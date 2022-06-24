 Routt County real estate sales surpass $22M the week of June 17-23 | SteamboatToday.com
Routt County real estate sales surpass $22M the week of June 17-23

Steamboat Pilot & Today staff report
  

Routt County’s real estate transactions totaled $22.9 million across 25 sales for the week of June 17-23.

36858 Tree Haus Drive

Seller: D. Kirk Hamilton and Martha J. Hamilton Joint Revocable Trust

Buyer: BCJ Trust

Date: June 17, 2022

Price: $1,925,000

Property Description: 2,952-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.39 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 66 at Tree Haus. Last sold for $456,192 in 1999.

No address

Seller: Carol A. and William A. Zakavec

Buyer: Brownere LLC

Date: June 20, 2022

Price: $19,180

Property Description: 1.91 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 150 at Sky Hitch II at Stagecoach.

2250 & 2250 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Cynthia Louise Hayek, Jack Properties LLC

Buyer: COCRES Investments LLC

Date: June 20, 2022

Price: $880,000

Property Description: 533-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo and 839-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Units E-2 & E-3 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way.              

33173 Pima Way

Seller: Bonnie Adams and Albert E. Deeds Jr.

Buyer: Brandon G. Pfaff

Date: June 20, 2022

Price: $52,000

Property Description: 0.77 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 67 at Horseback at Stagecoach. Last sold for $4,000 in 1998.

33169 Pima Way

Seller: Mark N. Durkan and Keri T. Tinker

Buyer: Brandon G. Pfaffas

Date: June 20, 2022

Price: $50,000

Property Description: 0.84 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 65 at Horseback at Stagecoach. Last sold for $30,000 in 2005.

2375 Storm Meadows Drive #111

Seller: Debra Y. and Keith C. Andrews

Buyer: RHR Properties LLC

Date: June 20, 2022

Price: $1,060,000

Property Description: 781-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 111, Building B at Storm Meadows Club Condo.

23800 Routt County Road 16

Seller: Brenda and Jason Lipps

Buyer: Sarah B. Collins

Date: June 20, 2022

Price: $417,000

Property Description: 1,232-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 6, Building 5 at Wagon Wheel Condo at Stagecoach. Last sold for $135,000 in 2017.

3699 Airport Circle

Seller: Jennifer and Michael H. Patterson

Buyer: Kimberly A. Ross and John L. Ross-Svobodny

Date: June 21, 2022

Price: $280,000

Property Description: 763-square-foot commercial space, Filing No. 4, Unit F-10 at Aviator Garages. Last sold for $261,000 in 2018.

Hilltop Parkway

Seller: Fox Springs Development LLC

Buyer: Kiersten Ann Katherine Soule

Date: June 21, 2022

Price: $536,535

Property Description: 911-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Filing No. 3, Unit 1303 at Fox Springs Condominium.

2565 Copper Ridge Drive

Seller: Caribbean Promise LLC

Buyer: 1-Off Performance Real Estate Holdings LLC

Date: June 21, 2022

Price: $1,220,000

Property Description: 5,400-square-foot commercial space, Filing No. 5, Lot 5 Replat of Lots 4,5,14 at Copper Ridge Business Park.

Hilltop Parkway

Seller: Fox Springs Development LLC, Kim Kreissig

Buyer: Seann Dalton Conway

Date: June 21, 2022

Price: $628,735

Property Description: 916-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Filing No. 3, Unit 1201 at Fox Springs Condominium.

31155 Broken Talon Trail

Seller: Charles M. and Lori Beard

Buyer: Eric E. and Laura F. Podurgiel

Date: June 21, 2022

Price: $821,400

Property Description: 2,400-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.86 acres of land, Lot 49 at Eagles Watch Subdivision at Stagecoach. Last sold for $445,000 in 2017.

1335 Walton Creek Road

Seller: Carrie and Eric Abalos

Buyer: Gretchen Burkholder and Ryan Keefe

Date: June 22, 2022

Price: $575,000

Property Description: 1,020-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 28, Building A at Walton Creek Condo. Last sold for $290,000 in 2019.

