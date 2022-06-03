 Routt County real estate sales surpass $27M the week of May 27-June 2 | SteamboatToday.com
Routt County’s real estate transactions totaled $27.3 million across 30 sales for week of May 27 to June 2.

182 South 6th Street, Hayden

Seller: Keith Simon

Buyer: Manuel Fajardo

Date: May 27, 2022

Price: $410,000

Property Description: 1,459-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath townhome, Unit 16 at Creek View Townhomes Phase 3. Last sold for $300,000 in 2021.

595 Pamela Lane

Seller: Tracy A. and W. Cooper Barnett

Buyer: Trent James Hackett

Date: May 27, 2022

Price: $1,000,000

Property Description: 1,352-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.18 acres of land, Lot 22 at Trafalger Estates.

No address

Seller: Youngs Peak Preserve LLC

Buyer: David Andrew Kulberg

Date: May 27, 2022

Price: $345,000

Property Description: 5.265 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 6 at Young’s Peak Preserve Subdivision.

27570 Winchester Trail

Seller: Andrew E. and Julie M. Ransom-Keyek

Buyer: Benjamin Duke

Date: May 27, 2022

Price: $1,450,000

Property Description: 2,739-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.39 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 90 at Silverview Estates. Last sold for $587,500 in 2011.

38970 Main Street

Seller: Cheney Creek Tiny Homes LLC

Buyer: Micro Living LLC

Date: May 27, 2022

Price: $205,000

Property Description: 368-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.03 acres of land, Lot 2 at Cheney Creek Tiny Homes.

689 East Washington Avenue, Hayden

Seller: Moana M. and Oneil O. Lewis

Buyer: Cathleen Donovan Revocable Living Trust

Date: May 27, 2022

Price: $321,000

Property Description: 806-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath townhome on 0.078 acres of land, Lot A at Straebel Subdivision. Last sold for $175,000 in 2018.

21609 State Highway 131, Phippsburg

Seller: Judy and Keith A. Wheeler

Buyer: Jeffrey A. Connett

Date: May 31, 2022

Price: $140,000

Property Description: 5,714-square-foot commercial building on 0.28 acres of land, Block 16, Lots 15-18 at Phippsburg.

2965 Ski Trail Lane

Seller: John M. and Veselka G. Palmer

Buyer: Steamboat Christian Center of the Assemblies of God

Date: May 31, 2022

Price: $1,750,000

Property Description: 4,786-square-foot, seven-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath duplex on 0.37 acres of land, Lot 2B at Alpenglow Subdivision Lot 2 Replat.

2980 Littlefish Trail

Seller: Accelerant Group LLC

Buyer: April P. and Matthew W. Anderson

Date: May 31, 2022

Price: $1,743,000

Property Description: 2.0 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 9 at Elkins Meadow at Little Fish Creek.

159 North Poplar Street, Hayden

Seller: Joee Rain Pavlica Kari

Buyer: Julie Franklin

Date: May 31, 2022

Price: $520,000

Property Description: 1,008-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.21 acres of land, Block 8, Lots 3-4 at Donelson’s 2nd Addition to Hayden. Last sold for $266,000 in 2018.

27440 Buck Horn Place

Seller: Donald E., Jo Anne and Luther Dean Moss

Buyer: Stuart R. Koci

Date: June 1, 2022

Price: $10,000

Property Description: 1.04 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 52 at Steamboat Lake Subdivision Unit No. 1.

2650 Medicine Springs Drive

Seller: Dominic and Ira Delilovic Boomgarden

Buyer: Steamboat Realty Partners LLC

Date: June 1, 2022

Price: $1,750,000

Property Description: 2,130-square-foot, three-bedroom, four-bath townhome, Lot 3 at Waterford Townhomes. Last sold for $630,000 in 2020.

5 Cedar Court

Seller: Kyrill J. Kretzschmar

Buyer: Mary Mortensen

Date: June 1, 2022

Price: $550,000

Property Description: 968-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath townhome, Lot CE 5, Building 4 at Whistler Village Townhomes Phase I. Last sold for $277,500 in 2018.

7 Cedar Court

Seller: Ashleigh Muhme

Buyer: Mary K. Kendiz and Darius Shane Smith

Date: June 1, 2022

Price: $455,000

Property Description: 968-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath townhome, Lot CE 7, Building 4 at Whistler Village Townhomes Phase I. Last sold for $238,000 in 2018.

1791 Sunlight Drive

Seller: Steamboat Sunlight Holdings LLC

Buyer: Christine D. and Mark F. Kubik

Date: June 1, 2022

Price: $1,470,000

Property Description: 2,739-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.173 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 61 at Sunlight Subdivision. Last sold for $833,700 in 2021.

