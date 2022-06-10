 Routt County real estate sales surpass $36M the week of June 3-9 | SteamboatToday.com
Routt County real estate sales surpass $36M the week of June 3-9

Steamboat Pilot & Today
Routt County real estate transactions totaled $36.3 million across 30 sales for week of June 3-9.

199 North Chestnut Street

Seller: Jillian and Joseph Sergio

Buyer: Anthony C. and Karen A. Campagna

Date: June 3, 2022

Price: $269,000

Property Description: 1,146-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.14 acres of land, Lot 1 at Sahli Subdivision. Last sold for $192,500 in 2018.

3452 Covey Circle

Seller: Blake R. and Kareen K. Larsen

Buyer: Carrie Bourdon and Sean Felton Kisker

Date: June 3, 2022

Price: $920,000

Property Description: 1,451-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 405 at Quail Run Condominiums Phase 1. Last sold for $385,000 in 2017.

101 South Grant Avenue, Oak Creek

Seller: Charlotte H. Eaton, Charlotte H. and Tyler T. Gebel

Buyer: Jacqueline and Samuel Hahn

Date: June 3, 2022

Price: $369,180

Property Description: 1,002-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.14 acres of land, Block 8, Lot 2 at Schempps Garden Addition to Oak Creek. Last sold for $229,000 in 2020.

25850 Seventh Avenue

Seller: Kelli L. and Mark E. Richers

Buyer: Wala Trust

Date: June 3, 2022

Price: $860,895

Property Description: 3,541-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.43 acres of land, Block 1, Lots 5-10 at Town of Hahn’s Peak. Last sold for $357,000 in 2015.

21560 Whitewood Drive West

Seller: Mark F. Pelz and Alison M. Steiskal

Buyer: Brett and Erin Austin

Date: June 3, 2022

Price: $505,000

Property Description: 8.32 acres of residential land, Lot 55 at Whitewood Subdivision – Aspen Highlands Filing.

35305 Bella Vista Circle

Seller: Donna E. and Ronald Wentzel

Buyer: Angela R. Barbour

Date: June 3, 2022

Price: $700,000

Property Description: Parcel 2 at Twenty Mile Ranch. Last sold for $445,000 in 2006.

10376 US Highway 40, Hayden

Seller: Dorothy L. Gupton and Beverly J. Powell-Raper

Buyer: Coleen Kim and Giacomo D. Camilletti

Date: June 3, 2022

Price: $1,453,000

Property Description: SECS 2-6-88, 10-6-88 and 11-6-88.

No address, Hayden

Seller: Dorothy L. Gupton and Beverly J. Powell-Raper

Buyer: BOOCOS Land LLC

Date: June 3, 2022

Price: $201,400

Property Description: SEC 2-6-88.

30350 Deerwood Ranch Road

Seller: Brian G. Hart Living Trust

Buyer: Joshua Berliant Revocable Trust and Mari Berliant Revocable Trust

Date: June 3, 2022

Price: $2,600,000

Property Description: 4,296-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 36.14 acres of land, Lot 21 at Deerwood Ranches Subdivision. Last sold for $1,150,000 in 2004.

No address

Seller: Young’s Peak Preserve LLC

Buyer: Brett and Tera Luedde Family Trust

Date: June 3, 2022

Price: $380,000

Property Description: 5.484 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 5 at Young’s Peak Preserve Subdivision.

No address

Seller: Coleen and Giacomo Camilletti

Buyer: GSCS Properties LLC

Date: June 6, 2022

Price: $856,840

Property Description: Agricultural land, SEC 15-6-88.

1530 Meadow Lane

Seller: Suzanne Kibler

Buyer: NOR Property Advisors LLC

Date: June 7, 2022

Price: $1,609,000

Property Description: 2,702-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath, single-family residence on 0.23 acres of land, Filing No. 3, Block 1, Lot 7 at Whistler Meadows.

1800 Burgess Creek Road

Seller: Craig L. Murphy

Buyer: Amy Frances Poma

Date: June 7, 2022

Price: $635,000

Property Description: 637-square-foot, one-bedroom, 1.5-bath condo, Unit 210 at Stormwatch at Steamboat Condo Phase II. Last sold for $175,000 in 2012.

2841 Timber Lane

Seller: Stephanie P. and William A. Faunce

Buyer: RWK Properties Inc.

Date: June 7, 2022

Price: $2,590,000

Property Description: 2,276-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4.5-bath, single-family residence, Filing No. 3, Unit 1, Building 6 at Cross Timbers at Steamboat. Last sold for $1,610,000 in 2021.

