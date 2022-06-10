Routt County real estate sales surpass $36M the week of June 3-9
Routt County real estate transactions totaled $36.3 million across 30 sales for week of June 3-9.
199 North Chestnut Street
Seller: Jillian and Joseph Sergio
Buyer: Anthony C. and Karen A. Campagna
Date: June 3, 2022
Price: $269,000
Property Description: 1,146-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.14 acres of land, Lot 1 at Sahli Subdivision. Last sold for $192,500 in 2018.
3452 Covey Circle
Seller: Blake R. and Kareen K. Larsen
Buyer: Carrie Bourdon and Sean Felton Kisker
Date: June 3, 2022
Price: $920,000
Property Description: 1,451-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 405 at Quail Run Condominiums Phase 1. Last sold for $385,000 in 2017.
101 South Grant Avenue, Oak Creek
Seller: Charlotte H. Eaton, Charlotte H. and Tyler T. Gebel
Buyer: Jacqueline and Samuel Hahn
Date: June 3, 2022
Price: $369,180
Property Description: 1,002-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.14 acres of land, Block 8, Lot 2 at Schempps Garden Addition to Oak Creek. Last sold for $229,000 in 2020.
25850 Seventh Avenue
Seller: Kelli L. and Mark E. Richers
Buyer: Wala Trust
Date: June 3, 2022
Price: $860,895
Property Description: 3,541-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.43 acres of land, Block 1, Lots 5-10 at Town of Hahn’s Peak. Last sold for $357,000 in 2015.
21560 Whitewood Drive West
Seller: Mark F. Pelz and Alison M. Steiskal
Buyer: Brett and Erin Austin
Date: June 3, 2022
Price: $505,000
Property Description: 8.32 acres of residential land, Lot 55 at Whitewood Subdivision – Aspen Highlands Filing.
35305 Bella Vista Circle
Seller: Donna E. and Ronald Wentzel
Buyer: Angela R. Barbour
Date: June 3, 2022
Price: $700,000
Property Description: Parcel 2 at Twenty Mile Ranch. Last sold for $445,000 in 2006.
10376 US Highway 40, Hayden
Seller: Dorothy L. Gupton and Beverly J. Powell-Raper
Buyer: Coleen Kim and Giacomo D. Camilletti
Date: June 3, 2022
Price: $1,453,000
Property Description: SECS 2-6-88, 10-6-88 and 11-6-88.
No address, Hayden
Seller: Dorothy L. Gupton and Beverly J. Powell-Raper
Buyer: BOOCOS Land LLC
Date: June 3, 2022
Price: $201,400
Property Description: SEC 2-6-88.
30350 Deerwood Ranch Road
Seller: Brian G. Hart Living Trust
Buyer: Joshua Berliant Revocable Trust and Mari Berliant Revocable Trust
Date: June 3, 2022
Price: $2,600,000
Property Description: 4,296-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 36.14 acres of land, Lot 21 at Deerwood Ranches Subdivision. Last sold for $1,150,000 in 2004.
No address
Seller: Young’s Peak Preserve LLC
Buyer: Brett and Tera Luedde Family Trust
Date: June 3, 2022
Price: $380,000
Property Description: 5.484 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 5 at Young’s Peak Preserve Subdivision.
No address
Seller: Coleen and Giacomo Camilletti
Buyer: GSCS Properties LLC
Date: June 6, 2022
Price: $856,840
Property Description: Agricultural land, SEC 15-6-88.
1530 Meadow Lane
Seller: Suzanne Kibler
Buyer: NOR Property Advisors LLC
Date: June 7, 2022
Price: $1,609,000
Property Description: 2,702-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath, single-family residence on 0.23 acres of land, Filing No. 3, Block 1, Lot 7 at Whistler Meadows.
1800 Burgess Creek Road
Seller: Craig L. Murphy
Buyer: Amy Frances Poma
Date: June 7, 2022
Price: $635,000
Property Description: 637-square-foot, one-bedroom, 1.5-bath condo, Unit 210 at Stormwatch at Steamboat Condo Phase II. Last sold for $175,000 in 2012.
2841 Timber Lane
Seller: Stephanie P. and William A. Faunce
Buyer: RWK Properties Inc.
Date: June 7, 2022
Price: $2,590,000
Property Description: 2,276-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4.5-bath, single-family residence, Filing No. 3, Unit 1, Building 6 at Cross Timbers at Steamboat. Last sold for $1,610,000 in 2021.
