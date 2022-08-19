Routt County real estate sales surpass $27M for week of Aug. 12-18
Real estate transactions in Routt County totaled $27.8 million across 25 sales for the week of Aug. 12-18.
2355 Storm Meadows Drive
Seller: Carla and Michael Gocool
Buyer: Kathryn Sjulin and Wayne J. Lonowski
Date: August 12, 2022
Price: $920,000
Property Description: 781-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condominium, Unit 117, Building A at Storm Meadows Club Condo. Last sold for $343,000 in 2017.
33509 Seneca Trail
Seller: Shea Reed
Buyer: William Andrew Nickell III
Date: August 12, 2022
Price: $30,000
Property Description: 0.61 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 123 at Horseback Subdivision at Stagecoach.
26200 Old Stage Trail
Seller: Carol Lynn Baily
Buyer: Melissa and Steven J. Krendl
Date: August 12, 2022
Price: $1,365,500
Property Description: 1,961-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 40.9 acres of land, Lot 2 at Lujan-Baily Subdivision.
42993 Routt County Road 46
Seller: Sleeping Giant LLC
Buyer: Lucinda Duncalfe and Russell Holt
Date: August 15, 2022
Price: $605,000
Property Description: Agricultural land, Lot 1 at Eagle Mountain Subdivision.
3400 Covey
Seller: Susan N. Wagner Revocable Trust
Buyer: Katherine and Shawn Ellefson
Date: August 15, 2022
Price: $1,200,000
Property Description: 1,563-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 1903, Building 19 at Quail Run Condominium Phase IV. Last sold for $505,000 in 2016.
2570 Flat Tops Court
Seller: Angie and Kevin Riddleberger
Buyer: Elane E. and Philip J. Fees
Date: August 15, 2022
Price: $2,600,000
Property Description: 3,060-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.07 acres of land, Filing No.5, Lot 12 at Flat Tops at Wildhorse Meadows.
2554 Cattle Kate Circle
Seller: Resort Ventures West Inc., Rowhomes 2510 LLC
Buyer: Thaddeus J. Ullrich and Shannon R. Cowsert Revocable Living Trust
Date: August 15, 2022
Price: $934,500
Property Description: Unit 3 at Elevate at Wildhorse Meadows Townhomes — Antero F1.
2025 Indian Summer Drive
Seller: Charlotte and Kelly Hall
Buyer: Mountain Meadow Preserve LLC
Date: August 16, 2022
Price: $650,000
Property Description: Lot 6 at More’s Corner.
35 5th Street
Seller: Kevin Dietrich
Buyer: Ellie and Eric Martin
Date: August 16, 2022
Price: $810,000
Property Description: 828-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 309 at Olympian Condominiums. Last sold for $366,000 in 2015.
1555 Shadow Run Court
Seller: Nanette M. and Thomas P. Gill
Buyer: Lesley Ann Scott
Date: August 16, 2022
Price: $565,000
Property Description: 841-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 209, Building D at Shadow Run Condo. Last sold for $93,500 in 1998.
2727 Bronc Buster Loop
Seller: Lenard Mountain Property LLC
Buyer: Michael Todd and Tanya Justine Rozycki
Date: August 17, 2022
Price: $800,000
Property Description: Filing No. 1, Lot 9 at Wildhorse Meadows.
28405 Skyline Drive
Seller: William H. Gibbs Revocable Trust
Buyer: Ronald D. Ulich
Date: August 17, 2022
Price: $2,900,000
Property Description: 5,321-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath, single-family residence on 37.92 acres of land, Filing 2A, Lot 21 at Big Valley Ranch. Last sold for $1,337,000 in 1999.
501 West Airport Boulevard
Seller: Three H Family Limited Partnership, Three H GP LLC
Buyer: Vicki Hinchcliffe
Date: August 17, 2022
Price: $151,100
Property Description: 757-square-foot, commercial space, Filing No. 1, Unit RV4 at Hayden Airport Garages.
1755 Fish Creek Falls Road
Seller: Fryer Atlanta LLC
Buyer: Kory and Shelby Farthing
Date: August 17, 2022
Price: $1,350,000
Property Description: 2,162-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath, single-family residence on 0.31 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 34 at Mountain View Estates. Last sold for $766,000 in 2020.
32785 Waters Edge Court
Seller: Carl W. Bell, RESI 39 LLC
Buyer: CZDZ35 LLC
Date: August 17, 2022
Price: $2,795,000
Property Description: 2,370-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.32 acres of land, Lot 17B Replat Lot 17 at Cabins at Lake Catamount. Last sold for $1,400,000 in 2007.
22709 Red Cloud Way
Seller: Greg L. and Melissa Reyes Fox
Buyer: Casey W. and Jeanne K. Johnson
Date: August 17, 2022
Price: $20,000
Property Description: 0.63 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 9 at Morningside Subdivision at Stagecoach. Last sold for $6,000 in 2012.
3320 Columbine Drive
Seller: Nicky Griffin and Thomas Lee McCallum
Buyer: Vail Living Trust
Date: August 17, 2022
Price: $705,000
Property Description: 926-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 1204 at Sunray Meadows Condominiums Phase XI. Last sold for $585,000 in 2021.
245 Boulder Ridge Road
Seller: Curtis L. Rogers and Barbara Lee Wilson
Buyer: Jamie M. and Jeffrey J. Daniels
Date: August 17, 2022
Price: $3,495,000
Property Description: 4,375-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.50 acres of land, Lot 2 at Boulder Ridge Subdivision. Last sold for $1,605,000 in 2011.
300 North Pine Street, Hayden
Seller: Dana J. and Darin R. Christensen
Buyer: S & K Downhill LLC
Date: August 18, 2022
Price: $350,000
Property Description: 1,008-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.11 acres of land, Block 1, Lot 25 at Sellers First Addition to Hayden. Last sold for $310,000 in 2021.
34850 Rockledge Road
Seller: Alpine Mountain Ranch at Steamboat Springs LLLP, Steamboat Alpine Development LLC
Buyer: Stephen Charles Jaqua
Date: August 18, 2022
Price: $4,000,000
Property Description: Lot 55 at Alpine Mountain Ranch LPSE Amendment No. 7.
1433 Morgan Court
Seller: Andrew Fox and Jennifer Schneider
Buyer: Sandler Family 2018 Trust
Date: August 18, 2022
Price: $783,000
Property Description: 1,155-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 502, Building 5 at Villas at Walton Creek Condominiums.
Total sales: $27 million
Timeshares
2155 Ski Time Square Drive
Seller: Ronald G. Matsch Trust
Buyer: Marshall R. Scallan
Date: August 12, 2022
Price: $239,000
Property Description: 1/7-interest in and to Unit 314 at Christie Condominiums, Phase II.
2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Christine H. and Stephen S. Corzette
Buyer: Daisy Saragoussi and Otto Verdoner
Date: August 15, 2022
Price: $92,000
Property Description: Interest in and to Unit 635 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condominium.
2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: James Haack and Tonya Walker-Haack
Buyer: Francis Michael and Jeanette S. Roetzel
Date: August 17, 2022
Price: $80,000
Property Description: ¼-interest in and to Unit 213 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condominium.
2250 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Olga and Pedro Adrian
Buyer: Patrick B. and Shannon M. Lillis
Date: August 18, 2022
Price: $395,000
Property Description: 1/8-interest in and to Unit RC-412 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way.
Total timeshares: $806,000
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User