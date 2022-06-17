Routt County real estate sales surpass $44M the week of June 10-16

Routt County’s real estate transactions totaled $44.7 million across 42 sales for week of June 10-16.

1375 Walton Creek Road

Seller: Robert and Shannon Spence

Buyer: Megan Beck and Andrew Fenley

Date: June 10, 2022

Price: $926,500

Property Description: 1,457-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 12, Building B at Walton Creek Condo. Last sold for $350,000 in 2017.

No address

Seller: Donald G. Worsell

Buyer: Ann C. and Wade L. Zimmerman

Date: June 10, 2022

Price: $105,000

Property Description: Agricultural land, Lot B at LeClaire-Voetzel Exemption. Last sold for $100,000 in 2010.

307 South Sharp Street

Seller: Erin L. and Ryan J. Gelling

Buyer: Whitney Marcell Jackson

Date: June 10, 2022

Price: $380,000

Property Description: 1,313-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.24 acres of land, Block 7, Lots 14-15 at Second Addition to Oak Creek. Last sold for $172,000 in 2019.

36885 Tree Haus Drive

Seller: Christine N. Perich-Delee

Buyer: Sacha Coates and Jonathan Torres

Date: June 10, 2022

Price: $340,000

Property Description: 0.37 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 1, Lot 7 at Tree Haus Subdivision.

1315 Sparta Plaza

Seller: Peterson Family Trust

Buyer: Jerry Mark and Mara Caitlin Kozatch

Date: June 10, 2022

Price: $385,000

Property Description: 575-square-foot, one-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 2, Building Omicron at Walton Village Condo. Last sold for $120,000 in 2016.

310 Hilltop Parkway

Seller: Fox Springs Development LLC

Buyer: Magnolia 4610 LLC

Date: June 13, 2022

Price: $654,600

Property Description: 1,036-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Filing No. 3, Unit 1101 at Fox Springs Condominium.

20 Highland Circle

Seller: Thomas K. Wilson

Buyer: Christopher C. and Laurie R. Vaszily

Date: June 13, 2022

Price: $1,802,500

Property Description: 2,996-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.68 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 8 at Highlands Subdivision. Last sold for $415,000 in 2000.

No address

Seller: Suzan Bymel Trust

Buyer: Same LDR2 LLC

Date: June 13, 2022

Price: $2,800,000

Property Description: Agricultural land, SEC 32-6-84.

1920 Ski Time Square Drive

Seller: Michael I., Theresa T. and Tristan J. Lampe

Buyer: Burglittledonuts LLC

Date: June 13, 2022

Price: $580,000

Property Description: 704-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 402 at Ski Time Square Condo. Last sold for $125,000 in 2013.

1825 Medicine Springs Drive

Seller: Joseph F. Bender

Buyer: Casey and Margaret Daker

Date: June 13, 2022

Price: $991,000

Property Description: 1,066-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 3101 at Champagne Lodge at Trappeurs Crossing Resort. Last sold for $335,000 in 2011.

1892 Indian Trails

Seller: Steamboat Sunlight Holdings LLC

Buyer: Jerry E. Garcia

Date: June 13, 2022

Price: $1,675,000

Property Description: 3,561-square-foot, three-bedroom, 4 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.288 acres of land.

57750 Saturn Court

Seller: Pat Moore Trust Agreement

Buyer: Benda L. Beaty and Gregory D. Young

Date: June 13, 2022

Price: $62,000

Property Description: 0.55 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 2, Lot 19 at Steamboat Lake Subdivision.

42120 Home Stream Path

Seller: Weathersby Family Trust

Buyer: Timothy Scott Hager Revocable Trust

Date: June 13, 2022

Price: $1,645,000

Property Description: 5.21 acres of agricultural land, Filing No. 1, Homestead B4 at Marabou. Last sold for $1,575,000 in 2021.

27015 Beaver Canyon Drive

Seller: Dennis L. and Jeanne K. Lodwick

Buyer: Lisa Hogue and Kristopher O. Lodwick

Date: June 13, 2022

Price: $557,000

Property Description: 1,476-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.50 acres of land, Lot 348 at Olympic Subdivision, Filing No. 2 at Steamboat Lakes Subdivision.

