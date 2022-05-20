Routt County real estate sales surpass $38M the week of May 13-19

Routt County real estate transactions totaled $38 million across 44 sales for week of May 13-19.

26650 Aspen Court

Seller: Jimmy C. Smith and Elizabeth L. Smith Trust, Sharon Tavaglione

Buyer: Petra Bernehedas

Date: May 13, 2022

Price: $140,000

Property Description: 5.55 acres of vacant land, Lot 1 at Smith Replat.

2980 Littlefish Trail

Seller: Lascia R. and Timothy P. Devereux

Buyer: Accelerant Group LLC

Date: May 13, 2022

Price: $1,285,000

Property Description: 2.0 acres of vacant land, Lot 9 at Elkins Meadow at Little Fish Creek.

940 Central Park Drive

Seller: Canazei Holdings LLC

Buyer: D & D Medical Offices LLC

Date: May 13, 2022

Price: $590,000

Property Description: 1,623-square-foot commercial building. Unit 207A at Steamboat Springs Health Care Association Medical Office Building Condominiums. Last sold for $293,800 in 2002.

2655 Copper Ridge Circle

Seller: TSO Enterprises LLC

Buyer: Properties by TSO LLC

Date: May 13, 2022

Price: $711,062

Property Description: 2,849-square-foot warehouse storage condo, Unit 4 at SCD Warehouse Condos.

22705 Chief Joseph

Seller: George Danellis

Buyer: Gregory Lee Ayers

Date: May 13, 2022

Price: $26,500

Property Description: 0.54 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 71 at Morningside I Subdivision at Stagecoach. Last sold for $5,000 in 2016.

No address

Seller: Sollinger Revocable Living Trust

Buyer: TPCP Realty Trust

Date: May 13, 2022

Price: $1,000,000

Property Description: Filing No. 4, Lot 12 at Ski Ranches Subdivision.

37455 Routt County Road 14

Seller: JB/JB Family Partners LTD #3

Buyer: Sean William Manning

Date: May 13, 2022

Price: $2,860,000

Property Description: 4,592-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 43.90 acres of land, SEC 20-6-84. Last sold for $900,000 in 1999.

1590 Natches Way

Seller: Grant A. Juschka

Buyer: Eric Dickstein and Ronit S. Berdugo Dickstein

Date: May 16, 2022

Price: $2,450,000

Property Description: 4,192-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family with caretaker residence on 0.37 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 5 at Fairway Meadows Subdivision. Last sold for $870,000 in 2017.

23605 Waybills Court

Seller: Ivy Avenue Holdings LLC

Buyer: Brad and Emily Curtis

Date: May 16, 2022

Price: $904,000

Property Description: 2,948-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.74 acres of land, Lot 25-D at Blacktail Meadows at Neighborhoods at Young’s Peak. Last sold for $780,000 in 2016.

179 South 6th Street, Hayden

Seller: Rohail Abid

Buyer: Mark and Shelli Olson

Date: May 16, 2022

Price: $420,311

Property Description: 1,459-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath townhome, Unit 5 at Creek View Townhomes Phase I. Last sold for $260,000 in 2020.

No address

Seller: The Land Couple LLC

Buyer: Cary and Eydie Caraway

Date: May 16, 2022

Price: $6,000

Property Description: 0.82 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 88 at South Station II. Last sold for $950 in 2016.

27095 Fire Song Road

Seller: Bashor LLC, Glenn Granger

Buyer: Timothy Scott Hager Revocable Trust

Date: May 16, 2022

Price: $1,250,000

Property Description: Agricultural land, Marabou Filing No. 1, Homestead F7.

No address

Seller: Lanice Murphy

Buyer: Brownere LLC

Date: May 17, 2022

Price: $10,136

Property Description: 1.26 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 50 at South Station II at Stagecoach. Last sold for $7,000 in 2021.

32512 Pueblo Way

Seller: Jody K. Elston

Buyer: Peter Clark Zwetkof

Date: May 17, 2022

Price: $44,900

Property Description: 0.53 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 33 at Morningside I Subdivision at Stagecoach. Last sold for $750 in 1993.

1729 Graystone Drive

Seller: Lot 7 Stonebridge Park LLC

Buyer: Steel Falcon Holdings LLC

Date: May 17, 2022

Price: $850,000

Property Description: 1.01 acres of residential land, Lot 7 at Stonebridge Park Subdivision. Last sold for $570,000 in 2006.

