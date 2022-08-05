Routt County real estate sales surpass $33M for week of July 29-Aug. 4

Routt County real estate transactions totaled $33.8 million across 33 sales for the week of July 29-Aug. 4.

24575 Arapahoe Road

Seller: Virginia L. Jurcys Revocable Trust

Buyer: Susan Rene and Todd Andrew Hartley

Date: July 29, 2022

Price: $52,000

Property Description: 0.49 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 32 at South Shore at Stagecoach.

30620 Lakeshore Trail

Seller: Terrilynn M. Jurich Revocable Trust

Buyer: Hartwood Ranch LLC

Date: July 29, 2022

Price: $5,800,000

Property Description: 3,368-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.42 acres of land, Lot 12 at Cabins at Lake Catamount. Last sold for $1,999,000 in 2012.

No address

Seller: Amy R. and T. Kelly Bohmer, William R. Schwartz

Buyer: Pamela and Ralph Eppard Jr.

Date: July 29, 2022

Price: $125,000

Property Description: 0.29 acres of vacant residential land, Block 4, Lots 221-24 at Town of Hahn’s Peak.

25150 Bella Vista Circle

Seller: Braeden and Carrie Wettlaufer

Buyer: Amy C. and James M. Bershinsky

Date: July 29, 2022

Price: $1,700,000

Property Description: 2,560-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath residence on 16.0 acres of land, Parcel 5 at Twenty Mile Ranch Subdivision.

30331 Routt County Road 16

Seller: Scott Hummer

Buyer: Scott and Virginia Turner

Date: July 29, 2022

Price: $465,000

Property Description: 1,465-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 ½-bath townhome, Lot 15 at Eagles Nest at Stagecoach Phase 1. Last sold for $228,000 in 2017.

434 Clover Circle

Seller: Annalia Marie Bailey

Buyer: Randall L. Homan and Kristi R. Spence

Date: August 1, 2022

Price: $504,000

Property Description: 1,570-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.17 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Block 1, Lot 19 at Golden Meadows Subdivision. Last sold for $233,500 in 2016.

2335 Apres Ski Way

Seller: John C. and Margaret M. Catlin, Anne E. and Richard A. Johnson

Buyer: Mark Schols

Date: August 1, 2022

Price: $960,000

Property Description: 1,232-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 123 at Phoenix at Steamboat Condo. Last sold for $290,000 in 2006.

217 West Main Street, Oak Creek

Seller: George A. and Luanne P. Sager

Buyer: Jacqueline Anstett

Date: August 1, 2022

Price: $285,000

Property Description: 1,130-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.22 acres of land, Block 1, Lots 7-10 at 3rd Addition to Oak Creek.

1555 Shadow Run Court

Seller: Andrew Siegfriend

Buyer: SR 109D LLC

Date: August 1, 2022

Price: $535,000

Property Description: 841-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 109, Building D at Shadow Run Condo. Last sold for $163,500 in 2017.

148 South 4th Street, Hayden

Seller: Western Security LLC

Buyer: Emily N. and Timothy J. Stanley

Date: August 1, 2022

Price: $430,000

Property Description: 1,872-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.22 acres of land, Block 15, Lots 27-29 at West Addition to Hayden.

No address

Seller: Riverview-Yampa Development LLC

Buyer: Riverview Steamboat LLC

Date: August 2, 2022

Price: $3,400,000

Property Description: 0.886 acres of commercial land, Lot B at Downtown Riverview Subdivision.

34460 Whiffle Tree Trail

Seller: Virginia Farver

Buyer: Nicholas W. Hixon

Date: August 2, 2022

Price: $10,500

Property Description: 0.82 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 102 at Sky Hitch II at Stagecoach. Last sold for $3,000 in 2011.

410 South Lincoln Avenue

Seller: Steamboat Square LLLP

Buyer: COCRES Investments LLC

Date: August 2, 2022

Price: $2,525,000

Property Description: 16,832-square-foot commercial space on 0.95 acres of land, SEC 17-6-84. Last sold for $920,000 in 2000.

2800 Alpenglow Way

Seller: Lois A. and Ronald T. Pollard

Buyer: Keal Development LLC

Date: August 2, 2022

Price: $1,500,000

Property Description: 2,566-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.76 acres of land, Filing No. 3, Lot 28 Resurvey at Ski Ranches Subdivision.

No address

Seller: Archie H. and Kathryn E. Lowe

Buyer: COCRES Investments LLC

Date: August 2, 2022

Price: $1,238,240

Property Description: Block 9, Lots 16-18 at First Addition to the Town of Steamboat Springs Subdivision.

Various

Seller: Stahl Properties LLC, Stahl Family Holdings LLC

Buyer: RK Holdings LLC

Date: August 2, 2022

Price: $755,000

Property Description: Vacant residential land, Lots 30,34,37,39,64 at Neighborhoods at Young’s Peak.

