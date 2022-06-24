Routt County real estate sales surpass $22M the week of June 17-23
Routt County’s real estate transactions totaled $22.9 million across 25 sales for the week of June 17-23.
36858 Tree Haus Drive
Seller: D. Kirk Hamilton and Martha J. Hamilton Joint Revocable Trust
Buyer: BCJ Trust
Date: June 17, 2022
Price: $1,925,000
Property Description: 2,952-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.39 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 66 at Tree Haus. Last sold for $456,192 in 1999.
No address
Seller: Carol A. and William A. Zakavec
Buyer: Brownere LLC
Date: June 20, 2022
Price: $19,180
Property Description: 1.91 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 150 at Sky Hitch II at Stagecoach.
2250 & 2250 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Cynthia Louise Hayek, Jack Properties LLC
Buyer: COCRES Investments LLC
Date: June 20, 2022
Price: $880,000
Property Description: 533-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo and 839-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Units E-2 & E-3 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way.
33173 Pima Way
Seller: Bonnie Adams and Albert E. Deeds Jr.
Buyer: Brandon G. Pfaff
Date: June 20, 2022
Price: $52,000
Property Description: 0.77 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 67 at Horseback at Stagecoach. Last sold for $4,000 in 1998.
33169 Pima Way
Seller: Mark N. Durkan and Keri T. Tinker
Buyer: Brandon G. Pfaffas
Date: June 20, 2022
Price: $50,000
Property Description: 0.84 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 65 at Horseback at Stagecoach. Last sold for $30,000 in 2005.
2375 Storm Meadows Drive #111
Seller: Debra Y. and Keith C. Andrews
Buyer: RHR Properties LLC
Date: June 20, 2022
Price: $1,060,000
Property Description: 781-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 111, Building B at Storm Meadows Club Condo.
23800 Routt County Road 16
Seller: Brenda and Jason Lipps
Buyer: Sarah B. Collins
Date: June 20, 2022
Price: $417,000
Property Description: 1,232-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 6, Building 5 at Wagon Wheel Condo at Stagecoach. Last sold for $135,000 in 2017.
3699 Airport Circle
Seller: Jennifer and Michael H. Patterson
Buyer: Kimberly A. Ross and John L. Ross-Svobodny
Date: June 21, 2022
Price: $280,000
Property Description: 763-square-foot commercial space, Filing No. 4, Unit F-10 at Aviator Garages. Last sold for $261,000 in 2018.
Hilltop Parkway
Seller: Fox Springs Development LLC
Buyer: Kiersten Ann Katherine Soule
Date: June 21, 2022
Price: $536,535
Property Description: 911-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Filing No. 3, Unit 1303 at Fox Springs Condominium.
2565 Copper Ridge Drive
Seller: Caribbean Promise LLC
Buyer: 1-Off Performance Real Estate Holdings LLC
Date: June 21, 2022
Price: $1,220,000
Property Description: 5,400-square-foot commercial space, Filing No. 5, Lot 5 Replat of Lots 4,5,14 at Copper Ridge Business Park.
Hilltop Parkway
Seller: Fox Springs Development LLC, Kim Kreissig
Buyer: Seann Dalton Conway
Date: June 21, 2022
Price: $628,735
Property Description: 916-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Filing No. 3, Unit 1201 at Fox Springs Condominium.
31155 Broken Talon Trail
Seller: Charles M. and Lori Beard
Buyer: Eric E. and Laura F. Podurgiel
Date: June 21, 2022
Price: $821,400
Property Description: 2,400-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.86 acres of land, Lot 49 at Eagles Watch Subdivision at Stagecoach. Last sold for $445,000 in 2017.
1335 Walton Creek Road
Seller: Carrie and Eric Abalos
Buyer: Gretchen Burkholder and Ryan Keefe
Date: June 22, 2022
Price: $575,000
Property Description: 1,020-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 28, Building A at Walton Creek Condo. Last sold for $290,000 in 2019.
