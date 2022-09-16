Routt County real estate sales surpass $23M for week of Sept. 9-15

Real estate transactions in Routt County totaled $23.9 million across 23 sales for the week of Sept. 9-15.

No address

Seller: Lorraine Ann and Randy Gene Boone

Buyer: Lori Ann and Michael C. Kimble

Date: September 9, 2022

Price: $575,000

Property Description: 41.01 acres of agricultural land, Parcel 7 at Twenty Mile Ranch. Last sold for $315,000 in 2018.

15 Nob Street

Seller: Franklin John Chambers

Buyer: Jeffrey Walsh 2006 Irrevocable Trust

Date: September 9, 2022

Price: $3,175,000

Property Description: 3,973-square-foot, five-bedroom, 4 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.34 acres of land, Block 1, Lot 13 at Crawford Addition to Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $2,300,000 in 2020.

165 South Chestnut Street, Hayden

Seller: Donald Ralph Miles

Buyer: Jayme White

Date: September 12, 2022

Price: $350,000

Property Description: 997-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.14 acres of land, Lot 1 at Dubois Minor Subdivision. Last sold for $165,000 in 2005.

23900 Routt County Road 212

Seller: Craig and Mary Nelson

Buyer: Michael Dewitt

Date: September 12, 2022

Price: $500,000

Property Description: 10 acres of vacant residential land, SEC 7-3-84. Last sold for $120,000 in 2011.

1800 Medicine Springs Drive

Seller: Harvey D. Ahitow Trust

Buyer: Laura W. and Steven J. Tuchschmidt

Date: September 12, 2022

Price: $1,425,000

Property Description: 1,337-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 5111 at Emerald Lodge at Trappeurs Crossing Resort Condos. Last sold for $765,000 in 2018.

2800 Eagleridge Drive

Seller: Kristin Perry and Mathew I. Ladd

Buyer: Myrtle Properties LLC, Aaron S. and Stephen L. Nelson

Date: September 12, 2022

Price: $1,660,000

Property Description: 2,280-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit 11, Building C at Meadows at Eagleridge Condo (Highlands Penthouse). Last sold for $960,000 in 2020.

28950 Routt County Road 14

Seller: David W. and Elspeth A. McAtee

Buyer: Patricia Marie Rose Revocable Family Trust

Date: September 12, 2022

Price: $1,600,000

Property Description: 2,784-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 7.63 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Tract 11 at Blacktail Mountain Estates Subdivision.

41850 Marabou Loop

Seller: Tyler W. Viernow

Buyer: Jody Claire Flatt Revocable Trust

Date: September 12, 2022

Price: $1,425,000

Property Description: 8.14 acres of agricultural land, Filing No. 1, Homestead G4 & G7 Replat, Homestead G7. Last sold for $1,100,000 in 2013.

1808 Stonecreek Court

Seller: Raintree Investments Family Limited Partnership

Buyer: BRE Trust

Date: September 12, 2022

Price: $2,825,000

Property Description: 3,821-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 ½-bath townhome on 0.06 acres of land, Unit 1 at Lodges on Burgess Creek. Last sold for $1,039,646 in 2011.

3251 Snowflake Circle

Seller: Cheryl and Roger Ladd

Buyer: Brenton C. and Stacy Sanders Gendreau

Date: September 12, 2022

Price: $1,746,000

Property Description: 2,319-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath townhome on 0.06 acres of land, Unit B at Flattops View Village Subdivision Replat Lot 5. Last sold for $805,000 in 2005.

22240 Routt County Road 52E

Seller: Taylor Family Irrevocable Trust

Buyer: Weston Realestate LLC

Date: September 13, 2022

Price: $975,000

Property Description: 2,269-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on land, Parcel 1 at Elkhorn Springs Ranch Re-plat. Last sold for $679,000 in 2017.

2270 Marble Court

Seller: Marble Hill Warehouse LLC

Buyer: Eld Marble Hill LLC

Date: September 13, 2022

Price: $460,000

Property Description: 847-square-foot warehouse, Unit 3 at Marblehill Condominiums.

22705 Red Cloud Way

Seller: Mark W. Butcher

Buyer: Donald S. Kidder

Date: September 13, 2022

Price: $23,900

Property Description: 0.57 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 7 at Morningside I at Stagecoach.

2270 Marble Court

Seller: Marble Hill Warehouse LLC

Buyer: Jacqueline M. and Joseph A. Derisio

Date: September 13, 2022

Price: $380,000

Property Description: 847-square-foot warehouse, Unit 2 at Marblehill Condominiums.

14 Missouri Avenue

Seller: AEP Revocable Trust

Buyer: Allison and William Spencer Jones

Date: September 13, 2022

Price: $1,200,000

Property Description: 1,287-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.22 acres of land, Block 5, Lots 22-24 at Crawford Addition to Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $450,000 in 2014.

32695 Waters Edge Court

Seller: Jay T. Mirostaw

Buyer: Equanimous Trust

Date: September 13, 2022

Price: $3,050,000

Property Description: 2,370-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.27 acres of land, Lot 22A Replat of Lot 22 at Cabins at Lake Catamount. Last sold for $1,110,000 in 2014.

458 Willett Heights Court

Seller: Janice P. Depuy Living Revocable Trust and Timothy D. Depuy Living Revocable Trust

Buyer: Harvey D. Ahitow Trust

Date: September 14, 2022

Price: $1,776,075

Property Description: 2,582-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath townhome on 0.04 acres of land, Filing No. 10, Unit 34 at Rocky Peak Village. Last sold for $785,400 in 2018.

24095 Arapahoe Road

Seller: Mark N. Durkan and Keri T. Tinker

Buyer: Alison Marguerite and Paul Duane Marien

Date: September 14, 2022

Price: $50,000

Property Description: 0.49 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 186 at South Shore at Stagecoach.

119 East Williams Street, Oak Creek

Seller: Judith I. and Ronald N. Byg

Buyer: Erik Oles

Date: September 15, 2022

Price: $99,000

Property Description: 897-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.11 acres of land, Block 7, Lots 28-29 at 2nd Addition to Oak Creek.

21555 State Highway 131, Phippsburg

Seller: Robert Lehman

Buyer: Ty Bricker and Melina Zahalka

Date: September 15, 2022

Price: $260,000

Property Description: 1,037-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.14 acres of land, Block 19, Lots 8-9 at Town of Phippsburg. Last sold for $113,500 in 2018.

402 Commerce Street, Hayden

Seller: Charlotte Elizabeth Wuestewald Living Revocable Trust and Zachary Michael Wuestwald Living Revocable Trust

Buyer: Maria De Los Angeles Mora Lezama and Gilberto Vazquez

Date: September 15, 2022

Price: $109,000

Property Description: 0.417 acres of commercial land, Lot 27 at Valley View Business Park. Last sold for $49,000 in 2019.

Total sales: $23.6 million

Timeshares

2355 Ski Time Square Drive

Seller: Estate of Richard G. Moutvic

Buyer: Mikel D. Miller Trust

Date: September 9, 2022

Price: $237,000

Property Description: 1/7-interest in and to Unit 214 at Christie Condominiums.

2200 Village Inn Court

Seller: Janet A. and Lyman J. Frost

Buyer: Points of Colorado Inc.

Date: September 15, 2022

Price: $9,900

Property Description: Floating Vacation Period, Unit 7302 at Steamboat Villas Condo.

Total timeshares: $246,900