720 Conifer Circle

Seller: Three Angels Revocable Living Trust

Buyer: Robert J. and Tisha Leslie Freer

Date: June 13, 2022

Price: $1,460,000

Property Description: 2,153-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.20 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 8 at Spruce Knoll Subdivision. Last sold for $610,000 in 2016.

38429 Routt County Road 179, Milner

Seller: Jody L. Camilletti

Buyer: Chad E. and Nicole L. Groce

Date: June 13, 2022

Price: $500,000

Property Description: 1,296-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 11.36 acres of land, SECS 14-6-86 and 23-6-86. Last sold for $207,500 in 2017.

1781 Sunlight Drive

Seller: Karen J. and Thomas B. Fox

Buyer: Randy Flint and Abby Kacena

Date: June 13, 2022

Price: $400,000

Property Description: 0.195 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 2, Lot 59 at Sunlight Subdivision.

465 Tamarack Drive

Seller: Ethlyn and Thomas A. Hudgins

Buyer: Riley Birk

Date: June 14, 2022

Price: $525,000

Property Description: 1,105-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit B-204, Building B at Fish Creek Falls Condo.

675 South Lincoln Avenue

Seller: KRE Holdings LLC

Buyer: Eagle Quest Investment LLC

Date: June 14, 2022

Price: $1,000,000

Property Description: 3,462-square-foot commercial building on 0.61 acres of land, Lot 1 at Steamboat Villa Subdivision.

1680 Ranch Road

Seller: Jordana Bernard and Zachary Adam Sutphin

Buyer: Jennifer Thornby Hamann

Date: June 14, 2022

Price: $1,020,000

Property Description: 1,326-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 ½-bath condo, Unit 203 at Ranch at Steamboat Condo Phase 1. Last sold for $477,500 in 2020.

1625 Mid Valley Drive

Seller: TKS Holdings of Steamboat LLC

Buyer: Lightning Investments LLC

Date: June 14, 2022

Price: $800,000

Property Description: 2,786-square-foot commercial condo, Unit 1, Building A at Steamboat Crossing Commercial Condominiums. Last sold for $297,600 in 2001.

31515 and 31525 Shoshone Way

Seller: James and William R. McKelvie

Buyer: Amanda Michelle and Daniel Harden Stevens

Date: June 14, 2022

Price: $115,000

Property Description: 1.15 acres of vacant residential land, Lots 55,56 at South Shore at Stagecoach.

1485 Mustang Run

Seller: Earl and Tracy March

Buyer: Rick and Sara Vincent

Date: June 14, 2022

Price: $761,000

Property Description: 1,249-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 1A at Mustang Run Condo Phase II. Last sold for $239,500 in 2014.

Hilltop Parkway

Seller: Fox Springs Development LLC

Buyer: Jessica Whalen

Date: June 15, 2022

Price: $572,735

Property Description: 911-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Filing No. 3, Unit 1203 at Fox Springs Condominium.

Hilltop Parkway

Seller: Fox Springs Development LLC

Buyer: David A. and Lisa A. Wilkinson

Date: June 15, 2022

Price: $549,935

Property Description: 1,000-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Filing No. 3, Unit 1304 at Fox Springs Condominium.

2800 Downhill Plaza

Seller: Smalley Properties LLC

Buyer: Michelle Lindsay and Vince Bazile

Date: June 15, 2022

Price: $475,000

Property Description: 2,150-square-foot, warehouse storage condo, Unit 305 at 2800 Downhill Plaza. Last sold for $152,500 in 2012.

1850 Ski Time Square Drive

Seller: DBT Thunderhead LLC

Buyer: Steamboat STS I LLC

Date: June 15, 2022

Price: $2,750,000

Property Description: Commercial land, Lot 1 at Station Subdivision.

No address

Seller: Stephen J. Griggs

Buyer: Tanya Simons and Ferdinand Verbeeck

Date: June 15, 2022

Price: $21,000

Property Description: 1.11 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 132 at Sky Hitch II at Stagecoach.

