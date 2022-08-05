Routt County real estate sales surpass $33M for week of July 29-Aug. 4
Routt County real estate transactions totaled $33.8 million across 33 sales for the week of July 29-Aug. 4.
24575 Arapahoe Road
Seller: Virginia L. Jurcys Revocable Trust
Buyer: Susan Rene and Todd Andrew Hartley
Date: July 29, 2022
Price: $52,000
Property Description: 0.49 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 32 at South Shore at Stagecoach.
30620 Lakeshore Trail
Seller: Terrilynn M. Jurich Revocable Trust
Buyer: Hartwood Ranch LLC
Date: July 29, 2022
Price: $5,800,000
Property Description: 3,368-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.42 acres of land, Lot 12 at Cabins at Lake Catamount. Last sold for $1,999,000 in 2012.
No address
Seller: Amy R. and T. Kelly Bohmer, William R. Schwartz
Buyer: Pamela and Ralph Eppard Jr.
Date: July 29, 2022
Price: $125,000
Property Description: 0.29 acres of vacant residential land, Block 4, Lots 221-24 at Town of Hahn’s Peak.
25150 Bella Vista Circle
Seller: Braeden and Carrie Wettlaufer
Buyer: Amy C. and James M. Bershinsky
Date: July 29, 2022
Price: $1,700,000
Property Description: 2,560-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath residence on 16.0 acres of land, Parcel 5 at Twenty Mile Ranch Subdivision.
30331 Routt County Road 16
Seller: Scott Hummer
Buyer: Scott and Virginia Turner
Date: July 29, 2022
Price: $465,000
Property Description: 1,465-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 ½-bath townhome, Lot 15 at Eagles Nest at Stagecoach Phase 1. Last sold for $228,000 in 2017.
434 Clover Circle
Seller: Annalia Marie Bailey
Buyer: Randall L. Homan and Kristi R. Spence
Date: August 1, 2022
Price: $504,000
Property Description: 1,570-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.17 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Block 1, Lot 19 at Golden Meadows Subdivision. Last sold for $233,500 in 2016.
2335 Apres Ski Way
Seller: John C. and Margaret M. Catlin, Anne E. and Richard A. Johnson
Buyer: Mark Schols
Date: August 1, 2022
Price: $960,000
Property Description: 1,232-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 123 at Phoenix at Steamboat Condo. Last sold for $290,000 in 2006.
217 West Main Street, Oak Creek
Seller: George A. and Luanne P. Sager
Buyer: Jacqueline Anstett
Date: August 1, 2022
Price: $285,000
Property Description: 1,130-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.22 acres of land, Block 1, Lots 7-10 at 3rd Addition to Oak Creek.
1555 Shadow Run Court
Seller: Andrew Siegfriend
Buyer: SR 109D LLC
Date: August 1, 2022
Price: $535,000
Property Description: 841-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 109, Building D at Shadow Run Condo. Last sold for $163,500 in 2017.
148 South 4th Street, Hayden
Seller: Western Security LLC
Buyer: Emily N. and Timothy J. Stanley
Date: August 1, 2022
Price: $430,000
Property Description: 1,872-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.22 acres of land, Block 15, Lots 27-29 at West Addition to Hayden.
No address
Seller: Riverview-Yampa Development LLC
Buyer: Riverview Steamboat LLC
Date: August 2, 2022
Price: $3,400,000
Property Description: 0.886 acres of commercial land, Lot B at Downtown Riverview Subdivision.
34460 Whiffle Tree Trail
Seller: Virginia Farver
Buyer: Nicholas W. Hixon
Date: August 2, 2022
Price: $10,500
Property Description: 0.82 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 102 at Sky Hitch II at Stagecoach. Last sold for $3,000 in 2011.
410 South Lincoln Avenue
Seller: Steamboat Square LLLP
Buyer: COCRES Investments LLC
Date: August 2, 2022
Price: $2,525,000
Property Description: 16,832-square-foot commercial space on 0.95 acres of land, SEC 17-6-84. Last sold for $920,000 in 2000.
2800 Alpenglow Way
Seller: Lois A. and Ronald T. Pollard
Buyer: Keal Development LLC
Date: August 2, 2022
Price: $1,500,000
Property Description: 2,566-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.76 acres of land, Filing No. 3, Lot 28 Resurvey at Ski Ranches Subdivision.
No address
Seller: Archie H. and Kathryn E. Lowe
Buyer: COCRES Investments LLC
Date: August 2, 2022
Price: $1,238,240
Property Description: Block 9, Lots 16-18 at First Addition to the Town of Steamboat Springs Subdivision.
Various
Seller: Stahl Properties LLC, Stahl Family Holdings LLC
Buyer: RK Holdings LLC
Date: August 2, 2022
Price: $755,000
Property Description: Vacant residential land, Lots 30,34,37,39,64 at Neighborhoods at Young’s Peak.
