Routt County real estate sales surpass $38M the week of May 13-19
Routt County real estate transactions totaled $38 million across 44 sales for week of May 13-19.
26650 Aspen Court
Seller: Jimmy C. Smith and Elizabeth L. Smith Trust, Sharon Tavaglione
Buyer: Petra Bernehedas
Date: May 13, 2022
Price: $140,000
Property Description: 5.55 acres of vacant land, Lot 1 at Smith Replat.
2980 Littlefish Trail
Seller: Lascia R. and Timothy P. Devereux
Buyer: Accelerant Group LLC
Date: May 13, 2022
Price: $1,285,000
Property Description: 2.0 acres of vacant land, Lot 9 at Elkins Meadow at Little Fish Creek.
940 Central Park Drive
Seller: Canazei Holdings LLC
Buyer: D & D Medical Offices LLC
Date: May 13, 2022
Price: $590,000
Property Description: 1,623-square-foot commercial building. Unit 207A at Steamboat Springs Health Care Association Medical Office Building Condominiums. Last sold for $293,800 in 2002.
2655 Copper Ridge Circle
Seller: TSO Enterprises LLC
Buyer: Properties by TSO LLC
Date: May 13, 2022
Price: $711,062
Property Description: 2,849-square-foot warehouse storage condo, Unit 4 at SCD Warehouse Condos.
22705 Chief Joseph
Seller: George Danellis
Buyer: Gregory Lee Ayers
Date: May 13, 2022
Price: $26,500
Property Description: 0.54 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 71 at Morningside I Subdivision at Stagecoach. Last sold for $5,000 in 2016.
No address
Seller: Sollinger Revocable Living Trust
Buyer: TPCP Realty Trust
Date: May 13, 2022
Price: $1,000,000
Property Description: Filing No. 4, Lot 12 at Ski Ranches Subdivision.
37455 Routt County Road 14
Seller: JB/JB Family Partners LTD #3
Buyer: Sean William Manning
Date: May 13, 2022
Price: $2,860,000
Property Description: 4,592-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 43.90 acres of land, SEC 20-6-84. Last sold for $900,000 in 1999.
1590 Natches Way
Seller: Grant A. Juschka
Buyer: Eric Dickstein and Ronit S. Berdugo Dickstein
Date: May 16, 2022
Price: $2,450,000
Property Description: 4,192-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family with caretaker residence on 0.37 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 5 at Fairway Meadows Subdivision. Last sold for $870,000 in 2017.
23605 Waybills Court
Seller: Ivy Avenue Holdings LLC
Buyer: Brad and Emily Curtis
Date: May 16, 2022
Price: $904,000
Property Description: 2,948-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.74 acres of land, Lot 25-D at Blacktail Meadows at Neighborhoods at Young’s Peak. Last sold for $780,000 in 2016.
179 South 6th Street, Hayden
Seller: Rohail Abid
Buyer: Mark and Shelli Olson
Date: May 16, 2022
Price: $420,311
Property Description: 1,459-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath townhome, Unit 5 at Creek View Townhomes Phase I. Last sold for $260,000 in 2020.
No address
Seller: The Land Couple LLC
Buyer: Cary and Eydie Caraway
Date: May 16, 2022
Price: $6,000
Property Description: 0.82 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 88 at South Station II. Last sold for $950 in 2016.
27095 Fire Song Road
Seller: Bashor LLC, Glenn Granger
Buyer: Timothy Scott Hager Revocable Trust
Date: May 16, 2022
Price: $1,250,000
Property Description: Agricultural land, Marabou Filing No. 1, Homestead F7.
No address
Seller: Lanice Murphy
Buyer: Brownere LLC
Date: May 17, 2022
Price: $10,136
Property Description: 1.26 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 50 at South Station II at Stagecoach. Last sold for $7,000 in 2021.
32512 Pueblo Way
Seller: Jody K. Elston
Buyer: Peter Clark Zwetkof
Date: May 17, 2022
Price: $44,900
Property Description: 0.53 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 33 at Morningside I Subdivision at Stagecoach. Last sold for $750 in 1993.
1729 Graystone Drive
Seller: Lot 7 Stonebridge Park LLC
Buyer: Steel Falcon Holdings LLC
Date: May 17, 2022
Price: $850,000
Property Description: 1.01 acres of residential land, Lot 7 at Stonebridge Park Subdivision. Last sold for $570,000 in 2006.
