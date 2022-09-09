Routt County real estate sales surpass $38M for week of Sept. 2-8

Real estate transactions



Real estate transactions in Routt County totaled $38.1 million across 29 sales for the week of Sept. 2-8.

3425 Covey Circle

Seller: Richard E. Marchewka

Buyer: Lisa A. W. Bressler

Date: September 2, 2022

Price: $590,000

Property Description: 993-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 603 at Quail Run Condominiums. Last sold for $168,900 in 2000.

2653 Bronc Buster Loop

Seller: Dry Creek Construction and Development LLC

Buyer: Kristin A. and Phillip S. McDuffee

Date: September 2, 2022

Price: $760,000

Property Description: Filing No. 1, Lot 19 at Wildhorse Meadows. Last sold for $408,000 in 2020.

26125 Larkspur Lane

Seller: Carroll P. and Darren C. Zamzow

Buyer: Jones Outpost Holding LLC

Date: September 2, 2022

Price: $916,500

Property Description: 457-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath residence on 17.14 acres of land, Power Monkey Exemption. Last sold for $225,000 in 2012.

31645 Aspen Ridge Road

Seller: 31645 Aspen Ridge Road LLC

Buyer: Leslie and Mark R. Tammariello

Date: September 2, 2022

Price: $3,350,000

Property Description: 4,512-square-foot, four-bedroom, five-bath, single-family residence on 2.70 acres of land, Lot 54 at Dakota Ridge.

34115 Routt County Road 33

Seller: Mountainair Ranch LLC

Buyer: KK Holdings LLC

Date: September 2, 2022

Price: $1,200,000

Property Description: 3,949-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath residence on 37.61 acres of agricultural land, SEC 6-5-85.

1262 Urban Way

Seller: Blue Skye Investments LLC

Buyer: Randall and Gretchen Anderson Living Trust

Date: September 2, 2022

Price: $2,475,000

Property Description: 2,500-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath townhome on 0.05 acres of land, Filing No. 3, Unit 2, Lot A at Urban Street at the Mountain. Last sold for $1,474,500 in 2020.

422 8th Street

Seller: Paula M. Sears

Date: September 6, 2022

Price: $950,000

Property Description: 1,276-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.12 acres of land, Block 4, Lots 40-41 at 1st Addition to Steamboat Springs.

112 East First Street, Oak Creek

Seller: Daniel R. Long

Buyer: Weston Realestate LLC

Date: September 6, 2022

Price: $355,000

Property Description: 1,104-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.29 acres of land, Block 14, Lots 9-12 at 1st Addition to Oak Creek.

95 Twilight Lane

Seller: Michael C. Jennings

Buyer: Stanley Scott

Date: September 6, 2022

Price: $575,000

Property Description: Lot 16 at Barn Village at Steamboat Subdivision.

23875 Arapahoe Road

Seller: Steamboat Associates 22 LLC

Buyer: Jennifer Gabriel and Kristopher William Shea

Date: September 6, 2022

Price: $805,000

Property Description: 1,269-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.85 acres of land, Lot 204 at South Shore at Stagecoach Subdivision.

3347 Covey Circle

Seller: Delores G. and Ramsey M. Hawley

Buyer: Jennifer and John Pierson

Date: September 6, 2022

Price: $1,030,000

Property Description: 1,618-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 1103 at Quail Run Condominiums Phase III. Last sold for $505,000 in 2009.

No address

Seller: Kruse Builders LLC

Buyer: SOL Properties LLC

Date: September 6, 2022

Price: $778,355.86

Property Description: Unit 101 at Built Condominiums

145 Trafalgar Drive

Seller: Mountain Fox LLC

Buyer: Real Fresh LLC

Date: September 6, 2022

Price: $2,773,000

Property Description: 2,907-square-foot commercial on 1.02 acres of land, Lot 1 at Rubish Subdivision. Last sold for $680,000 in 2003.

935 Paloverde Way

Seller: Hamilton Steamboat Rental LLC

Buyer: David W. and Margaret S. Rencurrel

Date: September 6, 2022

Price: $1,375,000

Property Description: 2,325-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath townhome on 0.044 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot A at Paloverde Townhomes. Last sold for $605,000 in 2014.

