Routt County real estate sales total $10.1M for July 5 to 11, 2019

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County real estate transactions totaled $10,135,709 across 22 sales for the week of July 5 to 11. The sales total is down 49% compared with last week and down 42% compared with the same week in 2018.

Address: 2540 Flat Tops Court

Seller: Flat Tops at Wildhorse Meadows LLC

Buyer: Wesley T. Ball

Date: July 5, 2019

Price: $250,000

Property Description: 0.063 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing 2, Lot 9 at Flat Tops Wildhorse Meadows.

Address: 1334 13th St.

Seller: Tri County Rentals LLC

Buyer: Dale Kruse

Date: July 5, 2019

Price: $545,000

Property Description: 960-square-foot warehouse on 0.29 acres of commercial land, Block 7, Lots 21 to 24 at Miller-Frazier addition to Steamboat Springs.

Address: No address, southwest of Hayden

Seller: David and Nancy Roach and Richard H. and Russell M. Wiley, Jr.

Buyer: Steamboat Partners LTD

Date: July 5, 2019

Price: $300,000

Property Description: 160 acres of grazing/agricultural land, 33-5-88.

Address: No address, southwest of Hayden

Seller: David and Nancy Roach and Richard H. and Russell M. Wiley, Jr.

Buyer: Morgan GST Trust

Date: July 5, 2019

Price: $318,472

Property Description: 159.236 acres of grazing/agricultural land, 19-5-88.

Address: 139 and 141 Spruce St.

Seller: Kurt Patrick Casey (trustee of the Kurt Patrick Casey Amended and Restated Revocable Trust) and Maria Ramirez de Arellano Santander

Buyer: Charles Richardson

Date: July 5, 2019

Price: $1,290,000

Property Description: 735-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath and 2,335-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residences on 0.18 acres of land, Block 12, Lot 7A at Crawford addition, replat of E2, Lot 6 and Lots 7 and 8. Last sold for $829,000 in 2013.

Address: 1 Sequoia Court

Seller: Martin Shore

Buyer: Clark Davidson

Date: July 8, 2019

Price: $255,200

Property Description: 968-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath condo, Lot SE 1 at Whistler Village townhomes, Phase II. Last sold for $247,000 in 2016.

Address: 30955 Whitecotton Court

Seller: Frances and Nathan Johnson

Buyer: Eric M. and Thomas J. West

Date: July 8, 2019

Price: $629, 900

Property Description: 1,920-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 5.18 acres of land, Lot 8 at Whitecotton subdivision. Last sold for $350,000 in 2012.

Address: 1695 Ranch Road

Seller: Nola Jean and Reed C. Shaffer (trustees of the Restatement of the Nola Jean Shaffer Revocable Trust, Restatement of the Reed C. Shafer MD Revocable Trust and the Nola Jean Shaffer Revocable Trust)

Buyer: John H. and Traci L. Bodette

Date: July 10, 2019

Price: $416,500

Property Description: 1,337-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath condo, Unit 507 at Ranch at Steamboat condominiums, Phase 2.

Address: 215 Highland St., Oak Creek

Seller: Brian and Darrell Bruder

Buyer: Nancy E. Peckham

Date: July 10, 2019

Price: $60,000

Property Description: 631-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.14 acres of land, Block 8, Lots 26 to 27 at Capitol Hill addition to Oak Creek.

Address: 941 Lincoln Ave.

Seller: Christopher R. and William P. Delong

Buyer: Dawn Herrmann and Mark Stratton

Date: July 10, 2019

Price: $1,075,000

Property Description: 1,917-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit R6 at Victoria condominiums.

Address: 48235 Flora Court

Seller: Mystic Hill Ranch LLC

Buyer: Kenneth and Leeann Benesh

Date: July 10, 2019

Price: $120,000

Property Description: 5.13 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 3 at Miller Creek Meadows. Last sold for $59,500 in 2012.

Address: 16350 Routt County Road 16, Oak Creek

Seller: Anthony D. and Linda L. Sosebee

Buyer: Andrea Meier and Rouven O. Krauer

Date: July 10, 2019

Price: $1,140,000

Property Description: 2,210-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath farm/ranch residence with 78 acres of forest/agricultural land, 8-2-83 and 17-2-83.

Address: 520 Ore House Plaza

Seller: D.B.H., LLC

Buyer: David G. and Kimberly E. Hiser

Date: July 10, 2019

Price: $222,500

Property Description: 672-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building B, Unit 104 at Pines condominiums.

Address: 2577 Riverside Drive

Seller: Aaron and Ellen J. True

Buyer: Paula J. Hope and John R. Saul

Date: July 10, 2019

Price: $657,000

Property Description: 1,920-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.26 acres of land, Filing 1, Lot 11 at Riverside subdivision. Last sold for $542,000 in 2017.

Address: 32750 Lieske Lane and 32900 Routt County Road 33, Oak Creek

Seller: Sage Creek Land & Reserves LLC

Buyer: Two Creeks Ridge LLC

Date: July 10, 2019

Price: $634,137

Property Description: 28.95 grazing/agricultural land, 4.376 acres of dry farm land and 7.462 acres of meadow hay land, Surface right only in and to Lot 18 at Vista Ridge at Trout Creek, 13-5-86 and 14-5-86.

Address: 420 Boulder Ridge Road

Seller: Daniel A. Hamann

Buyer: Carol and Jonathan Clark

Date: July 10, 2019

Price: $985,000

Property Description: 0.62 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 9 at Boulder Ridge subdivision.

Address: No address, near the Steamboat Lake — Willow Pass area

Seller: Jack and Linda L. Bowes (trustees of the Jack Bowes and Linda L. Bowes Living Trusts)

Buyer: Devonia L. and Shane L. Andrew

Date: July 10, 2019

Price: $5,000

Property Description: 0.63 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing 4, Lot 15 at Steamboat Lake subdivision.

Address: 441 Enterprise St., Hayden

Seller: Brian Joenk

Buyer: Jarrod Hines

Date: July 10, 2019

Price: $45,000

Property Description: 0.526 acres of vacant, commercial land, Lot 5 at Valley View Business Park, final replat. Last sold for $181,000 in 2007.

Address: 1380 Athens Plaza

Seller: Nikola Skoda

Buyer: Anna and Jeremy Carr

Date: July 11, 2019

Price: $183,000

Property Description: 565-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building Beta, Unit 5 at Walton Village condominiums.

Address: No address, near Steamboat Lake — Willo Pass area

Seller: Nancy H. and Roger M. Burton

Buyer: Devonia L. and Shane L. Andrew

Date: July 11, 2019

Price: $6,000

Property Description: 0.99 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing 4, Lot 35 at Steamboat Lake subdivision.

Address: 2025 Walton Creek Road

Seller: Jeffrey K. and Wanda T. Haggerty

Buyer: Christopher and Mary Kay Irmiter

Date: July 11, 2019

Price: $320,000

Property Description: 930-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building 300, Unit 305 at Timber Run condominiums, Phase I. Last sold for $355,500 in 2007.

Address: 2340 Après Ski Way

Seller: Burdick Properties LLC

Buyer: Jeffrey K. and Wanda T. Haggerty

Date: July 11, 2019

Price: $678,000

Property Description: 1,284-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building B, Unit 222 at Chateau Chamonix condominiums.

Total sales: $10,135,709

