Routt County real estate sales surpass $28M the week of May 20-26
Rout County real estate transactions totaled $28.3 million across 27 sales for week of May 20-26.
1175 Bangtail Way
Seller: Jody Lynn and Robert Guy Levin
Buyer: Joint Revocable Living Trust of Fernando Iturriaga and Alina M. Ledemsa
Date: May 20, 2022
Price: $1,200,000
Property Description: 1,191-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 2119 at Trailhead Lodge at Wildhorse Meadows Condos. Last sold for $750,000 in 2020.
148 South 4th Street, Hayden
Seller: Jeffery T. and Pamela A. Rowley
Buyer: Western Security LLC
Date: May 20, 2022
Price: $430,000
Property Description: 1,872-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.22 acres of land, Block 15, Lots 27-29 at West Addition to Hayden. Last sold for $233,000 in 2018.
40550 Anchor Way
Seller: Lauren S. and William A. Hamil
Buyer: Max Hamil
Date: May 20, 2022
Price: $790,000
Property Description: 1,812-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.50 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 60 at Steamboat II Subdivision. Last sold for $70,000 in 1989.
2981 Abbey Road
Seller: Christopher and Kaitlyn Reed
Buyer: Jeremy Hockley and Katherine Elizabeth Hunt
Date: May 20, 2022
Price: $789,000
Property Description: 1,176-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.21 acres of land, Lot 73 at West End Village. Last sold for $446,500 in 2019.
31500 Runaway Place
Seller: Brittanny Havard
Buyer: Carol Catherine and Michael Patrick McCormick
Date: May 20, 2022
Price: $390,000
Property Description: 524-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 104 at Timbers Condo. Last sold for $182,000 in 2020.
83 East Fourth Street, Yampa
Seller: Earl A. Chotvacs
Buyer: Tamara Anne Floydas
Date: May 23, 2022
Price: $300,000
Property Description: 1,700-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.46 acres of land, Block 4, Lots 26-32 at Norvell Addition to Yampa. Last sold for $192,500 in 2008.
37830 Routt County Road 179
Seller: Anna Lee and Victor Lipman
Buyer: Anne and Justin Sullivan
Date: May 23, 2022
Price: $1,160,000
Property Description: 2,916-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3.5-bath, single-family residence on 6.06 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 2 at Saddle Mount Ranchettes Subdivision. Last sold for $400,000 in 2012.
1242 Urban Way
Seller: WS Foundation Real Estate LLC
Buyer: Jeffrey B. and Nancy Druva Good
Date: March 23, 2022
Price: $2,500,000
Property Description: 2,500-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath townhome on 0.06 acres of land, Filing No. 5, Lot C, Unit 2 at Urban Street at the Mountain.
2025 Walton Creek Road
Seller: David and Lynn Koczera Trust
Buyer: David R. and Lindsey W. Tishgart
Date: May 23, 2022
Price: $915,000
Property Description: 1,448-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 402, Building 400 at Timber Run Condo. Last sold for $327,000 in 2017.
1878 Sunlight Drive
Seller: Derek A. and Natalie L. Grover
Buyer: Cristy and Jordan Davis
Date: May 23, 2022
Price: $2,000,000
Property Description: 2,655-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.22 acres of land, Lot 13 at Sunlight Subdivision.
No address
Seller: Argie E. and Dianna L. Haddock
Buyer: TDP Holdings LLC
Date: May 23 2022
Price: $6,002
Property Description: Vacant residential land, Lots 45,120 at South Station I.
50 Steamboat Boulevard
Seller: Tommy & LJ Holding LLC
Buyer: BH Village LLC
Date: May 23, 2022
Price: $595,000
Property Description: 0.56 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 1, Lot 30 at Mountain View Estates. Last sold for $450,000 in 2021.
11416 Moraine Circle
Seller: Lydia Kathryn and Matthew Phillips Larberg
Buyer: Christina Palmer and Carlton Willey
Date: May 23, 2022
Price: $1,300,000
Property Description: 1,562-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath townhome, Lot 9 at Replat of Moraine Townhomes Phase II Amended. Last sold for $575,000 in 2017.
