Routt County real estate sales surpass $27M the week of May 27-June 2
Routt County’s real estate transactions totaled $27.3 million across 30 sales for week of May 27 to June 2.
182 South 6th Street, Hayden
Seller: Keith Simon
Buyer: Manuel Fajardo
Date: May 27, 2022
Price: $410,000
Property Description: 1,459-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath townhome, Unit 16 at Creek View Townhomes Phase 3. Last sold for $300,000 in 2021.
595 Pamela Lane
Seller: Tracy A. and W. Cooper Barnett
Buyer: Trent James Hackett
Date: May 27, 2022
Price: $1,000,000
Property Description: 1,352-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.18 acres of land, Lot 22 at Trafalger Estates.
No address
Seller: Youngs Peak Preserve LLC
Buyer: David Andrew Kulberg
Date: May 27, 2022
Price: $345,000
Property Description: 5.265 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 6 at Young’s Peak Preserve Subdivision.
27570 Winchester Trail
Seller: Andrew E. and Julie M. Ransom-Keyek
Buyer: Benjamin Duke
Date: May 27, 2022
Price: $1,450,000
Property Description: 2,739-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.39 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 90 at Silverview Estates. Last sold for $587,500 in 2011.
38970 Main Street
Seller: Cheney Creek Tiny Homes LLC
Buyer: Micro Living LLC
Date: May 27, 2022
Price: $205,000
Property Description: 368-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.03 acres of land, Lot 2 at Cheney Creek Tiny Homes.
689 East Washington Avenue, Hayden
Seller: Moana M. and Oneil O. Lewis
Buyer: Cathleen Donovan Revocable Living Trust
Date: May 27, 2022
Price: $321,000
Property Description: 806-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath townhome on 0.078 acres of land, Lot A at Straebel Subdivision. Last sold for $175,000 in 2018.
21609 State Highway 131, Phippsburg
Seller: Judy and Keith A. Wheeler
Buyer: Jeffrey A. Connett
Date: May 31, 2022
Price: $140,000
Property Description: 5,714-square-foot commercial building on 0.28 acres of land, Block 16, Lots 15-18 at Phippsburg.
2965 Ski Trail Lane
Seller: John M. and Veselka G. Palmer
Buyer: Steamboat Christian Center of the Assemblies of God
Date: May 31, 2022
Price: $1,750,000
Property Description: 4,786-square-foot, seven-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath duplex on 0.37 acres of land, Lot 2B at Alpenglow Subdivision Lot 2 Replat.
2980 Littlefish Trail
Seller: Accelerant Group LLC
Buyer: April P. and Matthew W. Anderson
Date: May 31, 2022
Price: $1,743,000
Property Description: 2.0 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 9 at Elkins Meadow at Little Fish Creek.
159 North Poplar Street, Hayden
Seller: Joee Rain Pavlica Kari
Buyer: Julie Franklin
Date: May 31, 2022
Price: $520,000
Property Description: 1,008-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.21 acres of land, Block 8, Lots 3-4 at Donelson’s 2nd Addition to Hayden. Last sold for $266,000 in 2018.
27440 Buck Horn Place
Seller: Donald E., Jo Anne and Luther Dean Moss
Buyer: Stuart R. Koci
Date: June 1, 2022
Price: $10,000
Property Description: 1.04 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 52 at Steamboat Lake Subdivision Unit No. 1.
2650 Medicine Springs Drive
Seller: Dominic and Ira Delilovic Boomgarden
Buyer: Steamboat Realty Partners LLC
Date: June 1, 2022
Price: $1,750,000
Property Description: 2,130-square-foot, three-bedroom, four-bath townhome, Lot 3 at Waterford Townhomes. Last sold for $630,000 in 2020.
5 Cedar Court
Seller: Kyrill J. Kretzschmar
Buyer: Mary Mortensen
Date: June 1, 2022
Price: $550,000
Property Description: 968-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath townhome, Lot CE 5, Building 4 at Whistler Village Townhomes Phase I. Last sold for $277,500 in 2018.
7 Cedar Court
Seller: Ashleigh Muhme
Buyer: Mary K. Kendiz and Darius Shane Smith
Date: June 1, 2022
Price: $455,000
Property Description: 968-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath townhome, Lot CE 7, Building 4 at Whistler Village Townhomes Phase I. Last sold for $238,000 in 2018.
1791 Sunlight Drive
Seller: Steamboat Sunlight Holdings LLC
Buyer: Christine D. and Mark F. Kubik
Date: June 1, 2022
Price: $1,470,000
Property Description: 2,739-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.173 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 61 at Sunlight Subdivision. Last sold for $833,700 in 2021.
