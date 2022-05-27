Routt County real estate sales surpass $28M the week of May 20-26

Rout County real estate transactions totaled $28.3 million across 27 sales for week of May 20-26.

1175 Bangtail Way

Seller: Jody Lynn and Robert Guy Levin

Buyer: Joint Revocable Living Trust of Fernando Iturriaga and Alina M. Ledemsa

Date: May 20, 2022

Price: $1,200,000

Property Description: 1,191-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 2119 at Trailhead Lodge at Wildhorse Meadows Condos. Last sold for $750,000 in 2020.

148 South 4th Street, Hayden

Seller: Jeffery T. and Pamela A. Rowley

Buyer: Western Security LLC

Date: May 20, 2022

Price: $430,000

Property Description: 1,872-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.22 acres of land, Block 15, Lots 27-29 at West Addition to Hayden. Last sold for $233,000 in 2018.

40550 Anchor Way

Seller: Lauren S. and William A. Hamil

Buyer: Max Hamil

Date: May 20, 2022

Price: $790,000

Property Description: 1,812-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.50 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 60 at Steamboat II Subdivision. Last sold for $70,000 in 1989.

2981 Abbey Road

Seller: Christopher and Kaitlyn Reed

Buyer: Jeremy Hockley and Katherine Elizabeth Hunt

Date: May 20, 2022

Price: $789,000

Property Description: 1,176-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.21 acres of land, Lot 73 at West End Village. Last sold for $446,500 in 2019.

31500 Runaway Place

Seller: Brittanny Havard

Buyer: Carol Catherine and Michael Patrick McCormick

Date: May 20, 2022

Price: $390,000

Property Description: 524-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 104 at Timbers Condo. Last sold for $182,000 in 2020.

83 East Fourth Street, Yampa

Seller: Earl A. Chotvacs

Buyer: Tamara Anne Floydas

Date: May 23, 2022

Price: $300,000

Property Description: 1,700-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.46 acres of land, Block 4, Lots 26-32 at Norvell Addition to Yampa. Last sold for $192,500 in 2008.

37830 Routt County Road 179

Seller: Anna Lee and Victor Lipman

Buyer: Anne and Justin Sullivan

Date: May 23, 2022

Price: $1,160,000

Property Description: 2,916-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3.5-bath, single-family residence on 6.06 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 2 at Saddle Mount Ranchettes Subdivision. Last sold for $400,000 in 2012.

1242 Urban Way

Seller: WS Foundation Real Estate LLC

Buyer: Jeffrey B. and Nancy Druva Good

Date: March 23, 2022

Price: $2,500,000

Property Description: 2,500-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath townhome on 0.06 acres of land, Filing No. 5, Lot C, Unit 2 at Urban Street at the Mountain.

2025 Walton Creek Road

Seller: David and Lynn Koczera Trust

Buyer: David R. and Lindsey W. Tishgart

Date: May 23, 2022

Price: $915,000

Property Description: 1,448-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 402, Building 400 at Timber Run Condo. Last sold for $327,000 in 2017.

1878 Sunlight Drive

Seller: Derek A. and Natalie L. Grover

Buyer: Cristy and Jordan Davis

Date: May 23, 2022

Price: $2,000,000

Property Description: 2,655-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.22 acres of land, Lot 13 at Sunlight Subdivision.

No address

Seller: Argie E. and Dianna L. Haddock

Buyer: TDP Holdings LLC

Date: May 23 2022

Price: $6,002

Property Description: Vacant residential land, Lots 45,120 at South Station I.

50 Steamboat Boulevard

Seller: Tommy & LJ Holding LLC

Buyer: BH Village LLC

Date: May 23, 2022

Price: $595,000

Property Description: 0.56 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 1, Lot 30 at Mountain View Estates. Last sold for $450,000 in 2021.

11416 Moraine Circle

Seller: Lydia Kathryn and Matthew Phillips Larberg

Buyer: Christina Palmer and Carlton Willey

Date: May 23, 2022

Price: $1,300,000

Property Description: 1,562-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath townhome, Lot 9 at Replat of Moraine Townhomes Phase II Amended. Last sold for $575,000 in 2017.