1525 Meadow Lane
Seller: Charles Edward and Mary Beth Williamson
Buyer: Denise Goforth and Angela J. Harmon
Date: May 23, 2022
Price: $1,644,000
Property Description: 2,260-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.21 acres of land, Filing No. 3, Block 2, Lot 9 at Whistler Meadows Subdivision.
116 West Main Street
Seller: Longs Road Ranch LLC
Buyer: Enolia LLC
Date: May 25, 2022
Price: $250,000
Property Description: Commercial space on 0.14 acres of land, Block 3, Lots 9-10 at Original Town of Oak Creek. Last sold for $145,000 in 2010.
33472 Routt County Road 24
Seller: Priscilla M. Paetsch Trust
Buyer: Brooke M. Jack
Date: May 25, 2022
Price: $1,025,000
Property Description: 5.0 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 2 at Drea Exempt Subdivision.
2350 Ski Trail Lane
Seller: Buckner Colorado Rentals LLC
Buyer: Jonathan Hayek
Date: May 25, 2022
Price: $535,000
Property Description: 564-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 133 at Ski-Inn Condo. Last sold for $482,000 in 2022.
29100 Yowell Lane
Seller: Karin C. Lee Revocable Trust and Scott W. Lee Revocable Trust
Buyer: Catamount 22 LLC
Date: May 25, 2022
Price: $1,475,000
Property Description: 38.782 acres of agricultural land, Lot 22 at Lake Catamount Subdivision. Last sold for $765,000 in 2019.
1582 Conestoga Lane
Seller: Pioneer Village of Steamboat LLC
Buyer: Katherine L. Bauer and Robert W. Burden
Date: May 26, 2022
Price: $250,000
Property Description: 0.17 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 2, Lot 19 at Pioneer Village Subdivision.
1169 Hilltop Parkway
Seller: Katherine L. Bauer and Robert W. Burden
Buyer: Lisa and Todd Buckner
Date: May 26, 2022
Price: $920,000
Property Description: 1,205-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 306 at Fox Creek Park Condominiums. Last sold for $342,000 in 2016.
2375 Storm Meadows Drive
Seller: Gail A. Turner Living Trust
Buyer: Allison Marie, David Joseph and Michael J. Jung
Date: May 26, 2022
Price: $850,000
Property Description: Unit 2210, Building B at Storm Meadows Club Condos.
33155 & 33175 Priest Creek Court
Seller: Shalom Bayit LLC
Buyer: Poppy Trust
Date: May 26, 2022
Price: $7,500,000
Property Description: 8,927-square-foot, six-bedroom, ten-bath, single-family residence on 8.06 acres of land, Lots 10-11 at Priest Creek Ranch.
Total sales: $27.2 million
Timeshares
2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Madhu T. Kalyan and Suguna D. Madaiah
Buyer: Karla J. and Phillip A.Guzzino
Date: May 20, 2022
Price: $140,000
Property Description: 1/4-interest in and to a 771-square-foot, one-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 512 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condo.
2250 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Liger Ventures LP
Buyer: Amy E. and Jason R. Williams
Date: May 25, 2022
Price: $395,000
Property Description: Interest in and to a 2,963-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath condo, Unit RC-403 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way.
2250 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Shelley B. Thunen Living Trust
Buyer: Heather R. and Jared Y. Boles
Date: May 26, 2022
Price: $385,000
Property Description: Interest in and to a 2,372-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bedroom condo, Unit RC-203 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way.
2120 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Cheryl Bolt
Buyer: Kenneth L. and Vanessa G. Ward
Date: May 26, 2022
Price: $75,000
Property Description: 1/5-interest in and to Unit 40, Building B at West Condo.
2200 Village Inn Court
Seller: Points of Colorado Inc.
Buyer: Cherie A. and Harry W. Donias
Date: May 26, 2022
Price: $111,133
Property Description: Floating use period in and to a 1,946-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 7401 at Steamboat Villas Condominium.
Total timeshares: $1.1 million
