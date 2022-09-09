Routt County real estate sales surpass $38M for week of Sept. 2-8
Real estate transactions in Routt County totaled $38.1 million across 29 sales for the week of Sept. 2-8.
3425 Covey Circle
Seller: Richard E. Marchewka
Buyer: Lisa A. W. Bressler
Date: September 2, 2022
Price: $590,000
Property Description: 993-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 603 at Quail Run Condominiums. Last sold for $168,900 in 2000.
2653 Bronc Buster Loop
Seller: Dry Creek Construction and Development LLC
Buyer: Kristin A. and Phillip S. McDuffee
Date: September 2, 2022
Price: $760,000
Property Description: Filing No. 1, Lot 19 at Wildhorse Meadows. Last sold for $408,000 in 2020.
26125 Larkspur Lane
Seller: Carroll P. and Darren C. Zamzow
Buyer: Jones Outpost Holding LLC
Date: September 2, 2022
Price: $916,500
Property Description: 457-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath residence on 17.14 acres of land, Power Monkey Exemption. Last sold for $225,000 in 2012.
31645 Aspen Ridge Road
Seller: 31645 Aspen Ridge Road LLC
Buyer: Leslie and Mark R. Tammariello
Date: September 2, 2022
Price: $3,350,000
Property Description: 4,512-square-foot, four-bedroom, five-bath, single-family residence on 2.70 acres of land, Lot 54 at Dakota Ridge.
34115 Routt County Road 33
Seller: Mountainair Ranch LLC
Buyer: KK Holdings LLC
Date: September 2, 2022
Price: $1,200,000
Property Description: 3,949-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath residence on 37.61 acres of agricultural land, SEC 6-5-85.
1262 Urban Way
Seller: Blue Skye Investments LLC
Buyer: Randall and Gretchen Anderson Living Trust
Date: September 2, 2022
Price: $2,475,000
Property Description: 2,500-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath townhome on 0.05 acres of land, Filing No. 3, Unit 2, Lot A at Urban Street at the Mountain. Last sold for $1,474,500 in 2020.
422 8th Street
Seller: Paula M. Sears
Date: September 6, 2022
Price: $950,000
Property Description: 1,276-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.12 acres of land, Block 4, Lots 40-41 at 1st Addition to Steamboat Springs.
112 East First Street, Oak Creek
Seller: Daniel R. Long
Buyer: Weston Realestate LLC
Date: September 6, 2022
Price: $355,000
Property Description: 1,104-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.29 acres of land, Block 14, Lots 9-12 at 1st Addition to Oak Creek.
95 Twilight Lane
Seller: Michael C. Jennings
Buyer: Stanley Scott
Date: September 6, 2022
Price: $575,000
Property Description: Lot 16 at Barn Village at Steamboat Subdivision.
23875 Arapahoe Road
Seller: Steamboat Associates 22 LLC
Buyer: Jennifer Gabriel and Kristopher William Shea
Date: September 6, 2022
Price: $805,000
Property Description: 1,269-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.85 acres of land, Lot 204 at South Shore at Stagecoach Subdivision.
3347 Covey Circle
Seller: Delores G. and Ramsey M. Hawley
Buyer: Jennifer and John Pierson
Date: September 6, 2022
Price: $1,030,000
Property Description: 1,618-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 1103 at Quail Run Condominiums Phase III. Last sold for $505,000 in 2009.
No address
Seller: Kruse Builders LLC
Buyer: SOL Properties LLC
Date: September 6, 2022
Price: $778,355.86
Property Description: Unit 101 at Built Condominiums
145 Trafalgar Drive
Seller: Mountain Fox LLC
Buyer: Real Fresh LLC
Date: September 6, 2022
Price: $2,773,000
Property Description: 2,907-square-foot commercial on 1.02 acres of land, Lot 1 at Rubish Subdivision. Last sold for $680,000 in 2003.
935 Paloverde Way
Seller: Hamilton Steamboat Rental LLC
Buyer: David W. and Margaret S. Rencurrel
Date: September 6, 2022
Price: $1,375,000
Property Description: 2,325-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath townhome on 0.044 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot A at Paloverde Townhomes. Last sold for $605,000 in 2014.