1510 Flattop Circle

Seller: James T. and Tania D. Hosmer

Buyer: Eric Stoutenburg

Date: June 1, 2022

Price: $2,150,000

Property Description: 3,062-square-foot, five-bedroom, five-bath townhome, Lot 25, Building 4 at Eagleridge Townhomes Buildings 4, 11 & 12. Last sold for $799,000 in 2006.

54737 Routt County Road 129

Seller: Fireside on the Upper Elk LLC

Buyer: Mary and Terry Erlenborn

Date: June 1, 2022

Price: $200,000

Property Description: 837-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Unit Fireside at Glen Eden Townhouses Phase II.

2500 Aviator Court

Seller: Airport South LLC

Buyer: Barbara and George Eidsness

Date: June 1, 2022

Price: $630,000

Property Description: Units 2A and 2B at Aviator Lofts.

2500 Aviator Court

Seller: Airport South LLC

Buyer: Barbara and George Eidsness

Date: June 1, 2022

Price: $646,000

Property Description: Units 1A and 1B at Aviator Lofts.

30785 State Highway 131

Seller: Buku Land Company LLC

Buyer: NRT Property Holdings LLC

Date: June 2, 2022

Price: $2,350,000

Property Description: 5,405-square-foot, five-bedroom, 5 1/2-bath residence on 48.319 acres of land, SEC 30-5-84. Last sold for $828,000 in 2014.

1375 Walton Creek Road

Seller: Diana Rika and Gil MacDougall

Buyer: Vacay Properties LLC

Date: June 2, 2022

Price: $585,000

Property Description: 1,020-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 7, Building B at Walton Creek Condo. Last sold for $198,500 in 2005.

40365 Anchor Way

Seller: Andrea Jehn and Craig Patrick Kennedy

Buyer: Nathaniel David Douglas and Vanessa Lizet Tapia

Date: June 2, 2022

Price: $925,000

Property Description: 1,876-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.29 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 30 at Steamboat II Subdivision. Last sold for $365,000 in 2013.

970 Angels View Way

Seller: Christine M. and William K. Wynne

Buyer: 4 Co Bighorn LLC

Date: June 2, 2022

Price: $3,500,000

Property Description: 4,064-square-foot, four-bedroom, 5 ½-bath townhome on 0.16 acres of land, Lot B at Barn Village Lot 45 Townhomes. Last sold for $1,862,500 in 2020.

29020 Owl Drive

Seller: Molly Angvik and Robert Edward Layton IV

Buyer: David Michael and Elisa Aylin Lewallen Jr.

Date: June 2, 2022

Price: $984,437

Property Description: 1,719-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 1.09 acres of land, Block 2, Lot 17 at Elk Ridge Homesites Subdivision. Last sold for $430,000 in 2016.

26904 Routt County Road 14D

Seller: James and Joyce Huber Joint Revocable Trust

Buyer: Laura Elisabeth and Thomas Patrick Jordan

Date: June 2, 2022

Price: $1,437,500

Property Description: 2,304-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 15.27 acres of land, Lot 5 at Homestead Meadows Subdivision.

303 Honeysuckle Drive

Seller: Barbara E. and Ronald K. Kebodeaux

Buyer: Sofia and Yilmer Gonzalez

Date: June 2, 2022

Price: $59,500

Property Description: 0.2 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 1, Lot 29 at Sagewood Subdivision. Last sold for $38,500 in 2002.

1375 Walton Creek Road

Seller: Julian Ashley Farmer

Buyer: Ivona Adkins

Date: June 2, 2022

Price: $740,000

Property Description: 1,457-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 14, Building B at Walton Creek Condo. Last sold for $130,000 in 2001.

15255 Talon Ridge Drive

Seller: R.W.C.T. LLC

Buyer: NDTCO Trustee FBO Annie Wohlgenant Sep IRA

Date: June 2, 2022

Price: $310,000

Property Description: 39.25 acres of agricultural land, Lot 22 at Grassy Creek at Mt. Harris Final Plat. Last sold for $39,300 in 2016.

No address

Seller: Youngs Peak Preserve LLC

Buyer: Bradley S. and Susan E. Smith

Date: June 2, 2022

Price: $395,000

Property Description: 5.261 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 4 at Young’s Peak Preserve Subdivision.

Total sales: $27 million

Timeshares

1317 Turning Leaf Court

Seller: Mountain Meadow Preserve LLC

Buyer: Nicholas G. and Patricia G. Cohen

Date: June 2, 2022

Price: $278,000

Property Description: 1/8-interest in and to a 4,030-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath townhome, Townhome 27 B at More’s Corner Replat of Lot 27.

Total timeshares: $278,000

 

