Routt County real estate sales surpass $27M for week of Aug. 12-18

Real estate transactions in Routt County totaled $27.8 million across 25 sales for the week of Aug. 12-18.

2355 Storm Meadows Drive

Seller: Carla and Michael Gocool

Buyer: Kathryn Sjulin and Wayne J. Lonowski

Date: August 12, 2022

Price: $920,000

Property Description: 781-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condominium, Unit 117, Building A at Storm Meadows Club Condo. Last sold for $343,000 in 2017.

33509 Seneca Trail

Seller: Shea Reed

Buyer: William Andrew Nickell III

Date: August 12, 2022

Price: $30,000

Property Description: 0.61 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 123 at Horseback Subdivision at Stagecoach.

26200 Old Stage Trail

Seller: Carol Lynn Baily

Buyer: Melissa and Steven J. Krendl

Date: August 12, 2022

Price: $1,365,500

Property Description: 1,961-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 40.9 acres of land, Lot 2 at Lujan-Baily Subdivision.

42993 Routt County Road 46

Seller: Sleeping Giant LLC

Buyer: Lucinda Duncalfe and Russell Holt

Date: August 15, 2022

Price: $605,000

Property Description: Agricultural land, Lot 1 at Eagle Mountain Subdivision.

3400 Covey

Seller: Susan N. Wagner Revocable Trust

Buyer: Katherine and Shawn Ellefson

Date: August 15, 2022

Price: $1,200,000

Property Description: 1,563-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 1903, Building 19 at Quail Run Condominium Phase IV. Last sold for $505,000 in 2016.

Get real estate transactions, short-term rental updates and new listings in your inbox. Sign up here: steamboatpilot.com/newsletter

2570 Flat Tops Court

Seller: Angie and Kevin Riddleberger

Buyer: Elane E. and Philip J. Fees

Date: August 15, 2022

Price: $2,600,000

Property Description: 3,060-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.07 acres of land, Filing No.5, Lot 12 at Flat Tops at Wildhorse Meadows.

2554 Cattle Kate Circle

Seller: Resort Ventures West Inc., Rowhomes 2510 LLC

Buyer: Thaddeus J. Ullrich and Shannon R. Cowsert Revocable Living Trust

Date: August 15, 2022

Price: $934,500

Property Description: Unit 3 at Elevate at Wildhorse Meadows Townhomes — Antero F1.

2025 Indian Summer Drive

Seller: Charlotte and Kelly Hall

Buyer: Mountain Meadow Preserve LLC

Date: August 16, 2022

Price: $650,000

Property Description: Lot 6 at More’s Corner.

35 5th Street

Seller: Kevin Dietrich

Buyer: Ellie and Eric Martin

Date: August 16, 2022

Price: $810,000

Property Description: 828-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 309 at Olympian Condominiums. Last sold for $366,000 in 2015.

1555 Shadow Run Court

Seller: Nanette M. and Thomas P. Gill

Buyer: Lesley Ann Scott

Date: August 16, 2022

Price: $565,000

Property Description: 841-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 209, Building D at Shadow Run Condo. Last sold for $93,500 in 1998.

2727 Bronc Buster Loop

Seller: Lenard Mountain Property LLC

Buyer: Michael Todd and Tanya Justine Rozycki

Date: August 17, 2022

Price: $800,000

Property Description: Filing No. 1, Lot 9 at Wildhorse Meadows.

28405 Skyline Drive

Seller: William H. Gibbs Revocable Trust

Buyer: Ronald D. Ulich

Date: August 17, 2022

Price: $2,900,000

Property Description: 5,321-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath, single-family residence on 37.92 acres of land, Filing 2A, Lot 21 at Big Valley Ranch. Last sold for $1,337,000 in 1999.

501 West Airport Boulevard

Seller: Three H Family Limited Partnership, Three H GP LLC

Buyer: Vicki Hinchcliffe

Date: August 17, 2022

Price: $151,100

Property Description: 757-square-foot, commercial space, Filing No. 1, Unit RV4 at Hayden Airport Garages.

1755 Fish Creek Falls Road

Seller: Fryer Atlanta LLC

Buyer: Kory and Shelby Farthing

Date: August 17, 2022

Price: $1,350,000

Property Description: 2,162-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath, single-family residence on 0.31 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 34 at Mountain View Estates. Last sold for $766,000 in 2020.

32785 Waters Edge Court

Seller: Carl W. Bell, RESI 39 LLC

Buyer: CZDZ35 LLC

Date: August 17, 2022

Price: $2,795,000

Property Description: 2,370-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.32 acres of land, Lot 17B Replat Lot 17 at Cabins at Lake Catamount. Last sold for $1,400,000 in 2007.

22709 Red Cloud Way

Seller: Greg L. and Melissa Reyes Fox

Buyer: Casey W. and Jeanne K. Johnson

Date: August 17, 2022

Price: $20,000

Property Description: 0.63 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 9 at Morningside Subdivision at Stagecoach. Last sold for $6,000 in 2012.

3320 Columbine Drive

Seller: Nicky Griffin and Thomas Lee McCallum

Buyer: Vail Living Trust

Date: August 17, 2022

Price: $705,000

Property Description: 926-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 1204 at Sunray Meadows Condominiums Phase XI. Last sold for $585,000 in 2021.

245 Boulder Ridge Road

Seller: Curtis L. Rogers and Barbara Lee Wilson

Buyer: Jamie M. and Jeffrey J. Daniels

Date: August 17, 2022

Price: $3,495,000

Property Description: 4,375-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.50 acres of land, Lot 2 at Boulder Ridge Subdivision. Last sold for $1,605,000 in 2011.

300 North Pine Street, Hayden

Seller: Dana J. and Darin R. Christensen

Buyer: S & K Downhill LLC

Date: August 18, 2022

Price: $350,000

Property Description: 1,008-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.11 acres of land, Block 1, Lot 25 at Sellers First Addition to Hayden. Last sold for $310,000 in 2021.

34850 Rockledge Road

Seller: Alpine Mountain Ranch at Steamboat Springs LLLP, Steamboat Alpine Development LLC

Buyer: Stephen Charles Jaqua

Date: August 18, 2022

Price: $4,000,000

Property Description: Lot 55 at Alpine Mountain Ranch LPSE Amendment No. 7.

1433 Morgan Court

Seller: Andrew Fox and Jennifer Schneider

Buyer: Sandler Family 2018 Trust

Date: August 18, 2022

Price: $783,000

Property Description: 1,155-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 502, Building 5 at Villas at Walton Creek Condominiums.

Total sales: $27 million

Timeshares

2155 Ski Time Square Drive

Seller: Ronald G. Matsch Trust

Buyer: Marshall R. Scallan

Date: August 12, 2022

Price: $239,000

Property Description: 1/7-interest in and to Unit 314 at Christie Condominiums, Phase II.

2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Christine H. and Stephen S. Corzette

Buyer: Daisy Saragoussi and Otto Verdoner

Date: August 15, 2022

Price: $92,000

Property Description: Interest in and to Unit 635 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condominium.

2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: James Haack and Tonya Walker-Haack

Buyer: Francis Michael and Jeanette S. Roetzel

Date: August 17, 2022

Price: $80,000

Property Description: ¼-interest in and to Unit 213 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condominium.

2250 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Olga and Pedro Adrian

Buyer: Patrick B. and Shannon M. Lillis

Date: August 18, 2022

Price: $395,000

Property Description: 1/8-interest in and to Unit RC-412 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way.

Total timeshares: $806,000