173 South 6th Street
Seller: Tara Bonucci
Buyer: Charlie A. Cook and Sarah A. Stinson
Date: August 2, 2022
Price: $440,000
Property Description: 1,459-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath townhome on 0.03 acres of land, Unit 2 at Creek View Townhomes Phase I. Last sold for $305,000 in 2021.
No address
Seller: Brownere LLC
Buyer: Jared and Shelly Caffey
Date: August 2, 2022
Price: $18,000
Property Description: 1.2 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 95 at Sky Hitch II at Stagecoach. Last sold for $10,500 in 2022.
No address
Seller: Kathy S. and Kurt M. Sommermeyer
Buyer: Truley C. Check
Date: August 2, 2022
Price: $85,000
Property Description: 1.21 acres of vacant land, Lot 121 at Steamboat Lake Subdivision Unit No. 1.
121 West Virginia Street, Oak Creek
Seller: Chester David Malkowski
Buyer: Brandon G. Pfaff
Date: August 2, 2022
Price: $375,000
Property Description: 969-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.21 acres of land, Block 2, Lots 5-7 at Capitol Hill Addition to Oak Creek. Last sold for $135,000 in 2015.
23500, 23600 and 23540 Willow Island
Seller: Amy P. and Robert P. Swan III
Buyer: David and Kristen Lawler
Date: August 2, 2022
Price: $484,700
Property Description: 1.34 acres of vacant residential land, Lots 41,43,46 at Meadowgreen at Stagecoach.
290 Harvest Drive
Seller: Benjamin and Lisa Vannoy
Buyer: Kelsey J. Apple and Matthew J. Mattern
Date: August 3, 2022
Price: $475,000
Property Description: 1,584-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.22 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 7 at Golden Knolls Subdivision. Last sold for $285,000 in 2017.
40425 Fathom Drive
Seller: Karen J. and Raymond C. Parks
Buyer: Kelly Janeen and Kevin James Hohman
Date: August 3, 2022
Price: $649,000
Property Description: 1,180-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.28 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 14 at Steamboat II Subdivision. Last sold for $235,500 in 2011.
1468 Bangtail Way
Seller: Gail L. and John R. Deboer
Buyer: Domingo and Margaret Moreira
Date: August 3, 2022
Price: $2,995,000
Property Description: 2,795-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 ½-bath condo, Unit C at Homestead at Wildhorse Meadows Condos. Last sold for $1,500,000 in 2019.
25830 Connor Court
Seller: Brad L. and Carolyn E. Nickum
Buyer: Jeff Nissen
Date: August 4, 2022
Price: $1,900,000
Property Description: 6,562-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 ½-bath residence on 5.12 acres of land, Lot 15 at Parkside at Steamboat Lake.
440 Terhune Avenue, Yampa
Seller: Mary E. Nichols Living Trust
Buyer: Krista May Luciano
Date: August 4, 2022
Price: $508,000
Property Description: 1,434-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.24 acres of land, Block 6, Lot 3 at Snowden Subdivision. Last sold for $291,000 in 2009.
25328 Routt County Road 27
Seller: Krista May Meagher
Buyer: Zachary S. Law and Kelly R. Smith
Date: August 4, 2022
Price: $665,000
Property Description: 1,736-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 36 acres of land, SEC 25-4-86.
220 Hill Street
Seller: David W. and Diana Gail Hanley
Buyer: 220 Hill Street LE LLC, 220 Hill Street ME LLC
Date: August 4, 2022
Price: $845,000
Property Description: 1,350-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.09 acres of land, Block 1, Lots 11-13 at Norvell Addition to Steamboat Springs.
2882 Owl Hoot Trail
Seller: CP Ventures LLC
Buyer: Kristin M. and Nicholas W. Haws, Jodee A. and Mark A. Hinton
Date: August 4, 2022
Price: $1,239,000
Property Description: 1,960-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath townhome on 0.05 acres of land, Filing No. 5, Lot K, Unit 1 at Urban Street at the Mountain.
2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Werner C5 C6 LLC
Buyer: Crow Creek Properties LLC
Date: August 4, 2022
Price: $750,000
Property Description: Units C5 and C6 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condominium.
31825 County Road 14C
Seller: Stephen William Croke
Buyer: SAME-LDR2 LLC
Date: August 4, 2022
Price: $1,475,000
Property Description: 50.1 acres of agricultural land, Lot 27 at Lake Catamount Subdivision Exemption.
1280 13th Street
Seller: Rick Price
Buyer: RSA Holdings LLC
Date: August 4, 2022
Price: $450,000
Property Description: 1,653-square-foot warehouse, Unit K at Twenty Mile Warehouse Condominiums. Last sold for $280,000 in 2021.
Total sales: $33.6 million
Timeshares
2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Danielle, Paul and Richard Simonson
Buyer: Seven C Holdings LLC
Date: August 1, 2022
Price: $223,000
Property Description: 1/4-interest in and to Unit 330 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condominium.
Total timeshares: $223,000