1355 Walton Creek Road
Seller: Adam and McKayla Boilesen
Buyer: Paige Rylander
Date: May 17, 2022
Price: $575,000
Property Description: 1,020-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 18, Building C at Walton Creek Condominiums. Last sold for $262,000 in 2018.
No address
Seller: McCoy Land and Cattle Co
Buyer: Summit 47 Investments LLC
Date: May 17, 2022
Price: $1,944,000
Property Description: SEC 26-28 -35-84.
No address
Seller: McCoy Land and Cattle Co
Buyer: Summit 47 Investments LLC
Date: May 17, 2022
Price: $2,600,000
Property Description: SEC 33-1-84 and 34-1-84.
20985 Filly Trail East
Seller: Bonnie Adams Deeds and Albert E. Deeds II
Buyer: Sandra Susan Green and Shama Lael Jacobson
Date: May 17, 2022
Price: $37,000
Property Description: 0.97 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 19 at Black Horse I Subdivision at Stagecoach. Last sold for $7,000 in 1998.
57050 Golden Tide Place
Seller: Diane T. and Randall R. Roeing
Buyer: Vacant Land Now LLC
Date: May 17, 2022
Price: $6,500
Property Description: 1.02 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 74 at Steamboat Lakes Subdivision Unit No. 1.
2541 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Jeannine M. Pike
Buyer: Daniel K. Calisher, Tymon Lodder and Gregory F. Pike
Date: May 17, 2022
Price: $600,000
Property Description: 1,073-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath condo, Upper Unit 9, Building 2 at Hillsider Condo. Last sold for $164,500 in 2002.
611 Clermont Circle
Seller: Suzanne and Henry Hatch III
Buyer: J&JG Investments LLC
Date: May 17, 2022
Price: $1,697,175
Property Description: 2,397-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath townhome on 0.04 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Block 1, Lot 1 at Emerald Heights Townhomes. Last sold for $742,500 in 2018.
154 Oak Ridge Circle, Oak Ridge
Seller: Erin A. McMillan Gebauer, Erin E. McMillan, Erin A. Schwartz
Buyer: Justin Magnuson
Date: May 17, 2022
Price: $67,500
Property Description: 0.2 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 50 at Sierra View Subdivision.
1606 Woodbridge Court
Seller: Norman E. Hill
Buyer: William D. Schaff
Date: May 17, 2022
Price: $740,000
Property Description: 1,316-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath townhome, Lot 206 at Woodbridge Townhomes Phase 1A. Last sold for $325,000 in 2015.
225 Boulder Ridge Road
Seller: Olive Juice Holdings LLC
Buyer: Christopher L. Ciarallo and Claudia M. Van Dijk
Date: May 18, 2022
Price: $750,000
Property Description: 0.64 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 1 at Boulder Ridge Subdivision.
23500 Stagehorn Trail
Seller: Ivy Avenue Holdings LLC
Buyer: MacKenzie Duff and Alek Robert Kowalick
Date: May 18, 2022
Price: $185,000
Property Description: 1.37 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 13 at Blacktail Meadows at Neighborhoods at Young’s Peak.
180 North Chestnut Street, Hayden
Seller: Sandra K. Montieth and Ruby V. Wertenberger
Buyer: Emanuel and Molly Quintero
Date: May 18, 2022
Price: $390,000
Property Description: 1,296-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.43 acres of land, Block 3, Lots 15-18 at Original Town of Hayden.
Reinsman Court, Waybills Court, Oak Creek
Seller: Ivy Avenue Holdings LLC
Buyer: Mountain Vista Investments LLC, Sagebrush Construction, Schwerpunct LLC, Steamboat Investing LLC, West Windsor Investments LLC
Date: May 18, 2022
Price: $380,000
Property Description: 1.51 acres of vacant residential land, Lots 21-D, 22-D, 23-D, 24-D at Neighborhoods at Young’s Peak.
No address
Seller: Jill Marie Gartland and James Richard Schultz
Buyer: Andrew and Luciene Polski
Date: May 18, 2022
Price: $579,000
Property Description: 35 acres of agricultural land. SEC 36-7-86.