1525 Meadow Lane

Seller: Charles Edward and Mary Beth Williamson

Buyer: Denise Goforth and Angela J. Harmon

Date: May 23, 2022

Price: $1,644,000

Property Description: 2,260-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.21 acres of land, Filing No. 3, Block 2, Lot 9 at Whistler Meadows Subdivision.

116 West Main Street

Seller: Longs Road Ranch LLC

Buyer: Enolia LLC

Date: May 25, 2022

Price: $250,000

Property Description: Commercial space on 0.14 acres of land, Block 3, Lots 9-10 at Original Town of Oak Creek. Last sold for $145,000 in 2010.

33472 Routt County Road 24

Seller: Priscilla M. Paetsch Trust

Buyer: Brooke M. Jack

Date: May 25, 2022

Price: $1,025,000

Property Description: 5.0 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 2 at Drea Exempt Subdivision.

2350 Ski Trail Lane

Seller: Buckner Colorado Rentals LLC

Buyer: Jonathan Hayek

Date: May 25, 2022

Price: $535,000

Property Description: 564-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 133 at Ski-Inn Condo. Last sold for $482,000 in 2022.

29100 Yowell Lane

Seller: Karin C. Lee Revocable Trust and Scott W. Lee Revocable Trust

Buyer: Catamount 22 LLC

Date: May 25, 2022

Price: $1,475,000

Property Description: 38.782 acres of agricultural land, Lot 22 at Lake Catamount Subdivision. Last sold for $765,000 in 2019.

1582 Conestoga Lane

Seller: Pioneer Village of Steamboat LLC

Buyer: Katherine L. Bauer and Robert W. Burden

Date: May 26, 2022

Price: $250,000

Property Description: 0.17 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 2, Lot 19 at Pioneer Village Subdivision.

1169 Hilltop Parkway

Seller: Katherine L. Bauer and Robert W. Burden

Buyer: Lisa and Todd Buckner

Date: May 26, 2022

Price: $920,000

Property Description: 1,205-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 306 at Fox Creek Park Condominiums. Last sold for $342,000 in 2016.

2375 Storm Meadows Drive

Seller: Gail A. Turner Living Trust

Buyer: Allison Marie, David Joseph and Michael J. Jung

Date: May 26, 2022

Price: $850,000

Property Description: Unit 2210, Building B at Storm Meadows Club Condos.

33155 & 33175 Priest Creek Court

Seller: Shalom Bayit LLC

Buyer: Poppy Trust

Date: May 26, 2022

Price: $7,500,000

Property Description: 8,927-square-foot, six-bedroom, ten-bath, single-family residence on 8.06 acres of land, Lots 10-11 at Priest Creek Ranch.

Total sales: $27.2 million

Timeshares

2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Madhu T. Kalyan and Suguna D. Madaiah

Buyer: Karla J. and Phillip A.Guzzino

Date: May 20, 2022

Price: $140,000

Property Description: 1/4-interest in and to a 771-square-foot, one-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 512 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condo.

2250 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Liger Ventures LP

Buyer: Amy E. and Jason R. Williams

Date: May 25, 2022

Price: $395,000

Property Description: Interest in and to a 2,963-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath condo, Unit RC-403 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way.

2250 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Shelley B. Thunen Living Trust

Buyer: Heather R. and Jared Y. Boles

Date: May 26, 2022

Price: $385,000

Property Description: Interest in and to a 2,372-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bedroom condo, Unit RC-203 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way.

2120 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Cheryl Bolt

Buyer: Kenneth L. and Vanessa G. Ward

Date: May 26, 2022

Price: $75,000

Property Description: 1/5-interest in and to Unit 40, Building B at West Condo.

2200 Village Inn Court

Seller: Points of Colorado Inc.

Buyer: Cherie A. and Harry W. Donias

Date: May 26, 2022

Price: $111,133

Property Description: Floating use period in and to a 1,946-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 7401 at Steamboat Villas Condominium.

Total timeshares: $1.1 million