1355 Walton Creek Road

Seller: Adam and McKayla Boilesen

Buyer: Paige Rylander

Date: May 17, 2022

Price: $575,000

Property Description: 1,020-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 18, Building C at Walton Creek Condominiums. Last sold for $262,000 in 2018.

No address

Seller: McCoy Land and Cattle Co

Buyer: Summit 47 Investments LLC

Date: May 17, 2022

Price: $1,944,000

Property Description: SEC 26-28 -35-84.

No address

Seller: McCoy Land and Cattle Co

Buyer: Summit 47 Investments LLC

Date: May 17, 2022

Price: $2,600,000

Property Description: SEC 33-1-84 and 34-1-84.

20985 Filly Trail East

Seller: Bonnie Adams Deeds and Albert E. Deeds II

Buyer: Sandra Susan Green and Shama Lael Jacobson

Date: May 17, 2022

Price: $37,000

Property Description: 0.97 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 19 at Black Horse I Subdivision at Stagecoach. Last sold for $7,000 in 1998.

57050 Golden Tide Place

Seller: Diane T. and Randall R. Roeing

Buyer: Vacant Land Now LLC

Date: May 17, 2022

Price: $6,500

Property Description: 1.02 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 74 at Steamboat Lakes Subdivision Unit No. 1.

2541 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Jeannine M. Pike

Buyer: Daniel K. Calisher, Tymon Lodder and Gregory F. Pike

Date: May 17, 2022

Price: $600,000

Property Description: 1,073-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath condo, Upper Unit 9, Building 2 at Hillsider Condo. Last sold for $164,500 in 2002.

611 Clermont Circle

Seller: Suzanne and Henry Hatch III

Buyer: J&JG Investments LLC

Date: May 17, 2022

Price: $1,697,175

Property Description: 2,397-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath townhome on 0.04 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Block 1, Lot 1 at Emerald Heights Townhomes. Last sold for $742,500 in 2018.

154 Oak Ridge Circle, Oak Ridge

Seller: Erin A. McMillan Gebauer, Erin E. McMillan, Erin A. Schwartz

Buyer: Justin Magnuson

Date: May 17, 2022

Price: $67,500

Property Description: 0.2 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 50 at Sierra View Subdivision.

1606 Woodbridge Court

Seller: Norman E. Hill

Buyer: William D. Schaff

Date: May 17, 2022

Price: $740,000

Property Description: 1,316-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath townhome, Lot 206 at Woodbridge Townhomes Phase 1A. Last sold for $325,000 in 2015.

225 Boulder Ridge Road

Seller: Olive Juice Holdings LLC

Buyer: Christopher L. Ciarallo and Claudia M. Van Dijk

Date: May 18, 2022

Price: $750,000

Property Description: 0.64 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 1 at Boulder Ridge Subdivision.

23500 Stagehorn Trail

Seller: Ivy Avenue Holdings LLC

Buyer: MacKenzie Duff and Alek Robert Kowalick

Date: May 18, 2022

Price: $185,000

Property Description: 1.37 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 13 at Blacktail Meadows at Neighborhoods at Young’s Peak.

180 North Chestnut Street, Hayden

Seller: Sandra K. Montieth and Ruby V. Wertenberger

Buyer: Emanuel and Molly Quintero

Date: May 18, 2022

Price: $390,000

Property Description: 1,296-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.43 acres of land, Block 3, Lots 15-18 at Original Town of Hayden.

Reinsman Court, Waybills Court, Oak Creek

Seller: Ivy Avenue Holdings LLC

Buyer: Mountain Vista Investments LLC, Sagebrush Construction, Schwerpunct LLC, Steamboat Investing LLC, West Windsor Investments LLC

Date: May 18, 2022

Price: $380,000

Property Description: 1.51 acres of vacant residential land, Lots 21-D, 22-D, 23-D, 24-D at Neighborhoods at Young’s Peak.

No address

Seller: Jill Marie Gartland and James Richard Schultz

Buyer: Andrew and Luciene Polski

Date: May 18, 2022

Price: $579,000

Property Description: 35 acres of agricultural land. SEC 36-7-86.

