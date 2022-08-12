Routt County real estate sales surpass $35M for week of Aug. 5-11

Routt County real estate transactions totaled $35 million across 30 sales for the week of Aug. 5-11.

22975 Snowbird Way

Seller: Thomas Dwayne Irwin

Buyer: John E. and Jordan R. Balmer

Date: August 5, 2022

Price: $184,500

Property Description: 1.19 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 2 at Eagles Watch Subdivision at Stagecoach. Last sold for $90,000 in 2005.

158 Red Hawk Court

Seller: Jamie and Jeffrey Daniels

Buyer: Amber and Steven Neeley

Date: August 5, 2022

Price: $2,075,000

Property Description: 3,060-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.21 acres of land, Lot 4 at Hunters Glen Subdivision.

38600 Routt County Road 52

Seller: Donovan and Lori Hornstein

Buyer: Pink Onion Company LLC

Date: August 5, 2022

Price: $986,999

Property Description: 3,024-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 47.34 acres of land, SEC 15-6-87.

23090 Schussmark Trail

Seller: Kylie Anne Hawes

Buyer: Borke and Coady Joint Revocable Trust

Date: August 5, 2022

Price: $430,000

Property Description: 1,416-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Block 7, Lot B at Second Replat I & II Towhomes at Stagecoach. Last sold for $260,000 in 2019.

26310 Willow Gulch Drive

Seller: Phyllis J. Garcia

Buyer: Any Nicole, Jeffrey B. and Melanie Michelle Austin

Date: August 8, 2022

Price: $24,000

Property Description: 0.45 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 2, Lot 155 at Steamboat Lake Subdivision.

510 Buena Vista Court

Seller: Jonathan S. and Stacia K. Whitehead

Buyer: Meghan I. Albrittain

Date: August 8, 2022

Price: $1,150,000

Property Description: 1,839-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath townhome, Lots A,C at Andrew Townhomes at Buena Vista Court. Last sold for $329,000 in 2012.

41295 Routt County Road 36

Seller: Gaylan Alspaugh Roane Trust-B

Buyer: Deborah and William Feiges

Date: August 8, 2022

Price: $5,990,000

Property Description: 6,715-square-foot, five-bedroom, 5 ½-bath, single-family residence on 15.94 acres of land, Filing No. 5, Lot 1 at Strawberry Farms.

No address, Milner

Seller: B&A Retirement Fund LLC

Buyer: Shema Trust

Date: August 8, 2022

Price: $140,000

Property Description: 0.22 acres of vacant residential land, Block 3, Lots 15-17 at Town of Milner.

38970 Main Street

Seller: B&A Retirement Fund LLC

Buyer: Shema Trust

Date: August 8, 2022

Price: $205,000

Property Description: 368-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.04 acres of land, Lot 1 at Cheney Creek Tiny Homes.

1928 Indian Trails

Seller: Steamboat Sunlight Holdings LLC

Buyer: Abby and Jesse Miller

Date: August 8, 2022

Price: $1,792,110

Property Description: 2,794-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.392 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 70 at Sunlight Subdivision.

No address, Milner

Seller: Shema Trust

Buyer: Micro Living LLC

Date: August 8, 2022

Price: $160,000

Property Description: 0.22 acres of vacant residential land, Block 3, Lots 15-17 at Town of Milner.

38950 Main Street

Seller: Cheney Creek Tiny Homes LLC

Buyer: B&A Property Ventures LLC

Date: August 9, 2022

Price: $206,517

Property Description: 368-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.03 acres of land, Lot 5 at Cheney Creek Tiny Homes.

Cattle Kate Circle

Seller: Resort Ventures West Inc., Rowhomes 2510 LLC

Buyer: Christopher Campanelli

Date: August 9, 2022

Price: $905,000

Property Description: Unit 2 at Elevate at Wildhorse Meadows Townhomes Antero F1.

Sunlight Drive

Seller: SEB Sunlight Investments One LLC

Buyer: Steamboat Sunlight Holdings LLC

Date: August 9, 2022

Price: $2,125,871

Property Description: Filing No. 3, Lots 81-84,89,90 at Sunlight Subdivision.

354 Lake View Road, Hayden

Seller: Ken Fones

Buyer: Eden Lynn Messutta and Joshua August Wetzel

Date: August 10, 2022

Price: $56,000

Property Description: 0.16 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 1, Lot 7 at Lake Village Phase 1. Last sold for $31,000 in 2021.

