Routt County real estate sales surpass $44M the week of June 10-16
Routt County’s real estate transactions totaled $44.7 million across 42 sales for week of June 10-16.
1375 Walton Creek Road
Seller: Robert and Shannon Spence
Buyer: Megan Beck and Andrew Fenley
Date: June 10, 2022
Price: $926,500
Property Description: 1,457-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 12, Building B at Walton Creek Condo. Last sold for $350,000 in 2017.
No address
Seller: Donald G. Worsell
Buyer: Ann C. and Wade L. Zimmerman
Date: June 10, 2022
Price: $105,000
Property Description: Agricultural land, Lot B at LeClaire-Voetzel Exemption. Last sold for $100,000 in 2010.
307 South Sharp Street
Seller: Erin L. and Ryan J. Gelling
Buyer: Whitney Marcell Jackson
Date: June 10, 2022
Price: $380,000
Property Description: 1,313-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.24 acres of land, Block 7, Lots 14-15 at Second Addition to Oak Creek. Last sold for $172,000 in 2019.
36885 Tree Haus Drive
Seller: Christine N. Perich-Delee
Buyer: Sacha Coates and Jonathan Torres
Date: June 10, 2022
Price: $340,000
Property Description: 0.37 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 1, Lot 7 at Tree Haus Subdivision.
1315 Sparta Plaza
Seller: Peterson Family Trust
Buyer: Jerry Mark and Mara Caitlin Kozatch
Date: June 10, 2022
Price: $385,000
Property Description: 575-square-foot, one-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 2, Building Omicron at Walton Village Condo. Last sold for $120,000 in 2016.
310 Hilltop Parkway
Seller: Fox Springs Development LLC
Buyer: Magnolia 4610 LLC
Date: June 13, 2022
Price: $654,600
Property Description: 1,036-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Filing No. 3, Unit 1101 at Fox Springs Condominium.
20 Highland Circle
Seller: Thomas K. Wilson
Buyer: Christopher C. and Laurie R. Vaszily
Date: June 13, 2022
Price: $1,802,500
Property Description: 2,996-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.68 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 8 at Highlands Subdivision. Last sold for $415,000 in 2000.
No address
Seller: Suzan Bymel Trust
Buyer: Same LDR2 LLC
Date: June 13, 2022
Price: $2,800,000
Property Description: Agricultural land, SEC 32-6-84.
1920 Ski Time Square Drive
Seller: Michael I., Theresa T. and Tristan J. Lampe
Buyer: Burglittledonuts LLC
Date: June 13, 2022
Price: $580,000
Property Description: 704-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 402 at Ski Time Square Condo. Last sold for $125,000 in 2013.
1825 Medicine Springs Drive
Seller: Joseph F. Bender
Buyer: Casey and Margaret Daker
Date: June 13, 2022
Price: $991,000
Property Description: 1,066-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 3101 at Champagne Lodge at Trappeurs Crossing Resort. Last sold for $335,000 in 2011.
1892 Indian Trails
Seller: Steamboat Sunlight Holdings LLC
Buyer: Jerry E. Garcia
Date: June 13, 2022
Price: $1,675,000
Property Description: 3,561-square-foot, three-bedroom, 4 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.288 acres of land.
57750 Saturn Court
Seller: Pat Moore Trust Agreement
Buyer: Benda L. Beaty and Gregory D. Young
Date: June 13, 2022
Price: $62,000
Property Description: 0.55 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 2, Lot 19 at Steamboat Lake Subdivision.
42120 Home Stream Path
Seller: Weathersby Family Trust
Buyer: Timothy Scott Hager Revocable Trust
Date: June 13, 2022
Price: $1,645,000
Property Description: 5.21 acres of agricultural land, Filing No. 1, Homestead B4 at Marabou. Last sold for $1,575,000 in 2021.
27015 Beaver Canyon Drive
Seller: Dennis L. and Jeanne K. Lodwick
Buyer: Lisa Hogue and Kristopher O. Lodwick
Date: June 13, 2022
Price: $557,000
Property Description: 1,476-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.50 acres of land, Lot 348 at Olympic Subdivision, Filing No. 2 at Steamboat Lakes Subdivision.
