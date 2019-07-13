Routt County real estate sales total $10.1M for July 5 to 11, 2019
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County real estate transactions totaled $10,135,709 across 22 sales for the week of July 5 to 11. The sales total is down 49% compared with last week and down 42% compared with the same week in 2018.
Address: 2540 Flat Tops Court
Seller: Flat Tops at Wildhorse Meadows LLC
Buyer: Wesley T. Ball
Date: July 5, 2019
Price: $250,000
Property Description: 0.063 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing 2, Lot 9 at Flat Tops Wildhorse Meadows.
Address: 1334 13th St.
Seller: Tri County Rentals LLC
Buyer: Dale Kruse
Date: July 5, 2019
Price: $545,000
Property Description: 960-square-foot warehouse on 0.29 acres of commercial land, Block 7, Lots 21 to 24 at Miller-Frazier addition to Steamboat Springs.
Address: No address, southwest of Hayden
Seller: David and Nancy Roach and Richard H. and Russell M. Wiley, Jr.
Buyer: Steamboat Partners LTD
Date: July 5, 2019
Price: $300,000
Property Description: 160 acres of grazing/agricultural land, 33-5-88.
Address: No address, southwest of Hayden
Seller: David and Nancy Roach and Richard H. and Russell M. Wiley, Jr.
Buyer: Morgan GST Trust
Date: July 5, 2019
Price: $318,472
Property Description: 159.236 acres of grazing/agricultural land, 19-5-88.
Address: 139 and 141 Spruce St.
Seller: Kurt Patrick Casey (trustee of the Kurt Patrick Casey Amended and Restated Revocable Trust) and Maria Ramirez de Arellano Santander
Buyer: Charles Richardson
Date: July 5, 2019
Price: $1,290,000
Property Description: 735-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath and 2,335-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residences on 0.18 acres of land, Block 12, Lot 7A at Crawford addition, replat of E2, Lot 6 and Lots 7 and 8. Last sold for $829,000 in 2013.
Address: 1 Sequoia Court
Seller: Martin Shore
Buyer: Clark Davidson
Date: July 8, 2019
Price: $255,200
Property Description: 968-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath condo, Lot SE 1 at Whistler Village townhomes, Phase II. Last sold for $247,000 in 2016.
Address: 30955 Whitecotton Court
Seller: Frances and Nathan Johnson
Buyer: Eric M. and Thomas J. West
Date: July 8, 2019
Price: $629, 900
Property Description: 1,920-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 5.18 acres of land, Lot 8 at Whitecotton subdivision. Last sold for $350,000 in 2012.
Address: 1695 Ranch Road
Seller: Nola Jean and Reed C. Shaffer (trustees of the Restatement of the Nola Jean Shaffer Revocable Trust, Restatement of the Reed C. Shafer MD Revocable Trust and the Nola Jean Shaffer Revocable Trust)
Buyer: John H. and Traci L. Bodette
Date: July 10, 2019
Price: $416,500
Property Description: 1,337-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath condo, Unit 507 at Ranch at Steamboat condominiums, Phase 2.
Address: 215 Highland St., Oak Creek
Seller: Brian and Darrell Bruder
Buyer: Nancy E. Peckham
Date: July 10, 2019
Price: $60,000
Property Description: 631-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.14 acres of land, Block 8, Lots 26 to 27 at Capitol Hill addition to Oak Creek.
Address: 941 Lincoln Ave.
Seller: Christopher R. and William P. Delong
Buyer: Dawn Herrmann and Mark Stratton
Date: July 10, 2019
Price: $1,075,000
Property Description: 1,917-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit R6 at Victoria condominiums.
Address: 48235 Flora Court
Seller: Mystic Hill Ranch LLC
Buyer: Kenneth and Leeann Benesh
Date: July 10, 2019
Price: $120,000
Property Description: 5.13 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 3 at Miller Creek Meadows. Last sold for $59,500 in 2012.
Address: 16350 Routt County Road 16, Oak Creek
Seller: Anthony D. and Linda L. Sosebee
Buyer: Andrea Meier and Rouven O. Krauer
Date: July 10, 2019
Price: $1,140,000
Property Description: 2,210-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath farm/ranch residence with 78 acres of forest/agricultural land, 8-2-83 and 17-2-83.
Address: 520 Ore House Plaza
Seller: D.B.H., LLC
Buyer: David G. and Kimberly E. Hiser
Date: July 10, 2019
Price: $222,500
Property Description: 672-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building B, Unit 104 at Pines condominiums.
Address: 2577 Riverside Drive
Seller: Aaron and Ellen J. True
Buyer: Paula J. Hope and John R. Saul
Date: July 10, 2019
Price: $657,000
Property Description: 1,920-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.26 acres of land, Filing 1, Lot 11 at Riverside subdivision. Last sold for $542,000 in 2017.
Address: 32750 Lieske Lane and 32900 Routt County Road 33, Oak Creek
Seller: Sage Creek Land & Reserves LLC
Buyer: Two Creeks Ridge LLC
Date: July 10, 2019
Price: $634,137
Property Description: 28.95 grazing/agricultural land, 4.376 acres of dry farm land and 7.462 acres of meadow hay land, Surface right only in and to Lot 18 at Vista Ridge at Trout Creek, 13-5-86 and 14-5-86.
Address: 420 Boulder Ridge Road
Seller: Daniel A. Hamann
Buyer: Carol and Jonathan Clark
Date: July 10, 2019
Price: $985,000
Property Description: 0.62 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 9 at Boulder Ridge subdivision.
Address: No address, near the Steamboat Lake — Willow Pass area
Seller: Jack and Linda L. Bowes (trustees of the Jack Bowes and Linda L. Bowes Living Trusts)
Buyer: Devonia L. and Shane L. Andrew
Date: July 10, 2019
Price: $5,000
Property Description: 0.63 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing 4, Lot 15 at Steamboat Lake subdivision.
Address: 441 Enterprise St., Hayden
Seller: Brian Joenk
Buyer: Jarrod Hines
Date: July 10, 2019
Price: $45,000
Property Description: 0.526 acres of vacant, commercial land, Lot 5 at Valley View Business Park, final replat. Last sold for $181,000 in 2007.
Address: 1380 Athens Plaza
Seller: Nikola Skoda
Buyer: Anna and Jeremy Carr
Date: July 11, 2019
Price: $183,000
Property Description: 565-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building Beta, Unit 5 at Walton Village condominiums.
Address: No address, near Steamboat Lake — Willo Pass area
Seller: Nancy H. and Roger M. Burton
Buyer: Devonia L. and Shane L. Andrew
Date: July 11, 2019
Price: $6,000
Property Description: 0.99 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing 4, Lot 35 at Steamboat Lake subdivision.
Address: 2025 Walton Creek Road
Seller: Jeffrey K. and Wanda T. Haggerty
Buyer: Christopher and Mary Kay Irmiter
Date: July 11, 2019
Price: $320,000
Property Description: 930-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building 300, Unit 305 at Timber Run condominiums, Phase I. Last sold for $355,500 in 2007.
Address: 2340 Après Ski Way
Seller: Burdick Properties LLC
Buyer: Jeffrey K. and Wanda T. Haggerty
Date: July 11, 2019
Price: $678,000
Property Description: 1,284-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building B, Unit 222 at Chateau Chamonix condominiums.
Total sales: $10,135,709
To reach Mackenzie Hicks, call 970-871-4208, email mhicks@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @mackenzieshawna.