34600 Golden Eagle Drive, 34630 Goshawk Lane
Seller: Alpine Mountain Ranch at Steamboat Springs LLLP
Buyer: KVLS LLC
Date: May 18, 2022
Price: $2,400,000
Property Description: Lot 26 at Alpine Mountain Ranch LPSE Amendment No. 2.
3385 & 3387 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Benjamin H. Wilcox
Buyer: Jacob L. and Jennifer M. Cohen
Date: May 18, 2022
Price: $1,300,000
Property Description: 3,000-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.17 acres of land, Lot 26 at Mount Werner Meadows Subdivision. Last sold for $310,000 in 2002.
730 Yampa Street
Seller: Allison Renee Miriani McLeod and Matthew McLeod
Buyer: Amy Allyn and Eric James Harker
Date: May 18, 2022
Price: $1,030,000
Property Description: 1,176-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit C6 at Residences of Old Town Condos. Last sold for $334,500 in 2007.
57670 Longfellow Way
Seller: David L. and Sally D. Hessel
Buyer: Christopher J. Jones
Date: May 18, 2022
Price: $785,000
Property Description: 1,904-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 1.01 acres of land, Lot 44A at Hessel Replat Subdivision.
33245 Filly Trail
Seller: Shea Reed
Buyer: Alexander Lange
Date: May 18, 2022
Price: $40,000
Property Description: 0.67 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 86 at Black Horse I at Stagecoach.
2931 Mountaineer Circle
Seller: Suzanne J. King Revocable Trust
Buyer: Katherine Haney Duffy Trust, Miles B. Duffy, Leah C. Tharpe
Date: May 18, 2022
Price: $825,000
Property Description: Unit 4A at Mountaineer at Steamboat Phase 3.
100 Park Place
Seller: Uranus Ventures LLC
Buyer: Crem Family Investments Inc.
Date: May 19, 2022
Price: $2,950,000
Property Description: 2,874-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath townhome on 0.19 acres of land, Lot 10, Unit 1 at Park Place Townhomes.
1825 Medicine Springs Drive
Seller: Lesley A. and Paul S. Clements
Buyer: Annette Marie and Derek Scott Knapp
Date: May 19, 2022
Price: $997,000
Property Description: 1,020-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 3204 at Champagne Lodge at Trappeurs Crossing Resort. Last sold for $372,500 in 2004.
57570 Miners Dream Place
Seller: Kathy S. and Kurt M. Sommermeyer
Buyer: Andrew and Elizabeth Wegner
Date: May 19, 2022
Price: $875,000
Property Description: 2,084-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 1.15 acres of land, Lot 102, Unit 1 at Steamboat Lake Subdivision. Last sold for $530,000 in 2020.
2883 Burgess Creek Road
Seller: Jennifer Anne Carlson Trust
Buyer: Melissa Rawls
Date: May 19, 2022
Price: $635,000
Property Description: 873-square-foot, zero-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 102 at Scandinavian Lodge Studio Chalet Condo. Last sold for $279,000 in 2017.
23615 Stage Stop Trail
Seller: Jeri L. Halpine and Joel F. Meyers
Buyer: Rebecca J. and Scott L. Hohnstein
Date: May 19, 2022
Price: $305,000
Property Description: 5.05 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 2 at Lakeview Meadows. Last sold for $299,900 in 2007.
454 Willett Heights Court
Seller: Anthony and Stacy Sartoris
Buyer: Aileen and Howdy Pierce
Date: May 19, 2022
Price: $1,985,000
Property Description: 2,450-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath townhome on 0.03 acres of land, Filing No. 9, Unit 30 at Rocky Peak Village.
Total sales: $37.2 million
Timeshares
2155 Ski Time Square Drive
Seller: Judith W. Fenton Declaration of Trust
Buyer: Gregory L. and Jennifer Fenton
Date: May 17, 2022
Price: $201,000
Property Description: 1/7-interest in and to a 2,181-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 321 at Christie Condominiums Phase II.
2250 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Joseph A. and Patricia Vassallo
Buyer: Carl Palumbo
Date: May 18, 2022
Price: $395,000
Property Description: 1/8-interest in and to a 2,382-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit RC-301 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way.
2250 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Jamie L. and Neil A. Davis
Buyer: Joseph A. and Patricia Vassallo
Date: May 18, 2022
Price: $245,000
Property Description: 1/12-interest in and to a 2,504-square-foot, three-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit RC-302 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way.
Total timeshares: $841,000
