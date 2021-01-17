 Routt County real estate sales total $10.3M for week of Jan. 8 to 14 | SteamboatToday.com
Routt County real estate sales total $10.3M for week of Jan. 8 to 14

Steamboat Pilot & Today staff report
  

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Real estate transactions totaled $10,342,400 across 27 sales for the week of Jan. 8 to 14.

 

Address: 38775 Ridge Line Court, Hayden

Seller: Jeffrey W. and Becky R. Pack

Buyer: Jacob K. and Erin R. Dewhirst

Date: Jan. 8, 2021

Price: $70,000

Property Description: 5 acres of dry farm land, Lot 5 of Hidden Springs Ranch.

 

Address: No address

Seller: Yampa Valley Development LTD

Buyer: Lindsay E. Lockhart (Tyrone R. Lockhart irrevocable trust)

Date: Jan. 8, 2021

Price: $49,000

Property Description: Lot 76, Filing No. 1 of Villages of Hayden.

 

Address: No address

Seller: Yampa Valley Development LTD

Buyer: Brandon L. Lockhart (Tyrone R. Lockhart irrevocable trust)

Date: Jan. 8, 2021

Price: $43,900

Property Description: Lot 78, Filing No. 1 of Villages of Hayden.

 

Address: 1300 Harwig Circle

Seller: James T. and Jennifer I. Kaul

Buyer: William B. Myer

Date: Jan. 8, 2021

Price: $316,000

Property Description: 0.5 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 5 of Aspen View Estates subdivision. Last sold for $205,000 in 2015.

 

Address: 21075 Lipizzan Way

Seller: Bushy Creek Associates Inc.

Buyer: John Brian Newbold

Date: Jan. 8, 2021

Price: $71,500

Property Description: 1.71 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 41 of Black Horse II subdivision. Last sold for $37,200 in 1987.

 

Address: 2160 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Carl B. and Elizabeth A. Waters

Buyer: Harold Joe Newell

Date: Jan. 8, 2021

Price: $391,000

Property Description: 698-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 31, Building B of West Condominiums. Last sold for $260,000 in 2017.

 

Address: No address

Seller: Double Y Properties LLC

Buyer: Stephen Paoli

Date: Jan. 8, 2021

Price: $120,000

Property Description: 6.58 acres of grazing land, Lot 22, Filing No. 6 at Elkhorn subdivision.

 

Address: 863 Steamboat Blvd.

Seller: Laura L. Zulim

Buyer: Estep Trust

Date: Jan. 8, 2021

Price: $510,000

Property Description: 0.57 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 59, Filing No. 3 at Sanctuary subdivision. Last sold for $350,000 in 2016.

 

Address: 103 Oak Ridge Circle, Oak Creek

Seller: David J. Tweedy

Buyer: Patricia Douglas

Date: Jan. 8, 2021

Price: $38,000

Property Description: 0.29 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 5 at Sierra View subdivision.

 

Address: 2415 Storm Meadows Drive

Seller: Rama Mountain Investments

Buyer: Doug and Joanna Grant

Date: Jan. 11, 2021

Price: $1,100,000

Property Description: 1,497-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath condo, Unit 12 at Storm Meadows Club Townhomes. Last sold for $800,000 in 2017.

 

Address: 123 Oak Ridge Circle

Seller: Gail S. Wilbanks

Buyer: Patricia Douglas

Date: Jan. 11, 2021

Price: $47,000

Property Description: 0.3 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 14 at Sierra View subdivision.

 

Address: 1315 Turning Leaf Court

Seller: Mountain Meadow Preserve LLC

Buyer: Brian J. Larkin

Date: Jan. 11, 2021

Price: $146,500

Property Description: Unit 27-A, Lot 27 at More’s Corner.

 

Address: 2420 Ski Trail Lane

Seller: Michael Jordan and Ann Charles-Jordan

Buyer: Michael A. Gooch

Date: Jan. 11, 2021

Price: $835,000

Property Description: 1,187-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 206 at Bear Claw II Condominiums. Last sold for $330,000 in 1998.

 

Address: 2375 Storm Meadows

Seller: Mark Baller

Buyer: Ryan and Kelli Marovish

Date: Jan. 12, 2021

Price: $533,000

Property Description: 781-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 415, Building B at Storm Meadows Condominiums.

