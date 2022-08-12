Routt County real estate sales surpass $35M for week of Aug. 5-11
Routt County real estate transactions totaled $35 million across 30 sales for the week of Aug. 5-11.
22975 Snowbird Way
Seller: Thomas Dwayne Irwin
Buyer: John E. and Jordan R. Balmer
Date: August 5, 2022
Price: $184,500
Property Description: 1.19 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 2 at Eagles Watch Subdivision at Stagecoach. Last sold for $90,000 in 2005.
158 Red Hawk Court
Seller: Jamie and Jeffrey Daniels
Buyer: Amber and Steven Neeley
Date: August 5, 2022
Price: $2,075,000
Property Description: 3,060-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.21 acres of land, Lot 4 at Hunters Glen Subdivision.
38600 Routt County Road 52
Seller: Donovan and Lori Hornstein
Buyer: Pink Onion Company LLC
Date: August 5, 2022
Price: $986,999
Property Description: 3,024-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 47.34 acres of land, SEC 15-6-87.
23090 Schussmark Trail
Seller: Kylie Anne Hawes
Buyer: Borke and Coady Joint Revocable Trust
Date: August 5, 2022
Price: $430,000
Property Description: 1,416-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Block 7, Lot B at Second Replat I & II Towhomes at Stagecoach. Last sold for $260,000 in 2019.
26310 Willow Gulch Drive
Seller: Phyllis J. Garcia
Buyer: Any Nicole, Jeffrey B. and Melanie Michelle Austin
Date: August 8, 2022
Price: $24,000
Property Description: 0.45 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 2, Lot 155 at Steamboat Lake Subdivision.
510 Buena Vista Court
Seller: Jonathan S. and Stacia K. Whitehead
Buyer: Meghan I. Albrittain
Date: August 8, 2022
Price: $1,150,000
Property Description: 1,839-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath townhome, Lots A,C at Andrew Townhomes at Buena Vista Court. Last sold for $329,000 in 2012.
41295 Routt County Road 36
Seller: Gaylan Alspaugh Roane Trust-B
Buyer: Deborah and William Feiges
Date: August 8, 2022
Price: $5,990,000
Property Description: 6,715-square-foot, five-bedroom, 5 ½-bath, single-family residence on 15.94 acres of land, Filing No. 5, Lot 1 at Strawberry Farms.
No address, Milner
Seller: B&A Retirement Fund LLC
Buyer: Shema Trust
Date: August 8, 2022
Price: $140,000
Property Description: 0.22 acres of vacant residential land, Block 3, Lots 15-17 at Town of Milner.
38970 Main Street
Seller: B&A Retirement Fund LLC
Buyer: Shema Trust
Date: August 8, 2022
Price: $205,000
Property Description: 368-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.04 acres of land, Lot 1 at Cheney Creek Tiny Homes.
1928 Indian Trails
Seller: Steamboat Sunlight Holdings LLC
Buyer: Abby and Jesse Miller
Date: August 8, 2022
Price: $1,792,110
Property Description: 2,794-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.392 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 70 at Sunlight Subdivision.
No address, Milner
Seller: Shema Trust
Buyer: Micro Living LLC
Date: August 8, 2022
Price: $160,000
Property Description: 0.22 acres of vacant residential land, Block 3, Lots 15-17 at Town of Milner.
38950 Main Street
Seller: Cheney Creek Tiny Homes LLC
Buyer: B&A Property Ventures LLC
Date: August 9, 2022
Price: $206,517
Property Description: 368-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.03 acres of land, Lot 5 at Cheney Creek Tiny Homes.
Cattle Kate Circle
Seller: Resort Ventures West Inc., Rowhomes 2510 LLC
Buyer: Christopher Campanelli
Date: August 9, 2022
Price: $905,000
Property Description: Unit 2 at Elevate at Wildhorse Meadows Townhomes Antero F1.
Sunlight Drive
Seller: SEB Sunlight Investments One LLC
Buyer: Steamboat Sunlight Holdings LLC
Date: August 9, 2022
Price: $2,125,871
Property Description: Filing No. 3, Lots 81-84,89,90 at Sunlight Subdivision.
354 Lake View Road, Hayden
Seller: Ken Fones
Buyer: Eden Lynn Messutta and Joshua August Wetzel
Date: August 10, 2022
Price: $56,000
Property Description: 0.16 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 1, Lot 7 at Lake Village Phase 1. Last sold for $31,000 in 2021.