173 South 6th Street

Seller: Tara Bonucci

Buyer: Charlie A. Cook and Sarah A. Stinson

Date: August 2, 2022

Price: $440,000

Property Description: 1,459-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath townhome on 0.03 acres of land, Unit 2 at Creek View Townhomes Phase I. Last sold for $305,000 in 2021.

No address

Seller: Brownere LLC

Buyer: Jared and Shelly Caffey

Date: August 2, 2022

Price: $18,000

Property Description: 1.2 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 95 at Sky Hitch II at Stagecoach. Last sold for $10,500 in 2022.

No address

Seller: Kathy S. and Kurt M. Sommermeyer

Buyer: Truley C. Check

Date: August 2, 2022

Price: $85,000

Property Description: 1.21 acres of vacant land, Lot 121 at Steamboat Lake Subdivision Unit No. 1.

121 West Virginia Street, Oak Creek

Seller: Chester David Malkowski

Buyer: Brandon G. Pfaff

Date: August 2, 2022

Price: $375,000

Property Description: 969-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.21 acres of land, Block 2, Lots 5-7 at Capitol Hill Addition to Oak Creek. Last sold for $135,000 in 2015.

23500, 23600 and 23540 Willow Island

Seller: Amy P. and Robert P. Swan III

Buyer: David and Kristen Lawler

Date: August 2, 2022

Price: $484,700

Property Description: 1.34 acres of vacant residential land, Lots 41,43,46 at Meadowgreen at Stagecoach.

290 Harvest Drive

Seller: Benjamin and Lisa Vannoy

Buyer: Kelsey J. Apple and Matthew J. Mattern

Date: August 3, 2022

Price: $475,000

Property Description: 1,584-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.22 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 7 at Golden Knolls Subdivision. Last sold for $285,000 in 2017.

40425 Fathom Drive

Seller: Karen J. and Raymond C. Parks

Buyer: Kelly Janeen and Kevin James Hohman

Date: August 3, 2022

Price: $649,000

Property Description: 1,180-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.28 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 14 at Steamboat II Subdivision. Last sold for $235,500 in 2011.

1468 Bangtail Way

Seller: Gail L. and John R. Deboer

Buyer: Domingo and Margaret Moreira

Date: August 3, 2022

Price: $2,995,000

Property Description: 2,795-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 ½-bath condo, Unit C at Homestead at Wildhorse Meadows Condos. Last sold for $1,500,000 in 2019.

25830 Connor Court

Seller: Brad L. and Carolyn E. Nickum

Buyer: Jeff Nissen

Date: August 4, 2022

Price: $1,900,000

Property Description: 6,562-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 ½-bath residence on 5.12 acres of land, Lot 15 at Parkside at Steamboat Lake.

440 Terhune Avenue, Yampa

Seller: Mary E. Nichols Living Trust

Buyer: Krista May Luciano

Date: August 4, 2022

Price: $508,000

Property Description: 1,434-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.24 acres of land, Block 6, Lot 3 at Snowden Subdivision. Last sold for $291,000 in 2009.

25328 Routt County Road 27

Seller: Krista May Meagher

Buyer: Zachary S. Law and Kelly R. Smith

Date: August 4, 2022

Price: $665,000

Property Description: 1,736-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 36 acres of land, SEC 25-4-86.

220 Hill Street

Seller: David W. and Diana Gail Hanley

Buyer: 220 Hill Street LE LLC, 220 Hill Street ME LLC

Date: August 4, 2022

Price: $845,000

Property Description: 1,350-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.09 acres of land, Block 1, Lots 11-13 at Norvell Addition to Steamboat Springs.

2882 Owl Hoot Trail

Seller: CP Ventures LLC

Buyer: Kristin M. and Nicholas W. Haws, Jodee A. and Mark A. Hinton

Date: August 4, 2022

Price: $1,239,000

Property Description: 1,960-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath townhome on 0.05 acres of land, Filing No. 5, Lot K, Unit 1 at Urban Street at the Mountain.

2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Werner C5 C6 LLC

Buyer: Crow Creek Properties LLC

Date: August 4, 2022

Price: $750,000

Property Description: Units C5 and C6 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condominium.

31825 County Road 14C

Seller: Stephen William Croke

Buyer: SAME-LDR2 LLC

Date: August 4, 2022

Price: $1,475,000

Property Description: 50.1 acres of agricultural land, Lot 27 at Lake Catamount Subdivision Exemption.

1280 13th Street

Seller: Rick Price

Buyer: RSA Holdings LLC

Date: August 4, 2022

Price: $450,000

Property Description: 1,653-square-foot warehouse, Unit K at Twenty Mile Warehouse Condominiums. Last sold for $280,000 in 2021.

Total sales: $33.6 million

Timeshares

2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Danielle, Paul and Richard Simonson

Buyer: Seven C Holdings LLC

Date: August 1, 2022

Price: $223,000

Property Description: 1/4-interest in and to Unit 330 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condominium.

Total timeshares: $223,000