1205 Hilltop Parkway

Seller: Takapuna LLC

Buyer: White Kangaroo LLC

Date: June 7, 2022

Price: $2,185,000

Property Description: 9,700-square-foot commercial space on 1.84 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 4 at Fox Creek.

2440 Ski Trail Lane

Seller: Gary and Jane Wilner

Buyer: Hes Enterprises LLC

Date: June 8, 2022

Price: $4,487,500

Property Description: 2,956-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath condo, Unit C at One Ski Trail Condo.

1280 13th Street

Seller: 1280 13th Street Partnership LLP

Buyer: Big Little Studio LLC

Date: June 8, 2022

Price: $429,000

Property Description: 1,440-square-foot, warehouse condominium, Unit A at Twenty Mile Warehouse Condominiums. Last sold for $118,800 in 2001.

23605 Willow Island Trail

Seller: Amy P. and Robert P. Swan III

Buyer: Filiberto Calascibetta and Jessica Spencer

Date: June 8, 2022

Price: $150,000

Property Description: 0.64 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 1, Lot 25 at Meadowgreen Subdivision. Last sold for $30,000 in 2016.

107 & 108 East First, Oak Creek

Seller: Michael W. Twede

Buyer: Brett C., Linda M. and Ralph H. Sherman

Date: June 8, 2022

Price: $430,000

Property Description: 2,032-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.28 acres of land, Block 11, Lots 20-23 at 1st Addition to Oak Creek.

1046 Village Lane

Seller: Brandy L. and Ryan J. Keller

Buyer: Jessica Devin

Date: June 8, 2022

Price: $2,600,000

Property Description: 3,059-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.22 acres of land, Tract 26 at Village Green Addition to Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $808,000 in 2020.

No address

Seller: Burgess Creek Revocable Trust and Slopark Revocable Trust

Buyer: Carvel Renewables LLC

Date: June 8, 2022

Price: $1,800,000

Property Description: 2,120-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Innsbruck Unit 4 at Trails at Storm Meadows Phase III. Last sold for $609,500 in 2000.

No address

Seller: Flipping Hibiscus

Buyer: Brownere LLC

Date: May 9, 2022

Price: $18,395

Property Description: 1.75 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 143 at Sky hitch II at Stagecoach. Last sold for $6,500 in 2018.

37700 Whitestone Place

Seller: OP Adventure Properties LLC

Buyer: Michael P. Howanitz Jr.

Date: June 9, 2022

Price: $247,550

Property Description: Agricultural land, Lot 5 at Grassy Creek at Mt. Harris Final Plat.

110 Fox Tail Trail

Seller: TDYK LLC

Buyer: AFP Steamboat LLC

Date: June 9, 2022

Price: $5,500,000

Property Description: 4,356-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.88 acres of land,

2500 Aviator Court

Seller: Airport South LLC

Buyer: Carol E. and John C. Bender

Date: June 9, 2022

Price: $1,150,000

Property Description: Units 3A and 3B at Aviator Lofts.

42555 East Deerfoot Lane

Seller: Isabelle M. Yurevitch

Buyer: Candy H. and James W. Weaver

Date: June 9, 2022

Price: $1,395,000

Property Description: Lot 1 at Yurevitch Subdivision.

27208 Moonlight Way

Seller: Sharon Pace and Trevor S. Ward

Buyer: Laura Kubitz and Jeffrey Milius

Date: June 9, 2022

Price: $920,000

Property Description: 1,503-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.23 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 85 at Steamboat II. Last sold for $245,000 in 2003.

26755 Neptune Place

Seller: Brandon and Mandy LaChance

Buyer: Lisa Emily and Westley Gerald Benoit

Date: June 9, 2022

Price: $910,000

Property Description: 2,064-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.50 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 263 at Steamboat Lake. Last sold for $415,000 in 2019.

Total sales: $36.1 million

Timeshares

2200 Village Inn Court

Seller: Craig Abramowitz

Buyer: Timothy J. Hatfield Trust

Date: June 6, 2022

Price: $42,000

Property Description: Vacation Period 07 Platinum Plus in and to a 1,762-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 7703 at Steamboat Villas Condominium.

2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Richard J. Kennan

Buyer: Carl P. Waeckerlin Revocable Trust

Date: June 6, 2022

Price: $90,000

Property Description: 1/4-interest in and to a 796-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 557 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condo.

Total timeshares: $132,000