No address
Seller: Perry Michael Mendivil Living Trust
Buyer: Derrick Robinson
Date: August 10, 2022
Price: $52,500
Property Description: Vacant residential land, Lots 196,216,217 at South Station I.
27865 Whitewood Drive East
Seller: Noreen H. and Thomas W. McMahon
Buyer: Lucille M. and Mark E. Stanish
Date: August 10, 2022
Price: $1,249,000
Property Description: 3,084-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 8.02 acres of land, Lot 3B at Ridge at Whitewood Subdivision.
2619 Copper Ridge Circle
Seller: Lori A. and Phillip L. Taber
Buyer: Alison Dennis
Date: August 10, 2022
Price: $685,000
Property Description: 2,280-square-foot, commercial condo, Unit 4 at Appletree at Copper Ridge.
2035 Montview Lane
Seller: John W. McHale
Buyer: Daniel and Maureen Riley
Date: August 10, 2022
Price: $1,015,000
Property Description: 2,271-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath townhome on 0.04 acres of land, Lot B at Stillwater Townhomes. Last sold for $310,000 in 2000.
496 Tamarack Drive
Seller: Archie H. and Kathryn E. Lowe
Buyer: Damon Renfroe
Date: August 10, 2022
Price: $900,000
Property Description: 1,137-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1 ½-bath condo, Unit B at Las Vistas Condo.
1625 Shadow Run Frontage
Seller: Ellie and Eric Martin
Buyer: Sharon L. and Steven M. Zambrzuski
Date: August 10, 2022
Price: $580,000
Property Description: 841-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 303, Building C at Shadow Run Condo. Last sold for $455,000 in 2021.
27918 Silver Spur Street
Seller: Suzanne G. and William R. Stuart
Buyer: Andrew and Luciene Polski
Date: August 11, 2022
Price: $1,450,000
Property Description: 2,814-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.35 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 2 at Silverview Estates.
1890 Loggers Lane
Seller: Wagonwheel Enterprises LLC
Buyer: Loggers Lane Holdings LLC
Date: August 11, 2022
Price: $459,000
Property Description: 1,404-square-foot commercial building, Unit C, Building 1890 at Loggers Lane Commercial Center. Last sold for $162,000 in 2006.
3227 Willowbrook Court
Seller: Timothy J. O’Brien
Buyer: 3227 Willowbrook LLC
Date: August 11, 2022
Price: $1,140,000
Property Description: 1,493-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.20 acres of land, Lot 8 at Willowbrook at Steamboat. Last sold for $675,000 in 2007.
22982 Routt County Road 54
Seller: Burford 77 Ranch LLC
Buyer: Nancy E. Burford Irrevocable Trust and R. Kelley Burford Irrevocable Trust
Date: August 11, 2022
Price: $4,225,000
Property Description: SEC 23-8-86, 24-8-86, 25-8-86, 26-8-86, 36-8-86.
26025 Vista Valley Court
Seller: Alexander Nicholas Lenard and Holly Katherine Brown Lenard
Buyer: Wesenberg/Winvick Trust
Date: August 11, 2022
Price: $2,715,000
Property Description: 4,931-square-foot, six-bedroom, five-bath, single-family residence on 35.01 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 3B at Sleeping Giant Estates. Last sold for $1,450,000 in 2016.
526 Robin Court
Seller: Lisa Ann and Thomas Douglas
Buyer: Clinton D. and Julie C. Henry
Date: August 11, 2022
Price: $1,750,000
Property Description: 2,974-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.19 acres of land, Lot 6 at Emerald Knoll-Hanley Subdivision. Last sold for $570,000 in 2003.
66 Telemark Court
Seller: Mitchell H. Bock
Buyer: William P. Lloyd Family Trust
Date: August 11, 2022
Price: $400,800
Property Description: 0.45 acres of vacant land, Lot 20 at Aspen View Estates.
2500 Aviator Court
Seller: Barbara and George Eidsness
Buyer: David and Patrice Lorenzen
Date: August 11, 2022
Price: $1,575,000
Property Description: 2,734-square-foot commercial on 0.046 acres of land, Unit 1A/1B at Aviator Lofts.
Total sales: $34.6 million
Timeshares
Apres Ski Way
Seller: Gregory and Margaret Johnson Revocable Trust
Buyer: Jeffrey J. Weyers
Date: August 10, 2022
Price: $400,000
Property Description: 1/8-interest in and to Unit RC-414 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way.
Total timeshares: $400,000
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User