720 Conifer Circle
Seller: Three Angels Revocable Living Trust
Buyer: Robert J. and Tisha Leslie Freer
Date: June 13, 2022
Price: $1,460,000
Property Description: 2,153-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.20 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 8 at Spruce Knoll Subdivision. Last sold for $610,000 in 2016.
38429 Routt County Road 179, Milner
Seller: Jody L. Camilletti
Buyer: Chad E. and Nicole L. Groce
Date: June 13, 2022
Price: $500,000
Property Description: 1,296-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 11.36 acres of land, SECS 14-6-86 and 23-6-86. Last sold for $207,500 in 2017.
1781 Sunlight Drive
Seller: Karen J. and Thomas B. Fox
Buyer: Randy Flint and Abby Kacena
Date: June 13, 2022
Price: $400,000
Property Description: 0.195 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 2, Lot 59 at Sunlight Subdivision.
465 Tamarack Drive
Seller: Ethlyn and Thomas A. Hudgins
Buyer: Riley Birk
Date: June 14, 2022
Price: $525,000
Property Description: 1,105-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit B-204, Building B at Fish Creek Falls Condo.
675 South Lincoln Avenue
Seller: KRE Holdings LLC
Buyer: Eagle Quest Investment LLC
Date: June 14, 2022
Price: $1,000,000
Property Description: 3,462-square-foot commercial building on 0.61 acres of land, Lot 1 at Steamboat Villa Subdivision.
1680 Ranch Road
Seller: Jordana Bernard and Zachary Adam Sutphin
Buyer: Jennifer Thornby Hamann
Date: June 14, 2022
Price: $1,020,000
Property Description: 1,326-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 ½-bath condo, Unit 203 at Ranch at Steamboat Condo Phase 1. Last sold for $477,500 in 2020.
1625 Mid Valley Drive
Seller: TKS Holdings of Steamboat LLC
Buyer: Lightning Investments LLC
Date: June 14, 2022
Price: $800,000
Property Description: 2,786-square-foot commercial condo, Unit 1, Building A at Steamboat Crossing Commercial Condominiums. Last sold for $297,600 in 2001.
31515 and 31525 Shoshone Way
Seller: James and William R. McKelvie
Buyer: Amanda Michelle and Daniel Harden Stevens
Date: June 14, 2022
Price: $115,000
Property Description: 1.15 acres of vacant residential land, Lots 55,56 at South Shore at Stagecoach.
1485 Mustang Run
Seller: Earl and Tracy March
Buyer: Rick and Sara Vincent
Date: June 14, 2022
Price: $761,000
Property Description: 1,249-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 1A at Mustang Run Condo Phase II. Last sold for $239,500 in 2014.
Hilltop Parkway
Seller: Fox Springs Development LLC
Buyer: Jessica Whalen
Date: June 15, 2022
Price: $572,735
Property Description: 911-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Filing No. 3, Unit 1203 at Fox Springs Condominium.
Hilltop Parkway
Seller: Fox Springs Development LLC
Buyer: David A. and Lisa A. Wilkinson
Date: June 15, 2022
Price: $549,935
Property Description: 1,000-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Filing No. 3, Unit 1304 at Fox Springs Condominium.
2800 Downhill Plaza
Seller: Smalley Properties LLC
Buyer: Michelle Lindsay and Vince Bazile
Date: June 15, 2022
Price: $475,000
Property Description: 2,150-square-foot, warehouse storage condo, Unit 305 at 2800 Downhill Plaza. Last sold for $152,500 in 2012.
1850 Ski Time Square Drive
Seller: DBT Thunderhead LLC
Buyer: Steamboat STS I LLC
Date: June 15, 2022
Price: $2,750,000
Property Description: Commercial land, Lot 1 at Station Subdivision.
No address
Seller: Stephen J. Griggs
Buyer: Tanya Simons and Ferdinand Verbeeck
Date: June 15, 2022
Price: $21,000
Property Description: 1.11 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 132 at Sky Hitch II at Stagecoach.