629 Meadowbrook Circle
Seller: Darwin and Kelly German
Buyer: Christopher S. and Tiffanie A. Hoover
Date: September 6, 2022
Price: $2,900,000
Property Description: 4,362-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.39 acres of land, Filing No. 3, Lot 27 at Mountain View Estates Subdivision. Last sold for $1,995,000 in 2020.
1425 Moraine Circle
Seller: Carl Ganter Family Trust
Buyer: Bees Pizza Treat LLC
Date: September 6, 2022
Price: $1,060,000
Property Description: 1,963-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath townhouse, Lot 24 at Moraine Townhomes Subdivision.
1680 Ranch Road
Seller: Judy C. Odom
Buyer: Jennifer R. and Marshall L. Trusler
Date: September 6, 2022
Price: $1,210,000
Property Description: 1,609-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 202 at Ranch at Steamboat Condo Phase 1. Last sold for $1,105,000 in 2021.
2048 Homestead Court
Seller: Joseph Bizjak and Jennifer Johannes
Buyer: Vitek Revocable Trust
Date: September 6, 2022
Price: $2,100,000
Property Description: 3,088-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.94 acres of land, Lot 12 at Running Bear Subdivision. Last sold for $1,395,000 in 2020.
30610 Ormega Way
Seller: C. S. Gilbreath Revocable Living Trust
Buyer: Tony Cacioppo
Date: September 7, 2022
Price: $130,000
Property Description: 0.41 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 1, Lot 86 at Meadowgreen at Stagecoach.
1175 Bangtail Way
Seller: Chris Christopherson, Millicent Roberts and Margaret Ryan
Buyer: Matthew R. and Tammy D. Larson
Date: September 7, 2022
Price: $725,000
Property Description: 656-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 2111 at Trailhead Lodge at Wildhorse Meadows Condos.
Ute Trail, Oak Creek
Seller: Dave Brown and George David Brown
Buyer: Joseph Bizjak
Date: September 7, 2022
Price: $745,000
Property Description: 1,582-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 1.62 acres of land, Lots 128-130 at Morningside Subdivision.
38835 Main Street, Milner
Seller: Brian and Sarah Yoder
Buyer: Linda, Remi and Tyler Saxe
Date: September 7, 2022
Price: $767,000
Property Description: 1,860-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.21 acres of land, Block 6, Lots 20-22 at Town of Milner. Last sold for $439,000 in 2020.
2920 Village Drive
Seller: Timberline 2106 LLC
Buyer: Josh and Karen Louise Van Riper
Date: September 7, 2022
Price: $1,100,000
Property Description: 1,100-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 2106 at Timberline at Trappeurs Crossing Resort. Last sold for $544,500 in 2020.
435 Willow Court
Seller: Nancy C. Young
Buyer: Bryne Dawn Berry
Date: September 7, 2022
Price: $1,425,000
Property Description: 2,558-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.28 acres of land, Lot 61 at Willett Ridge Subdivision.
2015 Walton Creek Road
Seller: Elaine Kersting and Stig Jonny Folkesson
Buyer: Christopher M. Gross and Magdalena C. Popesco
Date: September 8, 2022
Price: $815,000
Property Description: 938-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 220, Building 200 at Timber Run Condo Phase II. Last sold for $495,000 in 2021.
No address
Seller: UBR Ventures LLC
Buyer: RE O’Brien & Co LTD
Date: September 8, 2022
Price: $5,977,000
Property Description: SECS 5-6-86, 6-6-86, 31-7-86, 32-7-86.
21120 Lipizzan Way
Seller: Joseph S. Chiang
Buyer: Barbara and Bryant Scrafford
Date: September 8, 2022
Price: $70,000
Property Description: 1.25 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 43 at Blackhorse II at Stagecoach. Last sold for $10,000 in 1987.
3325 Columbine Drive
Seller: Paul Moore
Buyer: Karen L. and Lawrence W. Sherlock
Date: September 8, 2022
Price: $777,000
Property Description: 1,037-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 1109 at Sunray Meadows Condominiums Phase XII. Last sold for $447,500 in 2021.
Total sales: $37.7 million
Timeshares
Apres Ski Way
Seller: Mitchell Revocable Trust
Buyer: JRCA Revocable Trust
Date: September 7, 2022
Price: $410,000
Property Description: 1/8-interest in and to Unit RC-404 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way.
Total timeshares: $410,000