1920 Ski Time Square Drive

Seller: Anthony Kent and Jamie Saine

Buyer: Cody T. Griffis

Date: June 15, 2022

Price: $525,000

Property Description: 824-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 209 at Ski Time Square Condo. Last sold for $340,000 in 2020.

Hilltop Parkway

Seller: Fox Springs Development LLC

Buyer: Keith R. Humphrey

Date: June 15, 2020

Price: $520,000

Property Description: 1,000-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Filing No. 3, Unit 1204 at Fox Springs Condominium.

690 East Washington Avenue, Hayden

Seller: Toni L. Geis

Buyer: Charles John and Katherine Marie Kingsland

Date: June 15, 2022

Price: $375,000

Property Description: 1,440-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.26 acres of land, Block 3, Lots 10-12 at Adair Addition to Hayden. Last sold for $88,000 in 1997.

2652 Longthong Road

Seller: Frank G. and Lou E. Dolman

Buyer: Donna Lidiak and Kevin James Meek

Date: June 15, 2022

Price: $1,400,000

Property Description: 1,944-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath townhome on 0.059 acres of land, Lot B at Feinberg Townhomes at Valley View Subdivision.

3281 Aspen Wood Lane

Seller: Lascia and Tim Devereux

Buyer: Jeffrey and Kathryn Latier

Date: June 15, 2022

Price: $3,560,000

Property Description: 3,782-square-foot, five-bedroom, 5 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.53 acres of land, Filing No. 4, Lot 81 at Sanctuary Subdivision. Last sold for $1,879,500 in 2019.

2300 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Sunesis Properties LLC

Buyer: James M. Mader and Karen P. Monge

Date: June 15, 2022

Price: $2,435,000

Property Description: 2,397-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit 3 at Ironwood at Steamboat Condo Phase I. Last sold for $1,246,400 in 2020.

210 James Street

Seller: Kenneth J. Kruse and Audrey L. Kruse Joint Revocable Trust

Buyer: KVOTS LLC

Date: June 15, 2022

Price: $1,150,000

Property Description: 1,074-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.16 acres of land, Block 2, Lots 17-19 at Norvell Addition to Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $375,000 in 2010.

2250 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Daniel and Kimberly Honeker

Buyer: Jennifer J. Mink and Joseph L. Musella

Date: June 15, 2022

Price: $3,800,000

Property Description: 2,687-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 ½-bath condo, Unit R-512 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way. Last sold for $2,100,000 in 2012.

Hilltop Parkway

Seller: Fox Springs Development LLC

Buyer: Brian James Danclovic and Deliana Valentinova Krasteva

Date: June 15, 2022

Price: $516,935

Property Description: 911-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Filing No. 3, Unit 1202 at Fox Springs Condominium.

Hilltop Parkway

Seller: Fox Springs Development LLC

Buyer: Michael John and Shannon McKay

Date: June 16, 2022

Price: $650,000

Property Description: 911-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Filing No. 3, Unit 1302 at Fox Springs Condominium.

3699 Airport Circle

Seller: Jennifer and Michael H. Patterson

Buyer: Lynn D. Christensen

Date: June 16, 2022

Price: $277,500

Property Description: Filing No. 4, Supplemental Map Building F, Unit F-9 at Aviator Garages.

31775 Bradley Ranch

Seller: Anne A. Lowe Revocable Trust

Buyer: Christian Baker

Date: June 16, 2022

Price: $5,086,000

Property Description: 5,116-square-foot, five-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 35.14 acres of land, SEC 29-7-84. Last sold for $1,650,000 in 2011.

1335 Hilltop Parkway

Seller: Kristopher Daniel Allen

Buyer: Austin Scott Davis

Date: June 16, 2022

Price: $410,000

Property Description: 963-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 2.3A at Fox Creek Village Condos. Last sold for $139,600 in 2012.

Total sales: $44,738,705

Timeshares

2155 Ski Time Square Drive

Seller: Mark and Robin Thompson Living Trust

Buyer: 729 Fan LLC

Date: June 10, 2022

Price: $54,500

Property Description: 1/7-interest in and to a 1,835-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 324 at Christie Condominiums Phase II.

Total timeshares: $54,500