1920 Ski Time Square Drive
Seller: Anthony Kent and Jamie Saine
Buyer: Cody T. Griffis
Date: June 15, 2022
Price: $525,000
Property Description: 824-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 209 at Ski Time Square Condo. Last sold for $340,000 in 2020.
Hilltop Parkway
Seller: Fox Springs Development LLC
Buyer: Keith R. Humphrey
Date: June 15, 2020
Price: $520,000
Property Description: 1,000-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Filing No. 3, Unit 1204 at Fox Springs Condominium.
690 East Washington Avenue, Hayden
Seller: Toni L. Geis
Buyer: Charles John and Katherine Marie Kingsland
Date: June 15, 2022
Price: $375,000
Property Description: 1,440-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.26 acres of land, Block 3, Lots 10-12 at Adair Addition to Hayden. Last sold for $88,000 in 1997.
2652 Longthong Road
Seller: Frank G. and Lou E. Dolman
Buyer: Donna Lidiak and Kevin James Meek
Date: June 15, 2022
Price: $1,400,000
Property Description: 1,944-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath townhome on 0.059 acres of land, Lot B at Feinberg Townhomes at Valley View Subdivision.
3281 Aspen Wood Lane
Seller: Lascia and Tim Devereux
Buyer: Jeffrey and Kathryn Latier
Date: June 15, 2022
Price: $3,560,000
Property Description: 3,782-square-foot, five-bedroom, 5 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.53 acres of land, Filing No. 4, Lot 81 at Sanctuary Subdivision. Last sold for $1,879,500 in 2019.
2300 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Sunesis Properties LLC
Buyer: James M. Mader and Karen P. Monge
Date: June 15, 2022
Price: $2,435,000
Property Description: 2,397-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit 3 at Ironwood at Steamboat Condo Phase I. Last sold for $1,246,400 in 2020.
210 James Street
Seller: Kenneth J. Kruse and Audrey L. Kruse Joint Revocable Trust
Buyer: KVOTS LLC
Date: June 15, 2022
Price: $1,150,000
Property Description: 1,074-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.16 acres of land, Block 2, Lots 17-19 at Norvell Addition to Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $375,000 in 2010.
2250 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Daniel and Kimberly Honeker
Buyer: Jennifer J. Mink and Joseph L. Musella
Date: June 15, 2022
Price: $3,800,000
Property Description: 2,687-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 ½-bath condo, Unit R-512 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way. Last sold for $2,100,000 in 2012.
Hilltop Parkway
Seller: Fox Springs Development LLC
Buyer: Brian James Danclovic and Deliana Valentinova Krasteva
Date: June 15, 2022
Price: $516,935
Property Description: 911-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Filing No. 3, Unit 1202 at Fox Springs Condominium.
Hilltop Parkway
Seller: Fox Springs Development LLC
Buyer: Michael John and Shannon McKay
Date: June 16, 2022
Price: $650,000
Property Description: 911-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Filing No. 3, Unit 1302 at Fox Springs Condominium.
3699 Airport Circle
Seller: Jennifer and Michael H. Patterson
Buyer: Lynn D. Christensen
Date: June 16, 2022
Price: $277,500
Property Description: Filing No. 4, Supplemental Map Building F, Unit F-9 at Aviator Garages.
31775 Bradley Ranch
Seller: Anne A. Lowe Revocable Trust
Buyer: Christian Baker
Date: June 16, 2022
Price: $5,086,000
Property Description: 5,116-square-foot, five-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 35.14 acres of land, SEC 29-7-84. Last sold for $1,650,000 in 2011.
1335 Hilltop Parkway
Seller: Kristopher Daniel Allen
Buyer: Austin Scott Davis
Date: June 16, 2022
Price: $410,000
Property Description: 963-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 2.3A at Fox Creek Village Condos. Last sold for $139,600 in 2012.
Total sales: $44,738,705
Timeshares
2155 Ski Time Square Drive
Seller: Mark and Robin Thompson Living Trust
Buyer: 729 Fan LLC
Date: June 10, 2022
Price: $54,500
Property Description: 1/7-interest in and to a 1,835-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 324 at Christie Condominiums Phase II.
Total timeshares: $54,500