34600 Golden Eagle Drive, 34630 Goshawk Lane

Seller: Alpine Mountain Ranch at Steamboat Springs LLLP

Buyer: KVLS LLC

Date: May 18, 2022

Price: $2,400,000

Property Description: Lot 26 at Alpine Mountain Ranch LPSE Amendment No. 2.

3385 & 3387 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Benjamin H. Wilcox

Buyer: Jacob L. and Jennifer M. Cohen

Date: May 18, 2022

Price: $1,300,000

Property Description: 3,000-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.17 acres of land, Lot 26 at Mount Werner Meadows Subdivision. Last sold for $310,000 in 2002.

730 Yampa Street

Seller: Allison Renee Miriani McLeod and Matthew McLeod

Buyer: Amy Allyn and Eric James Harker

Date: May 18, 2022

Price: $1,030,000

Property Description: 1,176-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit C6 at Residences of Old Town Condos. Last sold for $334,500 in 2007.

57670 Longfellow Way

Seller: David L. and Sally D. Hessel

Buyer: Christopher J. Jones

Date: May 18, 2022

Price: $785,000

Property Description: 1,904-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 1.01 acres of land, Lot 44A at Hessel Replat Subdivision.

33245 Filly Trail

Seller: Shea Reed

Buyer: Alexander Lange

Date: May 18, 2022

Price: $40,000

Property Description: 0.67 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 86 at Black Horse I at Stagecoach.

2931 Mountaineer Circle

Seller: Suzanne J. King Revocable Trust

Buyer: Katherine Haney Duffy Trust, Miles B. Duffy, Leah C. Tharpe

Date: May 18, 2022

Price: $825,000

Property Description: Unit 4A at Mountaineer at Steamboat Phase 3.

100 Park Place

Seller: Uranus Ventures LLC

Buyer: Crem Family Investments Inc.

Date: May 19, 2022

Price: $2,950,000

Property Description: 2,874-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath townhome on 0.19 acres of land, Lot 10, Unit 1 at Park Place Townhomes.

1825 Medicine Springs Drive

Seller: Lesley A. and Paul S. Clements

Buyer: Annette Marie and Derek Scott Knapp

Date: May 19, 2022

Price: $997,000

Property Description: 1,020-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 3204 at Champagne Lodge at Trappeurs Crossing Resort. Last sold for $372,500 in 2004.

57570 Miners Dream Place

Seller: Kathy S. and Kurt M. Sommermeyer

Buyer: Andrew and Elizabeth Wegner

Date: May 19, 2022

Price: $875,000

Property Description: 2,084-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 1.15 acres of land, Lot 102, Unit 1 at Steamboat Lake Subdivision. Last sold for $530,000 in 2020.

2883 Burgess Creek Road

Seller: Jennifer Anne Carlson Trust

Buyer: Melissa Rawls

Date: May 19, 2022

Price: $635,000

Property Description: 873-square-foot, zero-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 102 at Scandinavian Lodge Studio Chalet Condo. Last sold for $279,000 in 2017.

23615 Stage Stop Trail

Seller: Jeri L. Halpine and Joel F. Meyers

Buyer: Rebecca J. and Scott L. Hohnstein

Date: May 19, 2022

Price: $305,000

Property Description: 5.05 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 2 at Lakeview Meadows. Last sold for $299,900 in 2007.

454 Willett Heights Court

Seller: Anthony and Stacy Sartoris

Buyer: Aileen and Howdy Pierce

Date: May 19, 2022

Price: $1,985,000

Property Description: 2,450-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath townhome on 0.03 acres of land, Filing No. 9, Unit 30 at Rocky Peak Village.

Total sales: $37.2 million

Timeshares

2155 Ski Time Square Drive

Seller: Judith W. Fenton Declaration of Trust

Buyer: Gregory L. and Jennifer Fenton

Date: May 17, 2022

Price: $201,000

Property Description: 1/7-interest in and to a 2,181-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 321 at Christie Condominiums Phase II.

2250 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Joseph A. and Patricia Vassallo

Buyer: Carl Palumbo

Date: May 18, 2022

Price: $395,000

Property Description: 1/8-interest in and to a 2,382-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit RC-301 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way.

2250 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Jamie L. and Neil A. Davis

Buyer: Joseph A. and Patricia Vassallo

Date: May 18, 2022

Price: $245,000

Property Description: 1/12-interest in and to a 2,504-square-foot, three-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit RC-302 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way.

Total timeshares: $841,000