No address

Seller: Perry Michael Mendivil Living Trust

Buyer: Derrick Robinson

Date: August 10, 2022

Price: $52,500

Property Description: Vacant residential land, Lots 196,216,217 at South Station I.

27865 Whitewood Drive East

Seller: Noreen H. and Thomas W. McMahon

Buyer: Lucille M. and Mark E. Stanish

Date: August 10, 2022

Price: $1,249,000

Property Description: 3,084-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 8.02 acres of land, Lot 3B at Ridge at Whitewood Subdivision.

2619 Copper Ridge Circle

Seller: Lori A. and Phillip L. Taber

Buyer: Alison Dennis

Date: August 10, 2022

Price: $685,000

Property Description: 2,280-square-foot, commercial condo, Unit 4 at Appletree at Copper Ridge.

2035 Montview Lane

Seller: John W. McHale

Buyer: Daniel and Maureen Riley

Date: August 10, 2022

Price: $1,015,000

Property Description: 2,271-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath townhome on 0.04 acres of land, Lot B at Stillwater Townhomes. Last sold for $310,000 in 2000.

496 Tamarack Drive

Seller: Archie H. and Kathryn E. Lowe

Buyer: Damon Renfroe

Date: August 10, 2022

Price: $900,000

Property Description: 1,137-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1 ½-bath condo, Unit B at Las Vistas Condo.

1625 Shadow Run Frontage

Seller: Ellie and Eric Martin

Buyer: Sharon L. and Steven M. Zambrzuski

Date: August 10, 2022

Price: $580,000

Property Description: 841-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 303, Building C at Shadow Run Condo. Last sold for $455,000 in 2021.

27918 Silver Spur Street

Seller: Suzanne G. and William R. Stuart

Buyer: Andrew and Luciene Polski

Date: August 11, 2022

Price: $1,450,000

Property Description: 2,814-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.35 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 2 at Silverview Estates.

1890 Loggers Lane

Seller: Wagonwheel Enterprises LLC

Buyer: Loggers Lane Holdings LLC

Date: August 11, 2022

Price: $459,000

Property Description: 1,404-square-foot commercial building, Unit C, Building 1890 at Loggers Lane Commercial Center. Last sold for $162,000 in 2006.

3227 Willowbrook Court

Seller: Timothy J. O’Brien

Buyer: 3227 Willowbrook LLC

Date: August 11, 2022

Price: $1,140,000

Property Description: 1,493-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.20 acres of land, Lot 8 at Willowbrook at Steamboat. Last sold for $675,000 in 2007.

22982 Routt County Road 54

Seller: Burford 77 Ranch LLC

Buyer: Nancy E. Burford Irrevocable Trust and R. Kelley Burford Irrevocable Trust

Date: August 11, 2022

Price: $4,225,000

Property Description: SEC 23-8-86, 24-8-86, 25-8-86, 26-8-86, 36-8-86.

26025 Vista Valley Court

Seller: Alexander Nicholas Lenard and Holly Katherine Brown Lenard

Buyer: Wesenberg/Winvick Trust

Date: August 11, 2022

Price: $2,715,000

Property Description: 4,931-square-foot, six-bedroom, five-bath, single-family residence on 35.01 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 3B at Sleeping Giant Estates. Last sold for $1,450,000 in 2016.

526 Robin Court

Seller: Lisa Ann and Thomas Douglas

Buyer: Clinton D. and Julie C. Henry

Date: August 11, 2022

Price: $1,750,000

Property Description: 2,974-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.19 acres of land, Lot 6 at Emerald Knoll-Hanley Subdivision. Last sold for $570,000 in 2003.

66 Telemark Court

Seller: Mitchell H. Bock

Buyer: William P. Lloyd Family Trust

Date: August 11, 2022

Price: $400,800

Property Description: 0.45 acres of vacant land, Lot 20 at Aspen View Estates.

2500 Aviator Court

Seller: Barbara and George Eidsness

Buyer: David and Patrice Lorenzen

Date: August 11, 2022

Price: $1,575,000

Property Description: 2,734-square-foot commercial on 0.046 acres of land, Unit 1A/1B at Aviator Lofts.

Total sales: $34.6 million

Timeshares

Apres Ski Way

Seller: Gregory and Margaret Johnson Revocable Trust

Buyer: Jeffrey J. Weyers

Date: August 10, 2022

Price: $400,000

Property Description: 1/8-interest in and to Unit RC-414 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way.

Total timeshares: $400,000