 

Address: 443 Main St., Yampa

Seller: Shawn D. Darling

Buyer: Jodi P. Lightfoot

Date: Jan. 12, 2021

Price: $135,000

Property Description: 0.14 acres of vacant residential land, Lots 8 and 9, Block 4 of Norvell Addition to Yampa. Last sold for $50,000 in 2019.

 

Address: 45250 Four Seasons Way

Seller: GFI Elk River LLC

Buyer: Michael Sluiter and Mira Balakrishnan

Date: Jan. 12, 2021

Price: $390,000

Property Description: 35.85 acres of grazing land, Lot 3 at Giant Sky Ranch, formerly known as Four Seasons Preserve at Elk Mountain.

 

Address: 2350 Ski Trail Lane

Seller: Dennis L. and Wendy L. Kissler

Buyer: Sierra Haines

Date: Jan. 12, 2021

Price: $330,000

Property Description: 566-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 124 at Ski-Inn Condominiums. Last sold for $180,000 in 2006.

 

Address: 845 Mill Run Court

Seller: T&B LLC

Buyer: Stephen B. Falk and Teresa A. Falk

Date: Jan. 12, 2021

Price: $1,225,000

Property Description: 6,267-square-foot, four-bedroom, five-bath duplex on 0.35 acres of land, Lot 2 at Fox Hunt 12 Townhomes.

 

Address: 1463 Flattop Circle

Seller: Kevin Kowalik and Pamela Martin

Buyer: Richard G. Light and Nancy Anne Light

Date: Jan. 12, 2021

Price: $599,000

Property Description: 1,033-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 302 at Eagleridge Lodge.

 

Address: 1705 Latigo Loop

Seller: Amy R. Euler

Buyer: 1705 Latigo Loop LLC

Date: Jan. 13, 2021

Price: $475,000

Property Description: 1,220-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Lot F-4 at Saddle Creek Townhomes North.

 

Address: 181 S. Sixth. St., Hayden

Seller: Dry Creek Subdivision LLC

Buyer: Richard Donald and Kristen Ann Kinzie

Date: Jan. 13, 2021

Price: $285,000

Property Description: 1,459-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Unit 6 at Creek View Townhomes Phase 1.

 

Address: 1300 Athens Plaza

Seller: Anguel Teofanov and Mira Vasseva

Buyer: Randy Schmaedeke

Date: Jan. 13, 2021

Price: $232,000

Property Description: 565-square-foot, one-bath condo, Unit 11, Building Epsilon at Walton Village Townhomes.

 

Address: Ridge Line Court

Seller: HSH Holdings LLC

Buyer: Little Big Brick LLC

Date: Jan. 13, 2021

Price: $106,000

Property Description: 10 acres of ag land, Lots 3 and 13 at Hidden Springs Ranch.

 

Address: 30335 Blacktail Lane

Seller: Rod D. and Kimberly H. Williams

Buyer: Alex and Joy Troxel

Date: Jan. 14, 2021

Price: $794,000

Property Description: 1,666-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath single-family residence on 6.04 acres of land, Lot 14B, Filing 3 at Blacktail Mountain Estates.

 

Address: 368 S. Pine St., Hayden

Seller: Mathew Mendisco

Buyer: Daniel Estrada and Ethan Bowker

Date: Jan. 14, 2021

Price: $365,500

Property Description: 1,690-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath single-family residence on 0.15 acres of land, Block 2, Lot 11 at Walker’s 2nd Addition to Hayden.

Total: $9,207,400

 

Timeshares

Address: 2637 Bronc Buster Loop

Seller: Wildhorse Lodge LLC

Buyer: Phillip and Kristin McDuffee

Date: Jan. 8, 2021

Price: $760,000

Property Description: 1/4 interest to Lot 21, Filing No. 1 at Wildhorse Meadows.

 

Address: 2250 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Craig H. and Kimberly A. Selzman Revocable Trust

Buyer: Emanuelson Trust

Date: Jan. 13, 2021

Price: $375,000

Property Description: 1/8 interest to Unit RC-401 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way.

Total: $1,135,000