1205 Hilltop Parkway
Seller: Takapuna LLC
Buyer: White Kangaroo LLC
Date: June 7, 2022
Price: $2,185,000
Property Description: 9,700-square-foot commercial space on 1.84 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 4 at Fox Creek.
2440 Ski Trail Lane
Seller: Gary and Jane Wilner
Buyer: Hes Enterprises LLC
Date: June 8, 2022
Price: $4,487,500
Property Description: 2,956-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath condo, Unit C at One Ski Trail Condo.
1280 13th Street
Seller: 1280 13th Street Partnership LLP
Buyer: Big Little Studio LLC
Date: June 8, 2022
Price: $429,000
Property Description: 1,440-square-foot, warehouse condominium, Unit A at Twenty Mile Warehouse Condominiums. Last sold for $118,800 in 2001.
23605 Willow Island Trail
Seller: Amy P. and Robert P. Swan III
Buyer: Filiberto Calascibetta and Jessica Spencer
Date: June 8, 2022
Price: $150,000
Property Description: 0.64 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 1, Lot 25 at Meadowgreen Subdivision. Last sold for $30,000 in 2016.
107 & 108 East First, Oak Creek
Seller: Michael W. Twede
Buyer: Brett C., Linda M. and Ralph H. Sherman
Date: June 8, 2022
Price: $430,000
Property Description: 2,032-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.28 acres of land, Block 11, Lots 20-23 at 1st Addition to Oak Creek.
1046 Village Lane
Seller: Brandy L. and Ryan J. Keller
Buyer: Jessica Devin
Date: June 8, 2022
Price: $2,600,000
Property Description: 3,059-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.22 acres of land, Tract 26 at Village Green Addition to Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $808,000 in 2020.
No address
Seller: Burgess Creek Revocable Trust and Slopark Revocable Trust
Buyer: Carvel Renewables LLC
Date: June 8, 2022
Price: $1,800,000
Property Description: 2,120-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Innsbruck Unit 4 at Trails at Storm Meadows Phase III. Last sold for $609,500 in 2000.
No address
Seller: Flipping Hibiscus
Buyer: Brownere LLC
Date: May 9, 2022
Price: $18,395
Property Description: 1.75 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 143 at Sky hitch II at Stagecoach. Last sold for $6,500 in 2018.
37700 Whitestone Place
Seller: OP Adventure Properties LLC
Buyer: Michael P. Howanitz Jr.
Date: June 9, 2022
Price: $247,550
Property Description: Agricultural land, Lot 5 at Grassy Creek at Mt. Harris Final Plat.
110 Fox Tail Trail
Seller: TDYK LLC
Buyer: AFP Steamboat LLC
Date: June 9, 2022
Price: $5,500,000
Property Description: 4,356-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.88 acres of land,
2500 Aviator Court
Seller: Airport South LLC
Buyer: Carol E. and John C. Bender
Date: June 9, 2022
Price: $1,150,000
Property Description: Units 3A and 3B at Aviator Lofts.
42555 East Deerfoot Lane
Seller: Isabelle M. Yurevitch
Buyer: Candy H. and James W. Weaver
Date: June 9, 2022
Price: $1,395,000
Property Description: Lot 1 at Yurevitch Subdivision.
27208 Moonlight Way
Seller: Sharon Pace and Trevor S. Ward
Buyer: Laura Kubitz and Jeffrey Milius
Date: June 9, 2022
Price: $920,000
Property Description: 1,503-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.23 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 85 at Steamboat II. Last sold for $245,000 in 2003.
26755 Neptune Place
Seller: Brandon and Mandy LaChance
Buyer: Lisa Emily and Westley Gerald Benoit
Date: June 9, 2022
Price: $910,000
Property Description: 2,064-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.50 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 263 at Steamboat Lake. Last sold for $415,000 in 2019.
Total sales: $36.1 million
Timeshares
2200 Village Inn Court
Seller: Craig Abramowitz
Buyer: Timothy J. Hatfield Trust
Date: June 6, 2022
Price: $42,000
Property Description: Vacation Period 07 Platinum Plus in and to a 1,762-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 7703 at Steamboat Villas Condominium.
2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Richard J. Kennan
Buyer: Carl P. Waeckerlin Revocable Trust
Date: June 6, 2022
Price: $90,000
Property Description: 1/4-interest in and to a 796-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 557 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condo.
Total timeshares: $132,000