No address
Seller: Cazadero Company Inc.
Buyer: James A. Kern
Date: June 22, 2022
Price: $350,000
Property Description: SEC 36-4-86 and 1-3-86.
3360 Columbine Drive
Seller: Christopher Michael and Meaghan Rose Franges
Buyer: Eleanor Franges and Lauren Tamayo
Date: June 22, 2022
Price: $710,000
Property Description: 1,060-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 304 at Sunray Meadows Condominiums Phase VI. Last sold for $398,000 in 2020.
33104 Pima Way
Seller: John R. Adams and Timothy S. Borden
Buyer: Ryan E. Ackerman and Darcie C. Hills
Date: June 23, 2022
Price: $50,000
Property Description: 0.76 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 73 at Horseback Subdivision at Stagecoach.
33655 Bald Eagle Drive
Seller: Alpine Mountain Ranch at Steamboat Springs LLLP
Buyer: David G. and Lisa R. Alderson
Date: June 23, 2022
Price: $5,921,721.64
Property Description: 5,206-square-foot, five-bedroom, six-bath, single-family residence on 5.03 acres of land, Lot 17 at Alpine Mountain Ranch LPSE.
2729 Burgess Creek Road
Seller: Anthony Joseph Gallo
Buyer: Debbie A. and Donald L. Jacobs
Date: June 23, 2022
Price: $906,000
Property Description: 1,604-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 14 at Winterwood Townhome Condo. Last sold for $300,000 in 2015.
28250 Routt County Road 14
Seller: Alan Frackowiak and Courtney Hill-Frackowiak
Buyer: Lance and Shelly Stark
Date: June 23, 2022
Price: $1,675,000
Property Description: 2,387-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 4.87 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 2 at Blacktail Mountain Estates Subdivision. Last sold for $579,000 in 2016.
225 North Poplar Street, Hayden
Seller: Anita M. and Keith Robert Duncan
Buyer: Alcor Enterprises LLC
Date: June 23, 2022
Price: $426,000
Property Description: 1,262-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.21 acres of land, Block 9, Lots 2-3 at Ephus Donelson’s 2nd Addition to Hayden. Last sold for $160,000 in 2017.
2727 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Jeffery Lawrence and Tommi Lynn Weeden
Buyer: Carrie A. and Eric J. Abalos, Loren L. Mauk Jr.
Date: June 23, 2022
Price: $900,000
Property Description: 2,095-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1 ½-bath townhome, Unit 1, Building D at Herbage Townhomes Condo.
31555 Green Ridge Drive
Seller: Western 1 MGMT Trust
Buyer: Martin J. and Meredith C. Woodrow
Date: June 23, 2022
Price: $2,475,000
Property Description: 5,776-square-foot, four-bedroom, five-bath residence on 6.52 acres of land, Lot 4 at Meadows at Stagecoach. Last sold for $1,175,000 in 2012.
31575 Green Ridge Drive
Seller: Western 1 MGMT Trust
Buyer: Martin J. and Meredith C. Woodrow
Date: June 23, 2022
Price: $300,000
Property Description: 7.11 acres of agricultural land, Lot 5 at Meadows at Stagecoach. Last sold for $167,500 in 2013.
30331 Routt County Road 16
Seller: Edgerton R. and Stacey A. Coulter
Buyer: Peterson Family Trust
Date: June 23, 2022
Price: $520,000
Property Description: 1,408-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Lot 14 at Eagles Nest at Stagecoach Townhomes. Last sold for $285,000 in 2019.
Total sales: $22.6 million
Timeshares
2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: James M. Page
Buyer: Deborah K. and Richard P. Benson
Date: June 20, 2022
Price: $229,000
Property Description: ¼-interest in and to a 1,403-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 630 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condo. Last sold for $124,000 in 2020.
Total timeshares: $229,000