629 Meadowbrook Circle

Seller: Darwin and Kelly German

Buyer: Christopher S. and Tiffanie A. Hoover

Date: September 6, 2022

Price: $2,900,000

Property Description: 4,362-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.39 acres of land, Filing No. 3, Lot 27 at Mountain View Estates Subdivision. Last sold for $1,995,000 in 2020.

1425 Moraine Circle

Seller: Carl Ganter Family Trust

Buyer: Bees Pizza Treat LLC

Date: September 6, 2022

Price: $1,060,000

Property Description: 1,963-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath townhouse, Lot 24 at Moraine Townhomes Subdivision.

1680 Ranch Road

Seller: Judy C. Odom

Buyer: Jennifer R. and Marshall L. Trusler

Date: September 6, 2022

Price: $1,210,000

Property Description: 1,609-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 202 at Ranch at Steamboat Condo Phase 1. Last sold for $1,105,000 in 2021.

2048 Homestead Court

Seller: Joseph Bizjak and Jennifer Johannes

Buyer: Vitek Revocable Trust

Date: September 6, 2022

Price: $2,100,000

Property Description: 3,088-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.94 acres of land, Lot 12 at Running Bear Subdivision. Last sold for $1,395,000 in 2020.

30610 Ormega Way

Seller: C. S. Gilbreath Revocable Living Trust

Buyer: Tony Cacioppo

Date: September 7, 2022

Price: $130,000

Property Description: 0.41 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 1, Lot 86 at Meadowgreen at Stagecoach.

1175 Bangtail Way

Seller: Chris Christopherson, Millicent Roberts and Margaret Ryan

Buyer: Matthew R. and Tammy D. Larson

Date: September 7, 2022

Price: $725,000

Property Description: 656-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 2111 at Trailhead Lodge at Wildhorse Meadows Condos.

Ute Trail, Oak Creek

Seller: Dave Brown and George David Brown

Buyer: Joseph Bizjak

Date: September 7, 2022

Price: $745,000

Property Description: 1,582-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 1.62 acres of land, Lots 128-130 at Morningside Subdivision.

38835 Main Street, Milner

Seller: Brian and Sarah Yoder

Buyer: Linda, Remi and Tyler Saxe

Date: September 7, 2022

Price: $767,000

Property Description: 1,860-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.21 acres of land, Block 6, Lots 20-22 at Town of Milner. Last sold for $439,000 in 2020.

2920 Village Drive

Seller: Timberline 2106 LLC

Buyer: Josh and Karen Louise Van Riper

Date: September 7, 2022

Price: $1,100,000

Property Description: 1,100-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 2106 at Timberline at Trappeurs Crossing Resort. Last sold for $544,500 in 2020.

435 Willow Court

Seller: Nancy C. Young

Buyer: Bryne Dawn Berry

Date: September 7, 2022

Price: $1,425,000

Property Description: 2,558-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.28 acres of land, Lot 61 at Willett Ridge Subdivision.

2015 Walton Creek Road

Seller: Elaine Kersting and Stig Jonny Folkesson

Buyer: Christopher M. Gross and Magdalena C. Popesco

Date: September 8, 2022

Price: $815,000

Property Description: 938-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 220, Building 200 at Timber Run Condo Phase II. Last sold for $495,000 in 2021.

No address

Seller: UBR Ventures LLC

Buyer: RE O’Brien & Co LTD

Date: September 8, 2022

Price: $5,977,000

Property Description: SECS 5-6-86, 6-6-86, 31-7-86, 32-7-86.

21120 Lipizzan Way

Seller: Joseph S. Chiang

Buyer: Barbara and Bryant Scrafford

Date: September 8, 2022

Price: $70,000

Property Description: 1.25 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 43 at Blackhorse II at Stagecoach. Last sold for $10,000 in 1987.

3325 Columbine Drive

Seller: Paul Moore

Buyer: Karen L. and Lawrence W. Sherlock

Date: September 8, 2022

Price: $777,000

Property Description: 1,037-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 1109 at Sunray Meadows Condominiums Phase XII. Last sold for $447,500 in 2021.

Total sales: $37.7 million

Timeshares

Apres Ski Way

Seller: Mitchell Revocable Trust

Buyer: JRCA Revocable Trust

Date: September 7, 2022

Price: $410,000

Property Description: 1/8-interest in and to Unit RC-404 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way.

Total timeshares: $410,000