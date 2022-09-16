Routt County real estate sales surpass $23M for week of Sept. 9-15
Real estate transactions in Routt County totaled $23.9 million across 23 sales for the week of Sept. 9-15.
No address
Seller: Lorraine Ann and Randy Gene Boone
Buyer: Lori Ann and Michael C. Kimble
Date: September 9, 2022
Price: $575,000
Property Description: 41.01 acres of agricultural land, Parcel 7 at Twenty Mile Ranch. Last sold for $315,000 in 2018.
15 Nob Street
Seller: Franklin John Chambers
Buyer: Jeffrey Walsh 2006 Irrevocable Trust
Date: September 9, 2022
Price: $3,175,000
Property Description: 3,973-square-foot, five-bedroom, 4 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.34 acres of land, Block 1, Lot 13 at Crawford Addition to Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $2,300,000 in 2020.
165 South Chestnut Street, Hayden
Seller: Donald Ralph Miles
Buyer: Jayme White
Date: September 12, 2022
Price: $350,000
Property Description: 997-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.14 acres of land, Lot 1 at Dubois Minor Subdivision. Last sold for $165,000 in 2005.
23900 Routt County Road 212
Seller: Craig and Mary Nelson
Buyer: Michael Dewitt
Date: September 12, 2022
Price: $500,000
Property Description: 10 acres of vacant residential land, SEC 7-3-84. Last sold for $120,000 in 2011.
1800 Medicine Springs Drive
Seller: Harvey D. Ahitow Trust
Buyer: Laura W. and Steven J. Tuchschmidt
Date: September 12, 2022
Price: $1,425,000
Property Description: 1,337-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 5111 at Emerald Lodge at Trappeurs Crossing Resort Condos. Last sold for $765,000 in 2018.
2800 Eagleridge Drive
Seller: Kristin Perry and Mathew I. Ladd
Buyer: Myrtle Properties LLC, Aaron S. and Stephen L. Nelson
Date: September 12, 2022
Price: $1,660,000
Property Description: 2,280-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit 11, Building C at Meadows at Eagleridge Condo (Highlands Penthouse). Last sold for $960,000 in 2020.
28950 Routt County Road 14
Seller: David W. and Elspeth A. McAtee
Buyer: Patricia Marie Rose Revocable Family Trust
Date: September 12, 2022
Price: $1,600,000
Property Description: 2,784-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 7.63 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Tract 11 at Blacktail Mountain Estates Subdivision.
41850 Marabou Loop
Seller: Tyler W. Viernow
Buyer: Jody Claire Flatt Revocable Trust
Date: September 12, 2022
Price: $1,425,000
Property Description: 8.14 acres of agricultural land, Filing No. 1, Homestead G4 & G7 Replat, Homestead G7. Last sold for $1,100,000 in 2013.
1808 Stonecreek Court
Seller: Raintree Investments Family Limited Partnership
Buyer: BRE Trust
Date: September 12, 2022
Price: $2,825,000
Property Description: 3,821-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 ½-bath townhome on 0.06 acres of land, Unit 1 at Lodges on Burgess Creek. Last sold for $1,039,646 in 2011.
3251 Snowflake Circle
Seller: Cheryl and Roger Ladd
Buyer: Brenton C. and Stacy Sanders Gendreau
Date: September 12, 2022
Price: $1,746,000
Property Description: 2,319-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath townhome on 0.06 acres of land, Unit B at Flattops View Village Subdivision Replat Lot 5. Last sold for $805,000 in 2005.
22240 Routt County Road 52E
Seller: Taylor Family Irrevocable Trust
Buyer: Weston Realestate LLC
Date: September 13, 2022
Price: $975,000
Property Description: 2,269-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on land, Parcel 1 at Elkhorn Springs Ranch Re-plat. Last sold for $679,000 in 2017.
2270 Marble Court
Seller: Marble Hill Warehouse LLC
Buyer: Eld Marble Hill LLC
Date: September 13, 2022
Price: $460,000
Property Description: 847-square-foot warehouse, Unit 3 at Marblehill Condominiums.
22705 Red Cloud Way
Seller: Mark W. Butcher
Buyer: Donald S. Kidder
Date: September 13, 2022
Price: $23,900
Property Description: 0.57 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 7 at Morningside I at Stagecoach.
2270 Marble Court
Seller: Marble Hill Warehouse LLC
Buyer: Jacqueline M. and Joseph A. Derisio
Date: September 13, 2022
Price: $380,000
Property Description: 847-square-foot warehouse, Unit 2 at Marblehill Condominiums.
14 Missouri Avenue
Seller: AEP Revocable Trust
Buyer: Allison and William Spencer Jones
Date: September 13, 2022
Price: $1,200,000
Property Description: 1,287-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.22 acres of land, Block 5, Lots 22-24 at Crawford Addition to Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $450,000 in 2014.
32695 Waters Edge Court
Seller: Jay T. Mirostaw
Buyer: Equanimous Trust
Date: September 13, 2022
Price: $3,050,000
Property Description: 2,370-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.27 acres of land, Lot 22A Replat of Lot 22 at Cabins at Lake Catamount. Last sold for $1,110,000 in 2014.
458 Willett Heights Court
Seller: Janice P. Depuy Living Revocable Trust and Timothy D. Depuy Living Revocable Trust
Buyer: Harvey D. Ahitow Trust
Date: September 14, 2022
Price: $1,776,075
Property Description: 2,582-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath townhome on 0.04 acres of land, Filing No. 10, Unit 34 at Rocky Peak Village. Last sold for $785,400 in 2018.
24095 Arapahoe Road
Seller: Mark N. Durkan and Keri T. Tinker
Buyer: Alison Marguerite and Paul Duane Marien
Date: September 14, 2022
Price: $50,000
Property Description: 0.49 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 186 at South Shore at Stagecoach.
119 East Williams Street, Oak Creek
Seller: Judith I. and Ronald N. Byg
Buyer: Erik Oles
Date: September 15, 2022
Price: $99,000
Property Description: 897-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.11 acres of land, Block 7, Lots 28-29 at 2nd Addition to Oak Creek.
21555 State Highway 131, Phippsburg
Seller: Robert Lehman
Buyer: Ty Bricker and Melina Zahalka
Date: September 15, 2022
Price: $260,000
Property Description: 1,037-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.14 acres of land, Block 19, Lots 8-9 at Town of Phippsburg. Last sold for $113,500 in 2018.
402 Commerce Street, Hayden
Seller: Charlotte Elizabeth Wuestewald Living Revocable Trust and Zachary Michael Wuestwald Living Revocable Trust
Buyer: Maria De Los Angeles Mora Lezama and Gilberto Vazquez
Date: September 15, 2022
Price: $109,000
Property Description: 0.417 acres of commercial land, Lot 27 at Valley View Business Park. Last sold for $49,000 in 2019.
Total sales: $23.6 million
Timeshares
2355 Ski Time Square Drive
Seller: Estate of Richard G. Moutvic
Buyer: Mikel D. Miller Trust
Date: September 9, 2022
Price: $237,000
Property Description: 1/7-interest in and to Unit 214 at Christie Condominiums.
2200 Village Inn Court
Seller: Janet A. and Lyman J. Frost
Buyer: Points of Colorado Inc.
Date: September 15, 2022
Price: $9,900
Property Description: Floating Vacation Period, Unit 7302 at Steamboat Villas Condo.
Total timeshares: $246,900
