex on 0.35 acres of land, Lot 2 at Fox Hunt 12 Townhomes.
Address: 1463 Flattop Circle
Seller: Kevin Kowalik and Pamela Martin
Buyer: Richard G. Light and Nancy Anne Light
Date: Jan. 12, 2021
Price: $599,000
Property Description: 1,033-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 302 at Eagleridge Lodge.
Address: 1705 Latigo Loop
Seller: Amy R. Euler
Buyer: 1705 Latigo Loop LLC
Date: Jan. 13, 2021
Price: $475,000
Property Description: 1,220-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Lot F-4 at Saddle Creek Townhomes North.
Address: 181 S. Sixth. St., Hayden
Seller: Dry Creek Subdivision LLC
Buyer: Richard Donald and Kristen Ann Kinzie
Date: Jan. 13, 2021
Price: $285,000
Property Description: 1,459-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Unit 6 at Creek View Townhomes Phase 1.
Address: 1300 Athens Plaza
Seller: Anguel Teofanov and Mira Vasseva
Buyer: Randy Schmaedeke
Date: Jan. 13, 2021
Price: $232,000
Property Description: 565-square-foot, one-bath condo, Unit 11, Building Epsilon at Walton Village Townhomes.
Address: Ridge Line Court
Seller: HSH Holdings LLC
Buyer: Little Big Brick LLC
Date: Jan. 13, 2021
Price: $106,000
Property Description: 10 acres of ag land, Lots 3 and 13 at Hidden Springs Ranch.
Address: 30335 Blacktail Lane
Seller: Rod D. and Kimberly H. Williams
Buyer: Alex and Joy Troxel
Date: Jan. 14, 2021
Price: $794,000
Property Description: 1,666-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath single-family residence on 6.04 acres of land, Lot 14B, Filing 3 at Blacktail Mountain Estates.
Address: 368 S. Pine St., Hayden
Seller: Mathew Mendisco
Buyer: Daniel Estrada and Ethan Bowker
Date: Jan. 14, 2021
Price: $365,500
Property Description: 1,690-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath single-family residence on 0.15 acres of land, Block 2, Lot 11 at Walker’s 2nd Addition to Hayden.
Total: $9,207,400
Timeshares
Address: 2637 Bronc Buster Loop
Seller: Wildhorse Lodge LLC
Buyer: Phillip and Kristin McDuffee
Date: Jan. 8, 2021
Price: $760,000
Property Description: 1/4 interest to Lot 21, Filing No. 1 at Wildhorse Meadows.
Address: 2250 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Craig H. and Kimberly A. Selzman Revocable Trust
Buyer: Emanuelson Trust
Date: Jan. 13, 2021
Price: $375,000
Property Description: 1/8 interest to Unit RC-401 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way.
Total: $1,135,000