No address

Seller: Cazadero Company Inc.

Buyer: James A. Kern

Date: June 22, 2022

Price: $350,000

Property Description: SEC 36-4-86 and 1-3-86.

3360 Columbine Drive

Seller: Christopher Michael and Meaghan Rose Franges

Buyer: Eleanor Franges and Lauren Tamayo

Date: June 22, 2022

Price: $710,000

Property Description: 1,060-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 304 at Sunray Meadows Condominiums Phase VI. Last sold for $398,000 in 2020.

33104 Pima Way

Seller: John R. Adams and Timothy S. Borden

Buyer: Ryan E. Ackerman and Darcie C. Hills

Date: June 23, 2022

Price: $50,000

Property Description: 0.76 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 73 at Horseback Subdivision at Stagecoach.

33655 Bald Eagle Drive

Seller: Alpine Mountain Ranch at Steamboat Springs LLLP

Buyer: David G. and Lisa R. Alderson

Date: June 23, 2022

Price: $5,921,721.64

Property Description: 5,206-square-foot, five-bedroom, six-bath, single-family residence on 5.03 acres of land, Lot 17 at Alpine Mountain Ranch LPSE.

2729 Burgess Creek Road

Seller: Anthony Joseph Gallo

Buyer: Debbie A. and Donald L. Jacobs

Date: June 23, 2022

Price: $906,000

Property Description: 1,604-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 14 at Winterwood Townhome Condo. Last sold for $300,000 in 2015.

28250 Routt County Road 14

Seller: Alan Frackowiak and Courtney Hill-Frackowiak

Buyer: Lance and Shelly Stark

Date: June 23, 2022

Price: $1,675,000

Property Description: 2,387-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 4.87 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 2 at Blacktail Mountain Estates Subdivision. Last sold for $579,000 in 2016.

225 North Poplar Street, Hayden

Seller: Anita M. and Keith Robert Duncan

Buyer: Alcor Enterprises LLC

Date: June 23, 2022

Price: $426,000

Property Description: 1,262-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.21 acres of land, Block 9, Lots 2-3 at Ephus Donelson’s 2nd Addition to Hayden. Last sold for $160,000 in 2017.

2727 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Jeffery Lawrence and Tommi Lynn Weeden

Buyer: Carrie A. and Eric J. Abalos, Loren L. Mauk Jr.

Date: June 23, 2022

Price: $900,000

Property Description: 2,095-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1 ½-bath townhome, Unit 1, Building D at Herbage Townhomes Condo.

31555 Green Ridge Drive

Seller: Western 1 MGMT Trust

Buyer: Martin J. and Meredith C. Woodrow

Date: June 23, 2022

Price: $2,475,000

Property Description: 5,776-square-foot, four-bedroom, five-bath residence on 6.52 acres of land, Lot 4 at Meadows at Stagecoach. Last sold for $1,175,000 in 2012.

31575 Green Ridge Drive

Seller: Western 1 MGMT Trust

Buyer: Martin J. and Meredith C. Woodrow

Date: June 23, 2022

Price: $300,000

Property Description: 7.11 acres of agricultural land, Lot 5 at Meadows at Stagecoach. Last sold for $167,500 in 2013.

30331 Routt County Road 16

Seller: Edgerton R. and Stacey A. Coulter

Buyer: Peterson Family Trust

Date: June 23, 2022

Price: $520,000

Property Description: 1,408-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Lot 14 at Eagles Nest at Stagecoach Townhomes. Last sold for $285,000 in 2019.

Total sales: $22.6 million

Timeshares

2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: James M. Page

Buyer: Deborah K. and Richard P. Benson

Date: June 20, 2022

Price: $229,000

Property Description: ¼-interest in and to a 1,403-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 630 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condo. Last sold for $124,000 in 2020.

Total timeshares: $229,000