1510 Flattop Circle
Seller: James T. and Tania D. Hosmer
Buyer: Eric Stoutenburg
Date: June 1, 2022
Price: $2,150,000
Property Description: 3,062-square-foot, five-bedroom, five-bath townhome, Lot 25, Building 4 at Eagleridge Townhomes Buildings 4, 11 & 12. Last sold for $799,000 in 2006.
54737 Routt County Road 129
Seller: Fireside on the Upper Elk LLC
Buyer: Mary and Terry Erlenborn
Date: June 1, 2022
Price: $200,000
Property Description: 837-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Unit Fireside at Glen Eden Townhouses Phase II.
2500 Aviator Court
Seller: Airport South LLC
Buyer: Barbara and George Eidsness
Date: June 1, 2022
Price: $630,000
Property Description: Units 2A and 2B at Aviator Lofts.
2500 Aviator Court
Seller: Airport South LLC
Buyer: Barbara and George Eidsness
Date: June 1, 2022
Price: $646,000
Property Description: Units 1A and 1B at Aviator Lofts.
30785 State Highway 131
Seller: Buku Land Company LLC
Buyer: NRT Property Holdings LLC
Date: June 2, 2022
Price: $2,350,000
Property Description: 5,405-square-foot, five-bedroom, 5 1/2-bath residence on 48.319 acres of land, SEC 30-5-84. Last sold for $828,000 in 2014.
1375 Walton Creek Road
Seller: Diana Rika and Gil MacDougall
Buyer: Vacay Properties LLC
Date: June 2, 2022
Price: $585,000
Property Description: 1,020-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 7, Building B at Walton Creek Condo. Last sold for $198,500 in 2005.
40365 Anchor Way
Seller: Andrea Jehn and Craig Patrick Kennedy
Buyer: Nathaniel David Douglas and Vanessa Lizet Tapia
Date: June 2, 2022
Price: $925,000
Property Description: 1,876-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.29 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 30 at Steamboat II Subdivision. Last sold for $365,000 in 2013.
970 Angels View Way
Seller: Christine M. and William K. Wynne
Buyer: 4 Co Bighorn LLC
Date: June 2, 2022
Price: $3,500,000
Property Description: 4,064-square-foot, four-bedroom, 5 ½-bath townhome on 0.16 acres of land, Lot B at Barn Village Lot 45 Townhomes. Last sold for $1,862,500 in 2020.
29020 Owl Drive
Seller: Molly Angvik and Robert Edward Layton IV
Buyer: David Michael and Elisa Aylin Lewallen Jr.
Date: June 2, 2022
Price: $984,437
Property Description: 1,719-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 1.09 acres of land, Block 2, Lot 17 at Elk Ridge Homesites Subdivision. Last sold for $430,000 in 2016.
26904 Routt County Road 14D
Seller: James and Joyce Huber Joint Revocable Trust
Buyer: Laura Elisabeth and Thomas Patrick Jordan
Date: June 2, 2022
Price: $1,437,500
Property Description: 2,304-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 15.27 acres of land, Lot 5 at Homestead Meadows Subdivision.
303 Honeysuckle Drive
Seller: Barbara E. and Ronald K. Kebodeaux
Buyer: Sofia and Yilmer Gonzalez
Date: June 2, 2022
Price: $59,500
Property Description: 0.2 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 1, Lot 29 at Sagewood Subdivision. Last sold for $38,500 in 2002.
1375 Walton Creek Road
Seller: Julian Ashley Farmer
Buyer: Ivona Adkins
Date: June 2, 2022
Price: $740,000
Property Description: 1,457-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 14, Building B at Walton Creek Condo. Last sold for $130,000 in 2001.
15255 Talon Ridge Drive
Seller: R.W.C.T. LLC
Buyer: NDTCO Trustee FBO Annie Wohlgenant Sep IRA
Date: June 2, 2022
Price: $310,000
Property Description: 39.25 acres of agricultural land, Lot 22 at Grassy Creek at Mt. Harris Final Plat. Last sold for $39,300 in 2016.
No address
Seller: Youngs Peak Preserve LLC
Buyer: Bradley S. and Susan E. Smith
Date: June 2, 2022
Price: $395,000
Property Description: 5.261 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 4 at Young’s Peak Preserve Subdivision.
Total sales: $27 million
Timeshares
1317 Turning Leaf Court
Seller: Mountain Meadow Preserve LLC
Buyer: Nicholas G. and Patricia G. Cohen
Date: June 2, 2022
Price: $278,000
Property Description: 1/8-interest in and to a 4,030-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath townhome, Townhome 27 B at More’s Corner Replat of Lot 27.
Total timeshares: $278,000
